The Sussexes don’t display any photos of Will & Kate from their 2018 wedding

One of my favorite parts of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries was the section about the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding. It was amazing because they told personal stories about what happened during the wedding, and not only that, they revealed tons of never-before-seen photos from the wedding reception and afterparty. They really had a ball at their wedding, much to the Windsors’ chagrin. As Harry noted in Spare, he “had” to choose his brother as his best man, but he invited all of his closest mates to the wedding parties and those were his “real” groomsmen. William and Kate were barely in the wedding photos revealed in the Netflix series, and now it looks like Harry and Meghan also excluded the left-behinds from the wedding photos they display in their home.

Prince William and Princess Kate were absent from Meghan and Harry’s never-before-seen wedding photos that were unveiled on Netflix today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where the Prince of Wales acted as the best man. Season two of With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix today, where the Duchess of Sussex included several unseen pictures from her wedding to Prince Harry. However, William and Kate, both 43, were not included in any of the photographs. Neither were King Charles, Queen Camilla, nor the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. In episode six, Northern Irish chef Clare Smyth, who cooked the meals at the Sussexes’ royal wedding, made a guest appearance alongside Meghan. Ms Smyth recalled cooking at the couple’s wedding afterparty, where Meghan asked: “What was the one at the wedding, you had that beautiful braised lamb. That was the most delicious meal.” The chef replied: “You know what else was? Your fried chicken at the after party.” As the two women were speaking, pictures from the Sussexes’ wedding were displayed in the background, showing Meghan and Harry dancing alongside friends. However, no members of the Royal Family were visible in the photographs.

[From GB News]

I love this. I loved it on the H&M series too – I don’t think they included even one photo of Peggington, although there was one photo of Kate at the reception. It’s also important to note that William and Kate didn’t attend anything past the formal reception at Windsor Castle. They didn’t go/weren’t welcome at the real party, which is why there are no photos of them. In any case, it would be an even bigger deal if Harry and Meghan showed a bunch of photos of Baldy and the Wig – please, the Mail would do emergency coverage.