Jessica Biel is still ‘not happy’ & ‘disappointed’ in Justin Timberlake post-DUI

I don’t know how many times Jessica Biel’s team needs to remind people that Biel is in this for the long haul, but this has now become a biannual story. It’s always some variation of “Justin Timberlake screws up/cheats and people around Jessica say that she’s very disappointed but she’s not leaving him.” And that’s it. It’s never “Jessica Biel is talking to divorce lawyers” or “Justin worries that Jessica will leave him.” Whatever he does, she instantly forgives him, then her people say she’s upset and then everyone moves on. It’s very old-school, and it makes me understand why Justin stays with her too – she’s fine with his extracurriculars, she’s fine with him acting like an a–hole, and she’s never going to be the one who leaves. Well, following the release of Justin’s 2024 DUI arrest video, sources close to Biel went to People Magazine to publicly scold Justin. That’s it. She’s “not happy.” Okay.
Jessica Biel is supporting Justin Timberlake amid the release of footage from his 2024 DWI arrest — but she is “not happy” about the situation.
Following the release on March 20 of police body camera footage from Timberlake’s arrest by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) in June 2024, a source close to Biel tells PEOPLE exclusively that the actress is “not happy about the renewed attention” it has brought to her husband’s case.
“There’s a reason they pushed back on the footage being released,” the source says of the couple, explaining that Biel, 44, finds the incident “stressful and would prefer to move past it.”
“It obviously doesn’t portray him in the best light,” the insider adds.
According to the source, Biel is still displeased about the situation — particularly the release of the bodycam footage — but she remains supportive of her husband.
“There have been some challenging moments lately, and she’s focused on moving forward,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s the happiest when she’s able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects. She’s supportive of Justin, but she’s also not afraid to express when she’s disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments,” the insider adds.
The pop star and the actress, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to two children: Silas, born in April 2015, and Phineas, born in 2020.
I guess I’m pretty jaded about celebrities, because I didn’t think Justin’s arrest video was some big new thing which hurt his reputation. The DUI itself was what hurt his reputation and that was in 2024, and Biel was dutifully disappointed with that as well. But the video which came out a few days ago? It just revealed what everyone already knew, that Justin was drunk as hell and he stupidly got behind the wheel. His behavior during his arrest wasn’t disgraceful, it was the crime he committed which was the problem. Anyway, I guess Jessica really takes her wedding vows seriously and she’s just never going to make Justin take any kind of accountability for anything.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
IMO this is a typical alcoholic family. There are the public embarrassments and some people choose to suck it up for the sake of the marriage. I hope Jennifer Garner is providing experience, strength and hope. If she’s not willing to leave the marriage, and no one is saying that she has to, then I hope she’s getting support through groups like Al-Anon. It’s a life (and sanity) saver.
She should be more upset it was obvious he was cheating on her back then. But that’s just me.
She might divorce him when her kids turn 18.
I didn’t know Justin cheats on Jessica. I guess I didn’t know about the drinking until the DUI though.
My dad got a DWI in 1984 that resulted in him losing his job, losing the house, and two days in jail (before my uncle bailed him out because my mom refused to). He didn’t have a drop to drink after that, and in the end we as a family ended up in a better position (he couldn’t be a truck driver anymore so he went to college and became an accountant, it paid more at the time and he was home every night, great for me, I was a Daddy’s girl). Their marriage recovered, they remained married until he passed in 2020. But if you ask my mom, she is STILL disappointed in him.
Difference is there was a lot of accountability my dad had to take and changes he had to make, Justin is skating by with an embarrassing police footage and no real consequences. Maybe this was a wake up call (the world tour and all, lol) but I doubt it?
It goes to show how privileged he is. He was drunk and decided to drive his car. Period. He was clearly slurring, but privileged enough to say he was on a world tour and then how do you describe his job – I am Justin Timberlake. He was spun out during the field testing and also refused to blow to the breathalyzer. Anybody who refuses is often arrested and taken to jail. Then he is at the station and asking if they are just being hard on him, if the cuffs were necessary and are they actually going to make him spend time in the jail …. are you kidding me. He made decisions and then thought his clout can get him out of anything and everything. His douchey personality showed up just as he was humble privileging himself by name dropping himself. Don’t get me started on the fan that he was following home to “hang out”. I hope his career is as dry as Gwyneth Paltrows split ends. Maybe he should think about drying out too. His mug shot looks as though he is high af as well.
The language and spin from her camp reads almost exactly like that from Kate Middleton’s during William’s numerous transgressions.
Considering how he behaved during the whole Super Bowl thing with Janet Jackson, I actually thought his on this video was somewhat of an improvement haha (if you exclude the part about him committing the crime of driving drunk).
It shows he was drunk while driving which is something he denied and got the lesser charge. To me, it’s pretty bad.
I actually didn’t know he had denied driving drunk.
I suspect the reaction to the video is by way of comparison to other celebrity DUI videos which show more belligerent behaviour.
I think he was wrong to drive drunk (and he’s lucky he didn’t kill soneone), though. And being charged with something like this is my worst nightmare (it kind of seemed like it was his worst nightmare too which is why I’m not sure why he didn’t just hire a driver.)