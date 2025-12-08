Prince William & Charles will be ‘horrified’ by Prince Harry’s Late Show appearance

Before the news about Prince Harry’s newly ordered British risk assessment – which could eventually lead to Harry getting police security in the UK – the British press was still trying to make a meal out of Harry’s Late Show appearance last week. While everyone over there freaks out over every little thing the Sussexes do or say, it’s always fascinating to see which event or which statement or which appearance becomes the latest worrystone, the latest “last straw,” the latest reason why Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles. Not to mention, the eagerness with which the royalists claim that King Charles and Prince William are obviously studying every single thing the Sussexes do!
King Charles and Prince William will be ‘horrified’ by Prince Harry’s antics on US TV – not just because it was humiliating but because he cracked ‘dangerous’ jokes at the expense of Donald Trump, it was claimed today. The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show on Wednesday in a sketch about him auditioning to be a ‘handsome prince’ in a schmalzy Hallmark Christmas movie.
He was cheered wildly by the audience, who even stood to applaud him when he appeared on stage and declared that Americans are ‘obsessed with royals’. But a stilted gag about America having electing a king in Donald Trump – a dig at the President because of the ‘No Kings’ left-wing protests in October – sparked pantomime boos.
Veteran journalist Phil Dampier, author of Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words. said: ‘The King, Prince William and courtiers will be horrified [by his TV appearance]. Most dangerous of all were his jokes about Trump. The royals can’t start meddling in US politics without dangers and he should have steered clear of the subject’.
Mr Dampier says the TV appearance is a sign Harry ‘doesn’t care anymore’ about royal protocol – so should lose be stripped of his titles like his errant uncle Andrew.
‘Harry is now a showbiz Hollywood celebrity, not a royal. As such he should lose his titles and be removed from the line of succession, then he could do whatever the pleased and no-one could complain’, he said. ‘The idea that he can come back to the UK and carry out some royal duties is now shot to pieces. He is in California for the rest of his life and he’s totally been taken over by his wife’s world’.
“Harry is NOW a showbiz Hollywood celebrity…” Why now and not five years ago, when Harry appeared on James Corden’s show? Or when Harry appeared on The Late Show for the first time in 2023? Harry has been separate from the royal establishment since 2020, and he’s acted like it. “The idea that he can come back to the UK and carry out some royal duties is now shot to pieces…” Whose idea was that? Not Harry’s, not since 2020-21.
Anyway, I don’t doubt that William and Charles were salty about Harry’s Late Show appearance – I’m sure the rota/palace WhatsApp freakout was epic – but not for the reasons Dampier believes. The Times published a column by Stuart Heritage in which he points out that Harry was “actually funny” and suggests that William wouldn’t have been able to handle a similar television appearance:
But still, try to imagine any of his relatives doing this. William, inevitably, would fall back on that weird thing he does on podcasts sometimes, where he tries too hard to look like a normal person; coming on in a flat cap, holding a bitter in one hand and a whippet in the other, dropping his Ts with the studied concentration of someone six hours into learning a new language. Meghan would be so eager to please that she’d hyperventilate. And let’s not even consider letting Andrew back in front of a camera any time soon. Set against this admittedly dismal spectrum, Harry acquitted himself very well.
They all know that Harry is the charismatic prince and William is the rizz-free one. They’ve been quietly admitting as much for years. That’s the real problem with Harry’s Late Show appearance.
Prince Harry and Stephen Colbert dance on the snow ❄️ ❄️☃️
The official Late Show Prince of Christmas!#PrinceHarry #ColbertLateShow pic.twitter.com/bq1UNtnenh
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) December 4, 2025
Well if making a joke about Trump was ” dangerous”, Harry is the one at risk so why do you care? And I don’t understand removing him from the line of succession because he’s not a working royal. Aren’t there literally a hundred people in the line of succession that aren’t working royals, that don’t live in the United Kingdom, and don’t have titles? Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise, James, and Peter aren’t working royals and they’re in the top 20. At this point they’re considerably more people in the line that aren’t working royals then are.
Harry is currently doing whatever he pleases, and he’s told you he doesn’t want to be a working royal. Acting like what he’s doing is direct conflict to his current role is just wishful thinking that they have control over him still, and regret that they do not.
As of right now Andrew is still in line of succession. He is one family helicopter crash away from the thrown – as it is unlikely Harry would accept being King. Or if something happened to the scooter King he is second in line to be regent until George is 18. You can’t remove Harry without removing Andrew and whatever barriers is stopping that is also stopping them from removing Harry. They are just old men sitting on the porch complaining about the weather.
