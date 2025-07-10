People had to be nudged into standing for Queen Camilla at Wimbledon

Queen Camilla made it to Wimbledon on Wednesday to catch two quarterfinal matches on Centre Court. Camilla arrived in time to watch the women’s match (which was on first) and she stayed for the entirety of Novak Djokovic’s match against Flavio Cobolli (Novak won, but Cobolli is very good). I watched most of Djokovic’s match, and I was surprised by how many times ESPN cutaway to Camilla in the Royal Box. The American commentators were pleased that “the Queen is in the house” too. As a tennis fan, it’s legitimately cool that royals come out to support tennis – it’s good for the sport, generally speaking.

That being said, it’s always f–king funny to watch tennis people or tennis fans navigate their complete disinterest in royalty. Very few people in attendance at Wimbledon actually gave a sh-t that Camilla was there. When Camilla staggered into the Royal Box, various Royal Box guests had to be physically NUDGED into standing for her. You can see from the photos that Camilla’s presence was treated as nothing special. The comments on Wimbledon’s social media accounts were hilarious too – every time someone says “the Queen,” people deadass think they’re talking about QEII.

There is no need to grovel to monarchy Unless Camilla arrives with her posse #NotMyKing #queencamilla #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OKHo6Jiv0q — #NotMyKing (@NoKingCharlie) July 9, 2025

Her Majesty The Queen meets our seven-time champion, Novak Djokovic 🤝#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AOWzGDxQa0 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2025

I read the caption and thought Elizabeth rose from the ashes https://t.co/NAbNxMwRQc — Martin (@PojdBase) July 9, 2025