The Sussexes don’t display any photos of Will & Kate from their 2018 wedding

One of my favorite parts of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries was the section about the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding. It was amazing because they told personal stories about what happened during the wedding, and not only that, they revealed tons of never-before-seen photos from the wedding reception and afterparty. They really had a ball at their wedding, much to the Windsors’ chagrin. As Harry noted in Spare, he “had” to choose his brother as his best man, but he invited all of his closest mates to the wedding parties and those were his “real” groomsmen. William and Kate were barely in the wedding photos revealed in the Netflix series, and now it looks like Harry and Meghan also excluded the left-behinds from the wedding photos they display in their home.
Prince William and Princess Kate were absent from Meghan and Harry’s never-before-seen wedding photos that were unveiled on Netflix today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where the Prince of Wales acted as the best man.
Season two of With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix today, where the Duchess of Sussex included several unseen pictures from her wedding to Prince Harry. However, William and Kate, both 43, were not included in any of the photographs. Neither were King Charles, Queen Camilla, nor the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
In episode six, Northern Irish chef Clare Smyth, who cooked the meals at the Sussexes’ royal wedding, made a guest appearance alongside Meghan. Ms Smyth recalled cooking at the couple’s wedding afterparty, where Meghan asked: “What was the one at the wedding, you had that beautiful braised lamb. That was the most delicious meal.” The chef replied: “You know what else was? Your fried chicken at the after party.”
As the two women were speaking, pictures from the Sussexes’ wedding were displayed in the background, showing Meghan and Harry dancing alongside friends. However, no members of the Royal Family were visible in the photographs.
I love this. I loved it on the H&M series too – I don’t think they included even one photo of Peggington, although there was one photo of Kate at the reception. It’s also important to note that William and Kate didn’t attend anything past the formal reception at Windsor Castle. They didn’t go/weren’t welcome at the real party, which is why there are no photos of them. In any case, it would be an even bigger deal if Harry and Meghan showed a bunch of photos of Baldy and the Wig – please, the Mail would do emergency coverage.
Ha, and if they had any pictures of them displayed, the royal family would insist they were “using their royal connections” or some such nonsense.
When they say “after party” are they talking about the reception at Frogmore House or something even after that? because in the convo here about braised lamb at the wedding and then fried chicken at the after party – it makes it sound like two different events, separate from the wedding breakfast at Windsor Castle. Did Clare Smyth cater that as well and that’s where the lamb was?
I don’t think I realized that William didn’t attend the evening reception. I think I heard Kate didn’t but that made sense at the time given she was a few weeks post partum.
Anyway braised lamb and fried chicken…..their guests ate well that day!
All the tabloids would be screaming about Meghan “using her royal connections for attention!!!” if she displayed half an arm of a senior royal.
(Not the mention the fact that all these people treated her, her husband, and her children like crap. Who would want reminders of that up in their house?)
Exactly…. no one should bring snakes into their house! after the Meghan made Kate cry story, if I were Meghan & Harry… I will never talk to Kate Middleton again!
I think William and Kate did attend the evening reception. They did not attend the rehearsal dinner/events the night before and William made no special plans either nor stayed with Harry. The afternoon reception immediately following the wedding was “standing” and William and Kate would not have had the opportunity to “host a table” and rudely swap the seating arrangement. I believe the “after party” is where the fried chicken was and was after the evening reception.
I doubt the left behinds or the King has any pictures of the Sussexes wedding anywhere! Why must Harry display pictures of his idiot brother and wife in his private home that he pays for? He shouldn’t!!! It’s his damn home and he can put whatever pictures up that he wants.
Didn’t we see in some clip or photo or something from a few years ago showing that Charles had a photo on a bookshelf of himself walking Meghan down the aisle? I really think so. Though of course it doesn’t matter now; the moment when Charles had a choice to go a different way with respect to the Sussexes is long past.
Yeah Charles has displayed one or two pictures from their wedding strategically during receptions or the like at Clarence House. I imagine they’re not there all the time.
I assume the formal reception was when William and Kate bitched about being seated next to each other. The other event seems less formal and those two would have exposed their separate lives even more to the public. A lot of the guests would not have been ass kissers or covered under an NDA.
You must be right. Absolutely wild if Kate and William didn’t make the evening reception.
My sister and bro in law had an “afterparty” at their hotel, after the actual reception (right after the wedding & wedding reception which took place on site at a home in Malibu). This party was with their *closest* friends (the older crowd was more than ready to go home by then anyway; the rest of us wanted to PAAARRRRRTY! lol). They had a suite with drinks and food, with a private hot tub on the balcony… a very good time was had by all 😊
Kate was post partum and Wills had to prepare for the school run!
