The British media is trying to review-bomb Omid Scobie’s novel, ‘Royal Spin’

Last year, Omid Scobie sent me an advance copy of his novel, Royal Spin. I read it quickly and enjoyed it. It’s not a royal exposé nor is it about the Duchess of Sussex or the Windsors whatsoever. Scobie stopped being a “royal reporter” after his previous book, Endgame, came out in 2023. If you read Endgame, you know that Scobie was in bridge-burning mode and he decided to get out of the royal-reporter game. That hasn’t stopped the British media from continuously mocking him as “Meghan’s mouthpiece” and “the Sussexes’ unofficial spokesperson.” They’re still furious that Scobie collected his money, moved to California and has no need for the sycophantic, bootlicking royalist grind.
Well, Royal Spin comes out this week, and the book is already being adapted and developed as a TV show (Scobie scored a seven-figure payday for the rights). As I read the book, I thought about how it would make a good show as well – it’s not sugary, and it treats the palace courtiers as regular people just trying to do a ridiculous job. The lead character, an American PR expert, is a flawed heroine and a fish out of water at the palace. The absurdity of the situation is often the story, although there are some wry hits on lazy royals and racist courtiers.
Currently, the British media is gleefully trying to take down Omid and his novel. They’re trying to review-bomb it like they’ve done with everything the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touch. After so many years, their whole act is so stupid and unnecessary. Jan Moir devoted her Daily Mail column to the book and how it’s obviously all about Meghan (it is not). The Telegraph gave it one star and the review is called “Meghan’s confidant has written a novel so bad, AI would disown it.” The Telegraph claims the whole book is slop and schmaltz and that story is obvious, but that’s not true – the lead character doesn’t have an expected path, and she does a few very unusual things within the story. I thought it was going to be much more about how the royals function and a fictionalized version of what it’s like to work with royals, but the machinery of the novel is more “how the royal sausage is made through endless meetings and incremental change.”
Anyway, I would recommend Royal Spin if you’re looking for a breezy, uncomplicated read about a familiar subject matter. It’s not about exposing the Windsors. He already did that with Endgame.
Photos courtesy of Omid Scobie’s Instagram.
lol they hate him not only because he supported the Sussex’s but he is probably the only Royal reporter who actually makes a great living and was able to continue his success outside of the UK and rota system. It looks like I will be buying another book this week, I did not know he was publishing another one.
Thanks had no idea! Just purchased using your link.
Never forget that they target him not just because he moved off the Palace line about Harry and Meghan but also because he, along with Jeremy Paxman and others, testified to seeing Piers Morgan describe how to hack into subject’s voicemails and saw him do it. Omid testified that when he was an intern at the Sunday People he was given a list of celebrities names and numbers to use to hack into it.
I’m here for it. Happy to support someone the BM is smearing. Lemme go get that book.
Thanks for the reminder, I’ll preorder it tonight.
I will also purchase this book. Scobie was unfairly maligned because he tried to do fair re-porting on the Sussexes. Those gutter rats hate this man because he did not support their bullying and vile narrative of this couple and also because he is ethnic.
Everyone is ethnic.
Just ordered on Audible!
And Endgame is a TERRIFIC book—smart and insightful and funny.
So happy for Scobie’s success.
I have preordered the book!
Way to go British media. Now they have made me so curious regarding Royal Spin that I’m going to buy it.
I just bought this blooming forward to reading it. I’m happy to support Omid, he’s a talented writer and not a pick me hater. They also target him because he’s a person of color — that’s not lost on many of us.
Yes, they punish him for taking sides. But there is more. This way british press signals: who ever will side with the Sussexes will have to pay. Early on this was the favourite tool to limit Harry’s possibilities, to make people think twice before working with him. I remember the post of a charity who had doubts to accept a donation from Archwell. They took it, but kept silent. And went public weeks later with the whole story. Intimidation might have worked in more cases we got to know.
Thanks for the reminder @Celebitchy ! Just ordered mine on Audible too via your link!
Jealousy is a helluva drug. So is the BM addiction to hating everything M, H, & Omid do. If the BM weren’t so busy trying to sabotage all of Omids’ and the Sussexes’ various projects, they could actually hone their crafts as alleged journalists, tell the whole truth about the leftover royals, make loads of money off of those truths like Omid, and retire with mad money to spare. But hey BM, keep being delusional, keep treading water, begging for “royal” crumbs, lying to the public shamelessly about the BRF, keep regurgitating old M&H stories and watch your clicks & views continue to decrease every day. Manufactured outrage at M&H (& Omid) isn’t as profitable as it once was, seeing as how there’s actual horror stories being revealed all throughout the heavily redacted Epstein files.
Omid is a real looker! Also, he looks extremely young– 22? The older I get, the younger other people look. Now many of my doctors look 12 years old and I know that can’t be true.
He’s had a TON of plastic surgery to keep him looking 17. He admits to being 45 so he’s probably older?!
Meredith, I’m shocked. If I only knew the name of his plastic surgeon and had the money for it!