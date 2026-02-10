Cardi B & Stefon Diggs probably broke up during Super Bowl weekend

Many postpartum women need a good year or longer before they really feel like having a lot of romantic and professional drama in their lives. Not Cardi B. She gave birth to her third child, Blossom, in 2024, shortly after she left Offset for good. In less than a year, she moved on with Stefon Diggs, a football player/wide receiver with the New England Patriots. By September 2025, Cardi confirmed that she was far along in another pregnancy, her fourth, this one with Diggs. She gave birth on November 4th. She barely had a maternity leave – it felt like she was back at work in a week, promoting her album and doing concerts and everything. In recent months, it’s definitely felt like Cardi and Stefon’s relationship has been more on-and-off than anything else, but she was still attending his games. She was in San Francisco all weekend for all of the Super Bowl parties, and she made a cameo on stage during Bad Bunny’s Halftime performance. Well, at some point during Super Bowl weekend, it’s very likely that Cardi and Stefon broke up for good.
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked breakup rumors after the Super Bowl LX. The couple, who welcomed a son in November 2025, appear to have split after they unfollowed each other on social media.
The timing couldn’t have been worse for the New England Patriots wide receiver, as his team had just lost the championship game to the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks dominated the Patriots 29-13.
Cardi — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — also appeared to leave Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., early, as she shared a video singing to Bad Bunny from inside her car just after the halftime show. She — along with Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Alix Earle and Jessica Alba — made a cameo during the show headlined by the Puerto Rican icon.
Cardi first hinted there was trouble in paradise when an ESPN reporter asked her if she had any inspiring words for Diggs ahead of the Super Bowl, and she simply said, “Good luck,” before walking away.
Just two weeks ago, Cardi attended the AFC Championship game to watch Diggs, 32, and his teammates take on the Denver Broncos. After the Patriots defeated the Broncos 10-7, the Grammy winner, 33, took the field to celebrate with her beau and the other players. “We [are] going to the Super Bowl,” Cardi, who was dressed in head-to-toe leather, yelled, per video shared on Instagram by the NFL.
The NFL star and Cardi went public with their romance last May when they attended an NBA playoff game together at Madison Square Garden. In September 2025, the “WAP” emcee announced she was pregnant with her fourth baby — and her first with Diggs. The couple welcomed their baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, two months later.
Cardi also shares three kids, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1, with her estranged husband, Offset. Diggs has fathered five other kids with five other women.
I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff about this online, about what exactly happened and whether they actually broke up during one of the Super Bowl parties or whether they were already on the outs before this past weekend. I do not know. I tend to believe that whatever happened, it involved Diggs’ alleged infidelities. I doubt that man has been faithful to any woman in his entire life. Not to give Cardi a pass – as much as I root for Cardi, her romantic life has been chaotic for years. Even when she was married to Offset, the chaos could not be contained. I just looked it up – she’s a Libra Sun and Aries Moon with major Scorpio placements. Yeah. She’s never going to settle down with a nice, boring guy who supports her and doesn’t f–k around.
Five other kids with five other women? I don’t understand people like this. You can’t parent children all spread out in separate households and trying to manage all those relationships. It’s so selfish. Imagine being a child stuck in the middle of that.
And yet guys in these situations don’t get slut-shamed the way women do.
Women definitely shouldn’t be slut-shamed but at the same time, I would run screaming from a man who had five babies by five different women. Red flags upon red flags.
And ironically, very, very often we see situations where the kids are with the mom more than the dad. So when a guy has 5 kids with 5 women, the kids are spread out across 5 homes that he now has to manage time to see them all. When a mom does the same she is raising 5 kids under one roof, with them full time. Yet it’s the women that get slut-shamed and not the men.
I agree with an above commenter, if a guy has 5 kids with 5 women, that’s a walking red flag. Can you imagine settling down with that guy and what the time and financial management would be like? It’s one thing if you meet a divorced giy that was with his ex for years, had 5 kids, and the relationship didn’t work out. Having 5 stepchildren would probably be chaotic, but having 5 moms in 5 locations would be so much more to manage.
Five kids by five women is a hard pass. No way. No frigging way. And if I am honest, if you had five kids by one woman it’s a pass. It’s too many kids. I don’t date, and I’m in my take care of me phase of my life. My child is a young adult, and continuing with the honesty if I were dating I’d avoid men with small children. I am not doing your job for you. But then again, I’m in the super selfish phase of my life and loving every minute of it.
I sure hope his chronic infidelities hasn’t resulted in another pregnancy or pregnancies… Dude seriously needs a vasectomy. Its like he’s never heard of birth control, or STIs.
I’m an Aries Sun, Scorpio Moon and Cancer Rising. I get it Cardi.
These women should take care of themselves. You shouldn’t trust the other party in such matters. And I don’t think each of these pregnancies was completely unplanned. Now they’ll be fighting for money for children for years, while this guy impregnates other women.
Cardi will be fine. She can financially support all her kids on her own but I do wonder about the other women. I hope at the very least that Diggs is good on child support even if he struggles to keep it in his pants.
I honestly had no idea that Cardi and Diggs were dating, much less that she had his baby until I started seeing her at the Pats games. That’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if they did break up– because they never made a lot of public appearances and always seemed more off-and-on than anything.
She doesn’t have to settle with a nice guy, but why this need to have as many children as possible within a span of a few short years? Her fourth and his sixth. Why not get your rocks off while using some contraception? Rhetorical questions, I know, but this makes me side both of them heavily.
Rumors going on in Black Instagram news is that one of the BM’s showed up and it’s the one who has been harassing her (Cardi B) this whole time. Stefon wanted both of his sons at the SB, his mother was supposed to bring the kids to the game because the one mother has been harassing Cardi. The BM decided she was going to come. Stefon bought a ticket that was separate and not in the same space. But as soon as she sat down, she took a picture of herself and his son at the SB and the blogs started pushing it out.
Tasha K is out there spitting mess (quit listening to her). But yeah, I think Cardi gave him her boundary and he didn’t care so she moved on.
Honestly, this is why you don’t mess with a man with 5 kids with 5 separate women.
Stefon Diggs is “facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault from an alleged incident on Dec. 2.”
His personal chef claims he hit and choked her after she asked to be paid.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/47454989/patriots-stefon-diggs-faces-strangulation-assault-charges
If this is true, it’s the reddest of red flags. Strangulation is the No. 1 indicator that domestic violence will end in death.
Cardi B defended him and said it was all a lie.
Lol I am also Libra sun (and rising) and Aries moon! We can be intense! I have been solo most my life but now with a solid guy, father of two, for the past 3 years. I do have to say, I think I prefer living solo! haha!
Cardi B has a work ethic as an entertainer that she needs to apply to how she conducts her personal life. Getting away from her former partner who was clearly manipulative, I hope she has contact with people who aren’t drawn to or benefiting from her money and fame, and I hope she wants something different for herself.
I mean, Offset already had 3 kids with 3 women when he and Cardi married, so the Stephon Diggs situation isn’t much different. However, I remember that the 3 women said that Offset barely saw those kids until he got with Cardi because she made a true effort to know her stepkids. I think the fact that one of Stephon’s BMs is harassing her is the really different part. I don’t think any of Offset’s other BMs did that to her.