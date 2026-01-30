Spencer Pratt was surprised that Gayle King called him a ‘douche canoe’ on the air



When we last checked in with Spencer Pratt, he and Heidi Montag were busy plugging Heidi’s music to raise money after their Palisades home burnt down. Since then, Spencer has spent the better part of the last year criticizing California governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. Speaking of, Spencer’s latest grift is running for Mayor of Los Angeles. He’s still a registered Republican, but he’s running as an Independent.

Spencer has also being making the rounds to promote his other new hustle, a memoir titled, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain. During another book stop on CBS Mornings on Monday, Spencer sat down with Gayle King. When talking about his time on The Hills, Gayle made a comment about his persona that surprised Spencer so much that he told Page Six Radio that he suspected it was a “bait and switch.”

“You know, I’ve been called everything at this point [but] I haven’t been called that,” Pratt, 42, shared on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio on Jan. 28. “But my reaction [to] being called everything is pretty good.” The Hills alum, who is currently running for Mayor of Los Angeles, shared that King’s comment did catch him off-guard after a very different pre-show interview. “She threw me off because we had a 30-min pre [interview] and she had notes, my whole book, all these quotes,” he shared. “So I don’t know if she did it to get me soft, you know? If it was a bait and switch, like she’s like a pro or once she gets in front of the camera? But I was expecting to get gassed up and just be like, ‘Oh, this book is like Robert Frost, it’s so poetic,’ and then she was like, ‘You’re a douche canoe!’ ” Ultimately, Pratt wasn’t bothered by the comment, noting, “I’m very humble these days. I’m grateful to be sitting with lights in a studio and not just filming myself. You can get away with calling me anything with good lighting.” During the interview, King began by talking about The Hills, saying, “Spencer, there were so many times where really you were just a douche canoe on that show. And you just seemed to amp it up, amp it up, amp it up. Was there ever a time when you got home, and you’d go, ‘I can’t believe I just did that or just said that’? Or were you aware of how you were coming across at the time?” “Oh, I was well aware. If anything, I probably should have been a bigger douche canoe,” Pratt quipped in response. “I think the rest of the cast should have all tried to be bigger douche canoes.”

As I side-eye that declaration of newfound humility, I’m not sure why Spencer’s making such a big deal out of a line of questioning that he’s probably gotten a hundred times before. I mean, Gayle didn’t really say anything out of line here. No lies were spoken, no retractions need to be issued. Spencer himself has played into his d-bag villain reputation and admitted that he played it up on The Hills. He should be honored that Gayle King called him a “douche canoe” and not a less playful description. It sounds like his first fundraising email/text blast just got written for him.

As for the mayor’s race…I know the right is perfectly fine backing an inexperienced grifter as long as he’s their grifter, but I doubt Spencer seriously intends on running and winning. He’ll take the social media engagement paychecks and the clout from right-wing media appearances, but I bet that’s as far as he’ll go. But if by some wild turn of events, he does get into Getty House, I suspect it won’t be long before he turns running California’s most populated city into a reality TV show, too.

“I probably should’ve been a bigger douche canoe”: Spencer Pratt says playing a villain type on “The Hills” helped him get bonuses and keep the show running, further incentivizing playing that role. Pratt writes about his time on the popular MTV series and his life before and… pic.twitter.com/gLH0cgbz0u — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 26, 2026

