Nicole Kidman is learning how to become a death doula after her mom’s passing

If I made you guess which celebrity was studying to become a death doula, you could probably come up with like a dozen solid candidates, right? There are many celebrities who give off a certain energy of “maybe I’ll become a death doula.” We’ve even heard about one celebrity who is already a death doula – Riley Keough spoke about that part of her life a few years ago in an interview. In case you don’t know, a “death doula” is someone focused on the emotional/psychological aspects of palliative care and end-of-life care. The doula will talk to the person at the end of their life and help facilitate communications, last wishes and funeral arrangements. Well, after losing her mother in September 2024, Nicole Kidman has decided to become a death doula.
Nicole Kidman has a new career in mind. The actress, 58, shared that she’s learning to become a death doula during a talk at the University of San Francisco’s War Memorial Gym on Saturday, April 11, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Speaking to investigative journalist and USF graduate Vicky Nguyen as part of the school’s Silk Speaker Series, she explained that the idea “may sound a little weird,” but that her plans first came about after her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, died aged 84 in September 2024.
“As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide,” Kidman told attendees, via the Chronicle. The Holland actress has four children, while her younger sister Antonia Kidman, 55, has six.
She continued, “Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn’t in the world anymore, and that’s when I went, ‘I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.’ ”
“So that’s part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning.”
Death doulas, also known as end-of-life doulas, provide support to people and their loved ones toward the end of life. Per the International End-of-Life Doula Association, “An end-of-life doula advocates self-determination and imparts psychosocial, emotional, spiritual, and practical care to empower dignity throughout the dying process.”
If you’ve had experiences with loved ones in end-of-life care, you know that death doulas already exist in other forms, under different names. It’s not some hippie-dippy thing, it’s a real part of palliative care with many organizations. There are not only doctors and nurses involved, but therapists and social worker-types as well. As for Nicole, even without her confirmation, I would have predicted that she would be interested in this kind of thing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I also am not surprised. Her sensitivity to others has helped her with many of her deeper characters
It’s funny, I have read that Nicole Kidman was a similar personality type to mine when reading about famous people who test across personality types (Big 5, Myers-Briggs, Enneagram). One could say that some of it is crap, but Big 5 is actually seen as more reliable in psychology. I just went back to school after a career in healthcare administration to become a mental health counselor who works with the aged and chronically ill, especially to support grief and end-of-life care.
I cannot see her using this, though, in practicality. Will it inform some of her roles? But I can see her studying it and immersing in it. Hell, Christy Turlington pursued maternal health at Columbia and now does some good work for nonprofits. But imagine Kidman at your bedside while you are dying? You may be more interested in her and choose to stick around to keep talking to her!!! Nicole, forget me. What was it like to be in Moulin Rouge? LOL
All joking aside, some patients get dementia or have so many toxins in their bodies that they struggle with knowing who people are. My mom was like that when I cared for her in home hospice. A patient can also take morphine and high doses of painkillers. For example, my mom kept calling my husband her chef! But good for her to shed light on caregiving issues and end-of-life care.
My mom passed away almost a year ago exactly, and I wish I had known about death doulas. Not only because it would have made things smoother for her but also for my brother and I, as she hadn’t ever really talked about what she wanted in terms of funeral arrangements, what to do with her stuff, and things like that.
Anyway I won’t go on and on…thankfully we were able to decide things ourselves without too much conflict, but I would definitely have loved to have had a doula around too.
In addition to what they do directly with families, some death doulas run Death Cafes – we have them monthly at the library where I work. They’re structured conversations to help normalize death as a part of life. At my library, the two doulas bring their expertise and our job is to provide refreshments. Here for Nicole and anyone else doing this important work.
https://deathcafe.com/