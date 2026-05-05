Thomas Markle has moved back to the US, and there are surely shenanigans afoot

Late last year, Thomas Markle’s foot/leg was amputated in the Philippines. He moved to the Philippines in early 2025, allegedly because he was sick of living in Mexico, so close and yet so far from the Duchess of Sussex. Well, the foot/leg amputation story was bonkers from start to finish, from Thomas announcing the amputation to the Daily Mail before his family, to the Mail-sponsored campaign to somehow “force” Meghan to fly to the Philippines to see her decrepit one-legged father. At the end of this campaign, Meghan had a letter hand-delivered to her father by some US embassy employee, and the entire thing was dutifully recorded by both the embassy and the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham. Since that fiasco, Graham has still visited Toxic Tom but there’s a sense that all of these moronic schemes are never really going to pay off for anyone involved. Thus, Tom was allegedly starting a “new chapter” with a much-younger Filipino nurse. Only he’s abandoning the nurse now too.
The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father returned to the US from the Philippines yesterday in his bid to walk again after his leg was amputated. Thomas Markle, 81, who nearly died five months ago when a clot in his thigh blocked the supply of blood to his foot, moved to Cebu last year to start a life away from the ‘constant drama’ surrounding his rift with Meghan and Harry.
But the retired Hollywood lighting director has now moved back ‘home’ as he wants to be fitted with a state-of-the art prosthetic limb and to be closer to family. He fell out with his daughter after he said he suffered two heart attacks on the eve of her 2018 wedding and was unable to walk her down the aisle – although Meghan claimed he was simply seeking publicity. As a result, Mr Markle has yet to meet Harry and his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.
After having his left leg amputated below the knee in December, Mr Markle praised the ‘care and compassion’ of the Filipino people, saying: ‘I would not be alive today were it not for the care I received from the wonderful doctors and nurses in the Philippines. They saved my life.’
And just weeks ago Mr Markle told how he had found love with Filipino nurse Rio Canedo, 46, after he was moved from hospital into a rehabilitation unit. Ms Canedo, a divorced mother of two, accompanied Mr Markle to the airport yesterday for an emotional farewell.
The Mail on Sunday understands the pair intend to keep in touch via Facetime and he hopes she will be able to visit him in the States soon. He credits Ms Canedo, who is just two years older than Meghan, 44, with helping him lose weight and gain the will to walk again after surgery. He said: ‘The next stage is to get an electric wheelchair and then a prosthetic leg.’
While the MoS is not revealing where Mr Markle will be living, the move puts him thousands of miles closer to Meghan and her family, with whom he wishes to be reconciled. He said recently: ‘I love Meghan and always will. I would love to meet my grandkids.’
Last night, his elder daughter, Samantha, Meghan’s half-sister, said: ‘Dad made the decision to come back to the US for ongoing medical care. He will be able to get the best prosthetics here and be surrounded by friends and family to support him. Even though he has been through such traumatic times, this has been a positive spiritual experience for dad.’
And who, pray tell, is financing the move back to the US? Toxic Tom has spent the past decade selling out Meghan for literal pennies. He has Social Security and maybe some retirement funds, but I seriously doubt he has enough money to up and move from Mexico, live in the Philippines for 16 months, then move back to California. My suspicion is that Caroline Graham and Toxic Tom cooked up some horrible new scheme and it’s being underwritten by the Mail. Maybe Caroline will drive him to Montecito and toss him out of the car at the bottom of the Sussexes’ driveway, with a photographer there to capture everything. Watch this space.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of Avalon Red, GB News and 60 Minutes Australia.
“Shenigans afoot”, I see what you did here Kaiser! Bravo!!
Great readers (and we are) love great writing. Kaiser, you deserve a standing ovation.
Especially today, with so much Met coverage! Brava!! (always tentative about using the female brava, as it seems so pretentious … but Kaiser seems fancy, so brava!)
Lol! I immediately was reminded that he had a foot amputated. Well done indeed! 🙂 Btw that man is such an idiot. If he’d been a good father to Meghan he’d be basking in the love from her and her family like Doria is. But noooooooo…he had to cut his nose off to spite his face.
What’s with his loving son, Thomas jr? Does he stay in Cebu? Will Yvonne Marie care for dear old dad? Which family will surround him? His adult grandchildren he never met or cared for? Will the nurse get a visa? Who will pay for her should she follow him? Didn’t he sell his house in Mexico?
So many questions. The Daily Fail will provide answers, I fear, for months to come. Blaming Meghan. Blaming Harry. Crying at Archie’s and Lilibet’s birthdays. At Meghan’s wedding anniversary.
