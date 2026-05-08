Costume designer Molly Rogers: Lauren Sanchez made Schiaparelli look ‘so cheap’

Molly Rogers is a costume designer and the long-time protege of Patricia Field, perhaps best known for the OG Sex and the City. Molly Rogers notably worked as the costume designer on both Devil Wears Prada movies, as well as the SATC movies too. Well, because TDWP2 is such a hit, Rogers is still promoting it and being invited to panel discussions. One panel discussion happened right after this week’s Met Gala, and Rogers ripped the gala to shreds. She also had something snarky to say about Lauren Sanchez.

Famed fashion designer Molly Rogers discussed outfitting the stars of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at a panel discussion for Fashionphile. The Met Gala 2026 theme may have celebrated “Costume Art,” but one high-powered costume designer wasn’t impressed. Legendary costumer Molly Rogers — who worked on “Sex and the City” and all its spinoffs, as well as on both “The Devil Wears Prada” movies — spoke on a panel at Fashionphile‘s New York flagship Wednesday morning, spilling secrets from set and admonishing those who attended the Jeff Bezos-sponsored ball. “I would not have gone,” Rogers declared. “I am disappointed in people who did go. I know Meryl [Streep] did not go. I know others from our cast went, which is their prerogative.” Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all hit the red carpet Monday night — as did Streep’s actress daughters, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson. “I think the real artistry was the guy who was protesting outside,” added Rogers, when asked about the night’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code. Panel host Amy Odell clarified that Rogers was referring to Chris Smalls, the Amazon Labor Union leader who was arrested in a commotion during his protest at the bottom of the Met steps. Rogers then skewered Bezos’s bride and her custom red carpet gown, quipping: “How did she make Schiaparelli look so cheap?!”

[From Page Six]

I’m sort of over the “everything was tacky because of Jeff Bezos’ involvement” conversation. If that is what you believe, so be it. I would argue that the Met Gala has been on the downswing in recent years, before Bezos’ sponsorship, and that last year’s gala was the rare, unqualified success in what was a seven-year bad patch. Did Bezos & Sanchez’s involvement hurt the Met Gala’s image and its “integrity”? For sure. But to be clear, the gala has been turning into a tacky mess for years. Now, what Rogers said about Lauren’s gown is dead-on – how in the world do you make Schiaparelli look so downmarket? It looked like something she bought at a mall before Amazon destroyed malls.