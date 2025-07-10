People had to be nudged into standing for Queen Camilla at Wimbledon

Queen Camilla made it to Wimbledon on Wednesday to catch two quarterfinal matches on Centre Court. Camilla arrived in time to watch the women’s match (which was on first) and she stayed for the entirety of Novak Djokovic’s match against Flavio Cobolli (Novak won, but Cobolli is very good). I watched most of Djokovic’s match, and I was surprised by how many times ESPN cutaway to Camilla in the Royal Box. The American commentators were pleased that “the Queen is in the house” too. As a tennis fan, it’s legitimately cool that royals come out to support tennis – it’s good for the sport, generally speaking.
That being said, it’s always f–king funny to watch tennis people or tennis fans navigate their complete disinterest in royalty. Very few people in attendance at Wimbledon actually gave a sh-t that Camilla was there. When Camilla staggered into the Royal Box, various Royal Box guests had to be physically NUDGED into standing for her. You can see from the photos that Camilla’s presence was treated as nothing special. The comments on Wimbledon’s social media accounts were hilarious too – every time someone says “the Queen,” people deadass think they’re talking about QEII.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Queen Camilla arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture date: Wednesday July 9, 2025.
London, UNITED KINGDOM Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein enjoy the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, spotted seated behind the Queen Consort of England.
Pictured: Hugh Grant, Anna Eberstein, Queen Camilla
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles enjoys the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, with Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein seated behind her, during the French presidential couple's UK visit.
Pictured: Queen Camilla
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles enjoys the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, with Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein seated behind her, during the French presidential couple's UK visit.
Pictured: Queen Camilla
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles enjoys the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, with Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein seated behind her, during the French presidential couple's UK visit.
Pictured: Queen Camilla
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles enjoys the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, with Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein seated behind her, during the French presidential couple's UK visit.
Pictured: Queen Camilla
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She grins for cameras just like Kate. The only queen for me is the late monarch elizabeth
Is it protocol to stand because these people are in the royal box and therefore somehow Royal guests?
Were the people in the royal box invited or did they buy their tickets?
Because regardless – no one should be forced to stand to acknowledge the arrival of another individual. Regardless of who they were born to, who they married or who they are related to. That’s just such bizarre entitlement. Which is the British too 4 royals in a nutshell.
Lot of touching up her photos. Do people have to stand up for keen
Oh poor thing all that scheming and conniving to get that crown and nobody cares. Oh well on to her next scheme.
Prodding people to stand is so rude! Glad that was on camera.
It really is appallingly rude.
It’s like when you’re forced to applaud a dictator. Trumpian vibes without the paid crowd.
It’s funny how Lazy and the Rottweiler are the only females left scraping the bottom of the barrel for public goodwill.
Republic is getting better at this. The 🙄 of that woman in the blue and white striped dress : “She ain’t a queen.”
I have never understood why people should stand up when a certain person enters the room. It’s as daft as bowing and curtseying.
Technically it’s about respecting who she represents, The Crown.
But given her lack of respect to the late Princess of Wales, unless you’re Lazy, FCO, other office holders etc, I’m surprised ordinary people would curtsey to her.
“Queen” despite how she is dressed in the same outfit my granny would to clean the house circa 1972.
All of that money at her disposal and she can’t seem to find a quality bra😕 #neverbeDiana
Yes! I was shocked that it looks like she didn’t bother to make an effort – she’s just wearing a house dress! Not even a hat while sitting in the hot sun. Also, I’m LOL’ing that people needed to be prodded to stand when she arrived. Indeed, no respect deserved.
Depending on how long she’s in the job it may change but in my head ‘the queen’ is absolutely Elizabeth. As I type that I think it’s that I think of is as part of Elizabeths name while for Camilla it is her job title.
Elizabeth lived it while Camilla schemed to get the glory without the work/sacrifice (say what you will about the luxury Elizabeth lived in, she saw her life as being the queen first and foremost).
“the Queen,” people deadass think they’re talking about QEII.”
We do! It was a huge own goal by KCIII to drop the Consort from her title. Instead of giving Camilla her own identity it just reminds people that she’s not a blood royal and our real queen is no longer with us. I’ve lost count of the number of people who say “she’s not my Queen, Elizabeth was but, not her.” Several of whom I would say are hard-core royalists.
As I’ve said on here countless times as much as I dislike the woman I would have begrudgingly accepted her being called Queen Consort but, for “them” to go the whole hog and try to convince the people she’s a blood royal is just insulting. I don’t wish death on anyone but, I’m interested to see what title William gives her if KCIII goes before her.
But she wanted to be Queen despite reports to the contrary: “Oh, I never wanted it.”
Puh-lease. Don’t ask or accept it then. But the snub by the Westminsters was too much for her.
She never dedicated a life of service as, like Lazy, she was happy to receive him when he felt the urge.
The spin was she “never wanted any of this.” But she did, she would have stayed out of Charles marriage to Diana if she did not want it. ANd she would not have wanted him to leave his wife. She took the perks she got and the role and never said “no.”
@Tessa Diana, in her own words, said that she spat back at her that she had the public adulation, the tiaras etc and her response was, “I don’t have my husband. I want you to leave my husband” or words to that effect.
And that was clearly a non-negotiable. So having Diana beg her to give her marriage a chance and this Rottweiler thinking this was all a game for her and Chuck, smirky smirky we’re doing the dirty…ugh.
It’s the ending of Christensen’s Little Mermaid. Diana sacrificed for these two callous humans.
I mean, though, while I get generally that people are having a hard time switching to Queen Camilla from QEII, they’re not trying to convince people she’s a blood royal. She’s going by the same name that every other queen consort has gone by for the past thousand years of the british monarchy, no matter what said queen did to get the crown (because Camilla isn’t the only one who schemed to get to where she is now). From a historical perspective, it would be weirder if people were always calling her Queen Consort.
