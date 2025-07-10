Dampier: Prince William always believed that Meghan saw Harry as a ‘stepping stone’

In case you missed it, royal reporters are still in a tizzy that one dead woman put words in another dead woman’s mouth, and they’re using the whole thing to bash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Sally Bedell Smith has published comments from the late Lady Liza Anson, in which Liza bitched and moaned about Harry and Meghan, and Liza claimed that QEII told her all kinds of terrible things about the Sussexes too. As it turns out, Liza was never an honest broker – the Sussexes refused to hire her to organize any part of their wedding, and so she carried that grudge to her grave.

“Friends” of Prince William and Kate have tried to pile on the Lady Liza story as well, with one “friend” telling the Daily Beast: “The family, of course, all blame Meghan 100 percent. As Sally Bedell Smith’s column made clear, he ain’t the sharpest tool in the box, and they feel he was completely manipulated and that Meghan saw him and realized she could become the most famous person in the world. Then the reality of what their boring royal life would be like sunk in, and she decided to ruthlessly milk it for all it was worth. That is their view.” Once again, royal allies make the royals sound completely unhinged. This whole idea of “Meghan manipulated Harry into falling in love with her, marrying her and starting a new life in America with her” is apparently THE storyline everyone is going with these days though:

Prince William saw right through Meghan Markle’s alleged “plan” of marrying into the royal family through Prince Harry, a royal biographer has sensationally claimed. After it was revealed by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin and closest confidante, Lady Elizabeth Anson, that the monarch was apprehensive about Markle’s intentions, it appears as though William caught wind of the situation around the same time.

According to royal biographer and commentator Phil Dampier, the Prince of Wales, 43, was skeptical about the Duchess of Sussex entering the royal fold.

“I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Dampier told the Sun, referencing Anson’s comments. “She saw as a stepping stone getting married to to Harry to to to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about. That’s why they fell out. And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is, is is really dynamite.”

Dampier said that the information, which had come “right from the horse’s mouth,” was “very, very telling” — adding that the comments made by Anson, who died in 2020 at age 79, were to be trusted.

“Right from the horse’s mouth” = a third-hand account from a royal reporter’s Substack with one dead woman putting words in another dead woman’s mouth. As for “this is what William was always worried about”…. William was painfully jealous and incandescent with rage that Harry scored a bombshell American wife. William was “concerned” about Meghan because he knew that Harry and Meghan’s joint slay would make his marriage look dull, lifeless and boring. Besides which, if William was so “concerned” that Meghan would eventually run off back to America, why did he spend two years actively piling on the abuse and trying to exile the Sussexes?

53 Responses to “Dampier: Prince William always believed that Meghan saw Harry as a ‘stepping stone’”

  1. Lynwall says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:24 am

    What exactly is their endgame here?

    Whonis advising these people?

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      July 10, 2025 at 10:29 am

      They are rewriting history to make it appear the family was blameless in driving Harry and Meghan out of England and royal life.

      Reply
      • Tina says:
        July 10, 2025 at 10:38 am

        Exactly. If they repeat lies enough they become ‘truth’ for some people. Same with the lie about Kate’s fashion impact. Repeat it enough and people absorb it as facts. This is why Meghan’s Instagram is so dangerous for them. They aren’t saying that they are breaking up anymore because it’s obvious they are happy…so they need to rewrite the narrative that Harry is ‘whipped’ and manipulated. Truly evil people.

      • Becks1 says:
        July 10, 2025 at 10:57 am

        Yes, I think this is about rewriting history.

        but its a little silly to try when we have the H&M docuseries, spare, and everything else Harry has said publicly. but royal propaganda is very powerful and pervasive.

      • KoRAR says:
        July 10, 2025 at 11:19 am

        Harry left because he wanted to leave, but they scream, “We kicked them out!”
        It’s like how Harry comes to London, completely ignoring the palace and William, and William screams, “I’m not meeting Harry!”
        You know, they’re trying to make Harry do something, and by loudly screaming, “I’m not meeting Harry,” they’re suggesting that Harry is trying to meet him, and they’re telling him “no.”
        Typical propaganda that, unfortunately, many people “buy.”

    • Eurydice says:
      July 10, 2025 at 10:40 am

      Good question. I don’t know that there is an end game, just a PR strategy and money grab. Because, at this point, it really doesn’t matter what the story is – it happened, both sides are where they want to be and nothing will change that. The RF wants to deflect from its shortcomings, the BM and “royal experts” feed off Meghan and anyone, however tangentially connected, is looking to cash in. And they’re trying to make it last as long as possible.