So is there any actual proof that the Filipino woman is “involved” with daddy beyond tabloid speculation? If there aren’t any verifications, can we stop with this type of shaming of women from poorer countries?
It might surprise the world including readers here that many, many— in fact a majority of women there and elsewhere— are doing the actual job of a nurse, physical therapist, teacher, travel agent, etc. without implied sexual services. Having worked around the world, I faced the stereotypes that all western reared women are easy lay and poor women from poor countries are all “hos” if you pay them enough.
And why dump on poor people who face the Solomon choice of given up pride, self worth to have to sell themselves in order to put food on the table or pay for their kids’ schooling? Why not label the same transaction reasoning to women and men who enter similar relationship in western countries. Isn’t that what marriages in the BRF is based on? Marrying for security/status, etc?
@marti – well put – let’s shine the blame on the exploiters, not the exploited…
Marti, thanks for putting it more eloquently than I could. I can’t agree with you more strongly.
I never believed the ‘love of his life’ stuff regarding the nurse. Ms. Canedo was his private nurse, paid for her nursing (paid by whom, though, is another question). ‘He credits Ms Canedo, … with helping him lose weight and gain the will to walk again after surgery.’ Of course she did, that’s her job! That’s how it works when you go to a rehab facility after surgery!
And if the Fail is going to say Markle is going ‘home’–in quotation marks–then they should also say he wanted to be closer to ‘family’ in quotation marks. What family? Neither daughter is in contact, it’s just the one son, right? And he moved to the Philippines, too.
Marti has there actually been any shaming of the nurse here because I hadn’t seen or noticed anyone attacking her here? I’ve only seen people questioning how he and the fail have been using her as an attempt to get attention and distract from anything happening with Meghan and Harry. I would even say that many people here believe that they were lying about a relationship when we quickly noticed her wedding ring on her finger. Even now questioning how they said there was this serious relationship that only a couple of weeks later turns into a long distance relationship or whatever the fail is trying to make us believe, is not an attack on her but an observation of the continuation of the lies told by the fail and him.
Did Caroline want to move back to the US, so Bad Dad had to go too?
Right? Maybe she moved him into her garage.
My first thought, too: this is excellent news for Caroline. I had to make the LA-Manila (not even Cebu connection) flight for work, and it was loooong and the time zone change was horrific.
Cui bono?
Foghorn will never not be in cahoots with the Fail trashing Meghan for bucks . He’s completely shameless, non reflective and always ready for his next interview. He really thinks he’s a star in his own right!?
Moving to be closer to family? None of his grandkids fool with him right? And Samantha lives in Florida and Jr. doesn’t sound like he’s moving back nor is his new love. So who exactly is he moving to be closer to?
At this point I don’t even understand the investment of the Daily Mail in the shenanigans. Meghan is not going to speak to him. They thought that the threat of him dying would be enough to get her there and it wasn’t. So, what is the upside for them at this point?
He has no communication with his daughter, he has no exposure to the grandkids that they care about, and he doesn’t have any new stories to tell you that he hasn’t already sold you before. How is underwriting his lifestyle, even if it’s pennies to a media conglomerate worthwhile?
Tom Jr and Samantha? He alienated the rest of his family.
And if he was serious about wanting a relationship with Meghan, he wouldn’t be selling out to the MoS like this (because I’m sure he’s getting paid.) So she doesn’t even have to think about a relationship with him – its clearly off the table, probably permanently.
I think that’s why he’s moving back here, they were banking on Meghan traveling to see him since he’s so much farther away and that was a bust. Can’t cause drama or cry about seeing the grandkids when you are in a totally different continent.
“Can’t cause drama or cry about seeing the grandkids when you are in a totally different continent.”
Idk, it doesn’t stop Charles.
So disappointing!
To initiate a Fail-funded grandparent rights lawsuit in California. That’s my first guess.
Adding
According to the law, he doesn’t have the rights to file. That wouldn’t stop him from trying to force Harry and Meghan into family mediation. Making the Fail a lot of money off the Poor Thomas stories.
There is so much evidence of his harassment of Harry and Meghan. I doubt he could bring them to mediation. Those children should stay away from him, He could be a flight risk.
They already tried that angle and it didn’t work. Continuing with this could only help them requesting protection from him and the Fail for years of abuse, harassment and intimidation. It was just a few weeks ago that he claimed to be in love and suddenly he’s leaving that woman to return to stalk a quarter of the grandchildren he has, who just happen to be the ones he can make money off of. He and the fail are only making him seem like more of a loser than he was before he moved to the Philippines.
Didn’t he try something along those lines a few years ago? IIRC it didn’t go anywhere.
