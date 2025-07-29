Auckland-based cat ‘Leonardo da Pinchy’ regularly steals his neighbors’ clothing



We love our babies; we care for and nurture them and try to instill in them good values that will stick wherever they go. But the truth is, we don’t know what will befall them or what they’ll get up to once they leave home. Such is the case with Leo, a 15-month-old Tonkinese cat who hails from Mairangi Bay, a beachside neighborhood of Auckland, New Zealand. Leo’s person Helen North first allowed him outside a year ago, and that’s when the trouble began. You see, Leo the cat has taken to cat burglaring. Cliche? Possibly. Still somewhat adorable? Absolutely. A complete headache for his person? Undoubtedly. Leo’s penchant is for nabbing laundry items from neighbors’ clotheslines. He’s amassed a large variety of socks and underwear and, being a feline of fine taste, will even steal a cashmere sweater. Which means on top of being a working mum, Helen’s new extra-curricular activity is posting photos of stolen clothing to neighborhood groups in the hopes that items will be reclaimed. Which has all led to Leo’s new nickname: Leonardo da Pinchy.

Leo only pinches the finest duds: His frequent hauls include silk boxer shorts, thick men’s work socks — preferably with clothespins still attached — and in one mortifying episode for his humans, a brand-new 300 New Zealand dollar ($181) cashmere sweater. “My daughter was at home sick and she rang me at work saying, ‘It’s bad, it’s bad, this is the worst thing he’s brought in, it’s really bad,” said Leo’s owner, Helen North. “Because it was beautiful. I was like, ‘Ooh, can I keep that?’ But I couldn’t.” Instead, North turned to a neighborhood WhatsApp group to return Leo’s stolen goods to their rightful owners. Her usual message: “Are these your undies?” The busywork of living with a klepto cat: On one record-setting day, Leo returned with nine items, enough for a full outfit if you didn’t mind a mix of everything from baby clothes to menswear. … With dozens of items unclaimed, the embarrassed owner took her search for Leo’s victims wider this month, posting photos of his hauls on a local Facebook page, along with an apology and her address. Those who showed up to claim their belongings included a woman who recognized her pink and purple underpants and a boy whose beloved and missing sports jersey was helpfully identifiable by his name printed on the back. But what do the neighbors think? The ire North expected over Leo’s cat burgling antics didn’t eventuate — although one of his targets, who is allergic to cats, now dries her laundry indoors. “All of our neighbors think he’s amazing,” she said. “Some of them are quite put out that he hasn’t actually stolen anything of theirs.” All crime-deterring tactics have been unsuccessful thus far: Still, North has tried everything to curb her cat’s laundry obsession, from attempting to keep him indoors to leaving out clothes at home for him to steal. No luck. “He only wants stuff that he shouldn’t have,” she said, adding that she was also unwilling to risk an online suggestion that Leo simply needed another playmate. “He might teach another cat to do this,” North said. … “I hope he grows out of it because I don’t want to do this for like, 15 years,” North said. “This is a lot of admin.” For now, on the streets of Mairangi Bay, Leonardo da Pinchy remains at large.

[From AP News]