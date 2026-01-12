Did Kristen Bell get the best Armani gown at the Golden Globes?



Armani can be hit or miss, with some looks veering too safe and others a bit too weird. They sometimes knock it out of the park though. Last night was more of the same, and for my money Kristen Bell had the best Armani look. I hate to give it to her, but I love the craftsmanship of the bodice especially, it fits her like a glove and was a standout to me, especially on camera.

Unfortunately she’s still married to Dax Shepard. I watched a few Kristen and Dax analysis videos on YouTube this weekend and he’s said worse things about her than I remembered, even though I covered some of those stories at the time. They’re both toxic together and love to tell us about it. Dax lost in the new podcast category to Amy Poehler and Kristen lost in the best actress category to Jean Smart.

Julia Roberts was in this formfitting Armani black gown with a deep v-neck and puff shoulders. I love her Swarovski strawberry necklace and matching ring and earrings. You can see more of the look on her stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram. This is an elegant gown that her styling takes to the next level.

Justine Lupe of Nobody Wants This was also in Armani. She’s been killing it this awards season but I’m not sold on this gown. I dislike multi-tiered dresses in general and the color seems too light for her.

Kate Hudson was in this cool flapper-looking silver Armani with rows of draped sequins. The design of this is exquisite but something is off about the execution. Kate was nominated for Best actress – musical or comedy for Song Sung Blue, which went to Rose Byrne.

Ginnifer Goodwin was in this sheer Armani with a pearl overlay that looked like the night sky. Parts of this are really cool looking but I hate the fact that it’s see through.