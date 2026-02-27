They’re doing biased analysis of Prince Harry & Meghan’s handwriting now

While there has been a great deal of huffing and puffing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two-day trip to Jordan, there’s also been a sense of genuine excitement from the British tabloids and British media. A sense of “yay, we get to talk about Harry and Meghan instead of these ghastly PDFiles.” One example of this frenzy: the Telegraph contacted a woman named Emma Bache, who is some kind of handwriting analyst. As in, handwriting reveals a person’s character, aspirations, intent, etc. Meghan and Harry left handwritten notes to rehab patients on Thursday in Jordan, and photographers captured those notes. So Bache is intuiting what Harry and Meghan’s handwriting reveals about them. It’s just as ridiculous as the “body-language experts” tasked with explaining why William and Kate are totally in love even though their body language screams “I hate you.”
On Meghan’s handwriting:
Superficially, Meghan’s note radiates confidence – far more than Prince Harry’s. But her writing is so stylised that anyone can see her number one focus is her image. The sticky note shows up close what we previously only glimpsed at from a distance in a picture she posted on Instagram of her “mood board” – which was also clearly constructed for public consumption. (It makes me yearn to get hold of one of her shopping lists or anything that would allow me to see how Meghan writes when she isn’t so preoccupied by appearance.)
The first thing you see is that each one of her letters is embellished with curlicues and decorative strokes that don’t serve a functional purpose but also aren’t unconscious flourishes; I suspect they are deliberate additions to give her handwriting individual flair.
There are also a great many self-protective strokes. Look at the way certain letters – particularly in words like “happiness”, “wishing” and “dedication” – are formed so that the middle zone of the word is shielded. Graphologically, that is a classic sign of someone who protects their inner self at all costs.
Her pen pressure is strong and consistent, which points to high energy levels, passion and commitment. This is a woman who can throw herself fully into whatever she is doing at the time. But very strong pressure can also tip into obsession, and there are indications here of a perfectionist streak. In Meghan’s world, everything must look good.
Her baseline, the (often invisible) line upon which the base of letters rests, is exceptionally straight – almost as though she’s writing on lined paper even when she isn’t, which suggests an obsession with planning and shows how important structure and order are to her. The way she crosses the “t” in words like “congratulations” point to her ambition: Meghan knows what she wants and she is not someone who likes being told what to do.
Her long y-strokes are carefully separated from surrounding letters, showing exceptional organisational skills and a desire not to get emotionally entangled. Even her ovals – the “o” shapes in words like “you” and “yours” – are tightly closed, and almost knotted. That indicates that she is a woman who finds it very difficult to reveal what she is really thinking: not just to the outside world, but sometimes even to herself.
On Harry’s handwriting:
Harry’s handwriting, by contrast, is far less managed. The first thing you notice is the spacing. He leaves wide gaps between words, which is a strong indicator of someone who occasionally needs some space from other people. Meghan might claim she loves spending time alone but the truth is that she thrives on attention, whereas for Harry moments of solitude are essential to his emotional wellbeing. Interestingly, although his words are widely spaced, the letters within them are quite tightly packed. That suggests a man who struggles to articulate how he feels, even if he experiences those feelings deeply.
His baseline is uneven and undulating, which makes me think he is adaptable, emotionally responsive and can go with the flow (a useful trait when you have married a woman who, according to her handwriting, needs to order the world exactly to her liking). The downside of this is that he can waver when under pressure.
Harry’s pen pressure has increased compared with earlier samples, suggesting he has become more emotional since becoming a father, but there’s also a downward tilt in parts of the writing. When he writes words like “courage”, they appear to almost be sinking in on themselves, which tells me he was tired on the day in question.
When you put their handwriting side by side, the relationship dynamic becomes very clear. Meghan plans, while Harry adapts. She controls the image, while he goes along with the narrative she is creating for their family. She needs to be centre stage, while he would often prefer to be left alone. In terms of parenting styles, I would imagine Harry is relaxed about the chaos that is often inevitable when you live with small children, while Meghan – who is the ultimate perfectionist – perhaps struggles with aspects of it. Ultimately, this is a well-established partnership, but their writing samples make me question whether it is necessarily an equal one.
