Royalist: King Charles is still quite ‘exhausted’ by his cancer treatments

King Charles went to Sandringham for the weekend, and he’s traveled up to Scotland this week for the start of his “summer vacation.” Charles’s summer vacations are so different from his mother’s. When QEII arrived in Balmoral, usually in mid-July, she basically stayed there for two full months (sometimes closer to three). She rarely left Balmoral once she was in vacation mode, and she made everyone come to her. Charles tends to go up much later than his mother, and he stays for a shorter amount of time. He also frequently makes one or two-day trips back to London for business. Last summer, I’m pretty sure he continued to travel to London once a week for his cancer treatments. He probably will do the same this summer, since he still has cancer and he’s still receiving treatments. All in all, Charles probably won’t have the most restful summer vacay. Which is bad news, because Charles’s friends told the Daily Beast’s Royalist that Charles is pushing himself way too hard.

The Trump visit is still several weeks away, but aides are already considering the best way to adapt plans to mitigate stress on the king, who will face several days of public engagements and some late nights. King Charles has been left “exhausted” by the challenges of his ongoing cancer treatment and his punishing work schedule that he refuses to compromise on, sources have told The Royalist. The friends who spoke to the Daily Beast are concerned that the king is pushing himself too hard—a worry shared by his wife, Queen Camilla, their friends say. One friend said that the king had been left “saddened” by recent publicity in the London Sunday Times the saw a “rare disagreement with staff” at the garden of his private home, Highgrove, get “blown up into front page news.” The source said, “He is exhausted. It is tricky because he is energized by the work, but he needs to take a break. Camilla wants him to slow down, but he won’t.”

Using the Highrove gardener mess as a play for sympathy is truly a new low for Charles. “Woe is Charles, people are being so mean about his horrible treatment of gardening staff!” The man literally suggested that seniors and Ukrainian refugees work in his gardens for free when nearly a dozen gardeners quit due to his terrible behavior. Launch a bullying inquiry, for the love of God. As for Charles’s health… I mean, I actually agree that Charles could use a real rest, but I doubt it will happen. Instead, he’s going to spend yet another summer flying back and forth from Balmoral and London.