Did Kristen Bell get the best Armani gown at the Golden Globes?

Armani can be hit or miss, with some looks veering too safe and others a bit too weird. They sometimes knock it out of the park though. Last night was more of the same, and for my money Kristen Bell had the best Armani look. I hate to give it to her, but I love the craftsmanship of the bodice especially, it fits her like a glove and was a standout to me, especially on camera.
Unfortunately she’s still married to Dax Shepard. I watched a few Kristen and Dax analysis videos on YouTube this weekend and he’s said worse things about her than I remembered, even though I covered some of those stories at the time. They’re both toxic together and love to tell us about it. Dax lost in the new podcast category to Amy Poehler and Kristen lost in the best actress category to Jean Smart.
Julia Roberts was in this formfitting Armani black gown with a deep v-neck and puff shoulders. I love her Swarovski strawberry necklace and matching ring and earrings. You can see more of the look on her stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram. This is an elegant gown that her styling takes to the next level.
Justine Lupe of Nobody Wants This was also in Armani. She’s been killing it this awards season but I’m not sold on this gown. I dislike multi-tiered dresses in general and the color seems too light for her.
Kate Hudson was in this cool flapper-looking silver Armani with rows of draped sequins. The design of this is exquisite but something is off about the execution. Kate was nominated for Best actress – musical or comedy for Song Sung Blue, which went to Rose Byrne.
Ginnifer Goodwin was in this sheer Armani with a pearl overlay that looked like the night sky. Parts of this are really cool looking but I hate the fact that it’s see through.
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Cover Images and Getty
To me the winner of the Armani gowns is Julia Roberts – but I love black velvet. I love how she styled it too – its a pretty and classic gown, but the strawberry necklace makes it a little less staid. I also love Kate Hudson’s dress and would prefer that to Kristen’s. Something about Kristen’s look is just too….tight…to me – from her face to her hair to the dress.
Saaaame. I’m a sucker for velvet and this one is so good. I’d even wear that dress fr and I don’t say that about many of them. I’m in a contrary mood though. Julia looked amazing, maybe my favorite of the night but whhhy is she annoying me? Everyone is annoying me lately. I think it’s a me thing, lol. Or a the world thing.
Julia looks great, but her necklace is hanging too low, would look better a little higher up.
Julia’s hair looks gorgeous. Glad she is back to flattering hairdo and color.
Completely agree about Julia Roberts’ hair, sometimes she wears it too light which washes out her skin but here, she found the right balance, and it brings warmth to her skin. She looks so vibrant.
I haven’t cared for most of the fashion from this show, but I do really like Kate’s and Ginnifer’s dresses. Ginnifer’s looks so dreamy and futuristic
Beauty is definitely in the eye of the beholder. I really liked Hudson’s but did not recognize her. And I agree with @Lenn that Julia’s necklace would have been better aesthetically if it were positioned higher.
I have such an aversion to Kristen Bell due to her casual racism I automatically don’t like anything she wears. The makeup is certainly not doing her any favors.
Kate is morphing into Goldie by the minute.
It could just be the photo, but Kate Hudson looks like she’s messing with her face. She looked more like Catherine Zeta Jones in that photo than Goldie.
I loved Kate Hudson’s gown on her.
Agree – Hudson FTW for this group. Head to toe.
Agreed, she looks fantastic here.
Ginnifer Goodwin’s gown is a crew neck column with long sleeves. There’s no drape or shape or movement to it at all—she looks covered up for the sake of being covered up. And the visible granny panties definitely take you right out of any ethereal starry sky effect that was trying to happen.
Agree, nothing about this works for me. It’s like they had an idea and this was attempt one that failed then no one bothered to go again.
Armani has always had old money chic feel to me, so I think the playing it safe kind of works for them as a brand. Almost all of these are genuine hits, though. Ginnifer’s gown is a tad matronly on her, but otherwise they’re all quite beautiful.
I loved Kate’s dress so much although I don’t recognize her face anymore. Gennifers dress I would have really loved if she did something else with the sleeves – or had no sleeves. And of course not had her underwear showing.
The pattern on Kristen Bell’s dress reminds me of a bad 1980s men’s sweater.
I had 90’s blank VHS cassette, like the boxes on the packs you could buy to record stuff yourself.
Wow, Julia Roberts…that’s how I hope to age. Subtle, graceful, amazing tweaks without looking like a completely different person. The younger gen of stars should take note.
I loved Ginnifer’s dress. Though the pant is no no. Jennifer’s too.
Ah, that pink Armani is the definition of “confection.” It’s my favorite of this lineup, but I guess you could argue that it’s “wearing” the actor instead of the other way around. I LOVE that stupid sparkly strawberry on Julia Roberts and would love to wear a dupe, lol.
On TikTok people shared video of Shepard hustling Bell through the photo walk and it was REALLY unpleasant. Reminded me of going to prom with my high school boyfriend, who wanted to leave just as soon as we got there, after I’d spent months (and money!!) planning my outfit.