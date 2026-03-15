Sarah Ferguson is still missing as her daughters are being scapegoated

Last week, one of the royal offices fed a particularly gross story to Becky English at the Daily Mail. A well-placed “royal insider” bitterly complained about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s planned April trip to Australia, and specifically complained about Meghan headlining a “girls’ weekend” retreat in Sydney. The insider sniffed that Meghan is “basically Fergie” now. While the insider came across as typically incandescent and stupid, I found that quote to be particularly insidious given the timeline. The timeline being… Sarah Ferguson has been in the wind for months now, and since her ex-husband’s arrest, absolutely no one has any idea where Sarah is. Instead of headline after headline about Sarah’s (bombshell) emails to Jeffrey Epstein or the mystery over her whereabouts, the British media made sure that every single story (for days) about Sarah involved that dumb quote. Well, this weekend, People Magazine at least tried to remind everyone that Sarah is still missing.
Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts remain unknown following the arrest of her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, even as her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, retain their palace homes — raising questions about where the former Duchess of York will live when she returns to the U.K.
Ferguson, 66, has not been seen in public since December 2025, when she attended the christening of her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice’s now-1-year-old daughter Athena, and is believed to be abroad as her ex-husband’s dramatic fall from grace takes another turn. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, also 66, was arrested on Feb. 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office and as of late January, PEOPLE understood that the former Duchess of York planned to spend time overseas as she mulled her next moves.
Ferguson has reportedly spent time at wellness centers in Switzerland and Ireland in recent months. The Daily Mail previously reported that she checked into Paracelsus Recovery, a Swiss rehabilitation clinic, from just after Christmas until the end of January. In February, the outlet reported that she jetted to Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa, a remote wellness retreat in Donegal, Ireland, returning to the coast she previously praised as a refuge in a 2024 TikTok.
While both Andrew and Ferguson have been forced out of their longtime home at Royal Lodge — with Andrew now living on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and Ferguson believed to have been house hunting in Windsor — their daughters still hold the keys to royal residences of their own. Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, are not full-time working royals and pursue private careers, but they retain homes at royal palaces in London. Tech executive Beatrice has an apartment at St. James’s Palace, while Eugenie, an art gallery director, has Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.
The royal residences serve as second homes for the princesses, who are primarily based elsewhere. Andrew is widely reported to have pushed for his daughters to retain the properties, which they rent through a private arrangement with King Charles.
“The [rental] deal was made with their father as he wanted them to have a foothold in the royal palaces,” a source told The Times in the U.K. about the arrangement. The Times further reported that while Andrew “was initially responsible for covering his daughters’ rent, it is not clear if they are now responsible for covering their own costs.” The costs of the rent for each residence also remain unclear.
[From People]
As I said last week, I’m not going to argue that Beatrice and Eugenie need to be included everywhere or that they need to keep their royal homes, especially when both women have other, non-royal homes. It is what it is, and the sooner B&E come to terms with their new reality, the better. Still, several things are crazy to me: in their mother’s absence, B&E are absolutely being thrown under the bus by the monarchy/institution Their uncle, King Charles, would happily draw this out for months if it meant that people would stop asking HIM what he knew and when about Andrew’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. Prince William is simply a hateful person who wants to alienate as much of his family as possible. Two, it’s more than possible that if Charles continues to renege on his “deal” with Prince Andrew, Andrew might be the one to start talking about what Charles knew and when. This is all a house of cards for the monarchy and I don’t know how much longer they can continue to scapegoat B&E. Also: where the f–k is Fergie?? It’s crazy that no one can find her and/or the British media isn’t devoting any energy to looking for her. They’re all too busy doing the palace’s dirty work.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Sarah’s social media.
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Visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
-PHOTO by: Dan Kitwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Princess Beatrice of York with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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Queen Elizabeth II, during a reception to celebrate the work of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust at Buckingham Palace, London.
Where: London, , United Kingdom
When: 29 Oct 2019
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
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United Nations, New York, USA, July 26, 2018 – Princess Eugenie of York speak about her work as Director of the Anti-Slavery Collective During the NEXUS Meeting today at the UN Headquarters in New York City.
Photos: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire | usage worldwide,Image: 379779603, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
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Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson wave to Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank as they leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding.,Image: 534313615, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
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Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York arrives at St George’s Chapel for the wedding between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK. 12/10/2018.,Image: 534315585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Jul 8, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Pregnant Princess Beatrice and Covid masked husband Eduardo Mapelli seen in the Royal box watching the women’s singles quarter final match at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.,Image: 620449861, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
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(L-R) – Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank departs a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673802088, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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St Paul’s Cathedral, London, UK. 3 June 2022. Princess Eugenie with her husband, Jack Brooksbank attend The National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral as part of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations for The Queen’s reign, part of a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th June.,Image: 696667729, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK / Avalon
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