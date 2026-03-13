Savannah Chrisley is filming a reality show with MAGA-friendly Amazon



Under the Biden administration, reality TV personalities/Georgia grifters Todd & Julie Chrisley were easily convicted and sent to prison in one of the clearest cases of bank fraud and tax evasion ever put before a judge. Within four months of stomping back into office — and after Todd & Julie had only served a pitiful two years of their seven and 12-year respective sentences (though it was still long enough for Todd to complain about the food) — Trump had pardoned the Chrisleys. Birds of an over-tanned feather, sure, but also the result of the Chrisleys’ daughter Savannah lobbying for their release. She fashioned herself into Mar-a-Lago Barbie, and it worked. And now it’s good news for her fives of fans, because Savannah has apparently landed a new reality gig: unnamed sources are stage-whispering about a show for Amazon that’s being framed as Eat, Pray, Love meets Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. That’s… a f–king lot to swallow. Supposedly this catastrophe-on-camera is filming soon in the Dominican Republic. Does that count as another unwarranted US invasion of a country?

Buckle up, because it looks like Donald Trump’s biggest fangirl is headed back to reality TV, and this time, she’s leaving her felonious parents behind. Savannah Chrisley is rumored to be gearing up to film a show for Amazon, loosely inspired by Eat, Pray, Love and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Allegedly, some former Real Housewives have already signed up to join her. This rumored new reality show was first reported by Us Weekly. Sources close to the production (probably Savannah calling from a burner phone) said that the Chrisley Knows Best alum was “on board” for the new show and “starting to film soon” in the Dominican Republic. “There’s a new reality show in the works for Amazon,” the source explained. “It’s like Eat, Pray, Love.” According to the insider, there will be a few former Real Housewives in the mix as well. Unfortunately, none of them have been named, so keep your eyes peeled for any former Bravolebrities talking about a mysterious trip to the Dominican Republic. At the moment, Amazon hasn’t confirmed any details about this upcoming show. All we know so far is that Savannah has signed on. She’ll be taking a well-deserved break from ranting on her podcast and selling non-FDA-approved GLP-1s on her website. This Eat, Pray, Love, Ultimate Girls Trip amalgamation is just Savannah’s latest attempt to get back onto reality TV. She’s been itching for it ever since Chrisley Knows Best ended in 2023. Since then, she’s appeared on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and then leapt at the opportunity to document her parents’ prison release for Lifetime. Now, we might be seeing her bicker with some Housewives while luxuriating at a tropical resort. Stay tuned for more details.

[From Reality Tea via AOL]

Full disclosure: I too will be in the Dominican Republic soon (TSA line permitting). But upon advice from counsel, I can neither confirm nor deny whether I have any involvement in this production, nor can I comment on whether the purpose of my trip is to investigate/report on the alleged film set. That disclaimer aside, WTF is this hot mess? I mean, I’m not surprised Amazon wants to up their reality TV profile, and it likewise makes sense for them to lean MAGA-friendly. Call it trickle-down politics. But plucking from the bin of Bravo’s cast-offs seems like a very weak start. What befuddles me the most, though, is the premise they’re pitching. Eat, Pray, Love meets Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip? First of all, what a way to insult the book and trample over its core theme of spiritual searching. Second, let’s be real: with this cast of characters, it’s going to be Drink, Whine, Seethe. Should the producers want to license “Drink, Whine, Seethe” for the show’s name, I might be persuaded to accept a fee. Should this thing ever make it to TV, I will only be persuaded to watch under duress.