But that said, I get why people don’t like seeing her have the same title as QEII and why for some many QEII will always be “the queen.”
@Becks – that’s the irony. We would have ended up calling her Queen Camilla anyway, because “Her Majesty Camilla, Queen Consort” is such a mouthful. Kate will officially be QC but, most of us will end up calling her Queen Kate Middleton ;)/Catherine and do you know what? I really won’t have a problem with it. My problem with Camilla (as with a lot of others) is that she was never meant to have been Queen Consort, let alone Queen. So, to try and elevate her image to that of a regent is just a step too far! Even KCIII’s grandmother was happy to be QC but, somehow KCIII didn’t think that title was good enough for Camilla.
The minute they announced she would go by Queen Consort I knew that she would end up Queen Camilla. No one has ever used consort in their title and Charles was not going to let her be the first. I think the bigger outrage is the decades of being told she would be princess consort and then all of a sudden it seems QEII was taken advantage of and elevated her to queen.
To me that’s the bigger deception than Queen vs. Queen Consort, you know?
@Becks – Don’t even get me started on that one! The British public were conned. They lied to our faces and even now it still rankles.
When there were more royal families and more marriages between cousins. The royal brides were royalty in their own right. Like Alexandra of Denmark. “commoners” have since married in.
Did she always have that joker type smile or am I just noticing it?
I prefer this smirk than the evil look she gave in Kenya.
Nasty, nasty woman.
Is that her hanger on, grifter sister jabbing at that man to stand for the horse? Or one of her attendants? (They all look the same to me; flouncy 70’s bleached blonde dead hair and too much sun, ciggies and booze)
She’ll never be Queen, she’ll always just be the side piece.
She should wear that kind of dress more often. That’s the nicest comment I have.🤷♀️
Making people stand up for royalty at a sporting event feels wrong to me. And where is the outrage that she brought her sister with her?
Could you just not, though?
Like, they can prod you, but what it you don’t stand?
Do they drag you out? Horrible look for them. Do they ban you from the royal box? I don’t think anyone would lose much private social standing for refusing to honor The Side Piece
They’d probably ban you and never invite you to an event. All those in the royal box are confirmed arse-lickers anyway.
I’d do the Japanese PM wife and “no entiendo Ingles.”
Which surprised me why Priyanka Chopra got invited with her scarf gesture at Willy 😂 but she was with an Indian billionaire’s wife who’s a Chuck donor so that’s why she got away with it. All so incestuous at that level and a social minefield.
I see John Major again…but no room for Tony Blair (no knighthood either) 😂
I suppose you could be banned from the royal box in future, they do have a set of rules for it but what they are I don’t know except I believe there is a rule about wearing large hats.
So if it was just a regular person probably nothing. But a famous person might get dragged by the tabloids for disrespecting the crown. And yeah there would be no more royal box invites.
I believe Tony Blair was Knighted.
It’s bad enough this family hoards billions of dollars and stolen artifacts, but making their subjects stand for the queen like it’s 1533 is outrageous.
They haven’t forced this issue for her before as far as I’m aware, so I think this is related to Kate’s standing ovation last year. If people could stand for Kate then they’re going to stand for Camilla even if her people have to nudge every last person in that box.
Wonder if Kate will get another standing ovation this year.
Is there a “requirement” that people must stand up for Kate. Her husband, the heir was not with her. Plus people come from other countries and really don’t have to stand up for a royal from the UK
no, no requirement AFAIK. I dont remember people ever standing up for her before.
I will never refer to her or Kate (when the time comes) as The Queen. Never.
The smug grin Of Camilla and she never wanted any of this.
You would need a forklift, not a nudge, to get me to stand up for that schemer.
People don’t feel any fondness for Kween Sidepiece. They don’t like or respect her.
I love this for that tramp.
“very time someone says “the Queen,” people deadass think they’re talking about QEII”
Well lets be honest, they’ll still be thinking that when Kate is Queen too.
She just jabbed him in the back of his shoulder. So rude. Labels don’t make someone ‘royal’. Behavior does. And that’s not it. Even my independent American soul knows that.
That’s because even though Charles was bad for/bad to Diana and she actually did Diana a favor she will still be seen as a homewrecker.
Who’s the lady in the pink blazer nudging people to stand? It’s so bizarre and hilarious.
Does she have a title, like Royal Nudger?
A horse is a horse, of course, of course,
And no one can talk to a horse of course
That is, of course, unless the horse is her majesty the queen.
Mr. Ed theme song, lol.
Ever since Camilla got her hook 🪝 in Charles, she has been able to control him all the way to the throne. She achieved her goal of becoming Queen.
However, from the looks of it at Wimbledon, she is not viewed as a Queen deserving of the title by many in England. The lack of deference for her at the event is reflective of how much the majesty of the role has devolved despite the sycophantic media coverage over the years to repair her character and elevate her. Despite sacrificing Prince Harry at her personal PR alter and rewriting of history with numerous biographies, documentaries and newspaper columns Camilla has not swayed the entire populace of elites and peasants. At the end of the day though, she can at least take satisfaction in financially securing properties and jewels, maybe even trust funds for each of her children and grand children’s inheritance. But I think she would have loved to be adored by the masses and to see them all kowtow to her.
I will always see her as the wicked mistress who as a result of her continued affair with Charles made Princess Diana’s a living hell and later did the same to Diana’s son Prince Harry’s life after Diana’s death, from the tender age of 13 years old. Because of what she and Charles did to Princess Diana and Prince Harry, it’s particularly vexing to see people forced to rise for her. 😠