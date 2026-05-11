Rihanna and ASAP Rocky stepped out in New York on Mother’s Day. Rocky seemingly took Rihanna out to dinner at Cucina Alba, an Italian restaurant (you can see the menu here). Rihanna loves Italian food, and she has her favorite Italian joints in LA too. Many moms want one thing from Mother’s Day: they don’t want to cook, nor do they want to clean up from their husband’s attempts to cook. Rocky chose wisely.
But still, there’s been a lot of talk in the past week about whether Rocky and Rihanna are having relationship issues. The start of this talk was seemingly their subdued appearance at the Met Gala, and the video of Rocky and Rihanna looking upset with each other as they left the gala (video below). There are also rumors that Rihanna was mad at Rocky for flirting with or talking to Tyla at the gala. Those rumors have gathered steam because Tyla has been doing way too much to talk about Rihanna and how Rih was possibly rude to her. I also think Rihanna wanted to go out last night and she was happy to get pap’d as a way of diffusing this situation and/or clapping back on Tyla.
👀 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear exhausted after a long Met Gala night. pic.twitter.com/9bDIbo6thC
— TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
19 Responses to “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky stepped out for Mother’s Day amid relationship-trouble rumors”
NO. Don’t you dare break up!
These two are one of the few couples that give me hope that famous people can have a healthy marriage and stay happily married for the long haul.
I think she has been partying and running on empty. Before the MET she was in India and seemed in a little intoxicated,at the MET she looked very tired. Three kids under 5 aint no joke.
Exactly. It’s the reality of life with three small children. You’re just tired all the time. I wouldn’t be surprised if they felt like going to the Met Gala was more of a job obligation than a fun night out at this time in their lives.
Was Tyla really insinuating that Rhinanna was rude to her? I can’t tell. But why would she want to get on Rhianna’s bad side??? Anyways, I hope ASAP and Rhi are good and click-baiters are just making an ado about nothing.
For what it’s worth, confession. I’m picky about Italian and it’s not always my favorite. We took my mom to an Irish pub for fish and chips, sat outside, and had a Bloody Mary. So it’s not like I’ve got a super refined palate. Indian is my fave though. But I eat it sparingly bc I have no shame and always eat way too much.
F@ck ASAP Rocky. He’s a colorist! He said only light skinned women should wear red lipstick. I was done with Rihanna when she was photographed wearing a R. Kelly shirt.
WHAT
@Bluesky ASAP said that when he was in his twenties, 14 years ago. As attractive as he is, he has dark skin, and colourism in our community does a number on people on both “hues” of the spectrum.
These are human beings; we need to give people more grace to make mistakes in the public eye. Even the @ssholes.
It’s so interesting when people infantilize men. He was old enough to to know better. Btw, go look up his “apology” which wasn’t an apology. Him just say BW are too sensitive. He’s just another self hating BM that projects that onto other women.
…putting Johnny Depp on the runway for her Savage x Fenty show…
This ^^^^^
Okay, yeah, that…was not a good choice.
Getting back with Chris Brown ( I hate even having to type his name) after he beat the crap out of her.
Naming her fashion line Fenty. That terrible drug.
The gala attendance seems exhausting. Add 3 kids under 5 to the mix, and I can totally see why they were over that noise
before to my even got there. Surely Rocky isn’t dumb enough to mess things up with Rihanna.
“Surely Rocky isn’t dumb enough to mess things up with Rihanna.” hmmm i’m not sure about that… It will probably finish in a divorce in a matter of time, just like all the other ones, unfortunately.
But I agree 3 kids under 5 is exhausting. Going to the Met had to be an exhausting job, and then having to go out to calm rumours and get papped also had to be an exhausting job.
They just look like tired people who are talking after a long night. Just getting into Rihanna’s gown and head piece would wear me out and I would be ready to peace out after its over. From the description you would think they were at each others throats.
So-called media starts the rumors and then keep on with it…just like with the Obamas, who are getting divorced any day now…
I think she was tired and over it and that dress at the Met looked heavy.
He’s had issues with the law prior to being with Rihanna and also after being with her. She always seems to pick bad boys as her type. Rihanna deserves to be happy but it’s hard to root for her when she keeps picking questionable men (Chris Brown, Drake, etc.).
I hope they’re doing okay though and they’re just exhausted from dealing with 3 small kids.
Leave a comment after you have read the article