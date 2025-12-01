VF: King Charles is considering using Beatrice & Eugenie for ‘occasional royal duties’

Immediately following the unroyaling of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles began to make moves to protect Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The palace heavily indicated that nothing would happen to B&E given the sins of their father, that they would retain their titles and styles. Not only that, but Beatrice was given permission to undertake what appeared to be “royal work,” and she was given a new semi-royal patronage title. It feels like an acknowledgement from Charles that the slimmed-down monarchy looks lazy and out-of-touch, and that B&E should be allowed to be “half-in.” Well, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair has an update on the situation between Charles and his nieces.

King Charles is considering using Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, for occasional royal duties, in what is being seen as a public showing of support for the princesses, well-placed sources tell Vanity Fair.

“It was something that was being looked at before recent events but despite what has happened with Andrew, it’s not off the cards,” a royal source said. “Whatever people might think of Andrew, the girls are kind, hardworking and want to help if they can.”

Just last week, it was announced that Princess Eugenie, 35, is working with the King’s Foundation as a mentor. At a mentoring reception for under 35-year-olds in London on Nov. 13, Eugenie appeared thrilled to be in attendance. “She was so excited to be there and seemed very proud to have been asked,” according to one source at the reception.

“It was fantastic to spend more time with the 35 under 35, who are such an incredible group of talented young people. I have enjoyed getting to know them better and hearing about their work and aspirations, and look forward to supporting their journeys into the future,” Eugenie, who works as a director for Hauser & Wirth, said in a statement. “My career has been shaped by a passion for the arts, so it’s a pleasure to be working with The King’s Foundation to support this inspirational group of artists and creatives.”

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice, who works as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at tech company Afiniti, was announced as Deputy Patron of The Outward Bound Trust, a charity focused on outdoor education, after having previously served as a trustee.

According to sources close to King Charles, “the monarch is fond of his nieces and doesn’t want them to suffer because of their father’s downfall. There was no deal struck about the future for Beatrice and Eugenie, they are private individuals in that respect, but there have been talks for some time about using them when and if there is a need. For their part, they have let it be known that they are more than willing to do public duties if and when they can to support the king.”

The source added that King Charles is “testing the water” to see how well his nieces are received by the public. In the past, the princesses have attended royal garden parties as ambassadors for the family and other overseas events, even though they receive no public money.

According to a source close to the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie “recognize there is a responsibility to support their uncle and they want to support him.”

Family friends say it has been a “devastating” time for the York family, but that Beatrice and Eugenie were determined to “stick together and stay strong.” Earlier this month, the sisters were photographed embracing each other in London.

This sort of explains why there was a rash of anti-Beatrice stories in the past month – Charles’s decision to bring B&E closer is not a popular one within the institution or within the British press, perhaps. Or maybe this is all a feint and Charles knows that the next-gen Yorks are just as useful as their parents – a convenient distraction from the larger problems within the institution. People would rather snipe at Beatrice & Eugenie than talk about Charles and William’s slumlord duchies, or the inflated Sovereign Grant or the work-shy Waleses.

12 Responses to “VF: King Charles is considering using Beatrice & Eugenie for ‘occasional royal duties’”

  1. Lady Digby says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:18 am

    Will and Kate receive everything handed to them on a plate and only occasionally work for the Firm so why not Beatrice and Eugenia?

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:19 am

    Well he needs to do something because lazy and lazier are not doing the job so let’s get some who are willing to do some work.

    Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:26 am

    Who else is willing to do the “work?” And Bea and Eugeni ARE Q2’s granddaughters. Why shouldn’t they take up royal duties?

    Will can scream into the void if he wants to.

    Reply
  4. Amyb says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:26 am

    Its this a trial run to see if there can be a half in half out royal? Perhaps this is to see what the appetite could be for Harry doing some things for the royal family as well? Scooter’s head will explode but who cares?

    Reply
  5. Chica says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:27 am

    Andrew got the GOODS on KC,too

    Reply
  6. Isabella says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:37 am

    At least the York girls are cheerful. Never once talking about school runs and why they can’t work. They actually seem to enjoy working.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      December 1, 2025 at 11:46 am

      Anyone who is not an heir has to be seen as cheerful to work really. Only the heirs can afford to act so entitled that being deemed to miss a school run is an affront.

      Reply
  7. jais says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:44 am

    Maybe Charles is trying to set a precedence for Beatrice and Eugenie, but at the end of that day, all that matters is what William wants right? Will he want them to be pseudo working-royals or not and is he willing to give them perks to be so? Katie Nicholls didn’t seem to mention William at all here. And let’s be real. Right now Andrew is leveraging his move while making provisions for his daughters and this is prob part of those negotiations. SO really, William should be involved bc you would think it would carry over into his eventual reign. And yet William doesn’t want to do any of the work of negotiating while blaming Charles for everything. I can’t wait to see what happens when the buck falls solely on William. Who will he and his advisors blame then? The sussexes still? cuz that’s gonna get old.

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      December 1, 2025 at 1:11 pm

      It may be understood it’s just for Charles reign. Who’s to say Beatrice and Eugenie would even want to help out William? Maybe Charles is old and sick and wants to step back some but William and Kate are too lazy so he’s given up on them and is reaching out to his nieces. Philip basically publicly asked William and Kate to step up and they didn’t and he finally just retired completely. And William can just sink or swim on his own. The girls may not want to be sacrificial lambs for a cousin who wouldn’t even help out his elderly and ill grandparents and now won’t help his elderly and ill father.

      Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    December 1, 2025 at 11:53 am

    “Testing the waters.” There’s the warm and welcoming Charles we know and love. He’ll support his nieces unless he gets bad PR. Then, he’ll kick them to the curb.

    Reply
  9. Tina says:
    December 1, 2025 at 12:05 pm

    I’m not convinced this is really coming from Charles but I do think there are people in the Firm who realize the monarchy is on life support. When Charles is gone then Camilla will retire and you have maybe a decade more with Anne assuming she has good health. Then it’s just Sophie and Edward picking up all the slack for William and Kate. Four very boring people who aren’t exactly glamorous or charismatic. I’m not convinced any of the wales children will be ‘working’ royals but if they do that’s 20-25 years away and they will just model the behaviour of their parents and do almost nothing.

    Reply

