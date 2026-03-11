Queen Camilla made a ‘thinly veiled’ reference to Prince Andrew & his crimes

Queen Camilla hosted an event at St. James’s Palace on Tuesday. The event marked International Women’s Day (which was Sunday) and it was for the Women of the World. Camilla made a speech which contained a “thinly veiled” reference to her brother-in-law’s sexual crimes against trafficked girls and women. Why “thinly veiled”? Don’t ask.

The Queen, 78, wore a badge given by French rape survivor Gisele Pelicot that read ‘Shame Must Change Sides’ as she spoke at the Women of the World (WOW) bash marking International Women’s Day. Guests included Helen Mirren, Hannah Waddingham, Cherie Blair and Penny Lancaster.

The Royal Family has been engulfed in the worsening Epstein scandal after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last month following revelations in millions of released files.

Asked if the address was a ‘thinly veiled’ reference to the Epstein scandal, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “I think Her Majesty’s speech speaks for itself.”

In her address, also marking 15 years of WoW, she said: “To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone. We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy. Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls.”

In a strongly worded speech the Queen also said: “And we cannot be surprised by physical cruelty if, in digital forums, we turn a blind eye to those who heap abuse on others without thought of consequence.” She added: “Every woman has a story. And so, too, does every man. Let us join together to, in Gisèle Pelicot’s words, bring about ‘a collective awakening’. It’s about education, respect and kindness towards others. It’s that simple”.