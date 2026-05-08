Costume designer Molly Rogers: Lauren Sanchez made Schiaparelli look ‘so cheap’

Molly Rogers is a costume designer and the long-time protege of Patricia Field, perhaps best known for the OG Sex and the City. Molly Rogers notably worked as the costume designer on both Devil Wears Prada movies, as well as the SATC movies too. Well, because TDWP2 is such a hit, Rogers is still promoting it and being invited to panel discussions. One panel discussion happened right after this week’s Met Gala, and Rogers ripped the gala to shreds. She also had something snarky to say about Lauren Sanchez.
Famed fashion designer Molly Rogers discussed outfitting the stars of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at a panel discussion for Fashionphile. The Met Gala 2026 theme may have celebrated “Costume Art,” but one high-powered costume designer wasn’t impressed.
Legendary costumer Molly Rogers — who worked on “Sex and the City” and all its spinoffs, as well as on both “The Devil Wears Prada” movies — spoke on a panel at Fashionphile‘s New York flagship Wednesday morning, spilling secrets from set and admonishing those who attended the Jeff Bezos-sponsored ball.
“I would not have gone,” Rogers declared. “I am disappointed in people who did go. I know Meryl [Streep] did not go. I know others from our cast went, which is their prerogative.”
Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all hit the red carpet Monday night — as did Streep’s actress daughters, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson.
“I think the real artistry was the guy who was protesting outside,” added Rogers, when asked about the night’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code.
Panel host Amy Odell clarified that Rogers was referring to Chris Smalls, the Amazon Labor Union leader who was arrested in a commotion during his protest at the bottom of the Met steps.
Rogers then skewered Bezos’s bride and her custom red carpet gown, quipping: “How did she make Schiaparelli look so cheap?!”
I’m sort of over the “everything was tacky because of Jeff Bezos’ involvement” conversation. If that is what you believe, so be it. I would argue that the Met Gala has been on the downswing in recent years, before Bezos’ sponsorship, and that last year’s gala was the rare, unqualified success in what was a seven-year bad patch. Did Bezos & Sanchez’s involvement hurt the Met Gala’s image and its “integrity”? For sure. But to be clear, the gala has been turning into a tacky mess for years. Now, what Rogers said about Lauren’s gown is dead-on – how in the world do you make Schiaparelli look so downmarket? It looked like something she bought at a mall before Amazon destroyed malls.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Can anyone name ONE OUTFIT wannabe Jessica Rabbit wears that she *doesn’t* make look cheap?? I can’t.
She wore a suit recently that looked good, mainly because the girls were covered up, and she wore her hair up. She almost looked demure.
She doesn’t dress for the body she has, and everyone is afraid to tell her that for some reason.
(Narrator: It’s because — according to my friends who have worked with her — she’s a giant a-hole.)
It’s the over inflated breasts spilling out, the pageant hair, the duck lips. She is exactly what he wanted, a cheap tacky mess that he always wanted but because he looks like a penis, he could never get it without buying it. Bless their hearts.
Exactly this. She’s dressed to please her target audience of one.
She gives off Becky Sharp vibes.
Lol. I’m here for the snark and you guys are delivering!
😂
That unfortunate botch job of a face makes everything she wears look tacky. It’s a permanent trash marker.
I said this the other day, but her face legit looks like a rubber mask. I initially thought that maybe she just didn’t schedule her maintenance with enough time for it to heal/settle before this event, but now I think she’s just had so much done that this is the absolute best they could get it to look.
We have a family friend who is a recently retired plastic surgeon, and he once compared the job to being a bartender, in that there should be a responsibility to tell someone they’ve had enough and cut them off. Some of them just get greedy, I guess.
@miranda – agree re her face. As Tina Fey once said of bad plastic surgery “it looks like a fire in a wax museum!” Coupled with her association with an evil elf lord, she’s truly grotesque.
She looks like one of those caricature drawings you get on vacation.
OMG! This is the best description I’ve seen of how she looks. She’s a dead-ringer for it!
🎯
It wasn’t the dress, it’s her. The frozen face, the blow-up boobs, the sniff of desperation, everything is tacky about Lauren. So much money to look this cheap…
All due respect, that dress has major problems with fit. The waist has too much fabric so it’s folding on itself. The fabric is pulled too tight across the hips and thighs, causing the seams to pucker; it isn’t deliberate ruching. I am disappointed that Schiaparelli would attach its name to this gown as-is. The left strap is too long so it’s falling off her shoulder. That might be her design choice but the original was a tighter shoulder strap. If it is her design, then yes, she is making that beautiful strap look cheap.