You have to have a relationship already established to claim grandparents rights. Its a no go from a legal point of view. It’s just tabloid fodder for clicks.
Dear lord, when will this nonsense finally end? 6 years hasn’t been long enough. Ten years? Twenty? My only hope is that tabloids destroy themselves, and the Sussexes adversaries destroy themselves in their pursuit of destroying the Sussexes. One of the tabloid ratchets is claiming she’s broke, soon to be homeless, and friendless. May all the tormentors of the Sussexes reap such apt rewards.
Which is why I still suspect he’ll try again. No rights but will push for family mediation
Anything to get his funders access to legal documents filed by Meghan and Harry as to why they won’t allow the relationship.
I see no other reason for a return to California specifically.
Nanea he’ll claim they’ve denied him the ability to form such a relationship.
I think the main goal to even introduce something like this as a potential option is just to appeal to their British public base, that may be unaware of the requirements of bringing a case like that to the courts.
It’s honestly the wet dream of the British media that they could somehow force other people to have access to those kids overriding Meghan and Harry’s desires.
Sorry, but he won’t have a leg to stand on.
For starters, he doesn’t have a pre-existing bond with either Archie or Lili, nor would his contacting them be in the children’s best interest.
—————
Edited to add: what Lanne said, whose comment I didn’t see when I wrote mine.
LOL, Nanea.
The Sussexes need a restraining order if he starts anything with cooperation of the DM
@IrisRose
Such a case wd be DOA.
To even consider the thought of bringing a case of grandparents’ rights to court, the said grandparent wd hv to be able to prove that he had a prior relationship with the said grandkids in the first place.
This humungous POS has never even seen the grandkids to whom he and his shitmedia cabal want access.
It should be but would that stop him? Again he’ll claim they’ve never allowed him to form the relationship.
He makes money off this. He’ll try any angle his funders want. Hopefully he’ll fail but not before they all make more trouble.
Doria needs a restraining order against him too.
I believe he still has a restraining order against him from that guy he was threatening to kill. Once Harry and Meghan bring that up, I doubt if the court would grant him any visitation. Plus I’m sure Meghan’s lawyers have a big dossier on what he’s been up to in Mexico and the Philippines over the years.
He does not love Meghan considering how he treated her and went to the media to rant about her and admitted he got money for it. The Derangers raise this man to sainthood. Really sickening. He never sees any of his grandchildren, he just wants to give the media the “money shot” of him with the sussex children. never going to happen… I guess the Australian tour caused the media to report about him again…
The derangers don’t think he’s a saint. I think they see him for the trash he is, but in their perverse minds, Meghan “deserves” to have her trashy father inflicted upon her. It’s all about punishment for them, and Thomas Markle is a convenient hammer. That’s all.
And the implication by derangers is that because he helped support Meghan when she was a child she “owes him” and it’s OK if he rants about her. If he did not support Meghan when she was growing up he’d be taken in for child neglect.
“And just weeks ago Mr Markle told how he had found love with Filipino nurse Rio Canedo, 46, after he was moved from hospital into a rehabilitation unit.”
How do they write this stuff with a straight face? Or maybe not. Maybe they’re having a hearty laugh at how ridiculous this is.
No, no @Eurydice, she’s not “Rio Canedo, 46.” She’s “Rio Canedo who is just two years older than Meghan, 44.” God, I don’t know why these people can’t write a story without dragging Megan into it.
I saw this and thought it was a huge nothing burger. Medicare won’t cover the costs for rehab and a prosthetic out of the US. My dad lost his leg 10 years ago and it was almost a million dollars of medical costs. It makes sense he would come back to the US.
He likely will be living in an acute rehab trying to learn how to walk/use crutches and recover enough to get a prosthetic leg. Then it’s another long journey to get to your permanent prosthesis with new sockets every few months as your stump shrinks.
I don’t care for Daddy Markle, but this is fairly mundane.
The bigger question is how will he afford this “top notch” medical care in the US? I guess he qualifies for Medicare, but you still have to pay for it. There are definite shenanigans brewing as it doesn’t say where he moved to.
Medicare pays for 80% of prosthetics. If Tom has an advantage or supplemental plan, that could pay for the rest.
I’m sure Tom was in a guild while he was working and probably has benefits from that which would cover what Medicare doesn’t pay. Or he could have a Medicare supplement like Eurydice said.
Ugh this is one nasty foolish old man…
I wonder if he ever regrets the path he took. I mean things for him could have been so different had he not listened to Scammy back in the day and then kept going for the easy money that the tabloids offered him. It does sound like at some point in time Meghan and Harry would have been willing to have him be part of their lives. Now, the best he can do is try to get a few more dollars by selling them out. Lather, rinse, repeat.
