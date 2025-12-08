Matthew Lillard on Quentin Tarantino dissing him: ‘it hurts’



Last week, Quentin Tarantino caused a stir when he dissed Paul Dano on Bret Easton Ellis’ podcast. Tarantino was listing his top 20 favorite films from this century and called Dano “weak sauce” (and way worse) while talking about his performance in There Will Be Blood. A lot of Hollywood players came out to defend Dano, which is a testament to his talent, work ethic and non-douchebaggery.

Paul wasn’t the only person QT came for during his podcast appearance. He also mentioned that he doesn’t “care” for Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard. As of this weekend, Wilson hasn’t responded to Tarantino’s comments. Lillard, however, addressed them during an appearance at GalaxyCon in Ohio. At first he responded by joking, ”Who gives a sh-t?” Then, he turned serious and admitted that it “hurts” his feelings and “f-cking sucks.”

Matthew Lillard had his feelings hurt by Quentin Tarantino. While speaking at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio (via Entertainment Weekly), Lillard gave his reaction to the “Pulp Fiction” director saying, “I don’t care for Matthew Lillard” during a recent appearance on “The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast.” “Quentin Tarantino this week said he didn’t like me as an actor,” Lillard said to fans, provoking boos from the crowd. “Eh, whatever. Who gives a shit.” Although Lillard was quick to dismiss the comments, he added that it did actually make him sad that Tarantino wasn’t a fan of his work. “It hurts your feelings. It fucking sucks,” he said. “And you wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood.” Lillard explained it reminded him that the love he receives while speaking to fans isn’t necessarily the affection he gets from the industry at large. “I’m very popular in this room. I’m not very popular in Hollywood,” Lillard said. “Two totally different microcosms, right? And so, you know, it’s humbling, and it hurts.”

[From Variety]

Even though Tarantino has come out looking like an ass for his remarks, I would feel the same way that Lillard does. That dude was minding his own business and plugging Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and them bam! one of Hollywood’s biggest directors tells the world that he hates his acting. Lillard makes a good point about the Hollywood hierarchy that no one would say that about a bigger star like Tom Cruise. Lillard has the least recognizable name among the three actors Tarantino dissed, but he has a big fan following thanks to Scream, Scooby Doo, and Five Nights at Freddy’s. While Tarantino has every right to express his opinion, he should have stuck to the old ”if you don’t have something nice to say…” adage. There really was no reason to crap on any of those actors. None of them have had any problematic issues that could warrant swinging for them. It just felt like he was punching down.