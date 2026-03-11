Queen Camilla made a ‘thinly veiled’ reference to Prince Andrew & his crimes

Queen Camilla hosted an event at St. James’s Palace on Tuesday. The event marked International Women’s Day (which was Sunday) and it was for the Women of the World. Camilla made a speech which contained a “thinly veiled” reference to her brother-in-law’s sexual crimes against trafficked girls and women. Why “thinly veiled”? Don’t ask.
Camilla delivered a “thinly veiled” reference to Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as she blasted those who “heap abuse on others without thought of consequence” in a speech to women at St James’s Palace.
The Queen, 78, wore a badge given by French rape survivor Gisele Pelicot that read ‘Shame Must Change Sides’ as she spoke at the Women of the World (WOW) bash marking International Women’s Day. Guests included Helen Mirren, Hannah Waddingham, Cherie Blair and Penny Lancaster.
Camilla blasted those who “heap abuse on others without thought of consequence.” And promised “every survivor of every kind of violence” including those who have not been believed that “we stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy”
The Royal Family has been engulfed in the worsening Epstein scandal after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last month following revelations in millions of released files.
Asked if the address was a ‘thinly veiled’ reference to the Epstein scandal, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “I think Her Majesty’s speech speaks for itself.”
In her address, also marking 15 years of WoW, she said: “To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone. We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy. Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls.”
In a strongly worded speech the Queen also said: “And we cannot be surprised by physical cruelty if, in digital forums, we turn a blind eye to those who heap abuse on others without thought of consequence.” She added: “Every woman has a story. And so, too, does every man. Let us join together to, in Gisèle Pelicot’s words, bring about ‘a collective awakening’. It’s about education, respect and kindness towards others. It’s that simple”.
I imagine this is the thought process for Camilla’s team of advisors: should Camilla address the Andrew-Epstein situation head on in a speech to emphasize and rescue her years of work in this area? But if we address it head on, are we leaving Camilla open to questions and criticism about what she knew about Andrew and when and what she did or did not do about it for years? And not only that, if Camilla addresses anything head on, it leads to significant questions about King Charles and what he knew and who HE believed. All of which to say, Camilla is trying to thread a very particular needle – champion of survivors, advocate for women, while still saying nothing directly about the predator in her family who operated with impunity and privilege for many years. Something I keep thinking about is how no one in that family offered anything in the way of support or sympathy for Virginia Giuffre in life or death.
wow, the blatant hypocrisy. not only for Andrew’s victims and what they knew but her own victim in Diana.
THANK YOU! I was coming down to comment on the same exact thing. She had NO problem being one of the two sources of torment for a 19 yr old bride to be. It’s a wonder the Cow didn’t burst into flames with all of her lies stacking up in that speech.
At this point, none of Cow’s work or anyone in the royal family is relevant if none of them are naming things by what they are: I need to hear from their mouthes ANDREW, HUMAN TRAFICKING, UNDERAGED GIRLS, CHILDREN, VIRGINIA GIUFRE, EPSTEIN. No one has time to read between the lines and behind thin veils. F.U.
Why does Camilla’s “work” get a pass, while Eugenie’s being removed as patron of anti-slavery & trafficking charities?
Eugenie never hounded her husband’s first wife into an early grave via the press.
Eugenie also never used the press to harass and attack the character of a biracial woman who married into the family, and never called on Jeremy Clarkson to write a vile, unhinged screed about her daughter in law, throwing a lunch fete for him after.
What did Camilla know about Charles and Jimmy Saville and when did she know it?
@where’smytiara eugenie is unfortunately simply a sitting duck/easy target right now.
Yes! Say their names! Not this ‘all victims of all types of violence’ stuff.
This ‘Queen’ has some stones even showing her face in this forum.
I wish this would be the straw that broke the monarchy’s back, this heifer talking about turning a blind eye.
I don’t know if you all remember when Meghan and harry did their victory lap tour like 6 years ago and Meghan had her last visit to one of her patronages, at the National Theatre, the same day that Camilla had some landmark address about domestic violence. And Camilla’s people airily asked Meghan to lay low, or, if she had to do an engagement, just don’t publish the photos, cause, they knew they’d knock Cammy off the front pages that had been earmarked for her set piece lecture. And….. Meghan published all her own photos and goodbyes to her patronages, and lo and behold, it knocked Cams right off her pedestal. And I was cackling. Because Camilla has gleefully enabled abuse of younger, more attractive, and more vulnerable women for decades. Whilst snake-like, trying to hide her fangs. I mean. If anyone deserved to be put in the shade, it was Cammy. LOL. One step removed from Ghislaine Maxwell.
I mean, I don’t like Camilla, but she’s not one step removed from Ghislaine. You can be a terrible person and have treated people horribly and that doesn’t make you one step removed from a predator like Ghislaine Maxwell.
Nice comment, Becks, well said.
Wow she’s one to talk about”heaping abuse on others” when she heaped abuse on Diana!!
She enabled Charles’ bad treatment of Diana, she (in a letter that came in public domain) told Charles to “ignore that ridiculous creature” (meaning Diana.
Camilla never publicly censured Clarkson for what he wrote about Meghan.
No, she didn’t. She invited him to lunch instead.