      Reply
      • Christina says:
        July 10, 2025 at 10:55 am

        Meghan must remain in the gossip rags because degrading her makes the ROTA cold cash, and the RF needs distraction from their own failings and has to have something meaty to feed to the ROTA per the unspoken contract that Harry exposed.

        When CBs from England write here that most people there don’t really care about this stuff, it makes me glad for England because this shit is stupid.

  2. Eurydice says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:24 am

    Lol, this doesn’t say much about William’s critical thinking, does it.

    Reply
    • Nerd says:
      July 10, 2025 at 11:14 am

      I agree. This makes it more apparent that William’s own critical thinking skills are questionable because he’s the one who married his previously unknown stalker who only got any clout when she latched onto him. His description of Harry is a better description of how he himself was manipulated and controlled by Kate and Carole. He ended his relationship with the only brother he has and the only person who understands the loss of their mother because KATE LIED ABOUT MEGHAN MAKING HER CRY because gorgeous Meghan made it even more clear how lazy and incompetent Kate is.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 10, 2025 at 12:41 pm

      The Middletons are still using their status for their own benefit. Dampier is a total idiot to pretend that William is not the one who has been used from day one.

      Meghan was known before she met Harry. Kate is the nobody whose family glommed on to the Windsors for personal benefit.

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:25 am

    They just can’t handle that Harry left of his own free will and defended the woman he loves. The jealousy is real. Harry being anything other than a scapegoat is completely unacceptable to them. So the knives are out and using dead people for their mouth pieces to go after the thing Harry loves the most and that is Meg.

    Reply
    • Indica says:
      July 10, 2025 at 10:48 am

      I don’t think they can conceive that someone would willingly walk away from the mess that is the royal family. Harry truly broke their little brains.
      And I am here for it; it’s really entertaining to figure out what silliness will come out next. I think we need to make bingo cards.

      Reply
  4. SuOutdoors says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:28 am

    Right from the horse’s mouth? The “friend” is Camilla???

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 10, 2025 at 10:33 am

      No, the “horse’s mouth”‘ is supposed to be QEII. So he’s saying that alleged quotes from a woman who died 5 years ago about what a woman who died 3 years ago said about Meghan are “straight from the horse’s mouth” but that’s only if you skip….well, a lot of steps.

      Reply
      • Kirk says:
        July 10, 2025 at 12:34 pm

        If I hear anymore blather from dead horses mouths, I want to know seances were held. And I want pix of the seances!

  5. Dee(2) says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:31 am

    Of course they 100% blame Meghan because anything else requires accountability on their end. It’s interesting to me that supposed journalists have no problem with describing the subject of their writings as flat out stupid. I’m not saying that you can’t be critical, but ad hominem attacks against your subject if you had any journalistic ethics you would think you would shy away from.

    All that being said, they just can’t get over that Harry just didn’t take it. There’s various psychological reasons for the family’s larger behavior, but it really all stems down to they cannot get over the fact that their scapegoat has escaped. And then has the audacity to still be widely respected, and is happy. They can tell themselves every single day that he misses all of his friends, and he misses being in the royal family, and that he hates living in the US but they’re saying that to soothe themselves not because it’s in any way accurate.

    And you know this because if Harry was the immensely stupid, easily manipulated, unpopular, directionless dipshit that they describe they wouldn’t talk about him so much. And they surely would not constantly write about how William expected Harry to be there to be his wingman and to share the burden of his reign. They would be happy they were well rid of him.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      July 10, 2025 at 10:48 am

      Yes, they wanted Harry to keep “taking it” and doing as he was doing. William treated Harry like his stepping stone, his stool to prop himself up. So he was just worried someone else was taking his stepping stone. Except Meghan treated Harry like a precious stone whereas William did not, so you know, consequences. Which is why it made no sense for them to treat him and his wife so poorly.

      Reply
    • Nerd says:
      July 10, 2025 at 11:23 am

      That’s one of the things that makes these arguments by them that Harry is stupid, easily manipulated and irrelevant so impossible to believe by those of us with logical thinking skills. We realize that for a normal person with common sense and comprehension skills, him being all or even some of those things would be reason for them not to want him back, especially in a royal working role. So them wanting him to fulfill a role supporting William in any capacity is a complete contradiction of everything they say about him or a sign that the institution is a scam that doesn’t require any real competence, integrity or accountability.

      Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:32 am

    this is where these stories break down – well they break down in several places, haha. but this – “if William was so “concerned” that Meghan would eventually run off back to America, why did he spend two years actively piling on the abuse and trying to exile the Sussexes?”

