NN: Duchess Meghan’s Aussie ‘girls’ retreat’ is ‘not a glow-up, that’s a Groupon’

“Royal” commentators are still fussing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Australia next month. It’s going to be a looong five weeks or so. While I understand why Harry and Meghan announced their plans so far in advance, there’s now an old-fashioned pile-on. It’s centered around Meghan as well – Harry isn’t being left unscathed, but these people are absolutely furious about Meghan appearing at a “girls’ weekend” retreat where the tickets cost eleventy billion dollars, a dollar for each bathroom in Meghan’s Montecito home!! As many have pointed out, the critics can’t even pick a struggle. They’re mad at the cost of tickets (for a private event), they’re mad that the Windsors aren’t popular in Australia, they’re mad that the Sussexes are unpopular in Australia (???), they’re mad that it’s a royal tour (it’s not), and they’re mad that Harry and Meghan are taking paid, commercial gigs, how gauche! Why aren’t they taking money from Jeffrey Epstein’s BFFs and associates, like REAL royals!

We now know why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed Down Under — and who’s paying for it. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were headed to Australia for what they called a series of “private, business and philanthropic engagements.” Harry immediately let it be known that he would be doing some work on his Invictus charity while he was there, but Meghan was unusually quiet. But we now know. Meghan is going to be the guest of honor at a three-day “Girls’ Weekend” beach retreat in Sydney… for wealthy women. The news was announced by the “Her Best Life” podcast overnight (day in Sydney), and for a whopping AU $3,199 you too can hear Meghan speak, attend a gala dinner and — of course — pose for pictures with the duchess. The event, organized by the podcast hosts Jackie Henderson and Gemma O’Neill, will be held at the InterContinental Hotel on Sydney’s Coogee Beach. It is likely Meghan and Harry’s airfare and hotels are being partially covered by the event as well as is the norm for speaking engagements. The most recent Ipsos Australia polling should make Sussex HQ sweat. Just 40% of Australians now view Harry favorably, while 46% view him unfavorably. Meghan fares even worse: 33% favorable, with a whopping 55% viewing her in an unfavorable light. For context, Prince William sits at 69% favorable, and Princess Catherine is at 65%. Hollywood insiders told Page Six just a few months ago that “there is no appetite left” and that people are “sick of them, the act has gotten stale.” Australia, it seems, agrees. And as one Australian socialite told me: “Imagine marrying into the British Royal Family and somehow ending up running a $2,699 (in US dollars) self-help retreat at the InterContinental in Coogee. In Coogee!!! That’s not a glow-up, that’s a Groupon.” To make matters worse, in all the promo leaflets, she is being billed as “The Duchess of Sussex” — violating her and Harry’s agreement with the Queen that they wouldn’t use their titles for financial gain.

[From NewsNation]

“…Violating her and Harry’s agreement with the Queen…” Show me where Meghan signed a document to that effect. You cannot because it didn’t happen. Now show me the document and I’ll point out how the Windsors violated the “agreement” within weeks, therefore the contract is null and void. As for the shade for the girls’ weekend… as I said, they need to pick an argument and stick with it. Why are they really mad? An American business-owner will speak at a conference for wealthy women. And? Oh, Fox News also published some other commentator quotes:

“I feel this is a wonderful opportunity for the guests to meet a Royal with a genuine heart and for Meghan to relax and be with people who wish to listen to her thoughts on life,” Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. “I have always said she is very underrated in some quarters and has had to battle through all adversities to survive and thrive.” Highlighting her longstanding commitment to service – from early activism to supporting Grenfell survivors through a community cookbook – Pelham noted Markle has “proven time and again” her empathy and makes those she meets “feel value.” But not everyone is sold on the branding of Markle’s latest endeavor. “Markle has consistently leaned into the moniker of ‘entrepreneur’ or ‘founder,’” Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR told Fox News Digital, while acknowledging the title does not technically require a proven track record. Still, the branding expert argued that credibility hinges on sustained success. Referencing uneven reports surrounding As Ever and what he described as a lack of continuity in her ventures, Eldridge pointed to stalled acting work and a Netflix project that was not renewed. “For someone who often talks about building, her record seems more in line with demolition.” The retreat highlights Markle’s continued fall from grace, according to Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer. “Oh how the mighty have fallen,” Chard told Fox News Digital. “Meghan is to be the highlight of what seems a fun, yet mediocre retreat event. Surely this is far too low brow for Meghan and highlights financial woes. It certainly doesn’t seem to be a philanthropic event.”

[From Fox News]

Again, pay attention to how these commentators are speaking not only of Meghan, but of Australians in general. They’re trying to insult and denigrate Meghan for debasing herself by… doing a paid gig for Australian women. Why all the hate for Aussies?