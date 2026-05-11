Sting’s kids won’t inherit his money, say it’s ‘not cruel, they will make their own way’

Sting has six kids. He has two children with his ex-wife, Frances Tomelty, and four with his current wife, Trudie Styler. They are all between the ages of 30 and 49. In 2014, Sting mentioned that he wanted all of his kids to have a good work ethic and didn’t want to leave them big trust funds that would become “albatrosses around their necks.” He told People in 2020 that they were all financially independent.
Last week, Sting had more to say about his children’s financial situations. While promoting the international tour for his musical, The Last Ship, Sting elaborated on his decision to not leave his money to his kids. He wants them to work for a living and make their own way without his money or influence.
Sting is still supporting his kids, but without giving them unlimited funds. The singer, 74, laughed when CBS News Sunday Morning asked if he still plans on not leaving his fortune to his children. He then said he always intended for them to find their own way in the world.
Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, explained to journalist Mark Phillips that he felt that telling children they “don’t have to work” is “a form of abuse that I hope I’m never guilty of.”
“All of my kids have been blessed with this extraordinary work ethic, whether it’s the DNA of it or whether I’ve said to them, ‘Guys, you’ve got to work. I’m spending our money,’ ” Sting continued. “‘I’m paying for your education. You’ve got shoes on your feet. Go to work.’ ”
“That’s not cruel,” the “Every Breath You Take” singer said. “I think that there’s a kindness there and a trust in them that they will make their own way. They’re tough, my kids.”
When Phillips asked if his kids ever grow frustrated with this philosophy and ask him for more money, he replied, “No, not to my face, they don’t.”
I really like Sting’s reasoning behind not wanting to turn his children into trust fund babies. He worked hard to get where he is and wants more for his kids than to just live off their mega-successful dad’s money. I also don’t think that’s cruel at all. He’s not even saying that he doesn’t want his kids to be nepo babies. He’s just saying that he wants them to do more than sit around and spend his money.
That said, an industry insider sent us a tip last week that Sting’s kids have been spending all of his money anyway, as has Trudie. I wonder if they’ve been doing this all along or if his 2014 public declaration put them in enough of a panic that they decided to live by the old “If you don’t use [your daddy’s hard-earned wealth], you lose it” mantra. I hope that Sting’s wised up over the last however-many years and has started to protect his money.
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Growing up wealthy and as the children of Sting, they’ve already gained the most important benefits of his money, anyway. They have lived in luxury, their educations have been financed, they have likely made connections (without too much effort), and they’ve been exposed to all kinds of insider knowledge that means they will pretty much always have an “in”. They would have to make an effort to not be successful.
I doubt he’ll leave them $0. It probably just won’t be tens of millions. They’ll be fine.
I’ve known kids from 1st generation wealthy families, where the parents made all the money and it was like, nothing for you kids. From what I could see, it created a weird intra-family class situation of haves and have nots. The kids were taken on lavish vacations, lived in luxury, but they themselves were comparatively penniless.
I think if your kids had soundly proven that they had a work ethic and made their own way well up through middle age, what are you getting by directing your posthumous funds anywhere but to them? What are you accomplishing?
When Sting passes his children will be old themselves. The era during which they could be stunted by wealth will have passed.
NoHope, I agree. Obviously I don’t know the details of this arrangement, but if I were to win the lottery in a big way, I would pay off our house, fund my kids’ college educations, and pay off my siblings’ houses and pay for their children’s educations. What a gift that would be. Everyone would still have to work, but the weight would be off their necks.
Not “leaving” them money doesn’t mean not giving them money/things now. Like buying houses, paying for weddings, vacations, etc.