Jessica Biel is still ‘not happy’ & ‘disappointed’ in Justin Timberlake post-DUI

I don’t know how many times Jessica Biel’s team needs to remind people that Biel is in this for the long haul, but this has now become a biannual story. It’s always some variation of “Justin Timberlake screws up/cheats and people around Jessica say that she’s very disappointed but she’s not leaving him.” And that’s it. It’s never “Jessica Biel is talking to divorce lawyers” or “Justin worries that Jessica will leave him.” Whatever he does, she instantly forgives him, then her people say she’s upset and then everyone moves on. It’s very old-school, and it makes me understand why Justin stays with her too – she’s fine with his extracurriculars, she’s fine with him acting like an a–hole, and she’s never going to be the one who leaves. Well, following the release of Justin’s 2024 DUI arrest video, sources close to Biel went to People Magazine to publicly scold Justin. That’s it. She’s “not happy.” Okay.

Jessica Biel is supporting Justin Timberlake amid the release of footage from his 2024 DWI arrest — but she is “not happy” about the situation. Following the release on March 20 of police body camera footage from Timberlake’s arrest by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) in June 2024, a source close to Biel tells PEOPLE exclusively that the actress is “not happy about the renewed attention” it has brought to her husband’s case. “There’s a reason they pushed back on the footage being released,” the source says of the couple, explaining that Biel, 44, finds the incident “stressful and would prefer to move past it.” “It obviously doesn’t portray him in the best light,” the insider adds. According to the source, Biel is still displeased about the situation — particularly the release of the bodycam footage — but she remains supportive of her husband. “There have been some challenging moments lately, and she’s focused on moving forward,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s the happiest when she’s able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects. She’s supportive of Justin, but she’s also not afraid to express when she’s disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments,” the insider adds. The pop star and the actress, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to two children: Silas, born in April 2015, and Phineas, born in 2020.

[From People]

I guess I’m pretty jaded about celebrities, because I didn’t think Justin’s arrest video was some big new thing which hurt his reputation. The DUI itself was what hurt his reputation and that was in 2024, and Biel was dutifully disappointed with that as well. But the video which came out a few days ago? It just revealed what everyone already knew, that Justin was drunk as hell and he stupidly got behind the wheel. His behavior during his arrest wasn’t disgraceful, it was the crime he committed which was the problem. Anyway, I guess Jessica really takes her wedding vows seriously and she’s just never going to make Justin take any kind of accountability for anything.