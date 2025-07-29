Royalist: King Charles is still quite ‘exhausted’ by his cancer treatments

King Charles went to Sandringham for the weekend, and he’s traveled up to Scotland this week for the start of his “summer vacation.” Charles’s summer vacations are so different from his mother’s. When QEII arrived in Balmoral, usually in mid-July, she basically stayed there for two full months (sometimes closer to three). She rarely left Balmoral once she was in vacation mode, and she made everyone come to her. Charles tends to go up much later than his mother, and he stays for a shorter amount of time. He also frequently makes one or two-day trips back to London for business. Last summer, I’m pretty sure he continued to travel to London once a week for his cancer treatments. He probably will do the same this summer, since he still has cancer and he’s still receiving treatments. All in all, Charles probably won’t have the most restful summer vacay. Which is bad news, because Charles’s friends told the Daily Beast’s Royalist that Charles is pushing himself way too hard.
The Trump visit is still several weeks away, but aides are already considering the best way to adapt plans to mitigate stress on the king, who will face several days of public engagements and some late nights.
King Charles has been left “exhausted” by the challenges of his ongoing cancer treatment and his punishing work schedule that he refuses to compromise on, sources have told The Royalist.
The friends who spoke to the Daily Beast are concerned that the king is pushing himself too hard—a worry shared by his wife, Queen Camilla, their friends say.
One friend said that the king had been left “saddened” by recent publicity in the London Sunday Times the saw a “rare disagreement with staff” at the garden of his private home, Highgrove, get “blown up into front page news.”
The source said, “He is exhausted. It is tricky because he is energized by the work, but he needs to take a break. Camilla wants him to slow down, but he won’t.”
Using the Highrove gardener mess as a play for sympathy is truly a new low for Charles. “Woe is Charles, people are being so mean about his horrible treatment of gardening staff!” The man literally suggested that seniors and Ukrainian refugees work in his gardens for free when nearly a dozen gardeners quit due to his terrible behavior. Launch a bullying inquiry, for the love of God. As for Charles’s health… I mean, I actually agree that Charles could use a real rest, but I doubt it will happen. Instead, he’s going to spend yet another summer flying back and forth from Balmoral and London.
Rare disagreement. Not rare for Charles to fuss and whine
The King is exhausted but the Princess is on holiday.
This family’s not going to last long unless Carole starts appearing on Lazy’s behalf.
Exactly. He can’t rest because he knows he can’t depend on his heir.
The irony that he created the Prince’s Trust to build a legacy people would remember… and he has a work shy heir and heir’s wife as the face of the legacy he’s actually leaving behind.
It’s called the King’s trust now because William wasn’t interested in helping young people with difficult lives. Shame on William.
Pity party, table for one! I was wondering when Charles would rely on ‘BECAUSE CANCER’ to get his gardening trouble off the front pages. Kate does it, why shouldn’t he?
He must be an awful bore to be around. Anne had him dead to rights when she nicknamed him Eeyore. Everything in the world given to him with no effort on his part, nothing justifying it except birth order and all he can do is bitch and moan…
This whole pity party he’s having for himself basically just encapsulates who Charles is. This is who he is and always has been.
Cancer is why he bullies staff? huh. (although I dont blame his team for trying the cancer excuse, it works for Kate.)
And maybe, just maybe, he wouldn’t have to work “so hard” if his son and daughter in law stepped up in a meaningful way. But alas, yachts are calling.
I do think Charles looks better than he did a year ago.
Since they never said what kind of cancer he has, and it’s been 19 months, I seriously doubt he has any cancer. Looks healthy and energetic to me. His face is wrinkled because royals don’t do plastic surgery (that we know of).
I was diagnosed with advanced metastatic bladder cancer in December 2023. Two surgeries later, heading into my 20th round of chemo and had a week of radiation in June. Not to pat myself on the back, but I look pretty great. People can’t believe I have cancer. Now I’m going to jump on my stationary bike for a half hour and lift some weights.
