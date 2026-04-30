Kris Jenner: ‘It’s a flat-out lie’ that I’m furious about my ‘slipping’ 2025 facelift

Last year, almost one year ago exactly, Kris Jenner began stepping out with a new face. Literally, she bought a new face for herself, courtesy of cosmetic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine. Reportedly, Levine also did Brad Pitt’s face work too, at least according to Page Six. In any case, Kris looked really good and she was openly pleased with the $100K facelift. She looked refreshed but not pulled or pained, and her skin looked youthful and dewy. Well, Kris’s happiness didn’t last long. Apparently, her facelift has “slipped” in recent months and she’s super-pissed about it.

Kris Jenner’s facelift is allegedly not keeping up. The reality star is reportedly unhappy with her $100,000 facelift almost a year after getting the procedure done. According to RadarOnline, Jenner, 70, is looking into a “revision” after comparing her results to those of her fellow celebrities. “Kris Jenner’s facelift is already slipping,” a source told the outlet on Thursday. “She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision.” The insider added that the media mogul “feels it has not held the way she expected.” The source also claimed that Jenner is “mad as hell that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good.” “She feels hers is already fading in comparison,” they noted. Page Six reached out to Jenner’s rep for comment. The reality star first set the internet ablaze in May 2025, after fans mistook the momager for her daughter Kim Kardashian while out in Paris. Page Six previously reported that Jenner went under the knife of Dr Steven M. Levine — who has been dubbed the “facelift maestro.”

[From Page Six]

Since it was widely reported that Brad Pitt used the same surgeon, inevitably, comparisons will be made. Going from memory, Pitt’s facelift looked horrible at first and it was very clear that he stepped out onto red carpets before he’d really healed and before the work had “settled.” But now that the work has settled, it looks normalish. At least, it doesn’t look so gross. I think Kris waited until she healed and she stepped out last year looking exactly the way she wanted to look. But yeah, facelifts shift and change over time and sometimes “settle” in weird and noticeable ways. I’m including some pics of Kris at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March… while her face doesn’t look as tight and fresh as it did last year, it’s not even close to a disaster. She just looks more like herself.

Soon after these stories circulated, Kris spoke about her facelift and her surgeon in a podcast interview. She said, in part: “Lately, it’s this headline about my facelift, which is really truly driving me crazy. The headline right now is that I hate my facelift, and I’m really mad at I’m furious at my doctor, Steven Levine, which couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s a flat-out lie. I love my facelift. I adore my doctor. I’m obsessed with him… The goal was to do a beautiful lift and give me a refresh and do a beautiful jawline, which I achieved.” So there you go. She’s not raging out. As I said, judging solely from the VF Oscar party photos, it doesn’t look like her facelift has “slipped” as much as it has just “settled.”