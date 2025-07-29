In Scotland, Donald Trump possibly made a shady reference to Prince Harry & Meghan

Donald Trump waddled into Scotland late last week. He’s visiting his Scottish golf club, Turnberry, much to the chagrin of Scottish people. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer went up to Turnberry to meet with Trump. They had some private discussions, and they also did a Q&A session which predictably went all the way off the rails. Trump keeps mouthing off about immigrants, climate change, how Britain should drill baby drill in the North Sea and on and on. Obviously, one moment in particular got the most attention: mid-rant, Trump seemingly made an oblique reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Donald Trump has been accused of taking a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during his extraordinary press conference with Sir Keir Starmer in Scotland. The US President spoke about his love for the British Royal Family, especially King Charles III, before making a seemingly pointed follow-up remark about ‘not great people’ outside the UK.
The Prime Minister looked awkward as Trump spoke but initially stayed silent, unlike when the President called Sir Sadiq Khan ‘nasty’ and Sir Keir interrupted him to say the London Mayor was his ‘friend’.
While Trump did not mention Meghan and Harry by name, royal fans believe he was ‘throwing shade’ on the Sussexes.
He said: ‘Being with Charles, Camilla and everybody, I’ve got to know because of four years [as President] and now six months. I’ve got to know a lot of the family members. They are great people. They are really great people’.
And in words some on social media believe are linked to the Meghan and Harry and their decision to emigrate, he said: ‘And in that sense I think the UK is very lucky, you could have people that weren’t great people. I don’t know if I can say that, but you could have people that weren’t’.
While I’m no fan of Trump nor am I any kind of Trump translator, I actually don’t know if he was making a specific reference to Harry and Meghan here? “In that sense I think the UK is very lucky, you could have people that weren’t great people.” What does that really mean? It could mean he’s being shady about other monarchies, like Britain is “lucky” to have Charles and Camilla, and it could have been a lot worse? He might have been pulling at some historical thread, like “you’re lucky to not have another Edward VIII?” This could have been another “senior moment” where Trump literally has no idea what he’s saying or what he’s referencing. He probably referred to Starmer as Mr. England at one point.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The visual of him calling Starmer Mr England made me snort laugh, thanks Kaiser 🤣
trump is famous these days for his word salad ramblings. His brain is rotting and he hasn’t a clue as to what he is talking about. He is a very big disgrace to the world and humanity as a whole.
yeah, I can only take info about him in very small doses but even a word salad is clearer than what he says sometimes. Maybe a word stew? Or a word mush?
How about gobbledygook lol?
Ha! Works for me.
Jabberwocky
That works too!!
What was Trump’s reaction when Starmer said Sadiq was his friend?
As for the Fail’s wet dream, I doubt Trump was making a reference to the Sussexes. He likes Harry but feels sorry for him because of his nasty wife. He’d have been more explicit had it been the Sussexes.
He just looked like he was going to fall asleep and said something about how he (sadiq) was awful or horrible.
Being called “great people” by America’s Hitler is no compliment. I would publicly renounce those remarks if it happened to me. Not that I have to worry.
Yeah, an insult from him is a badge of honor.
Trump isn’t shy about H&M, if he wanted to insult Meghan, he would do that like he did multiple times in the past. Recently, a European royal family member made fun of him by mimicking his mouth, maybe he is talking about that because he got his feelings hurt 😂😂
LOL, and he got mad at the then Danish Queen Margarethe for not selling him Greenland! He probably called her “nasty” too.
He’s not afraid to name H and M so this is just the British media looking for something that isn’t there.
Yeah, agree with y’all. No need for trump to be all sly & devious or whatever. I’m in the camp he has no idea what he was talking about, he was just spewing words, as per usual; and they’re getting reported as though they were normal, again as per usual. THIS IS NOT NORMAL!!
I don’t know that he was referencing them, but if he was who would care? I would consider it a great failing of my life if this man thought I was a good person. His judgment and morality are not anything that I’d want as an endorsement.
This is just a British media doing their usual everybody hates Harry and Meghan, problem is a whole bunch of people hate him, viscerally.
if he was, it was likely meant as an appeasement to the Brits in hopes that they’ll think it’s grand that he’s trashing H & M
trump would never, ever, feel as though he needs to ‘appease the Brits’. He thinks they should bow down to him!!!
I would say he meant ‘you’re lucky you have a hereditary system for head of state because he thinks voting / democracy is a bad thing 🤷
i dont know if he even knew what he was saying at all, lol, but if he did I think it was something along these lines. “you have great people and you don’t even have to vote for them you’re so lucky.”
Honestly I would consider an insult from this deviant a compliment.
If you’re doing something wrong in his beady eyes — then you’re probably living right.
I’m sure he will say something negative about them in September as well.
I’m not so sure this was in reference to the Sussexes. Trump meanders so much in what he says and this blurb is his typical type of rant. He justifies his entire policy as going after bad people. It’s seems like a reach to try to get some traction off their name to what is basically Trump talking about something then losing his train of thought and just saying stuff. He does this a lot more now and I think he’s definitely aged mentally. He’s still a terrible destructive person but he’s losing his mental sharpness. Has off moments.
Where’s Queen Maxima when you need her?
He didn’t mean what it should mean, that they’re lucky to not have him.
What a schlub …..
Such a shambling empty shell.. dangerous because of his power and all
the unhinged thugs and mentally ill people around him. This country needs a complete reset.
I’m not about to decipher the words of a deranged madman. And let’s face it, the DM can & will twist anything anyone says to suit whatever scenario of the second they’ve got going on in their tiny little pea brains.
Glad that Starmer didn’t let the comment about Khan go by without comment. Wish more people would push back on his bile.