Love this for them. I look forward to seeing how it’s somehow actually mandatory for photos of royals to be displayed so they can be genuflected to daily.
Worth noting William also was forced to choose Harry and had Thomas van Strabenzee and Fergus Boyd speak at the reception instead. Of course we never found out who was allowed, if any, to speak from Kate’s side. And I still cannot believe that Kate and William were such rats to change the order of seating at their own table and do it in wrong retaliation for Harry and Meghan sitting next to each other at Pippa’s wedding – which they did not do. Truly just utterly miserable people.
Oh, I can believe it, given Kate’s hissy fit over the bridesmaids’ dresses & demanding they be remade just four days before the wedding. Totally believe it. Also, poor Meghan, every time she looks at a wedding day photo of herself & all her adorable little attendants she’s going to be reminded of Kate’s tantrum. Geez Louise.
They’re such a fun couple!
I’m sure the Lazies were tut-tut-tutting. Why be reminded of this nasty couple who threw them to the wolves?
The British tabloids might go on about how dare her not show the important folks that were responsible for whatever they claim the British royal family is responsible for. BUT had she shown pictures of members of the royal family they would’ve happily done their gotcha, I told you she was nothing without her connections to the royal family, and she’s milking their names for clout and money.
The playbook writes itself at this point 😄
Meghan is well into her FU Windsors era. It’s a good guess she won’t be at Charles’ funeral (unless Harry wants her there) or at William Con-a-Nation.
I think M broke up with the Windsors after QEII’S funeral. Those people are well and truly in her rear window.
And I 👏🏾 LOVE 👏🏾 THIS 👏🏾 FOR 👏🏾 HER 👏🏾. Pay them dust sis! They don’t deserve an ounce of her attention. F all of them. I’m glad she intentionally erased them from any ‘narrative or meaningful moment. Or England itself. Meg said the only thing she missed from the UK was their radio stations 😭😂🙌🏾👏🏾
I just had a vision of Meghan whispering I wish you well to the Windsors as she left the Queen’s funeral. Very Gwyneth a la her court case.
It says A LOT that neither brother wanted the other as their best man.
But the butler says that they were best friends!!!
Harry was so clear in Spare. He said I love my brother but we are each other’s nemesis and we aren’t really close. And yet the BM still just keeps on pretending like that was never said. Even now, the royal reporters still talk about how close the brothers were. And it’s clear they were not. And they were told they were not.
I certainly don’t blame them for not displaying photos of WanK, no one needs that negative energy and ugliness to be hanging on their walls.
This!
you know, this is where the distinctions between Elizabeth II & Phillip and their descendants leap out at me…. They were all about duty, devotion and service, and yet .. those qualities did not suppress their respective personalities. They still laughed, they had fun, they must have cut a few rugs, they might not have had a conventional marriage, but they respected each other & made each other happy, they gave each other space to unwind, relax, and keep it real. And you could *tell*. ….Diana clearly knew how to have fun, and that was the flip side of her pain, which was so much on public display. She had the capacity to be happy, but she also had a serious work ethic. Really, a whole personality takes every facet — work, play, — to be well-rounded, to be in equilibrium. WanK just don’t have it. They’re incredibly shallow and brittle. It’s a shame. Charles, I suspect, is too self-absorbed to do anything but fall into his habits (Camilla, work, rinse, repeat) and whoever enables him to remain on his weird frequency, whoever enables his self-absorption, has his love for life. Why Camilla does this, is a more interesting question. But I suspect she compartmentalises the places and times she can kick back and enjoy, with her own family, which has benefitted financially from her liaison with Charles in any number of ways. And she has her ex to jolly her along, too. Someone said he attended her wedding to Charles looking like “the mother of the bride,” which cracked me up. Oh, well.
Don’t tell me Will and Kate don’t love a good party. I recall pap shots of them drunkenly exiting clubs, howling with laughter and flashing her privates. Crack babies, anyone. So post partum or not, not showing up for the evening fun was a snub, to use a term so beloved by the tabloid press. William could have attended alone.
The real story is they found out crack babies would not be served at the afterparty and thus dipped out early.
Didn’t W also cancel the dinner and overnight stay H had arranged prior to his wedding?
W was pissy af about the wedding. He FINALLY condescended to do the walkabout with Harry the night before
Yes. As Queen Anna Royal stated, he only did the walkabout and pretended he was in attendance, despite Harry asking and asking him to attend. He was being a big ol’ bitch baby and was having a tantrum.
I think it was because Harry was able to keep his beard and also wear a specific type of military jacket, both of which William wanted to do at his own wedding. He hounded Harry for a whole week about the beard, at one point ‘ordering’ him to shave it off, and also planned to shave it himself at Harry’s bachelor party. He also had a fit and texted Harry nonstop for 3 days when he found out about the jacket. He’s a psychopath.
