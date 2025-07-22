Ah, Natasha Archer took a ‘swipe’ by unfollowing Duchess Meghan & her friends

A few days after Natasha Archer stepped down as the Princess of Wales’s executive assistant and stylist, Archer made her Instagram public. Her IG account had been set to private for years. Either through ignorance or a need for drama, Archer didn’t seem to make any changes with her account after turning it public. People swiftly began looking at which accounts Archer followed on her now-public IG account, and everyone soon discovered that Archer was not only following the Duchess of Sussex and As Ever, but Archer was also following all of Meghan’s friends, designers who worked with Meghan and fan-run accounts keeping track of Meghan’s fashion. Over the course of several days, Archer “unfollowed” most of those accounts. But the damage was done – we now know that Kate’s stylist was stalking Meghan and all of her friends and associates.
Adding to the controversy is the fact that few British outlets seemed to want to report on Archer’s Instagram games. The Daily Mail waited for the better part of a week to write up the story and then quickly bury it. The Mail and GB News still seem to be the only British outlets to discuss it. People Magazine waited until July 17th – a full week after fans first spotted Archer’s stalking – to publish their story on it. Now it looks like royalists have settled on their explanation for Archer’s stalking: when Archer unfollowed Meghan, it was a purposeful snub! LOL. From Page Six’s “Kate Middleton’s former personal assistant takes swipe at Meghan Markle before leaving royal job.”
Kate Middleton’s former longtime assistant, Natasha Archer, has unfollowed Meghan Markle on Instagram. Archer, who was the Princess of Wales’ right-hand woman for many years, recently made her Instagram page public — but has since made it private again — along with some changes.
Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Archer, who had followed the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand, has since given them the heave-ho, according to People. Markle’s account wasn’t the only one that Archer is no longer following. She reportedly no longer receives updates from several Markle pals, including her makeup artist Daniel Martin, Deflina Blaquier and Heather Dorak. Archer also hit unfollow on Highbrow Hippie, the page associated with Markle’s hair colorist, Kadi Lee.
However, not all of Markle’s inner circle were banished. The former royal aide is still following Markle’s “Suits” co-stars, Abigail Spencer and Sarah Rafferty.
I’d like to sit down for five minutes and have one of these royalists/derangers explain how Archer’s actions are a “swipe” or a “snub.” Because if unfollowing Meghan and seemingly all of Meghan’s closest friends and associates was some kind of “swipe,” then why was Archer following them in the first place? Anyway you slice it, Archer and Kate both look really crazy. There’s a theory going around that Archer is fine with making Kate look like she’s a single-white-female style-stalking her sister-in-law. All I know is that the energy around this story is bizarre, and I find it odd that no one working for the British tabloids wants to look into Archer’s departure or this Instagram/following story.
And I thought she couldn’t be any dumber.
I wish Tash all the best…because she’ll need it. Maybe someone should school her with Social Media Accounts 101.
I NEVER get tired of the side by side, date stamped comparison photos.
Style-stalking as shown in real time.
Archer swiped, but it was at Kate and KP.
But the palace’s pr firm (aka the british “media” only seek to cover that up.
I wonder if there was a final indignity that got her out or a culmination of unmet promises.
Either way, i bet it is a good story.
Too bad there are no journalists in england who cover the royal family.
I never get tired of it either. Irl evidence. The royal journalists can’t cover it imo bc it shows some real psycho-stalker tendencies in the future queen. Some seriously disturbed behaviors. And that’s without even getting into the racist colonial nature of it all. This privileged royal white woman set out to destroy her black rival and then stole her identity. It’s the history of British colonialism all wrapped up in a single white female bow. Or should I say wrapped up in a SWF pantsuit?
I mean literally, who cares? Who believes them anyway? Well there are people who only read headlines, but over the past five years all those not initially interested enough to see through it have realized what is going on anyway.
LOL. This is hilarious and really sad. There’s no other explanation but Natasha got caught following Meghan and all her friends and felt that she needed to unfollow them because of how it looked. There’s no denying that she and Kate followed those accounts to copy what Meghan was wearing. A professional person would have left her personal account private and opened a new one for her work.
