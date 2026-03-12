NN: Duchess Meghan’s Aussie ‘girls’ retreat’ is ‘not a glow-up, that’s a Groupon’

“Royal” commentators are still fussing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Australia next month. It’s going to be a looong five weeks or so. While I understand why Harry and Meghan announced their plans so far in advance, there’s now an old-fashioned pile-on. It’s centered around Meghan as well – Harry isn’t being left unscathed, but these people are absolutely furious about Meghan appearing at a “girls’ weekend” retreat where the tickets cost eleventy billion dollars, a dollar for each bathroom in Meghan’s Montecito home!! As many have pointed out, the critics can’t even pick a struggle. They’re mad at the cost of tickets (for a private event), they’re mad that the Windsors aren’t popular in Australia, they’re mad that the Sussexes are unpopular in Australia (???), they’re mad that it’s a royal tour (it’s not), and they’re mad that Harry and Meghan are taking paid, commercial gigs, how gauche! Why aren’t they taking money from Jeffrey Epstein’s BFFs and associates, like REAL royals!
We now know why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed Down Under — and who’s paying for it. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were headed to Australia for what they called a series of “private, business and philanthropic engagements.” Harry immediately let it be known that he would be doing some work on his Invictus charity while he was there, but Meghan was unusually quiet. But we now know.
Meghan is going to be the guest of honor at a three-day “Girls’ Weekend” beach retreat in Sydney… for wealthy women. The news was announced by the “Her Best Life” podcast overnight (day in Sydney), and for a whopping AU $3,199 you too can hear Meghan speak, attend a gala dinner and — of course — pose for pictures with the duchess.
The event, organized by the podcast hosts Jackie Henderson and Gemma O’Neill, will be held at the InterContinental Hotel on Sydney’s Coogee Beach. It is likely Meghan and Harry’s airfare and hotels are being partially covered by the event as well as is the norm for speaking engagements.
The most recent Ipsos Australia polling should make Sussex HQ sweat. Just 40% of Australians now view Harry favorably, while 46% view him unfavorably. Meghan fares even worse: 33% favorable, with a whopping 55% viewing her in an unfavorable light. For context, Prince William sits at 69% favorable, and Princess Catherine is at 65%.
Hollywood insiders told Page Six just a few months ago that “there is no appetite left” and that people are “sick of them, the act has gotten stale.” Australia, it seems, agrees.
And as one Australian socialite told me: “Imagine marrying into the British Royal Family and somehow ending up running a $2,699 (in US dollars) self-help retreat at the InterContinental in Coogee. In Coogee!!! That’s not a glow-up, that’s a Groupon.”
To make matters worse, in all the promo leaflets, she is being billed as “The Duchess of Sussex” — violating her and Harry’s agreement with the Queen that they wouldn’t use their titles for financial gain.
“…Violating her and Harry’s agreement with the Queen…” Show me where Meghan signed a document to that effect. You cannot because it didn’t happen. Now show me the document and I’ll point out how the Windsors violated the “agreement” within weeks, therefore the contract is null and void. As for the shade for the girls’ weekend… as I said, they need to pick an argument and stick with it. Why are they really mad? An American business-owner will speak at a conference for wealthy women. And? Oh, Fox News also published some other commentator quotes:
“I feel this is a wonderful opportunity for the guests to meet a Royal with a genuine heart and for Meghan to relax and be with people who wish to listen to her thoughts on life,” Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. “I have always said she is very underrated in some quarters and has had to battle through all adversities to survive and thrive.”
Highlighting her longstanding commitment to service – from early activism to supporting Grenfell survivors through a community cookbook – Pelham noted Markle has “proven time and again” her empathy and makes those she meets “feel value.”
But not everyone is sold on the branding of Markle’s latest endeavor. “Markle has consistently leaned into the moniker of ‘entrepreneur’ or ‘founder,’” Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR told Fox News Digital, while acknowledging the title does not technically require a proven track record. Still, the branding expert argued that credibility hinges on sustained success. Referencing uneven reports surrounding As Ever and what he described as a lack of continuity in her ventures, Eldridge pointed to stalled acting work and a Netflix project that was not renewed. “For someone who often talks about building, her record seems more in line with demolition.”
The retreat highlights Markle’s continued fall from grace, according to Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer. “Oh how the mighty have fallen,” Chard told Fox News Digital. “Meghan is to be the highlight of what seems a fun, yet mediocre retreat event. Surely this is far too low brow for Meghan and highlights financial woes. It certainly doesn’t seem to be a philanthropic event.”