The Windsor royal family has been complicit. They covered up for and protected Prince Andrew for more than a decade.They paid £17m to silence Virginia Giuffre. The Epstein sex trafficking network victims have been seeking truth and accountability and instead Camilla – the current Matriarch of the Windsor Family and Queen of the UK and its realms – indirectly shares ‘thinly veiled’ platitudes. 🤦🏽♀️
Based on what we now know, I believe the amount paid to VG was miles north of $17m. Too many royals and criminal activities involved. Too much to cover for the lowly $17m. Remember they tried to tell us how many royals had to chip in for the payoff? For wealthy as they are, the amount is at minimum $30m. Those lawyers knew how big this was and they have castles to buy, so they made their money baby!
Queen Elizabeth II “ostriched” and turned a blind eye to what was going on with Andrew. She shielded him and hid him out when the FBI wanted to talk to him.
Word on the curb is, they are all swingers!
Well, this is better than Edward’s nonsense response a month ago, but its still not great.
but this is the problem for the royal family as Kaiser mentioned. What could they say that won’t open the door to more questions of what did they know and when, why didn’t they stop it, why were they okay settling with Virginia to protect Andrew and keep him out of court, why didn’t QEII remove his titles and such years ago, why does he have more financial support from Charles than H&M had when they left, (and more security) and so on and so forth.
I don’t feel sorry for them, because *all of this* is a problem of their own making, even if they weren’t the ones raping trafficked girls – but it is a problem. they’re going to need a lot more crisis managers to get through this.
I think the real problem going forward, even if Andrew’s dirty deeds are swept under the carpet, is that it has opened up a can of worms regarding the royals’ funding. If you go to the UK government website, it lists the scrutiny committees are going to hold into royal financing. The veil has been lifted.
Yes, I agree completely. I just said something on the other thread about how this has shown that the royals live in a privileged world with no accountability and I talked about the accountability aspect – but the privileged aspect is a big issue for them too. how are they funded, who gives them money, how are their foundations run, does william really need all that money from the duchy of cornwall, etc.
I just don’t think this needle can be thread. I’m not sure a hundred crisis managers could help thread a needle in Camilla’s work on this topic and the fact that she has never once said a word of support towards Virginia. It is what it is.
I dont think it can either. But then someone needs to tell them to stop trying, if this was even her trying.
I mean, she would have to be sincere, and not simply an effort at damage control. Camilla would need to be able to be accountable and explain how it is that despite her interest and years of involvement in this issue, when it came to a member of her own circle she didn’t do what she advocates for others to do, believing and supporting survivors. In fact, she did the opposite: Not only did she ignore women’s stories in Andrew’s case, she is part of the family who are still financially and socially supporting Andrew, the perpetrator. And it goes without saying, of course, that yes, she would need to have some self-reflection and acknowledge that her inaction/ participation in covering up these crimes has caused harm which she must repair.
I think it is possible to imagine a good response to this question but tbh I cannot imagine this response ever coming from Camilla or any of the royals. But if she/they ever do, I hear Oprah is really good as an interviewer.
Camilla talking about victims being believed as if Buckingham Palace didn’t twice issue statements denying sexual contact between Andrew & Virginia & essentially saying that Virginia Guiffre wasn’t to be believed.
Camilla talking about victims being silenced: she should know as according to Amy Robach the palace threatened ABC over access to Will& Kate if they interviewed Epstein victims. And Virginia was paid off in her civil case.
Finally claiming to stand with victims as if Camilla wasn’t part of efforts to bring back Andrew into the public eye just last summer.
The hypocrisy stinks.
These people just completely lack self-awareness. The nerve of Jeremy Clarkson’s pal and Diana’s tormentor to stand up there stealing Gisele Pelicot’s valor …
The Sun is inviting us to marvel and congratulate Camille for so bravely making a vague reference to the survivors of sexual violence even as she is engulfed in a family that perpetuated and were complicit in hiding it.
She even wore a pin, golly, how admirable!
I found it especially ironic that she would tout Gisele Pelicot’s “Shame Must Change Sides” all while the Windsors keep supporting Andrew. And I have certainly not forgotten the attempts by Andrew’s lawyers to shame Virginia in the press and paint her as a liar.
This woman should never be on the side of the victims. It is a disgrace and an insult that she wants to publicly side with the victims. She promotes patriarchy. She promotes traditional male and female roles with all the madness that entails. She belongs to an arrogant upper class that wants nothing to do with equality, but only wants to spread charity as alms. It disgusts me so much. Women like that are only helpful to power-hungry men. They are never helpful to women.
This kind of ‘all lives matter’ and ‘not all men’ stuff irritates me. From Camilla it was:
“every survivor of every kind of violence” & “Every woman has a story. And so, too, does every man.”
First off, Gisèle Pelicot was there, so we’re talking about rape not ‘every kind of violence’. And secondly, it’s International Women’s Day & the event was Women of the World; is it too hard to center women? Must we include men & their stories? Every damn time?
Y’all this is the Camilla sought out 19 year old Diana and told Charles to marry her because she thought she was a gormless mouse who wouldn’t interfere.Mind you Diana was 19 Camilla was 33.Sickening