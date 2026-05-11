Mail: No one knows how Prince William spends his huge duchy income

When Prince William became the Prince of Wales, one of the first things he did was reverse several of his father’s internal policies involving the Duchy of Cornwall, a slush-fund real-estate empire full of slums, farms, prisons and commercial rentals for charities and the NHS. William stopped releasing information about the taxes he pays on duchy income, reversing what Charles did for decades. Then, last week, the Times of London had a curiously-sourced article about how William probably pays about £7 million in taxes annually. Which sounds about right. Well, Norman Baker loves to whack the Windsors over money, so he’s extensively quoted in a new Mail piece about William’s money and how he spends it.
As a member of the Royal Family, details of Prince William’s personal finances are a closely guarded secret. But with ski holidays, school fees, football tickets, seven houses to run and a £7million annual income tax bill, even the heir to the throne must try to make ends meet. The majority of the Prince of Wales’s private income comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate worth about £1.1billion. It turns an annual profit of around £22million-a-year.
Traditionally, the surplus generated by the Duchy funds charitable and personal activities, including private royal residences, while some expenses – such as Kate’s working wardrobe and costs incurred during royal duties – can be written off against tax.
However, details of how William funds the likes of his personal wardrobe, holidays and football tickets are less clear, though reports have indicated he did receive inheritance from his mother, Princess Diana, and the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Yet while the prince has refused to disclose his tax contributions in the past, a recent report by the Sunday Times has revealed the future King is paying a staggering £7million income tax bill, placing him in the top 0.002 per cent of UK taxpayers.
Royal Author Norman Baker told the Daily Mail: ‘In 2024/2025 the Duchy produced a healthy profit of £22.9million. When Charles was Prince of Wales he would every year declare how much tax he had paid, but William discontinued that practice.’
Describing the Duchy of Cornwall as a ‘royal fruit machine’, Mr Baker noted: ‘The recent Sunday Times story, which suggested he paid about £7million in tax last year, perhaps shows that the solid pressure on him to be more open is bearing fruit. We know from an earlier parliamentary inquiry that Charles, when Prince of Wales, claimed expenses against his Duchy of Cornwall income for 28 personal staff – butlers, valets, gardeners and the like – and some expenditure for Camilla before they were even married, including her travel costs, jewellery, and stabling for her horses.’
‘Charles in 2009 even tried to get his polo ponies accepted as a business expense,’ said Mr Baker, author of Royal Mint, National Debt: The Shocking Truth about the Royals’ Finances. ‘We also know that since becoming Prince of Wales, William has refashioned the board of the Duchy of Cornwall, which he insists is a private estate, to bring in investment bankers and property developers, which indicates the generation of profit for himself, rather than wider royal duties, is his top priority.’
While the exact source of William’s private funds are unclear, Norman ‘suspects’ they may go towards ‘some maintenance costs for his personal property portfolio of seven houses, clothes and other personal expenses for himself and Kate’.
The Mail then goes on to list specifics of how William is spending his duchy income, including (hilariously): all of those vacations, his kids’ private school tuitions, his car and scooter collection, expensive food, polo, going to watch Aston Villa, his watch collection and “gifts for Kate.” What’s left unsaid is something Baker alludes to – “William has refashioned the board of the Duchy of Cornwall, which he insists is a private estate, to bring in investment bankers and property developers, which indicates the generation of profit for himself, rather than wider royal duties, is his top priority.” As in, William seems to be liquidating some of the duchy’s assets and no one knows why. No one knows why William is selling off farms, no one knows where the money for those real estate sales will go, and no one knows if William is creating some kind of off-shore slush fund.
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27 Responses to “Mail: No one knows how Prince William spends his huge duchy income”
“Yet while the prince has refused to disclose his tax contributions in the past, a recent report by the Sunday Times has revealed the future King is paying a staggering £7million income tax bill, placing him in the top 0.002 per cent of UK taxpayers.”
—No, that’s not what the Times report revealed. The report had actually no verified numbers. It was all speculation, which it covered with the phrase “up to” £7million.
Stupid question: why is William, the beneficiary of the Duchy of Cornwall’s proceeds, in charge of the duchy’s Board? Shouldn’t the Board be appointed by Parliament?
Just likes it says the “traditionally…funds charitable…” . HA! They don’t willingly give anything to charities.
Yes I also read the original one, and I agree it doesn’t say that William pays £7 million it said it doesn’t know what if anything he does pay. £7 million is about right for that sort of money for our tax system.
Came here to post this. The Mail’s own text here claims Willy DID pay £7m last year. But Norman Baker refers to “‘The recent Sunday Times story, which suggested he paid about £7million in tax last year….”
Emphasis on “suggested.” It definitely looks like Baker is refusing to endorse that £7m figure, but this is the Fail, so they fudged it a bit. I mean, at least the Fail (on Charlie’s orders?) quoted Baker about Willy privatizing the duchy for personal profit and how shady it looks.
I accidentally thought it said, “Douchey Income”
LOL! Don’t worry Nutella Toast, it’s definitely appropriate in this situation!
