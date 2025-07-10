Dampier: Prince William always believed that Meghan saw Harry as a ‘stepping stone’

In case you missed it, royal reporters are still in a tizzy that one dead woman put words in another dead woman’s mouth, and they’re using the whole thing to bash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Sally Bedell Smith has published comments from the late Lady Liza Anson, in which Liza bitched and moaned about Harry and Meghan, and Liza claimed that QEII told her all kinds of terrible things about the Sussexes too. As it turns out, Liza was never an honest broker – the Sussexes refused to hire her to organize any part of their wedding, and so she carried that grudge to her grave.

“Friends” of Prince William and Kate have tried to pile on the Lady Liza story as well, with one “friend” telling the Daily Beast: “The family, of course, all blame Meghan 100 percent. As Sally Bedell Smith’s column made clear, he ain’t the sharpest tool in the box, and they feel he was completely manipulated and that Meghan saw him and realized she could become the most famous person in the world. Then the reality of what their boring royal life would be like sunk in, and she decided to ruthlessly milk it for all it was worth. That is their view.” Once again, royal allies make the royals sound completely unhinged. This whole idea of “Meghan manipulated Harry into falling in love with her, marrying her and starting a new life in America with her” is apparently THE storyline everyone is going with these days though:

Prince William saw right through Meghan Markle’s alleged “plan” of marrying into the royal family through Prince Harry, a royal biographer has sensationally claimed. After it was revealed by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin and closest confidante, Lady Elizabeth Anson, that the monarch was apprehensive about Markle’s intentions, it appears as though William caught wind of the situation around the same time. According to royal biographer and commentator Phil Dampier, the Prince of Wales, 43, was skeptical about the Duchess of Sussex entering the royal fold. “I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Dampier told the Sun, referencing Anson’s comments. “She saw as a stepping stone getting married to to Harry to to to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about. That’s why they fell out. And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is, is is really dynamite.” Dampier said that the information, which had come “right from the horse’s mouth,” was “very, very telling” — adding that the comments made by Anson, who died in 2020 at age 79, were to be trusted.

“Right from the horse’s mouth” = a third-hand account from a royal reporter’s Substack with one dead woman putting words in another dead woman’s mouth. As for “this is what William was always worried about”…. William was painfully jealous and incandescent with rage that Harry scored a bombshell American wife. William was “concerned” about Meghan because he knew that Harry and Meghan’s joint slay would make his marriage look dull, lifeless and boring. Besides which, if William was so “concerned” that Meghan would eventually run off back to America, why did he spend two years actively piling on the abuse and trying to exile the Sussexes?