Billy Porter says he hasn’t been invited to the Met Gala since 2019



Billy Porter made an unforgettable entrance to the Met Gala in 2019, carried in on a cushioned platform held up by strapping topless men in gold pants, while Billy himself donned an Egyptian-inspired ensemble that had him dripping in gold and silver. It was the perfect embodiment of that year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” So it’s not surprising that after making such a triumphant Met Gala debut, Billy has been invited ba– wait, WHAT?? Billy “watch me wear a tuxedo ballgown to the Oscars” Porter hasn’t been invited back to the Met Gala since his one and only time attending in 2019?!! It’s shameful, but true. Billy spilled a few drops of tea on the subject to Bevy Smith while on her Bevelations show last week. Turns out Pose executive producer Ryan Murphy was the one who invited Billy back in 2019, not Anna Wintour. As for why she hasn’t invited Billy back after he completely nailed the assignment… Anna, you have some ‘splaining to do!

Billy Porter won’t be striking a pose at the 2026 Met Gala. Though the Emmy winner has built a reputation for his eclectic red carpet fashion, he revealed he won’t be present during fashion’s biggest night because he hasn’t been asked to attend. “I haven’t been invited back since 2019,” Billy said during an April 22 appearance on SiriusXM’s Bevelations. “That’s the only time I’ve ever gone and the only time I’ve ever been invited and I was invited by Ryan Murphy that year.” And while the Pose actor hasn’t been on the guest list in the seven years since, he noted his absence was especially poignant at last year’s event, which featured the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. “Last year was Black dandyism and I was not invited, I’m just going to throw that out there,” the 56-year-old continued. “The reality is when people ask me, you need to know I was not invited and I don’t go to places where I’m not welcome.” However, Billy emphasized that he is “all good” and has done the inner work to avoid being disheartened by his exclusion. “I’ve earned the invitation and it’s OK that I don’t have it because there’s a level that I’ve reached that doesn’t require validation from the outside,” the Tony winner shared. “So, I’m going to sit and live in that because it helps keep me sane too.” …At the 2019 event, whose “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme inspired many over-the-top looks, Billy dressed as an Egyptian god in an all-gold outfit complete with wings and a chain headdress. He also arrived on the carpet on a cushioned platform carried by six shirtless men in matching gold pants. “Ryan Murphy said I should do all five looks from Diana Ross in Mahogany,” he told The Hollywood Reporter that year. “I thought that sounded like too much work, but out of that came the idea to do Egyptian.” Praising the event’s theme, Billy added, “Camp is the art of being extra in its finest and highest form. I’m glad we get to reclaim that word and make it a positive again, because it’s been a negative and a pejorative for too long.”

[From E! News]

Can you IMAGINE the resplendent look Billy would have come up with for last year’s gala?! Remember, this is the man who wore a sequined zoot suit when he made history at the 2019 Emmys as the first openly gay Black man to win for lead actor in a drama. Seriously, Anna Wintour didn’t see fit to invite one of today’s foremost Black dandies to the Black dandyism gala. What gives, Wintour? I’m glad Billy is protecting his peace and sense of self-worth; he’s had a lot of upheaval over the last few years, including divorce, the death of his mother, having to sell his home due to the 2023 actors’ strike, and being forced to leave a production of Cabaret early after getting sepsis. All that can put something like a party invitation into perspective. But still, it always hurts on some level when you’re snubbed. My wish for Billy is that come next Monday, he posts a pic of his evening ticket for The Devil Wears Prada 2. And speaking of movies, this man is one big O away from reaching full EGOT status. Let’s make this happen, Hollywood!