Wow C and C are really pissed about Peg trying to upstage them and bury his father early so the knives are out!! This and his incandescent rages and Kan’t being outed as an air head! Christmas in July came in May this year lol!!
May the heavens open up and rain more of these exposes down upon us.
Alright, yeah, I’m curious fr. Whhhhy is he liquidating assets? A good question.
My opinion is worth the paper it’s printed on, but if I were writing this screenplay he’d be planning for a future without a monarchy.
I wondered that too but I cannot imagine that man willingly giving that up. But it could be a just in case the shit hits the fan type fund.
He might be, Harry said that neither of them wanted the top job, what’s more he would have to work. All those boxes to read as well as showing his face occasionally.
I assume he is creating a slush fund. There is a huge chance that the monarchy will end when he dies. I know kate and co are banking on it continuing but william didnt marry well. Kate and co are too bad in real time. I understand the approach “i will hide away” but kate shouldve tried harder, maybe a job? She cant make up for his laziness/anxiety.
Add on the goldsmith-middletons being mean and unlikable.
William needs to divorce but kate wont let him. The best way to protect his kids is too hedge his bets and create a slush fund. Cause its too easy to say “let’s abolish before the new kid George”.
“But with ski holidays, school fees, football tickets, seven houses to run …”
That is deliciously shady.
Meanwhile, William’s handling of the duchy income is shady in another sense. He’s clearly up to something.
I can only think of 5 houses- Forest Lodge, Adelaide, Kensington, Anmer and I think a place at Balmoral. What are the other ones?
There’s one in Balmoral
https://www.cambridge-news.co.uk/news/royals/william-kates-private-balmoral-home-32350490
Not sure about the 7th
She included the one at Balmoral. That puts them at 5. I think there is a house in Wales that belongs to the Duchy but no clue about that seventh one. Is Baker trying to tell us something??
I read they had one in Wales as well, Llwynywermod Estate on the outskirts of Myddfai, Inherited from the late Queen, but I don’t see how as everything went to Charles as a way to avoid inheritance tax. (Marie clare)
Either the press is hinting that there’s more houses we’re not aware of, or…they have been reported and published photos of their vacations in Cornwall in one of the homes owned by Charles (Diana, Charles, William and Harry used to vacation there), so that could be home #6. As for the seventh, who knows.
And Norman Baker knows perfectly well that the Duchy of Cornwall property (not income) is not private property, so that line from the DM isn’t a quote from him. Only the income is private. The DM journalist puts a favorable spin on what looks like a cash grab by William…
The slush fund will come in handy should he abdicate the throne after Chuckles dies. I still think this is a distinct possibility.
I would be so curious to know which intelligence service (s) are actively working on William. #TinfoilTiaraTime
He likes to think he’s smart and sexy, I can’t imagine it would be that difficult to trap him.
22 million a year is a lot of money, I can’t imagine he’s spending it all, especially knowing next year he’ll get another 22 million. Maybe he’s stashing a lot of it away for a post royal life? Is he allowed to do that? I remember Charles could not use duchy income to pay Diana’s settlement and his mother had to loan him the money, but not sure why that wouldn’t be allowed but William selling off assets and pocketing the income is.
Who pays for the helicopter? Does that come out of the SG? I know there are specific rules about things like transportation.
Anyway interesting that this is the Daily Mail and not the Times or something, and interesting that his finances are becoming more of a focus for the press.
If we’re counting houses I would tick off all the following: Kensington Palace, Anmer Hall, Adelaide Cottage (for Carole), Forest Lodge (for Kate), the residence on the grounds of Balmoral, and Kate’s parents’ place, which was dubbed Middleton Manor, in jest, for which William was reported to have funded the down payment at the time of the original purchase. That makes six. If there is a villa on Mustique or a chalet in the Alps that would make seven. Which would not surprise me at all.
7 million pounds in taxes doesn’t seem like a lot of money to me for billionaire William to be paying. Plus this was only based on what Charles paid in last year as owner of the Duchy of Cornwall. We still know how much William pays in taxes.
How many pints can you buy for that much?
Baker has also written extensively about how Willy and Charles don’t actually own the duchies outright. That is, the duchies are NOT their personal, private property. Instead they have (to date) been very careful to style it as “held by Charles, as Duke of Lancaster” (IIRC), and similar for Willy.
Baker is clearly stating that William appears to be making a grab for his duchy as his own private, for profit, piggy bank. Which would upend centuries of traditional duchy management and history. One of Baker’s arguments is that Willy and Charles don’t pay inheritance and capital gains taxes on duchy asset transfers, ostensibly because they don’t own the assets, so profiting off them is hypocritical. Another common argument is that the duchies’ special tax status gives them huge advantages over other private landowners and businesses. https://www.republic.org.uk/duchy_of_cornwall_proven_to_belong_to_the_people_not_william_new_report
This really seems like a cause for Parliamentary or other investigation–if anyone over there has the nerve.
It’s quite something that the Fail is platforming Baker and exposing Willy’s manoeverings, though!
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