William still parties but he dropped Kate from that after the wedding. William was attending weddings without Kate for many years before Harry even met Meghan. The media glossed that over a lot.
Thats assuming they were invited.
Lol, why would they? Let’s recap, in the press they have let sit reports that William despises his brother, will never forgive him, and blames Meghan for everything that has gone wrong in the past 5 years. Kate has described having to interact with Meghan as one of the hardest things she’s ever done in her life, and never trusted her. Why would these people get photos in your home? They are so ridiculous and so upset that Harry and Meghan aren’t pining for acceptance from them.
Also, these are the same people that complained about what they named their child. We really are supposed to believe that if they had a huge picture of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth or Charles and Camilla in a place of honor in their home and showed it on Netflix that they wouldn’t be pitching to fit about them ” using their Royal links”?
It makes them so angry they can’t accuse them of this stuff, so they stretch like stretch Armstrong to connect very casual references to ” sweet nods” or ” hidden slams” on that family.
No way would photos of the keens be there
agreed, Will could have come to the evening party just to pop in for an hour for his brother, which is what a normal brother would do, no one expected Kate to stay out late drinking with a newborn at home. But this is something they did for years — Kate “snubbed” any number of weddings that William attended, from the Royal Wedding of the North just before George was born (a marriage that ended in divorce a couple of years later) between Melissa Percy and Tom van Straubenzee, to the Grosvenor wedding a year ago, to which Harry was invited but sent his regrets. And there were a few others along the road…. Why she routinely skipped out on weddings her husband attended, is anyone’s guess. But it wasn’t just this one. It’s a pattern. Which is just another absolutely bonkers aspect of the Wales “marriage.”
Remember the Jordanian wedding when Will and Kate made shows of themselves , by both displaying bad behaviour? Her flapping her gums holding up the reception line and him doing a wind it up gesture with his hands? It’s the bride and groom ‘s happy day and this grim couple can’t play nice for a few hours? No wonder she stays at home so he can get drunk and tell oafish jokes to the bridesmaids (think BAFTAS photos of the young actresses agape with horror!)
The worst thing Kate did was twist and yank away her arm when the Bride put her hand there. Kate was all gushing but god forbid that woman touch her arm! Look for it online, if that segment hasn’t been wiped from the Internet.
Edit: here it is: https://www.tiktok.com/@royalfamilychannel/video/7241217046464318747
@Mayp – Wow. That was something. I wouldn’t say Kate yanked her arm away so much as bent her elbow to the side so the Bride’s hand was knocked off. Subtle, and you might not notice it at first since it’s her left arm and so on the far side from the camera (and Will is busy acting like a jerk) but very obvious once you know it’s there. What an obnoxious move. I feel like slapping Kate just from watching.
oh my. I’ve seen that clip before but I’ve never focused on Kate’s arm before. she definitely moves it deliberately to knock the bride’s hand off her. Yikes.
Huh. Never noticed that. Probably bc William’s “wrap it up” gesture was so prominent. I’d wonder if she’s touch averse but she has no problem touching others, especially in front of the cameras. Grabbing butts etc. Or reaching out and hugging others…now anyways. How odd.
About Kate’s rude arm action, what’s really funny is that she had just previously touched the groom on his upper arm at least once if not twice.
But what makes this so terrible is that by the Bride’s reaction to Kate’s move you can tell that she clearly realized that this was done on purpose and it was hands off – the Bride pulls her hands down quickly and her upper back moves back (in surprise?) – she clearly got the message.
This was a big diplomatic gaffe and I have to laugh at anyone that thinks that Kate and William could be successful “soft” diplomats.
One last comment, to clarify why it was so terrible to my mind, this could very well have made the Bride feel bad, if not very small, on her wedding day. I hope the Bride rebounded quickly and was not bothered by this very, very rude gesture made by Kate.
When you set up your boundaries, no contact means no contact.
I love that.
Well now…I clearly remember articles at the time stating that both attended the after party and Kate even danced with George Clooney!!!!!!!!!
These people…🤨🙄
Meghan and Harry were like . We don’t know those people.
I love it . I love how Meghan and Harry just don’t give a f about any of those left behinds .
I swear, I could look at pictures of their wedding reception forever. It looks like the most fun wedding reception in the world, and they both just look so crazy in love!
Same! 💗
Poor poor Harry! You can tell he doesn’t love Meghan…she kidnapped him and forced him to marry her! LOL! Those photos are wonderful. You can see how much in love they were then and still are today! 🙂 Wishing them all the best forever and ever. 🙂
Why is the British press excepting to see photos of the other royals on Meghan’s show? Did they want to bash Meghan for invading the Royal Family’s privacy?
Why would they have pictures of them in their house? No need to jump scare the children…….