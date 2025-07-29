In Scotland, Donald Trump possibly made a shady reference to Prince Harry & Meghan

Donald Trump waddled into Scotland late last week. He’s visiting his Scottish golf club, Turnberry, much to the chagrin of Scottish people. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer went up to Turnberry to meet with Trump. They had some private discussions, and they also did a Q&A session which predictably went all the way off the rails. Trump keeps mouthing off about immigrants, climate change, how Britain should drill baby drill in the North Sea and on and on. Obviously, one moment in particular got the most attention: mid-rant, Trump seemingly made an oblique reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Donald Trump has been accused of taking a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during his extraordinary press conference with Sir Keir Starmer in Scotland. The US President spoke about his love for the British Royal Family, especially King Charles III, before making a seemingly pointed follow-up remark about ‘not great people’ outside the UK. The Prime Minister looked awkward as Trump spoke but initially stayed silent, unlike when the President called Sir Sadiq Khan ‘nasty’ and Sir Keir interrupted him to say the London Mayor was his ‘friend’. While Trump did not mention Meghan and Harry by name, royal fans believe he was ‘throwing shade’ on the Sussexes. He said: ‘Being with Charles, Camilla and everybody, I’ve got to know because of four years [as President] and now six months. I’ve got to know a lot of the family members. They are great people. They are really great people’. And in words some on social media believe are linked to the Meghan and Harry and their decision to emigrate, he said: ‘And in that sense I think the UK is very lucky, you could have people that weren’t great people. I don’t know if I can say that, but you could have people that weren’t’.

[From The Daily Mail]

While I’m no fan of Trump nor am I any kind of Trump translator, I actually don’t know if he was making a specific reference to Harry and Meghan here? “In that sense I think the UK is very lucky, you could have people that weren’t great people.” What does that really mean? It could mean he’s being shady about other monarchies, like Britain is “lucky” to have Charles and Camilla, and it could have been a lot worse? He might have been pulling at some historical thread, like “you’re lucky to not have another Edward VIII?” This could have been another “senior moment” where Trump literally has no idea what he’s saying or what he’s referencing. He probably referred to Starmer as Mr. England at one point.