    The royals actively tried to run off meghan for years and it means that now they can spend decades screeching about how she was only it for the fame while ignoring their treatment of her and the press abuse etc. They basically made sure their prediction came true.

    and the reason it breaks down so to speak is that this narrative – that william ALWAYS KNEW she wasn’t to be trusted – goes directly against the whole “welcomed her with open arms” narrative and “bent over backwards for her” etc.

    Finally its just so funny to me when “friends” of william insist Meghan was only in it for fame and fortune (and yet she walked away from the Firm) – when William is married to the ultimate gold digger. Its not like Kate married him bc she wanted to live a life of service. she wanted tiaras and castles and vacations and she got them – even if she is wasting away as a result.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      July 10, 2025 at 10:58 am

      I don’t know that they had a real plan so much as just a desire to be cruel and petty bc they were themselves jealous and insecure and didn’t want to pale in comparison to the sussex shine. If there was a goal, it was to get rid of Meghan while claiming to be welcoming. But they’ve definitely lost the plot on that narrative. Bc I’m not sure they ever really considered the possibility of Harry actually leaving for good. And yes Meghan had money and a good life before meeting Harry. If the royals truly see themselves as the pinnacle of all fame and fortune, then really there is almost no woman that can marry into it without being considered a gold digger. And yeah the spin always makes the Windsors look terrible.

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      July 10, 2025 at 11:04 am

      Came here to say the same thing. It’s easy to assume that every woman is a gold digger when you famously settled for the biggest social climbing schemer who would have you.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 10, 2025 at 12:46 pm

      There is a clip from Harry’s interview on Colbert and he succinctly states that while they expected Meghan to leave after all the abuse she was getting, what they did not expect what Harry leaving with her.

      (I mean they should have known but they are idiots)

      Kate is the the gold digger. She’s the one who dedicated her 20s to getting the ring and she did nothing else. Meghan had a career and even married someone else. Without meeting Harry Meghan would still be working in Hollywood. Without William, Kate would be unknown.

      These royalists project non stop from the actions of the English rose.

      Reply
  7. Angelica Schuyler says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:34 am

    These people really really believe that everyone strives to be royal or have close proximity to royalty. No wonder they don’t like us Americans and our lack of titles and aristocracy and peerage. It just doesn’t dawn on them that there are people in the world that don’t live to suck up to them and their system and that people live totally happy lives without any of it….. No wonder the Brits were named the most miserable people.

    Reply
  8. MSJ says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:35 am

    Much of the world is tired of the old narrative 🥱… 😴

    The Sussexes have moved on but the royalists are still stuck in their pain at being dismissed as unimportant in the daily life of one biracial American woman.

    Meghan has diminished their relevance and they are unable to cope with the reality of it all. A biracial American woman did it y’all. The colonizers and their sycophantic supporters are hurt and perplexed. Their anger continues to build as time passes and the Sussexes thrive. She walked away instead of being a slave to their establishment while they abused her day after day in that country. The Sussex brand will eclipse the Windsor brand as the years go by.

    Reply
  9. Blogger says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:36 am

    “Prince William saw right through Meghan Markle’s alleged “plan” of marrying into the royal family through Prince Harry”

    😂🤣😆

    Pity he didn’t see the same when Lazy flashed him at St Andrew’s and Carole’s talons never let him go. Willy is showing how much he lacks self-awareness every single day and his minions amplify his stupidity.

    Meghan was and is a godsend to Harry. He was able to break free from being trapped by an institution which sacrificed his family members for the Crown.

    Meghan already had a certain level of fame and peace. She gave up so much, especially her privacy and mental health, to love Harry.

    At the end of the day, poor Willy knows that no woman has ever loved him enough for himself to sacrifice their entire personal life (Jecca is an heiress)…except only for his title. Hence he settled for the only woman who’d have him.

    Reply
  10. ariel says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:37 am

    I just saw an old clip of Harry on Stephen Colbert when he was promoting Spare, talking about how it was always the windsors’ wish and plan that the Duchess of Sussex would leave, but they never in a million years thought Harry would leave with her.

    In Spare i think Harry alludes to the possibility that William was hot for Duchess of Sussex and/or was jealous that Harry landed a gorgeous, accomplished woman (while william had to go with his 2nd or 3rd choice b/c the aristos didn’t want him).
    And William’s fixation on the Duchess (under either theory) would have started Kate’s dislike and lies to the media about her.

