2026 Golden Globes nominations: love for OBAA, Sinners & Sentimental Value

This is one of those years where I’ve really looked forward to the critics’ association awards and the early award-show nominations. They’ve helped clarify the Oscar race for me, because it’s one of those years where it was difficult to assess the consensus on many films and many performances. Between the critics’ awards and the Critics Choice nominations (released last Friday), certain plotlines have developed: Rose Byrne is the early frontrunner for Best Actress, Benicio del Toro is likely a sure thing for Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress is anyone’s game, the Best Actor race is going to be fascinating, and One Battle After Another is the favorite for the top awards, with Sinners in second place. Well, the Golden Globe nominations were just released today. I’m only doing the major film awards here, but you can see the full list (including the TV noms) here.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners” Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Blue Moon”

“Bugonia”

“Marty Supreme”

“No Other Choice”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle After Another” Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

“It Was Just an Accident”

“No Other Choice”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sirat”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”

Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”

Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Lee Byung-Hun, “No Other Choice”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value” Best Director, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Valueé

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

[From The NY Times]

I am dying to see Sentimental Value, and considering how much I loved Joachim Trier’s last movie, I tend to believe that SV deserves all of the noms and maybe even all of the awards. I’m also dying to see The Secret Agent – I’m a huge Wagner Moura fan, and that film and his performance is being widely praised. One of the most interesting ideas is that Sean Penn and Benicio could both get nominated for supporting, and if that’s the case, is Benicio still the favorite? Because even though I’m no Sean Penn fan, he was amazing in OBAA.

What else? It’s interesting to see the surge for Train Dreams and Joel Edgerton. I love Amy Madigan’s nomination, and it would be so cool if she ended up with an Oscar nom for a horror film. What are the snubs here… I can’t see anything that jumps out, honestly? Clooney’s nom for Jay Kelly is a f–king joke though.