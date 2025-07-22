Ah, Natasha Archer took a ‘swipe’ by unfollowing Duchess Meghan & her friends

Embed from Getty Images

A few days after Natasha Archer stepped down as the Princess of Wales’s executive assistant and stylist, Archer made her Instagram public. Her IG account had been set to private for years. Either through ignorance or a need for drama, Archer didn’t seem to make any changes with her account after turning it public. People swiftly began looking at which accounts Archer followed on her now-public IG account, and everyone soon discovered that Archer was not only following the Duchess of Sussex and As Ever, but Archer was also following all of Meghan’s friends, designers who worked with Meghan and fan-run accounts keeping track of Meghan’s fashion. Over the course of several days, Archer “unfollowed” most of those accounts. But the damage was done – we now know that Kate’s stylist was stalking Meghan and all of her friends and associates.

Adding to the controversy is the fact that few British outlets seemed to want to report on Archer’s Instagram games. The Daily Mail waited for the better part of a week to write up the story and then quickly bury it. The Mail and GB News still seem to be the only British outlets to discuss it. People Magazine waited until July 17th – a full week after fans first spotted Archer’s stalking – to publish their story on it. Now it looks like royalists have settled on their explanation for Archer’s stalking: when Archer unfollowed Meghan, it was a purposeful snub! LOL. From Page Six’s “Kate Middleton’s former personal assistant takes swipe at Meghan Markle before leaving royal job.”

Kate Middleton’s former longtime assistant, Natasha Archer, has unfollowed Meghan Markle on Instagram. Archer, who was the Princess of Wales’ right-hand woman for many years, recently made her Instagram page public — but has since made it private again — along with some changes. Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Archer, who had followed the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand, has since given them the heave-ho, according to People. Markle’s account wasn’t the only one that Archer is no longer following. She reportedly no longer receives updates from several Markle pals, including her makeup artist Daniel Martin, Deflina Blaquier and Heather Dorak. Archer also hit unfollow on Highbrow Hippie, the page associated with Markle’s hair colorist, Kadi Lee. However, not all of Markle’s inner circle were banished. The former royal aide is still following Markle’s “Suits” co-stars, Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty.

[From Page Six]

I’d like to sit down for five minutes and have one of these royalists/derangers explain how Archer’s actions are a “swipe” or a “snub.” Because if unfollowing Meghan and seemingly all of Meghan’s closest friends and associates was some kind of “swipe,” then why was Archer following them in the first place? Anyway you slice it, Archer and Kate both look really crazy. There’s a theory going around that Archer is fine with making Kate look like she’s a single-white-female style-stalking her sister-in-law. All I know is that the energy around this story is bizarre, and I find it odd that no one working for the British tabloids wants to look into Archer’s departure or this Instagram/following story.