If I’m being honest, I think handwriting can be revealing too, but not to this extent. Not to the extent of “She needs to be centre stage, while he would often prefer to be left alone.” Please. This is exactly like the biased body-language analysis – they start from the perspective of “Harry and Meghan are terrible” and manipulate their “data” to justify it. The obvious caveat to any handwriting analysis should also be: Meghan has been a calligrapher for many years, and she takes pride in her beautiful penmanship. Harry’s handwriting is simply perfunctory, like most men. What this woman claims to be “superficiality” is Meghan happily showing off a skill she’s proud of.
Or, and allow me to hold your hand while I say this, Emma, Meghan is preserving the dying art of the written word because she’s a whimsical woman who likes to make people feel special. It’s a lovely hobby, not a personality.
This. Those swoops on the letters are whimsical and fun.
Exactly. A handwritten note is nice to receive anytime, but while I’m going through what those people are going through?
They really want to push this narrative that Meghan is superficial and only concerned about image, because she’s constantly doing kind things. Instead of, she’s just a nice person?
It’s very sad if they inhabit a world where the possibility that someone does something kind for kindness sake is unfathomable to them.
I would be more interested in this woman’s opinion if it was blind testing.
Clearly, knowing the subjects under discussion, her opinions are biased.
Right! There’s a lot of sticky notes on that board! Without hints of who wrote what, please analyze all of them.
They were writing on post it’s on a wall in front of cameras. They were probably more focused on whether their pens were going to die on them.
We don’t need handwriting analysis to know that Meghan likes everything to be pretty, even if it’s just a note on a post it.
Yes she does and calligraphy is an art imo I’ve taken the classes, I am one of those weird people that want my handwriting to be pretty because when I’m gone that’s what will remain. I just wish my handwriting was at her level because it’s beautiful.
Harry certainly does need space – from Wilbur.
Oh, for f*ck’s sake.
Is there any element of this two-day humanitarian visit left that can be dissected to the molecular level by this clown show?!
It’s exhausting.
.. Agree and eff’ing ridiculous. Not sure why they arent talking about Pedo Andrew, formally know as Prince. OR Lazy Willy and Copy Kate. UGH. The BM seem so desparate all the time.
I actually think Harry has great handwriting- it’s clear and legible. I don’t know may men who’s handwriting is this neat tbh.
It’s sad and hilarious that this is all the British press has now. Trotting out “experts” with an agenda to comment on handwriting. They are so desperate for any Harry and Meghan content and always find a way to denigrate them.
The desperation shown by this narrative reflects the desperation of the gutter rats to be a part of the Sussexes story. A sickness.
Everything in the British media is always about how “whipped” poor, uxorious Harry is. It’s ridiculous.
They must focus on Meghan at all times, because Kate isn’t interesting enough to drive clicks.
What is nonsense? If I’m not mistaken the DM did something similar when they leaked Meghan’s letter to her father. I can’t remember what the handwriting expert said but I know she attacked Meghan’s character as well.
Oh please, Meghan has beautiful penmanship. Oh I wish I could write like that. I’ll be buying a calligraphy practice set.
Breaking news: former professional calligrapher and letter writing fan has good penmanship. I’m an amateur calligrapher and I like to stylize letters as well (for me just the first letter at the beginning of a sentence). God forbid we want a bit of beauty and fun in this ugly world. 🙄
🙄 People get paid for this? And that person wants to see Meghan’s shopping list? What I want to see is that person getting a bunch of anonymous lists, some written by H&M, some by W&K, some by the housekeeper & cook, but she’s not told whose are whose.
Graphology is known to be pseudoscientific bullshit with no factual basis whatsoever, but it is the Mail, so here we are.
Harry “leaves wide gaps between words, which is a strong indicator of someone who occasionally needs some space from other people.”
You don’t say!
He’s already told us he needs space from William.
I can’t believe a publication that purports to be serious is hiring a hand-writing expert. I think Meghan’s hand-writing is quite famous- it’s on her product line for heaven’s sakes! And Harry’s writing has also appeared in publications. Obviously, there will be bias, and of course they’re going to be influenced by what they’ve read and seen. I have no doubt Meghan keeps their household organized. I have no doubt Harry has the last say in their security. They’re obviously a very successful couple and a team.
Isn’t odd how anything Meghan does better than the left behinds on salt island all the sudden becomes negative or suspect? If any of them had better penmanship than all the sudden excellent penmanship would become a sign of “true royalty” and thats why the left behinds can do it but Meghan can’t. Unfortunately they literally can do nothing better than her so the only option they have to demonize anything nice she does or any skills she has.