Angelina Jolie wore silver Givenchy & bad shoes to the Paris ‘Couture’ premiere

In the past two years or so, Angelina Jolie has been going blonder and blonder. I have mixed feelings about it – I think darker hair suits her and makes her look younger, but I have to admit, her current honey-blonde shade looks pretty good. These are photos of Angelina in Paris last night for the Couture premiere. Angelina costars in the Alice Winocour film, which went to some film festivals last year. They ended up delaying the release until this year, and the trailer was released last month (I’m including it at the end of the post). While Angelina’s character is an American, Jolie speaks French throughout the film? Which is kind of cool. Bilingual Jolie!
As for Angelina’s premiere look… sigh. If you see her on the red carpet in just the silver Givenchy dress, you’re like… oh, Angie, why in the world did you wear black pumps with that dress?? It makes more sense when you realize that she wore a black cape over the dress outside of the venue. Angelina also changed into a slouchy black pantsuit after she walked the carpet. She probably should have just worn that to the premiere. As for the Givenchy… it’s okay. That’s her style, and she loves silvers, greys and black. My queendom to see her wear turquoise or violet!
Here’s the Couture trailer. This doesn’t have a release date in the US.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie was seen stepping out for the Paris premiere of Couture.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Iammeysam / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie looked stunning at the Paris premiere of Alice Winocour’s French film “Coutures,” wearing a silver see-through dress paired with a black coat for an elegant and striking appearance.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie looked stunning at the Paris premiere of Alice Winocour’s French film “Coutures,” wearing a silver see-through dress paired with a black coat for an elegant and striking appearance.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE Angelina Jolie heads back to her hotel as she leaves after Coutures Premiere in Paris.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Iammeysam / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
‘Coutures’ Première at Pathe Palace
Featuring: Angelina Jolie
Where: Paris, France
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Lionel Guericolas/Lionel Guericolas/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
‘Coutures’ Première at Pathe Palace
Featuring: Angelina Jolie
Where: Paris, France
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Lionel Guericolas/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
‘Coutures’ Première at Pathe Palace
Featuring: Anyier Anei, Alice Winocour, Angelina Jolie, Ella Rumpf
Where: Paris, France
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Lionel Guericolas/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
‘Coutures’ Première at Pathe Palace
Featuring: Angelina Jolie
Where: Paris, France
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Lionel Guericolas/Starface Photo/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
The black shoes were too heavy for that delicate dress. On the other hand, I’m so happy she’s resumed her globe trotting ways. The kiddos are grown and doing their own thing and she gets to travel as much as she wants.
This is the least I’ve minded the blonde, but the warm-tone hair doesn’t go with a cool-toned dress.
The jumpsuit was much better.
Yes it look great. She looks more comfortable in it. The dress is fine but not with the back shoes.
I wonder if she is blond because as you age, it is much easier (and less labor intensive) to cover grey hair with blond than dark hair.
She looks lovely.
And i hope her next chapter is amazing.
Then she should do balayage/bronde/caramel tone, – a la JLo -who’s actually older.😎
Concealing the greys with this unflattering shade that makes her colour look pallid and wan, kinda defeats the purpose.
As the song says, “I second that emotion.” All the way.
Her natural hair color is blonde, like her dad’s. So she would have to die her hair darker, then add in the balayage and highlights to deal with the gray. That’s a lot of work, and the silvery roots would become more and more visible and need increasing upkeep. When the whole point of this hair color is to free her from needing to spend hours in the chair every 2-4 week to cover grays.
Her natural hair is not blonde.
Jolie, like Kate Middleton, Pippa Middeton – and thousands of kids – had blonde hair as a child/toddler, that darkened to their darker hue with time.
Almost all Angelina’s childhood pics are brown with zero blonde outlay.
Both she and her brother have very different colouring from the blue-eyed fair haired Voight.
If she was dying it dark from 5 years she’d have badly damaged hair by 13!
I feel this. Having had amazing dark hair, It’s really difficult to find the right tones when you start to go grey. She still looks amazing though!
Her natural hair color is not blond like Jon Voight’s — there are many pictures of them together when she was young.
She looks healthier & happier than in a long time.
(Still say that blonde shade is terrible.)
I was just going to say the same thing! I saw a video of her and her costars on thre red carpet and she gueniuely looks happy. Nice to see shes in a good spot!
She looks amazing in the black pantsuit but I am SO done with the blonde!
I really like the dress itself, but the shoes are a huge miss with it. If she was going to change into that pantsuit (that I also really like), she just should have changed shoes at that point as well and worn a different pair with the dress.
I’m just soo happy seeing her coming back yo her goove, her kids are all grown up , she’s addressed their mental well-being & is now able to do work. Much love to her
She looks like a million bucks.
The dress is pretty but doesn’t really suit her. It washes her out with the blonde hair. But that pant suit? YES, Angie, more of that please!!
I agree the pantsuit is 109%. And dressy enough for a premiere so she could have skipped the dress. I also think her blonde hair color is to hide the grey but it would look better how Jlo does it (who I’ve heard is 100% grey now) a shade more chestnut than blonde.
Wow, she looks so much better than she has in a long while. Hard to say why – her confidence is back, maybe? She looks like she’s at a good fitness level for her and maybe stopped with face fillers that she didn’t need? Idk. Whatever, it’s working and it’s really nice to see her Angie spark again.
I could have sworn that I read somewhere that she was a natural blonde and dyed her hair to present an edger image…. In any case, I don’t mind Angelina’s blonde hair and still believe that she is so pretty!
She seems in an idgaf stage. Not in a “I’m going to appear sloppy mess” but in a “let me throw this luxury on and go about my business” way
I think a couple shades of a darker blonde would be better, but she looks stunning. That face!
MOB vibes. Color makes her look a little washed out, and she doesn’t look particularly comfortable.
She herself looks beautiful as always.