Again, pay attention to how these commentators are speaking not only of Meghan, but of Australians in general. They’re trying to insult and denigrate Meghan for debasing herself by… doing a paid gig for Australian women. Why all the hate for Aussies?
I feel nothing but pity for these commentators/Rota. They really have nothing and the attacks don’t hit anymore. It’s clear some are just doing it to get money but some have reached mental decline because they really are attached and parasitic towards people who don’t care for them.
People will not pay thousands to meet with a failure.
This.
Again, their gripe seems to be that Harry and Meghan are earning money and that they don’t think that they deserve to earn it. But that’s capitalism, if people didn’t want to spend money on As Ever, or spend money to see them speak at events and conferences, they wouldn’t get invited because tickets wouldn’t sell. Bots don’t buy products.
There are no uneven reports about As Ever, it’s doing consistent sales. There’s no stalled acting career, she has never said she wanted to go back to acting. You wanting something to fail does not make it a failure. There’s nothing wrong with pivoting in your career, you do not have to do the same thing for 15 years to make it have been a worthwhile venture. If you want to film a documentary, do a podcast, write a book, model clothes, you can do all those things. You’re still working and earning money.
“Oh how the mighty have fallen,” Chard told Fox News Digital. “Meghan is to be the highlight of what seems a fun, yet mediocre retreat event. ” Yeah this is a winning message to all the people who are planning and executing this event behind the scenes. Keep on insulting those business owners, people who are hired to speak at events. Keep on making it seem lowbrow to visit countries, when your working royals haven’t come in a decade.
She’s working. She’s getting paid to speak somewhere. And? Everything she does is a sign of her being a flop for some people. Meanwhile she’s just living her life and working and getting paid.
Considering the proceeds of this event go to Lifeline Naarn a 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention service these articles are ridiculous
I’m curious. Meghan is being paid yeah? But maybe she didn’t even ask for a big fee bc it sounds almost more philanthropic? Or not reduced necessarily but not top dollar? I have no idea how it works though.
Obviously, Meghan–and Harry–will also do philanthropic events while they’re in Australia. They just haven’t announced them. Everybody needs to calm down.
I mean I’m sure they will, but it’s fine if they don’t. They’re allowed to earn money. No one tells me that during my 8 hour work day it doesn’t count unless I also do an hour of volunteer work. They have to pay bills just like everyone else they’re allowed to just earn money without doing service around it at the same time. They will because that’s who they are, but I don’t even want to act like that’s a fair narrative.
I’m not understanding what they are upset about or why. This affects them in no way whatsoever. I can’t imagine being angry every time someone else leaves their house.
I think it’s because her title is involved. Since the media and royal family don’t think it’s a worthy event and they think it’s demeaning to have to earn money they’d rather not see any mention of her title.
Lets not get it twisted:………what theyd really “rather not see” is her……….NOT unalived (despite their worst efforts);…. …..still madly in love with and loved out loud and proud by her husband;……….thriving;………..stilll living in that big beautiful mansion;……all of those things theyd rather not see.
Because if she were to drop the titles today, they would STILL move the goalpost to other justifications for talking about her: oH, she’s the wife of the 5th in line to the throne; Oh, she’s the mother of the 6th and 7th in line to the throne……etc
As H said once: theyll never be satisfied until she is dead.
While the Sussexes continue to live in the present, the Windsor’s are living in the past. I applauded the Sussexes for moving forth while tuning out the noise and I also hope that this is just one of many events like this for them. Let the meltdowns continue😂
Still trying to make Meg be a failure but it is them that are failures touting these big lies. They hate that their leftovers can only do small stuff like markets and breweries but the Sussexes are doing good things for others and they are getting paid in the process. The lazy leftovers get big pay for doing so little!! The taxpayers are paying the lazy leftovers fees to be seen! The taxpayers aren’t paying the Sussexes.
My question is, what pittance is KP paying all these failing rags to (try) to drag down the highly successful Sussexes and to post fake polls? It’s really quite pathetic. Harry and Meghan are living a beautiful, prosperous and productive life while the left behinds are stewing in their nasty pedo protecting, estate grabbing juices.
These grifters are robbing taxpayers left and right so they can live in luxury and fly around making deals to get even more money from shady sources have the gall to be mad that someone is actually WORKING for their money? They’re a joke , trying to drag Harry and Meghan won’t make Epstein or the Republican movement go away. They are on borrowed time …. tik tok…
Weren’t these people fearing that Harry and Meghan would run out of money? Not that it’s any of their business but they should be happy that they’re earning a living and won’t be asking Charles for money.