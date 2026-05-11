Rihanna & ASAP Rocky stepped out for Mother’s Day amid relationship-trouble rumors

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky stepped out in New York on Mother’s Day. Rocky seemingly took Rihanna out to dinner at Cucina Alba, an Italian restaurant (you can see the menu here). Rihanna loves Italian food, and she has her favorite Italian joints in LA too. Many moms want one thing from Mother’s Day: they don’t want to cook, nor do they want to clean up from their husband’s attempts to cook. Rocky chose wisely.

But still, there’s been a lot of talk in the past week about whether Rocky and Rihanna are having relationship issues. The start of this talk was seemingly their subdued appearance at the Met Gala, and the video of Rocky and Rihanna looking upset with each other as they left the gala (video below). There are also rumors that Rihanna was mad at Rocky for flirting with or talking to Tyla at the gala. Those rumors have gathered steam because Tyla has been doing way too much to talk about Rihanna and how Rih was possibly rude to her. I also think Rihanna wanted to go out last night and she was happy to get pap’d as a way of diffusing this situation and/or clapping back on Tyla.

👀 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear exhausted after a long Met Gala night. pic.twitter.com/9bDIbo6thC — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2026