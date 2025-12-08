Matthew Lillard on Quentin Tarantino dissing him: ‘it hurts’

Last week, Quentin Tarantino caused a stir when he dissed Paul Dano on Bret Easton Ellis’ podcast. Tarantino was listing his top 20 favorite films from this century and called Dano “weak sauce” (and way worse) while talking about his performance in There Will Be Blood. A lot of Hollywood players came out to defend Dano, which is a testament to his talent, work ethic and non-douchebaggery.
Paul wasn’t the only person QT came for during his podcast appearance. He also mentioned that he doesn’t “care” for Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard. As of this weekend, Wilson hasn’t responded to Tarantino’s comments. Lillard, however, addressed them during an appearance at GalaxyCon in Ohio. At first he responded by joking, ”Who gives a sh-t?” Then, he turned serious and admitted that it “hurts” his feelings and “f-cking sucks.”
Matthew Lillard had his feelings hurt by Quentin Tarantino. While speaking at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio (via Entertainment Weekly), Lillard gave his reaction to the “Pulp Fiction” director saying, “I don’t care for Matthew Lillard” during a recent appearance on “The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast.”
“Quentin Tarantino this week said he didn’t like me as an actor,” Lillard said to fans, provoking boos from the crowd. “Eh, whatever. Who gives a shit.”
Although Lillard was quick to dismiss the comments, he added that it did actually make him sad that Tarantino wasn’t a fan of his work.
“It hurts your feelings. It fucking sucks,” he said. “And you wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood.”
Lillard explained it reminded him that the love he receives while speaking to fans isn’t necessarily the affection he gets from the industry at large.
“I’m very popular in this room. I’m not very popular in Hollywood,” Lillard said. “Two totally different microcosms, right? And so, you know, it’s humbling, and it hurts.”
Even though Tarantino has come out looking like an ass for his remarks, I would feel the same way that Lillard does. That dude was minding his own business and plugging Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and them bam! one of Hollywood’s biggest directors tells the world that he hates his acting. Lillard makes a good point about the Hollywood hierarchy that no one would say that about a bigger star like Tom Cruise. Lillard has the least recognizable name among the three actors Tarantino dissed, but he has a big fan following thanks to Scream, Scooby Doo, and Five Nights at Freddy’s. While Tarantino has every right to express his opinion, he should have stuck to the old ”if you don’t have something nice to say…” adage. There really was no reason to crap on any of those actors. None of them have had any problematic issues that could warrant swinging for them. It just felt like he was punching down.
Photos credit: Sadou Faye/Avalon, Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, Kay Qiao/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Tarantino seems like he’s a bit of a dick.
He forced Uma Thurman into an unsafe stunt which left her injured, after she rejected his advances. And randomly attacking actors is a very nasty thing to do. I hope Lillard gets some love from his peers and finds out he’s valued.
I know that there is a hierarchy in that industry but I absolutely who Matthew Lillard is and could pick him out of a lineup. I get why he would be hurt by Quentin’s Trump-like mouth breather, insults about him and I hope he can eventually push them off.
Matthew doesn’t seem to put out a failed or pretentious note unlike old miserable Quentin.
Mathew doesn’t take himself too seriously, I’m sure. He does goofy cartoonish roles, which is fine. There’s plenty of work for that and he’s had a good career. I find him endearing. But it’s really low hanging fruit to criticize an actor like Mathew. So needlessly mean.
I really enjoy some of Tarantino’s work (Kill Bill is definitely in my all time 20), but he is such a dick with his opinions that are all over the place, highly personal and seldom argued from a place of substance. Dude worked with Brad Pitt and Weinstein is all you need to know.
Its definitely punching down. QT is one of the most respected directors in hollywood – love or hate his work, it feels like the town stops when he puts out a new movie – so trashing an actor who may not be A list but has worked steadily for decades (which is impressive) and just seems like a legitimate nice guy is just….mean.
Lillard has starred in a lot of horror and family comedies, a far cry from Oscar bait but he’s already more successful than 99% of Hollywood actors. He isn’t necessarily a bad actor and he still needs to work. He seems like a nice guy so yea it is sh&tty to get called out like that
Matthew Lillard and his wife are two of the nicest people you could meet.
I personally think he’s quite attractive and yea I would. QT, no way, major ick vibes.
Completely agree with the punching down. He’s an auteur director with a fierce fanbase. Why did he have to say this? I love his vision and his films but he behaves like someone who still can’t believe they’re sat at the cool table and needs to put others down.
I’m not familiar with Matthew Lillard’s work, but looking at his resume – he seems like a fun dude who doesn’t take himself too seriously. I hope he continues to have a successful career.