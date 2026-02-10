Ghislaine Maxwell pleads the Fifth as Congress views the unredacted Epstein Files

Monday was a major day in the House’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. It was the first time Congressmen could read the FBI’s unredacted Epstein Files, and it was also the first time the House Select Committee tried to interview Ghislaine Maxwell. The Maxwell interview, via a video call from Maxwell’s federal prison, did not go well:
Lawmakers tried Monday to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, but the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein invoked her Fifth Amendment rights to avoid answering questions that would be incriminating.
Maxwell was questioned during a video call to the federal prison camp in Texas where she’s serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. She’s come under new scrutiny as lawmakers try to investigate how Epstein, a well-connected financier, was able to sexually abuse underage girls for years.
The deposition came on the same day that the Department of Justice has begun allowing members of Congress to review unredacted files related to Epstein files, according to a letter that was sent to lawmakers. The letter, obtained by The Associated Press, says they can come to the Justice Department with 24 hours notice and review the more than 3 million files without redactions. They can’t bring anyone with them, and can take notes but not make electronic copies.
Asked Monday about the offer from Maxwell’s lawyer to testify in exchange for clemency, the White House pointed to previous remarks from the president that indicated the prospect of a pardon was not on his radar. In November, Trump said during an exchange with reporters that he had not thought about a pardon for Maxwell, who was sentenced to two decades in prison for sex trafficking. Similarly, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that same month that a pardon is “not something he’s talking about or even thinking about at this moment in time.”
Basically, Ghislaine pleaded the Fifth but said she would be willing to tell all about how Donald Trump was *never* involved in anything in exchange for Trump granting her clemency. Law Twitter said that, given Maxwell’s conviction, she can’t assert her Fifth Amendment rights? I have no idea, but I definitely believe that Trump would love to pardon her. As for the unredacted files, Rep. Jamie Raskin was furious about the obvious coverup:
A top House Democrat on Monday accused the justice department of making “mysterious redactions” to documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that obscured the names of abusers, while also allowing the identities of the disgraced financier’s victims to become public.
Jamie Raskin, House judiciary ranking member, criticized the department after reviewing the unredacted Epstein files at a government facility in Washington DC on the first day they were made available to lawmakers.
Raskin told reporters that he wanted to view the complete files to better understand how the justice department handled the redaction process.
“I went over there, and I was able to determine, at least I believe, that there were tons of completely unnecessary redactions, in addition to the failure to redact the names of victims, and so that was troubling to us,” Raskin told reporters.
He accused the justice department of being “in a cover-up mode” and breaking the law.
“They violated that precept by releasing the names of a lot of victims, which is either spectacular incompetence and sloppiness on their part, or, as a lot of the survivors believe, a deliberate threat to other survivors who are thinking about coming forward, that they need to be careful because they can be exposed and have their personal information dragged through the mud as well,” Raskin said.
The justice department has released a total of about 3.5m files related to Epstein, and Raskin said there are around 3m more awaiting release. The Maryland congressman said he was only able to review about 30 to 40 of the unredacted files that had been released at one of four computers set up at the justice department facility, which lawmakers must enter without bringing any electronic devices, or staff members who have been researching the issue alongside them.
I have unfortunately started going down the Epstein Files rabbit hole and I have no doubt that the DOJ has f–ked up the redactions. I have no doubt that they’re straight-up withholding the most incendiary accusations and documents within the files. I also now believe that Epstein and his associates worried that many of their emails would eventually be seen, and they were often speaking in code. Meaning, the stuff we are seeing is only the tip of the iceberg.
Not surprised by this at all. I hope she’s never pardoned.
I agree, I hope she spends the rest of time in jail. But as I understand it if you take a pardon you have to admit guilt and you can no longer take the 5th. Doesn’t mean she would cooperate but it does open perjury and possibly other charges. I think that is the only reason the orange monster has not pardoned her already.
She’s asking for clemency, meaning Trump could reduce her sentence to time served and she would not have to admit guilt, or be compelled to testify. She has to plead the 5th because she is still subject to state prosecution and what she says can be used against her in court.