His team saw that this type of PR works for Kate, so they are copying it 😭😭
Compared to Will and wife, how many holidays a year does Chuck have, with or without wifey?
Ah his team keeps that pretty hidden lol. I think this is where age works to his advantage – he’s not going to private islands for extended vacations or taking yachts through the Mediterranean….anymore. he seems to just go to Romania and then Sandringham, highgrove and Balmoral when not at Windsor or in London. and even then for the past few years these haven’t been extended absences. When the late queen would go to balmoral she really would disappear for about a month, besides an odd church sighting or something, and then in september she would re-emerge at the highland games and such before going back to london. Charles seems to pepper his longer vacations with some workdays here and there so there’s never that extended gap.
this is why I think Camilla hates William and made a point of announcing a two week break back in early 2024, when William was MIA along with Kate. Charles didn’t really go MIA during his cancer treatments even in the beginning and Camilla kept working, even if her scheduled may have been somewhat reduced. But William just disappeared and then we heard Camilla was going on vacation. If they had wanted to keep that private, they could have. I have always thought it was an eff you to William.
As someone back in cancer treatment after relapsing 8 weeks ago, I am absolutely baffled by his lack of a mask and distancing. IF he’s been in cancer treatment for a year or more, his immune system absolutely would have taken a hit. I know plenty of people that preferred to ‘deny’ or ‘ignore’ or ‘work through’ cancer treatment because to mask and slow down would ‘identify them as weak’. Let me rephrase that, I KNEW, because all those people are now dead of opportunistic infections they caught whilst denying their mortality.
I’ve been on and off for treatment for bladder cancer after a few remissions and relapses. I masked up before COVID, during COVID (all the time), and post pandemic COVID (COVID is not gone people) when I was in active treatment and a bit after that as I recovered,
I wish I didn’t have to work through it, alas I live in the USA and that’s how I kept my health insurance to pay for the treatments. I certainly wasn’t out and about in crowds shaking hands.
I mean, that’s the excuse they use for Kate’s almost-cancer, right? (that and it’s not fun, she only does things that bring her joy now)
He has a problem, a lazy son and DIL, if he doesn’t continue who is going to run the monarchy, without him people will soon realise that we don’t really need a king so he has to keep on.
I hope he works himself into the ground and that still happens. Few people deserve exhaustion and misery for the rest of their days as much as Charles does.
@RMS — wishing you well in your treatment and recovery.
@HeatherC — joining you in bladder cancer solidarity. I’m a masker when I’m inside any crowded location (grocery store, hospital for treatment, restaurants, etc.) Wishing you well too — we can beat this mofo!!
I wonder if more of these stories will trickle out to set up the excuse for C to cancel the state visit with Trump? LOL
Shouldn’t his heir and missus be able to cover for the King should he be indisposed? After all two months on holiday should leave Will and Kate well refreshed and more than capable of hosting Trump and co? What larks!
Not sure he’d cancel the state visit, but I’d LOVE to see him back out at the last minute & force William & Kate to step up. That would be delightful! 😈
BeanieBean—yep, it sure would. 😂😂
Too exhausted to collect money bags?
He’s the king. If he can travel with his own bed and toilet seat, why can’t the cancer treatment come to him? Or go to the hospital in Aberdeen or something.
Why doesn’t he demand that his Son and Daughter-in-Law help out? Oh, I forgot, they are on yet another vacation!
I’m sure he is, because he is ACTUALLY GETTING CANCER TREATMENTS.
I understand that to remove someone from the line of succession is a whole thing, probably requires Parliament or something, unlikely to happen.
But I really do have to wonder how many quiet conversations and potential plans have been created to protect the monarchy’s existence against the lazy tides of William the do nothing, because even if this is just PR to get the news of Charles being a bully off the front pages, he probably *is* tired. He actually is battling cancer – and I’m not 100% convinced that Kate was, and even if she were, William could still have actually worked.