    And literally, Harry has plainly stated- he saw that his family/men in grey/pr machine (the “press”) doing to his wife what he had seen them do to his mother.
    And that when he mother was killed, she was in a relationship with a man who was not white, which was a big deal to the “anointed by god” white power royals.

    And he wasn’t going to let them kill his wife. And he could see it coming.

    And the palace, the family, the media just will not accept that reality- because it proves them to be the garbage we know them to be.

    And Harry and Meghan are still, happy, unbothered, tan, rich, enjoying life in the California sun.

    Stay mad royals.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      July 10, 2025 at 11:00 am

      That really is a good clip. They really had no contingencies for a Harry-less monarchy.

      Reply
    • Angied says:
      July 10, 2025 at 12:31 pm

      You said it all. 🎯

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      July 10, 2025 at 12:38 pm

      The same reporters who lied on Diana are lying on Meghan with the exact or similar talking points. There are headlines about Diana being a bully to the staff, being attention seeker, etc. When they left, one of the crazy tv reporters said the media is gonna chase Meghan until her last day and she won’t know peace. The plan was always to “diana” her. The only difference, Harry isn’t Charles, thank God.

      Reply
  11. Jenniem says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:39 am

    They really can’t deal with both Meghan and Harry’s success outside of the royal bubble so this is how they frame it. Of course Meghan only married Harry so she could become the most famous woman in the world and make money! I do believe that’s what they think.

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      July 10, 2025 at 11:43 am

      The Media and the royals are the ones who have made Meghan the most famous women in the world by their machinations against her.

      Reply
  12. Libra says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:39 am

    There is so much more to the William/ Harry dynamic. The unpublished pages of Spare would have told the whole sordid tale. I have always believed that William made a move on Meghan and she told Harry and it became one of the reasons , among many, that Harry wants an apology.

    Reply
  13. Lala11_7 says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:41 am

    When you look at Meghan’s life BEFORE she met Harry…you can clearly SEE that there’s NOTHING she has done professionally POST marriage that she could NOT have done WITHOUT EVA MEETING HARRY!

    And I KNOW that fact makes Salt Island EVEN saltier😡

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 10, 2025 at 12:49 pm

      In fact being with Harry has removed certain opportunities that she would have had without him. Plus the extra security needed due to the hate campaign pushed by William and Kate.

      Reply
  14. Mina_Esq says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:43 am

    William just can’t get it through his head that Harry is a catch, except for the baggage of his toxic family. He is a hot rich prince with high emotional intelligence.

    Reply
  15. chill says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:55 am

    I’m confused. Kate didn’t use William as a stepping stone to become queen? Projection anyone?

    Reply
  16. paintybox says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:56 am

    William was 100% projecting, isn’t it his own wife along with her family who had a longterm plan to marry into the royals? As for Meghan knowing that she would become one of the most famous people in the world, if that was her goal why wouldn’t she have stayed in the royal spotlight, whatever the personal cost? Why would she have left? She could have been seen with heads of Europe and kings and queens. But she left! Get over it! Even when she’s under a bushel somewhere and no one has heard from her in ages, they still scream and cry as if she’s right outside the castle gates with a Viking horde. In reality she’s in her kitchen with an apron on minding her own business. 🙄

    Reply
  17. Lili says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:57 am

    I seriously want to know about the stepping stone, Where does it lead, because all the married ins seem to be swallowed up never to be heard from again bar a wave from the balcony once a year. Their continued harrasesment of her has catapulted her to be bigger

    Reply
  18. Maxine Branch says:
    July 10, 2025 at 11:01 am

    The most powerful things the Sussexes have done re their narrative was the Oprah interview and Harry’s writing of Spare, that’s history. The global attention those documents garnered told their story. Those gutter rats are now left with trying to earn a living digging up nonsense for their deluded followers. It makes good copy for discussion but it really has no merit.

    William married into a broke family after being stalked by a yacht girl and exhibitionist. Harry should have given him advice re marrying her. You can tell the Sussexes are winning the narrative because of how frequent and desperate the talking points have become

    Reply
  19. Nerd says:
    July 10, 2025 at 11:02 am

    I’m sorry but I will keep saying it until I’m blue in the face, but Meghan is the only woman in that family who married in as a self made millionaire. She was a 36 year old fully formed woman who was highly educated, philanthropic and with a great work ethic. It is WILLIAM’S WIFE who changed her degree, university and took a year off so that she could go to the same school that he went to. It is WILLIAM’S WIFE who stalked him off and on even when he or she cheated in an already unhealthy relationship. It is WILLIAM’S WIFE who exposed herself to get the attention of the easily manipulated Prince. It is WILLIAM’S WIFE who was a commoner who had no work, money and no philanthropic experience to her name when she entered that family. It is WILLIAM’S WIFE who was the one girlfriend who no one knew of until she latched onto him. So of all of the women who have entered that family, it is and will always be WILLIAM’S WIFE who used WILLIAM as a stepping stone.

