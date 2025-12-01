VF: King Charles is considering using Beatrice & Eugenie for ‘occasional royal duties’

Immediately following the unroyaling of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles began to make moves to protect Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The palace heavily indicated that nothing would happen to B&E given the sins of their father, that they would retain their titles and styles. Not only that, but Beatrice was given permission to undertake what appeared to be “royal work,” and she was given a new semi-royal patronage title. It feels like an acknowledgement from Charles that the slimmed-down monarchy looks lazy and out-of-touch, and that B&E should be allowed to be “half-in.” Well, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair has an update on the situation between Charles and his nieces.
King Charles is considering using Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, for occasional royal duties, in what is being seen as a public showing of support for the princesses, well-placed sources tell Vanity Fair.
“It was something that was being looked at before recent events but despite what has happened with Andrew, it’s not off the cards,” a royal source said. “Whatever people might think of Andrew, the girls are kind, hardworking and want to help if they can.”
Just last week, it was announced that Princess Eugenie, 35, is working with the King’s Foundation as a mentor. At a mentoring reception for under 35-year-olds in London on Nov. 13, Eugenie appeared thrilled to be in attendance. “She was so excited to be there and seemed very proud to have been asked,” according to one source at the reception.
“It was fantastic to spend more time with the 35 under 35, who are such an incredible group of talented young people. I have enjoyed getting to know them better and hearing about their work and aspirations, and look forward to supporting their journeys into the future,” Eugenie, who works as a director for Hauser & Wirth, said in a statement. “My career has been shaped by a passion for the arts, so it’s a pleasure to be working with The King’s Foundation to support this inspirational group of artists and creatives.”
Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice, who works as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at tech company Afiniti, was announced as Deputy Patron of The Outward Bound Trust, a charity focused on outdoor education, after having previously served as a trustee.
According to sources close to King Charles, “the monarch is fond of his nieces and doesn’t want them to suffer because of their father’s downfall. There was no deal struck about the future for Beatrice and Eugenie, they are private individuals in that respect, but there have been talks for some time about using them when and if there is a need. For their part, they have let it be known that they are more than willing to do public duties if and when they can to support the king.”
The source added that King Charles is “testing the water” to see how well his nieces are received by the public. In the past, the princesses have attended royal garden parties as ambassadors for the family and other overseas events, even though they receive no public money.
According to a source close to the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie “recognize there is a responsibility to support their uncle and they want to support him.”
Family friends say it has been a “devastating” time for the York family, but that Beatrice and Eugenie were determined to “stick together and stay strong.” Earlier this month, the sisters were photographed embracing each other in London.
[From Vanity Fair]
This sort of explains why there was a rash of anti-Beatrice stories in the past month – Charles’s decision to bring B&E closer is not a popular one within the institution or within the British press, perhaps. Or maybe this is all a feint and Charles knows that the next-gen Yorks are just as useful as their parents – a convenient distraction from the larger problems within the institution. People would rather snipe at Beatrice & Eugenie than talk about Charles and William’s slumlord duchies, or the inflated Sovereign Grant or the work-shy Waleses.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson wave to Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank as they leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding.,Image: 534313615, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
-
-
The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York and their daughter Princess Beatrice during the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.,Image: 534314437, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
HRH Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank, leaving St George’s Chapel after their wedding, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK. 12/10/2018.,Image: 534315571, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations.,Image: 696971998, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey / Avalon
-
-
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations.,Image: 697028398, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey / Avalon
-
-
Princess Beatrice attends a service at Crathie Kirk, Balmoral in Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. . .,Image: 721406656, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London.,Image: 724204294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224617, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 21 May 2024: Princess Eugenie (in red) and Princess Beatrice (in white) arrive for the Royal Garden Party organised by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London.,Image: 875182415, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
-
-
Trooping the Colour, The Kings’s Birthday Parade, London, UK. 14th June 2025.
Their Majesty’s King Charles III, Colonel in Chief of the Household Division, wearing the Uniform of the Coldstream Guards, and Queen Camilla, ride in a horse drawn carriage in the procession along the Mall at Trooping the Colour, The King’s Birthday Parade, London, UK.,Image: 1011191295, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla seen at the Trooping the colour on Saturday 14 June 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London. Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King. Over 1350 soldiers of the Household Division and King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery took part, including over 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.. Picture,Image: 1011197176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III during a reception at St James’s Palace, London, to celebrate 25 years of the Royal Drawing School. Picture date: Tuesday June 24, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1014877701, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Manning/Avalon
Will and Kate receive everything handed to them on a plate and only occasionally work for the Firm so why not Beatrice and Eugenia?
Well he needs to do something because lazy and lazier are not doing the job so let’s get some who are willing to do some work.
Who else is willing to do the “work?” And Bea and Eugeni ARE Q2’s granddaughters. Why shouldn’t they take up royal duties?
Will can scream into the void if he wants to.
Its this a trial run to see if there can be a half in half out royal? Perhaps this is to see what the appetite could be for Harry doing some things for the royal family as well? Scooter’s head will explode but who cares?
Andrew got the GOODS on KC,too
At least the York girls are cheerful. Never once talking about school runs and why they can’t work. They actually seem to enjoy working.
Anyone who is not an heir has to be seen as cheerful to work really. Only the heirs can afford to act so entitled that being deemed to miss a school run is an affront.
Maybe Charles is trying to set a precedence for Beatrice and Eugenie, but at the end of that day, all that matters is what William wants right? Will he want them to be pseudo working-royals or not and is he willing to give them perks to be so? Katie Nicholls didn’t seem to mention William at all here. And let’s be real. Right now Andrew is leveraging his move while making provisions for his daughters and this is prob part of those negotiations. SO really, William should be involved bc you would think it would carry over into his eventual reign. And yet William doesn’t want to do any of the work of negotiating while blaming Charles for everything. I can’t wait to see what happens when the buck falls solely on William. Who will he and his advisors blame then? The sussexes still? cuz that’s gonna get old.
It may be understood it’s just for Charles reign. Who’s to say Beatrice and Eugenie would even want to help out William? Maybe Charles is old and sick and wants to step back some but William and Kate are too lazy so he’s given up on them and is reaching out to his nieces. Philip basically publicly asked William and Kate to step up and they didn’t and he finally just retired completely. And William can just sink or swim on his own. The girls may not want to be sacrificial lambs for a cousin who wouldn’t even help out his elderly and ill grandparents and now won’t help his elderly and ill father.
“Testing the waters.” There’s the warm and welcoming Charles we know and love. He’ll support his nieces unless he gets bad PR. Then, he’ll kick them to the curb.
Yep. He’s a real winner.
I’m not convinced this is really coming from Charles but I do think there are people in the Firm who realize the monarchy is on life support. When Charles is gone then Camilla will retire and you have maybe a decade more with Anne assuming she has good health. Then it’s just Sophie and Edward picking up all the slack for William and Kate. Four very boring people who aren’t exactly glamorous or charismatic. I’m not convinced any of the wales children will be ‘working’ royals but if they do that’s 20-25 years away and they will just model the behaviour of their parents and do almost nothing.