Just more amateur-hour antics a KP! Completely unprofessional behaviour runs rampant on Willnot and Cannot’s watch as usual!
I’m really thinking about getting into the Meghan business 😍 it is just to lucrative 😎
I had a convo today with someone and simply explained some things in the world that are obvious (nothing to do with the royals). And she didn’t believe any actual facts that were right there. It was shocking. I get why so many people believe the tabs (and they do).
So her unfollowing these sites is a swipe but following wasn’t her (by royal order ) copying for keen? GTFO with this horseshit story!
“All I know is that the energy around this story is bizarre, and I find it odd that no one working for the British tabloids wants to look into Archer’s departure or this Instagram/following story.: – oh, I think the tabloids do, desperately want to cover this but are being knee-capped by KP. I have the feeling that the tabloids have, for years, wanted to tell all they know about the shenigans at KP, the lack of work from WandK, the absolute privacy they demand from the press, etc but some type of devils deal has been done and now they no longer hold the “great and good” to account, they no longer report “without fear or favor” but instead report with heaping amounts of both.
If William and Kate did split, this story would get lots of attention. But while she is married to the future heir, it won’t be reported on. Bc as his wife, she is a reflection of him. At least for the tabloids anyways. And so they wouldn’t go full throttle on her SWF issues. And it’s not like William hasn’t done the same with Harry, albeit somewhat less obviously. Or Camilla and Charles for that matter. They’ve all changed themselves to be more Sussex-like. The tabs aren’t gonna really report on that imo. Bc they protect the continuation of the monarchy. Despite the fact that the left-behinds obsessively follow and often times copy the spare and his wife.
I wonder if Natasha is a source for the press (people mag got an exclusive & they are helping to promote fact she’s setting up a consultancy) or if her consultancy will continue to work with Kate?
People mag, the Fail, gb news, NYP & few other outlets have all now reported on Natasha unfollowing Meghan & her inner circle on IG a week after it was a SM discussion & most of them have reported it like Natasha has snubbed Meghan. Some are tying it to the recent meeting between BP & Sussex aides & like it’s a sign that KP isn’t in favour of the meeting & Natasha snubbed Meghan in response . Them going this angle seems like trying to downplay how weird it was that Natasha was stalking Meghan & her inner circle in the first place. Makes me think Natasha is a friend of the press
I could see that.
“I don’t even know that woman. How can she snub someone she doesn’t know?” -Meghan
Tash could be the “friend” of Lazy – apart from her mother.
Do they really not understand how stupid they sound?
I’m afraid not! They have to spin this in Kate’s favour no matter what, while Kate and her stylist look like absolute hell.
This sounds like the press finding a way to talk about something that KP doesn’t want talked about.
I have to wonder why this story is being revived at all – it doesn’t benefit Archer and her new “consulting” business to remind potential clients that she followed Meghan’s every move while she worked for Kate! I don’t think it’s a good look that she didn’t seem to realize her follows would be public AND that when she did realize, she made an even bigger mess by frantically unfollowing most of them. It’s hardly a “swipe” at Meghan, it is a self-own. One that it seems like some royal reporters really want to continue talking about?
Looking at the side-by-side photos of Megan and Kate has inspired me to create a new drinking game: ‘Who Wore It Better?’ 😄
No, it’s an admission that Kate and her stylist stalked Meghan and her friends to duplicate Meghan’s look. Then, Kate wore the same thing and the demented swore Kate wore it first. Dumb game. They’re like the British deplorables.
I looked at that photo of her and thought it was Vanna White for a split second!
Unfollowing: the 21st century Cut Direct.
“Was never supposed to follow her and now that I’m done, I’m not following her anymore so Nyah (sticking tongue out) take that… I don’t want to be your friend anyways..”
School yard shit….
What TF kind of stylist is this? Every outfit I see her in is worse than the last one.
I know! Egad, that first photo of the blue & black checked ruffly monstrosity??? With a belt at her natural waist which sits below the waist of the dress??? Ugh.
Why was Archer following Meghan and many of those she is associated with. Was Kate paying her to do it? Archer certainly made herself look incompetent and was she seeking revenge on Kate for something. Not a good way to start a new business.