    Reply
  20. QuiteContrary says:
    July 10, 2025 at 11:06 am

    If they keep on producing this garbage with the apparent approval of William and the other left-behinds, they’re going to leave Harry with no choice but to publish the other 400 pages of his memoir.

    And someday Meghan may publish her own memoir, with receipts.

    Reply
  21. GMH says:
    July 10, 2025 at 11:09 am

    King Chucky needs to shut all of this down, if he is smart. But he isn’t. If this keeps up they will provoke Meghan to publish the memoir that will command as much as the Netflix deal did. Not good for the welfare royals but blockbuster for H&M.

    Reply
  22. Chantal1 says:
    July 10, 2025 at 11:54 am

    Willy Nilly is more obsessed with Meghan than he is with hating Harry. This goes beyond him having a crush on her character on Suits. He talks about Meghan more than he talks about or has ever talked about his own wife, which is a humongous red flag! His incompetence, extreme laziness and other major character flaws he and the palaces/BM are hiding only exacerbate his insecurity and jealousy towards Harry. And bc no one will tell him how much he sucks as a person, he believes his own fake press. It’s beyond obvious that there is something seriously wrong with both Willy Nilly and Special K.

    He is the future king yet Harry has it all – a beautiful, independent, and successful wife who loves him for himself, lovely children (WanK also have this but publicly appear to be mainly focused on George), a beautiful life (aside from the constant smear campaigns from BRF/BM), true independence – both financially and physically from the Firm), and successful and profitable charities and businesses that show him to be a true and respected global statesman. Even becoming POW didn’t tamp down his jealousy of his brother, meaning a kingship won’t either. Attending several football games can’t fill this empty void and he and his wife viscerally loathe the royal version of “working”. Instead of bettering himself, focusing on his wife and kids, and using his vast money and resources to find self – fulfillment and happiness, he chooses to obsess, plot and plan ways to make Harry’s life miserable. What a terrible, pathetic, and empty existence the future king and his stalker wife have!

    Reply
  23. bisynaptic says:
    July 10, 2025 at 11:59 am

    “Right from the horse’s mouth…”
    — Who, exactly, is the horse, in this scenario, and who’s the horse’s ass?

    Reply
  24. Aiglentine says:
    July 10, 2025 at 12:07 pm

    A stepping stone to what, exactly? Queen and Senator of Naboo? Padishah Empress of Dune? Make it make sense.

    Reply
  25. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    July 10, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    The British tabloids have little imagination so they project things in the opposite direction. What this story is really based on, is that Kaye manipulated William into marrying her, as a path to fame and fortune and William now regrets it.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 10, 2025 at 12:55 pm

      William dithered for years about Kate and was turned down by other women. THen settled. Hardly anybody in any position to give advice. Also Carole was there to manipulate

      Reply
  26. Amy Bee says:
    July 10, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    The fact that William and Kate are now attempting to behave like Harry and Meghan on engagements, changed their social media and Kate began dressing like Meghan after she left is proof that the main problem was Harry and Meghan were too popular and did not kowtow to William and Kate.

    Reply
  27. Me at home says:
    July 10, 2025 at 12:53 pm

    Was just listening to a podcast that pointed out that Churchill was also a terrible student but turned out to be great and even visionary leader.

    And, who cares what Bulliam thought Meghan thought. It’s as bad as Anson channeling the Queen.

    Bulliam has zero clue how this constant hate-spreading makes him look. He apparently thinks he’s re-writing history to make it not-our-fault. Problem is that we already know what Harry said in interviews and Spare. So Bulliam, besides looking petty and mean, also looks like a liar.

    Reply
  28. Tessa says:
    July 10, 2025 at 12:53 pm

    William is so dense, First of all the Queen approved the marriage and apparently Charles. William was then heir to the heir. He had no business “advising” Harry. None whatsoever. I wonder what the Queen’s state of mind was if she did not tell William he was ‘getting above himself.” Even if he did not personally like Meghan, he could have been polite and not tried to break up Harry and his bride to be. And these sycophants back him up. There are so many family relationships ruined when one family member wants to break up a couple In some cases he or she is barred from going to the wedding and other family events. So sick of this spin. And Harry and Meghan are still married. William having the nerve to advise anybody on relationships is a farce considering all…

    Reply

