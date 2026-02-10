Cardi B & Stefon Diggs probably broke up during Super Bowl weekend

Many postpartum women need a good year or longer before they really feel like having a lot of romantic and professional drama in their lives. Not Cardi B. She gave birth to her third child, Blossom, in 2024, shortly after she left Offset for good. In less than a year, she moved on with Stefon Diggs, a football player/wide receiver with the New England Patriots. By September 2025, Cardi confirmed that she was far along in another pregnancy, her fourth, this one with Diggs. She gave birth on November 4th. She barely had a maternity leave – it felt like she was back at work in a week, promoting her album and doing concerts and everything. In recent months, it’s definitely felt like Cardi and Stefon’s relationship has been more on-and-off than anything else, but she was still attending his games. She was in San Francisco all weekend for all of the Super Bowl parties, and she made a cameo on stage during Bad Bunny’s Halftime performance. Well, at some point during Super Bowl weekend, it’s very likely that Cardi and Stefon broke up for good.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked breakup rumors after the Super Bowl LX. The couple, who welcomed a son in November 2025, appear to have split after they unfollowed each other on social media. The timing couldn’t have been worse for the New England Patriots wide receiver, as his team had just lost the championship game to the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks dominated the Patriots 29-13. Cardi — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — also appeared to leave Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., early, as she shared a video singing to Bad Bunny from inside her car just after the halftime show. She — along with Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Alix Earle and Jessica Alba — made a cameo during the show headlined by the Puerto Rican icon. Cardi first hinted there was trouble in paradise when an ESPN reporter asked her if she had any inspiring words for Diggs ahead of the Super Bowl, and she simply said, “Good luck,” before walking away. Just two weeks ago, Cardi attended the AFC Championship game to watch Diggs, 32, and his teammates take on the Denver Broncos. After the Patriots defeated the Broncos 10-7, the Grammy winner, 33, took the field to celebrate with her beau and the other players. “We [are] going to the Super Bowl,” Cardi, who was dressed in head-to-toe leather, yelled, per video shared on Instagram by the NFL. The NFL star and Cardi went public with their romance last May when they attended an NBA playoff game together at Madison Square Garden. In September 2025, the “WAP” emcee announced she was pregnant with her fourth baby — and her first with Diggs. The couple welcomed their baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, two months later. Cardi also shares three kids, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1, with her estranged husband, Offset. Diggs has fathered five other kids with five other women.

I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff about this online, about what exactly happened and whether they actually broke up during one of the Super Bowl parties or whether they were already on the outs before this past weekend. I do not know. I tend to believe that whatever happened, it involved Diggs’ alleged infidelities. I doubt that man has been faithful to any woman in his entire life. Not to give Cardi a pass – as much as I root for Cardi, her romantic life has been chaotic for years. Even when she was married to Offset, the chaos could not be contained. I just looked it up – she’s a Libra Sun and Aries Moon with major Scorpio placements. Yeah. She’s never going to settle down with a nice, boring guy who supports her and doesn’t f–k around.