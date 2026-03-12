Gwen Stefani believes she conceived her third child through her son Kingston’s prayers

Almost one year ago exactly, Gwen Stefani’s fans became very concerned that Gwen had gone full MAGA. She released a poorly-received album which seemed shockingly vapid and churchy, and she seemingly went all-in with the evangelical Christians, even becoming a spokesperson for a “prayer app.” In retrospect, I think Stefani simply became “born-again,” and here in America, we associate that kind of religious fervor with Republicans and political/moral hypocrisy. Meaning, it’s not that she went “full MAGA,” it’s that she was surrounding herself with those people in the name of religion. Still, walks like a duck, talks like a duck, etc. Anyway, Gwen recently had a conversation on the Hallow app about her Christianity, praying for a third child and feeling more religious since she married Blake Shelton. Some highlights:
Gwen on meeting Blake: During a conversation with Jeff Cavins on the prayer and meditation app Hallow, the 56-year-old singer spoke about feeling like she had never “experienced active love” before meeting Blake Shelton, a feeling Cavins also referred to as “Christ’s love.” “I also experienced active love, I think, for the first time when I met my husband because I had never really received active love. And I don’t think I knew how to even receive it. Like, it was just like I would be so uncomfortable when someone was sacrificing or actively trying to love me through their actions by maybe sacrificing something.”
On her music & her voice: “I always thought it would be very arrogant to say, ‘Oh, this is my gift. This is what I’m talented at. This is what I’m good at. But then I remember at a certain point in the last 10 years going, ‘No. God made me to do this. And if I don’t do it and share it, that’s a sin. I have to keep doing it.’ Even if it’s not through being in a church and talking about it, but just through sharing my story through a song — even if it’s a silly song, it says bananas in it, and it makes people happy when they go to college — whatever it is, that’s what I was made for, I guess.” Stefani added that she had to learn to accept that “God chose me to do that.”
Getting pregnant at 43 with son Apollo: “I really wanted to have another baby. I really did. I couldn’t and I was old and started talking about all these things…it was waking me up.” Part of it was because her oldest son, Kingston, 8, said he “really wanted [her] to have a baby,” and Gwen believed she was “too old” to have one. “He was like, ‘Please God, let my mommy have a baby. I just remember thinking, look at my little boy. He’s praying for me!” she recalled. She said he would pray for her to have one every night despite never being told to do so. “I never taught him that, really. I think it was four weeks later and I was pregnant with Apollo, who I had at 44 years old, naturally, totally a full-on gift. That was the first miracle.”
From what I know about Gwen’s life and family, I’m pretty sure she was raised Catholic. Possibly a “cafeteria Catholic,” picking and choosing what she needed from the church. But she used to be much more…secular, I guess is the word I’d use. Like, we knew that she went to church but she didn’t really talk about it and she openly had liberal/Democratic views. It feels like she’s just morphed into what she thinks she needs to be as Blake Shelton’s wife. What’s weird about that is I’m pretty sure Blake isn’t super-religious?? Like, yeah, he’s a country singer, but he’s not like THIS whatsoever? It’s so weird. Oh well, I guess this is who she is now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Yes. She got pregnant through prayers and sex. Sex got her pregnant.
doubtful. Pregnancy at 43 most likely through an IVF clinic with embryo selection.
Plenty of 43yo, especially 43yo who have gotten pregnant in the past, get pregnant without the need for IVF. Yes it’s considered a geriatric pregnancy, but it’s not THAT old. I’m sure touring, having a pretty restricted diet to remain thin and an unfaithful partner can make getting pregnant harder at that point, but it’s far from impossible to conceive at 43
I had a baby at 43 last year, naturally. Most of the women in my inner circles who are in my age group have had a baby in the past 3 years. I think we are a lot healthier these days, and we know so much about timing etc.
WOW! I didn’t even recognize her. What has she done to her face!?!?
My guess is sex w/o condoms is how she got pregnant.
Gwen Stefani has always told us who she is, she’s just doing it a little louder now.
As a teenager, No Doubt was “my band”. The one I saw in concert multiple times, the one I stood outside shows to get autographs from, the one I knew every word to every song of every album.
Some of those lyrics are very telling in terms of wanting to be a traditional wife who has kids and stays home (Gwen wrote the majority of the lyrics). Some of the cultural appropriation she partook in during her unfortunate solo work is also telling. Now, it’s on a whole different level but it’s always been there. Did my 14 year old self see it? As someone of Indian descent,her wearing a bindi and getting henna (mendhi) on her hands always felt odd to me but of course I could never articulate why until I got older.
Fast forward to my perimenopausal self, and I’m not shelling out money to see them at The Sphere this spring. Part of that is due to my continued boycott of the US and part is because the lead singer of the band is a massive disappointment to me. It’s a shame because they are amazing performers live (see: Coachella last year) and the rest of the band (Tony, Tom and Adrian) are amazing humans.
This is a long read, but a good deep dive into why she’s always been that way.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/annehelenpetersen/gwen-stefani-no-doubt-blake-shelton-the-voice
Gwen is from Orange County. She never talked about her religion or political views because she was trying to make it as a pop star. Now she doesn’t have to pretend anymore.
This is what I was looking for.
I read the title, and thought “she is trying to appeal the MAGA folks”.
The pay to pray app is ridiculous. Then again, these are people who think they will be immortal because a virgin got impregnated by an invisible being with a Demi-god who died and then came back to life and even though he can read all their thoughts, still needs to be prayed to.
I hate these smug Christian types who think praying will make their wishes come true, like a genie in a bottle. Why would god choose her for a miracle over everyone else’s suffering? Gwen sounds unhinged.
Because they think that they are the best Christians and that they are special and better than everyone else.
It’s infuriating.
It’s like, oh, that’s why God didn’t have time to answer the prayers of the starving mother, desperate to feed her child … because he was preoccupied by answering the prayer of a pop star’s son about getting a sibling!
The arrogance.
I just don’t know how a person goes from Gavin Rossdale to Blake Shelton. What a downgrade.
Considering Gavin cheated on her with the nanny, and is way less successful and hard working than Blake, I think she’s upgraded. Blake met her when he knew her time to carry a baby was passed, and he’s been happy and fully engaged with her boys as their step dad – when he could have had his own biological child with a younger woman. He seems like a devoted husband and really good man to me. And I’m an atheist, feminist, progressive, who generally hates Country music, and I didn’t taken my husband’s name. Which is to say, I’m not really a fan of either of these people in their personal or professional lives, but I respect Blake on this,
Blake even converted to Catholicism for her. He’s a “ happy wife, happy life” type of guy, and that’s not a bad thing.
Good man that reportedly cheated on both his wives and MAGA. Hardworking or rich? Gavin used to tour all the time with Bush, solo,and then with Bush. Blake mostly sat at a chair and recorded other people’s songs. He and his third wife Gwen are already denying break up rumors. Gavin was a cheater. Well they clearly had an open marriage, cheating with the nanny might have been too far, but she was rumored to have started up with Blake. Gavin wasn’t great but good luck with Blake. He might have a fourth wife in his future. Gwen did say she froze some eggs if they wanted to have kids.
@: Mandy:
Completely agree with you.
Her face now matches her MAGA personality
Gwen has always been Catholic. So she probably didn’t do IVF. She married Gavin Rossdale in the Catholic Church so her marriage was annulled by the Church. Blake converted to Catholicism. Catholics do not do “born again”, you just make a good confession and start go back to mass. From everything I’ve read she never stopped being a practicing Catholic, she is just now public about her faith.