But I agree with what many others have said: these choices are most likely hers (because she is cheap and tacky) and everyone involved cashed their checks. If so, no judgment on them. It’s better spent on designers than JB buying more elections.
The strap is deliberate–after the painting (Sargent I think). But the lack of fit in the bodice is puzzling. I wonder if the Mrs likes it to look tight? Maybe lack of time for fitting and alterations? It looks rather uncomfortable, overall.
I am wondering how long this dress choice is going to haunt her, it was a topic at my hair salon which I found funny.. I truthfully don’t think she has ever worn anything I like but I’m sure she would hate my choices also.
Ohh please. She makes anything look cheap.
She is a blow-up doll. She would make a nun’s habit look cheap.
LMAO. So true!!
The dress is lovely….the problem is her.
I totally agree. Money certainly doesn’t buy class, but it certainly must cost a lot to look that cheap. Her face is horrible. She is so scary looking. It looks like a mask, or something. Is KK her role model?? WTF!!!!
I’d also question how Schiaparelli created something so boring and how this is Law Roach’s styling. Roach spent months researching and designing his outfit, he convinced Vivienne Westwood to lend a one-of-a-kind archival beaded jacket to Jeremy Pope, and this is what he came up with for Sanchez? I suppose this is what Sanchez wanted and everybody said “Ok, fine, just write me a check.”
I’m wondering whether he needs the money. We’ll he created a memorable look alas for the wrong reasons.
Something tells me Law Roach is playing on our team. He gave her boring and took the money, bye.
I think this is exactly what happened – apparently her instructions were to make sure to cinch the waist (or something to that effect) and they did what was asked and took the check. My guess is Law Roach wasn’t going to waste his time trying to elevate her look, because she doesn’t have the vision or willingness to want anything other than this Jessica Rabbit profile. It’s a two-way street and client has to be able to give as well. The color is quite rich and beautiful but she is the one who makes it look cheap: tits out, lace up corset back. She’s too dumb and tasteless to take advantage of his expertise and wear something truly visionary and unexpected. No amount of money can overcome bad taste.
It’s that face she always makes that creeps me out. It looks like her face is caught in some type of clamp. Is she going for the 50s sex kitten look? Girl! Just stop, that ain’t it.
Credit the self-made millionaire and charity powerhouse Dolly Parton with the ineffably self-effacing observation, “It costs a lot to look this cheap.” …Dolly is pretty much the opposite of Sanchez. I mean, she also once said, “People think I’m a dumb blonde. And I know that’s not true. I’m not dumb. I’m also not blonde.”
Love, love love, Dolly Parton
The difference with Dolly is that she was in on the joke and always let her beautiful personality take center stage. Lauren could learn a lot from her.
National Treasure Dolly Parton said it best “ It takes a lot of money to look this cheap.The difference is she owned her style and we love her for it.
I still say Law Roach toned her down as much as he could, given the state of her face and boobs. And he deserves much money for that. Imagine what she would have looked like had he not read her the Law (bad joke) and restrained her from her worst impulses.
It would have been fun to see what she would have done without Law .
Exactly this. It’s giving toned down, Quiet Luxury from a disciplined hand. The same as the suit she wore recently. A refusal to do something loud and circus-y.
He made her cover her boots for the Paris fashion week. Her look for the Dior show was OK, for Schiaparelli it was boring and too conservative.
I’ll never forget the corset dress she wore to the Biden White House for the state dinner for the prime minister of Japan and his wife (red, for Japan I guess) in 2024. Straight out of Frederick’s of Hollywood – or maybe that not’s even being fair to Fredericks’s. Imagine what the other attendees thought – and look how proud Bezos looks walking in with her.
I guess the Met Gala dress is a step up by comparison…
https://people.com/lauren-sanchez-racy-corset-dress-with-jeff-bezos-at-white-house-state-dinner-8629890.
As I’ve said before, with Bezos and Sanchez, trashy is inevitable or unavoidable. It is what it is. And if people don’t want trashy, they can stop sucking up to them for the $.
Lauren Sanchez is 56 years old FFS. Why is she making those stupid duck lips??
And I’ve seen local prom photos of teens in dresses who look far more chic.
Sorry, QuiteContrary, but the Met Gala is as good as it’s going to get with her. The great Law Roach makes Zendaya look like a heavenly princess at all times, but he can only do so much with the headstrong, “enhancement prone” Lauren Sanchez. I absolutely adore Law Roach and would hire hire him in a second if I could afford it (and if he would deign to dress me, a retired teacher in the suburbs of New York).