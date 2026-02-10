Angelina Jolie wore silver Givenchy & bad shoes to the Paris ‘Couture’ premiere

In the past two years or so, Angelina Jolie has been going blonder and blonder. I have mixed feelings about it – I think darker hair suits her and makes her look younger, but I have to admit, her current honey-blonde shade looks pretty good. These are photos of Angelina in Paris last night for the Couture premiere. Angelina costars in the Alice Winocour film, which went to some film festivals last year. They ended up delaying the release until this year, and the trailer was released last month (I’m including it at the end of the post). While Angelina’s character is an American, Jolie speaks French throughout the film? Which is kind of cool. Bilingual Jolie!

As for Angelina’s premiere look… sigh. If you see her on the red carpet in just the silver Givenchy dress, you’re like… oh, Angie, why in the world did you wear black pumps with that dress?? It makes more sense when you realize that she wore a black cape over the dress outside of the venue. Angelina also changed into a slouchy black pantsuit after she walked the carpet. She probably should have just worn that to the premiere. As for the Givenchy… it’s okay. That’s her style, and she loves silvers, greys and black. My queendom to see her wear turquoise or violet!

Here’s the Couture trailer. This doesn’t have a release date in the US.