Only Parliament can change the “Line of Succession”.
Only Parliament can remove or “attain” a peerage.
The granting of a ‘Style” such as HRH or HSH or HH is in the power of the Monarch.
Like, Richard of Conisburgh, 3rd Earl of Cambridge, Andrew, Duke of York surrendered and forfeited his title. The titled was not attained by Parliament. This is why Beatrice & Eugenie are still Princesses of York and HRHs.
Per Wikipedia: “Although Cambridge’s title was forfeited, he was not attainted, and his four-year-old son Richard was his heir. Within three months, Cambridge’s elder brother, Edward of Norwich, 2nd Duke of York, was slain at Agincourt, and Cambridge’s four-year-old son eventually inherited his uncle’s titles and estates as well as his father’s”
I think Harry would accept being king, if only to keep Andrew away from it. I also think he’d be the king to say “let’s end the monarchy with me”.
It would be very difficult.
A person can only be removed from the line of succession by legislation. This would be hard as, by convention, any change to the line of succession would require the consent of the 14 other countries where King Charles III is head of state. (UCL)
Please. Meghan would not hyperventilate. If she was that eager to please, she’d be doing more appearances. And she’s calm af in the ones she has done. But anyways, Harry and Stephen were cute and funny. The Windsors wish they had that just a fraction of that rizz.
Meghan was a professional actress. She has more skills at these kinds of things than even the very skilled Harry.
But William would definitely be hopeless and embarrassing.
So now he is a Hollywood celebrity. I thought Hollywood hated the Sussexes and they are pariahs. I get whiplash from all these changing narratives. Is this the final straw or the nail in the coffin?
Harry made one joke about Trump and the boos were for Trump. But, here’s hoping Charles and William continue to live in horror.
What about that completely weird interview Peg did with Eugene Levy? You know where he appears on a f**king scooter and is now called the Scooter King. Is the King not horrified by that little stunt?
Or the Waleses inviting celebs to Earthflop and Kate’s carols in sad attempts to increase viewership–that’s OK?
How about the late Queen doing skits with Paddington Bear and James Bond. If that’s not Hollywood. I don’t know what is.
Or appearing on American Idol during your coronation weekend. If the literal King and Queen can do that, why can’t a nom working royal who doesn’t even live in the country do a late night skit?
Yep!!
Trump can’t complain about Harry calling him King, He called himself King..
Trump is a ⭐️ 🤬…and I’m SURE he thinks Prince Harry is a ⭐️…which is why the deplorable fascist Trogloydyte didn’t have a FIT regarding that bit😒
They’re complaining about Harry’s fun and successful appearance on Colbert because of Willy’s failed appearance on DWTS with dried skin and yucky teeth. Let’s not forget that reality show appearance the king and his mistress turned queen made on American Idol. What a mess. Let’s nor forget about Willy forcing himself onto Eugene Levy’s show which also backfired.
“Good old” Phil Dampier hasn’t been seen or heard from in public for the last three years, if I’m correct. No TV appearances, not on royal podcasts, or the likes. The man has no clue – he might be sitting, somewhat dementing in an old people’s home, for all we know. You only see his uninformed, speculative ”expert commentary”popping up in anti-Harry and Meghan articles in the rags and right-wing papers. At this point, I believe the tabloids, etc., are just putting words to this old fool’s name. Sort of like the pieces attached to the fictional character Ephraim Hardcastle in the Daily Fail.
Trump was so smitten with Zohran Mamdani that he didn’t mind being called a fascist to his face. He’s not going to be upset by Harry saying that the US elected a king. He wants to be a king. William and Charles would be more upset that Harry overshadowed them with that skit.
Exactly. Change “horrified” to “jealous” and you’d be right on the money.
Did they forget Charles the Bland and his sidepiece were on American Idol?
Charles has been acting theatre many years ago and has also played some extremely comical characters. So he shouldn’t get upset. William? If he has found God, as it says somewhere, he should be happy about his brother’s joy and that of the audience in the programme.
I’m actually surprised that the BM has been relatively quiet about Harry’s appearance ( well, by their standards). I thought that there would be wall-to-wall analysis about how Harry is undignified or whatever. I think the fact that the appearance is available on YouTube helps – the rota can’t really lie and say that the crowd booed Harry, although they are trying their best. And yeah, it also puts an uncomfortable spotlight on the charisma free leftbehinds in a big way.