According to Tom’s first wife, he was a terrible father to Junior and Scammy. He has no relationship with their kids either. So, I think he just is missing the empathy/compassion gene. It seems like he’s fcked over pretty much everyone in his life and his two older kids are the same way. He has/had a restraining order against him for threatening to kill his former business partner. Dude sounds like he is bad news pretty much across the board.
Tom’s first wife left him. She defended Meghan when Tom and Sam and Tom Jr started ranting about Meghan.
He has too much self pity to regret his own actions. Everything is someone else’s fault. Imagine if he had treated his first two kids better. They might have actually developed into decent people and not the dregs we see today.
In any case I hope he heads straight for Florida to live with Samantha. He will fit right in there. And what about Tom Jr. Is he returning or staying in Cebu? Hmmmmmm.
Well that’s not good. While I know it’s not provable, I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some kind of a money trail going back to the DM.
Some reputable royal journo (if there are any) REALLY needs to expose who’s paying for Tom’s move and for his expensive new digs in the LA/Montecito area. Doubt any of his children are letting him move in. We were told he moved to Mexico then Cebu because he couldn’t afford California.
After we know Tom’s backer, we need to know who is backing Sammy and Sentebale Sophie.
He has, or at least had, a house or townhouse in LA that he rented out. So his income was not limited to just a pension and social security. He probably moved to Mexico so that he could live on the cheap and rent out his home in LA (the rental income he received was reported in the Press – it was not insubstantial).
So, unless Tom sold the LA home to finance the trip to Cebu, he does have a place in LA.
Interesting. I wonder if he has a mortgage on the place and, if so, whether he can cover it without the rental income. (I know someone who has a nice mortgage with a large house, and has chosen to rent out the house to cover the mortgage while keeping the investment, meanwhile they live in a rental apartment.) Whether or not he has a mortgage, it’s been six years and he probably has a good chunk of equity.
The daily fail underwriting this move is for one reason only and thats to harass Meghan. The deadbeat dad living in Mexico or the Philippines claiming to want a reconciliation doesn’t sell as well and wouldn’t bother Meghan as much as him living in the state of California possibly doing drive bys past the private driveway of her home or her kid’s school.
The British tabloids have long been engaging in stochastic terrorism against Meghan but its quite clear that Meghan feels secure and can not be harmed thanks to the excellent security the Sussexes have. This means the Daily Fail can only disturb her emotionally and the only lever they have for that is her father. Getting him closer to Meghan will make the harassment more effective and generate more clicks depending on how close to Montecito they move him.
All of this.^
I forgot he got his foot amputated in the Philippines and that he was even living over there. He probably saved a ton of money having it amputated in the Philippines/rehab then over in the US (I realize that wasn’t part of the plan and he moved before that happened).
I never understood why he moved all the way there in the first place. What kind of visa allows you to stay there as an elderly retired person?
I love the Mail’s “we are not revealing where he is living” meaning they 100% know but are “respecting his privacy” when it’s Tom constantly going to the media updating them personally.
Why did he move? And why do so many older men settle there? Not only is life there cheap, but the package also includes sexual services from young women.
He went with his son. They don’t mention it because they wouldn’t be able to accuse Meghan of not caring for a single father. Although he has a strange relationship with his son, since they’re supposedly together, and he only learned about his father’s hospitalization from the media.
The fact that he desperately needs a prosthetic now after he sold his daughter and her husband out to anyone who cut a check, and that daughter’s husband has unlimited contacts and resources when it comes to prosthetics through his work with wounded veterans and the Invictus games foundation is truly not a scenario I saw coming.. the universe works in mysterious ways.
I wouldn’t surprise me if he ends up in Florida with scammy now since they both are wheelchair users now. Hope toxic tom jr isn’t moving back also, he is truly a scary man.
Can we just get Bad Dad and Kate’s Uncle Gary together, so they can try to out-horrible each other?
At least that way the Brits would be reminded that Meghan isn’t the only one with horrible, sketchy relatives. And they might back the hell off.
There’s no doubt that the MoS/DM is financing this move and his medical treatment.
Toxic Toms were deported from the Philippines. Their Visas expired and the Government was waiting until TT was fit to travel.
Maybe he was trying to marry the nurse to get residency, alas he is broke loser and the paid fiancé, saw the writing on the wall.
I’m looking for Senior to start complaining about junior soon, and another bankruptcy to be filed.
He came back to the USA because he had to come back. Mango has destroyed our standing internationally. No one wants to deal with old white American men, which is completely fair because I don’t like most of ’em either. Would Mexico give him a visa with the rota/bot stench that follows him like stink on @#$%?