Trump will pardon her going out the door. Watch.
Good Lord, the very idea that this nightmare will be going on for another 3 years is horrifying. Terrifying. Unbelievable. Can’t find the word that would capture how awful it would be…..
Even he knows he can’t pardon her now. That’s why he isn’t thinking about it “at this time”.
Unbelievable.
She will never talk.
She wants to stay alive.
How is it possible only 20 years?
This is an extra kind of depressing on top of the usual depressing involved with this story, so if you are having a sh-t day, skip it.
I heard part of a 16 year old girl’s diary that was included in the released files.* She wrote (in code) about the pain. The abortions. Maxwell was all over it. In one heartwrenching entry, the girl described the time she gave birth and Maxwell covered her eyes during the procedure (C-section, I assumed). She heard the baby cry. And then stop. She wondered why it stopped crying and never found out. Never let her out.
*Read aloud on the I Think Not podcast.
That is HORRENDOUS!
Why isn’t the US government doing more to chase the paedophiles involved in all this filth, muck, and heartbreaking histories??
Just harrowing. Certainly gives us a context trump’s obsession with doctors killing the babies after they are born.
If Trump pardons her, can other countries swoop in and arrest her?
We have to assume this will happen in this vile f-ing timeline that we live in.
Hmm, I wonder. Like maybe England?
I have no doubt in my mind that the reported two million files kept by the republicans from being released is far worse than the evil horrors that are already released.. all the people who participated in Epsteins world are beyond redemption imo and unless they release all the information we will never know just how deep that evil is. I have been reading what’s been released so far and I spend my evenings in tears because this evidence just sat there for decades while the trafficking continued with protection from governments all over the world but especially in the United States.
The baboon’s administration is just one crime against humanity after another. Pardoning Maxwell after everything revealed so far in the files would be par for the course.
I will forever be resentful towards anyone who voted for this. Forever.
I was volunteering at an event yesterday and a woman kept mouthing off in support of Trump and what did I think about the lies in the Epstein files. I was just trying to do my job and told her that I couldn’t talk with her about it. We were seated at a table with other volunteers. She brought the attention of the others when she shrieked that I couldn’t possibly believe what is being said about Trump and bla bla MAGA shit. Finally I looked at her and told her that I believed it, and that she was a blind fool and please don’t ever speak to me again. I then took off my volunteer badge, gave her my stack of work, and walked out. Every other woman at the table did the same, and MAGA woman was left alone with all the work. I’m way past forgiving anyone who helped put us into this nightmare.
I live in the Seattle blue bubble, so I almost never encounter MAGA folk for which I am grateful…although should I know what these people actually think?
Giddyi, I will tuck what you said and did into the back of my mind just in case…your actions fit the “resist” playbook perfectly. You said precisely what you needed to say, you did not engage with idiocy, and you left.
#wearetheresistance
Ghislane (and most of the Trump circle in the Jan. 6 hearings) treat the Fifth Amendment as a “get-out-of-answering-questions-free” card, but when you plead the fifth you are admitting that to answer honestly would implicate yourself in the crime. Also, this from Time Magazine: “Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump,” attorney David Oscar Markus said in a statement during the deposition, which he posted on X. “Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing.” Well if she just stated for free that Clinton & Trump are innocent, then why should anyone grant her clemency? Everything is so stupid.
A convicted sex trafficker (of minors!) actually thinks she has enough credibility to clear others. It’s especially rich that she will only do so in return for clemency. I think the reason she’s pleading the fifth is because she now has to worry about a perjury charge following her interview with Todd Blanche a few months ago.
She is evil personified
This.
💯 agree.
I bet Trump is dying to pardon, but even he isn’t that stupid. I almost wish he would because it would implode his MAGA coven and the fallout would be epic, but she needs to rot.
Little disappointed in the EP, seeing as they’re still calling Epstein a ‘financier’. He financed a sex trafficking ring. And no, Congress did not get a chance to see the unredacted files–they’re all coming out & telling us that some files are still redacted & they’re demanding answers.
AP not EP.