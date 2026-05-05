Late last year, Thomas Markle’s foot/leg was amputated in the Philippines. He moved to the Philippines in early 2025, allegedly because he was sick of living in Mexico, so close and yet so far from the Duchess of Sussex. Well, the foot/leg amputation story was bonkers from start to finish, from Thomas announcing the amputation to the Daily Mail before his family, to the Mail-sponsored campaign to somehow “force” Meghan to fly to the Philippines to see her decrepit one-legged father. At the end of this campaign, Meghan had a letter hand-delivered to her father by some US embassy employee, and the entire thing was dutifully recorded by both the embassy and the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham. Since that fiasco, Graham has still visited Toxic Tom but there’s a sense that all of these moronic schemes are never really going to pay off for anyone involved. Thus, Tom was allegedly starting a “new chapter” with a much-younger Filipino nurse. Only he’s abandoning the nurse now too.

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father returned to the US from the Philippines yesterday in his bid to walk again after his leg was amputated. Thomas Markle, 81, who nearly died five months ago when a clot in his thigh blocked the supply of blood to his foot, moved to Cebu last year to start a life away from the ‘constant drama’ surrounding his rift with Meghan and Harry.

But the retired Hollywood lighting director has now moved back ‘home’ as he wants to be fitted with a state-of-the art prosthetic limb and to be closer to family. He fell out with his daughter after he said he suffered two heart attacks on the eve of her 2018 wedding and was unable to walk her down the aisle – although Meghan claimed he was simply seeking publicity. As a result, Mr Markle has yet to meet Harry and his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

After having his left leg amputated below the knee in December, Mr Markle praised the ‘care and compassion’ of the Filipino people, saying: ‘I would not be alive today were it not for the care I received from the wonderful doctors and nurses in the Philippines. They saved my life.’

And just weeks ago Mr Markle told how he had found love with Filipino nurse Rio Canedo, 46, after he was moved from hospital into a rehabilitation unit. Ms Canedo, a divorced mother of two, accompanied Mr Markle to the airport yesterday for an emotional farewell.

The Mail on Sunday understands the pair intend to keep in touch via Facetime and he hopes she will be able to visit him in the States soon. He credits Ms Canedo, who is just two years older than Meghan, 44, with helping him lose weight and gain the will to walk again after surgery. He said: ‘The next stage is to get an electric wheelchair and then a prosthetic leg.’

While the MoS is not revealing where Mr Markle will be living, the move puts him thousands of miles closer to Meghan and her family, with whom he wishes to be reconciled. He said recently: ‘I love Meghan and always will. I would love to meet my grandkids.’

Last night, his elder daughter, Samantha, Meghan’s half-sister, said: ‘Dad made the decision to come back to the US for ongoing medical care. He will be able to get the best prosthetics here and be surrounded by friends and family to support him. Even though he has been through such traumatic times, this has been a positive spiritual experience for dad.’