Caitlin Clark walked out on stage alongside Morgan Wallen at his Indiana concert

Morgan Wallen is a country music artist with crossover pop-country hits. He gets tons of radio play and he’s quite popular among white country-music fans. People outside of that demographic do not f–k with him whatsoever, and many online people use his name as shorthand for racism. That’s because Wallen is a violent alcoholic who drunkenly screams the n-word at his neighbors. He’s also a massive brat – he refused to even stick around Saturday Night Live for the end credits last year, and he posted “get me back to god’s country” as he flew out of New York. The dude f–king sucks, I don’t know how else to describe it. If I was a young, popular celebrity-athlete, I would not want to damage my brand by being seen with Morgan Wallen on stage or in public. Caitlin Clark doesn’t care though. Caitlin is the “great white hope” of the WNBA, with a lot of attention and buzz. After her team lost a big game, Caitlin walked out on stage at Morgan Wallen’s concert.

Caitlin Clark turned a brutal double-duty night into a headline-grabbing moment off the court … linking up with Morgan Wallen during his second Indianapolis show, just hours after a gut-punch loss. Clark had just finished a tight matchup against the Dallas Wings, where her team came up short by just three points in a game that stayed close down to the final minutes. However, instead of heading straight into a quiet postgame night, she later made her way to Wallen’s sold-out concert stop in Indianapolis. The “I Got Better” country singer — who was in town for night two of his “Still The Problem Tour” stop — surprised the crowd when Clark walked out alongside him … sending the arena into a frenzy. The moment instantly shifted from country concert to crossover spectacle … with fans realizing they were watching one of Indiana’s biggest sports stars share the spotlight with one of country music’s biggest names. Clark, who has quickly become a face of women’s basketball and a major draw in every arena she enters, appeared in good spirits despite the earlier loss … smiling and engaging with the crowd as Wallen welcomed her onstage. The unexpected appearance capped off a whirlwind Indiana night — including a tight WNBA battle in the afternoon, followed by a surprise stadium cameo in front of thousands just hours later.

[From TMZ]

Is there a racial and even a racist element to Caitlin Clark? Many have defended her and argued that Caitlin’s “fans” might be racist, but she’s not and it’s not her responsibility to push back on her fans. But, you know, if it walks like a duck, talks like a duck and walks out on stage with a n-word spouting duck, people might start to realize that Caitlin Clark is totally fine with all of the racist sh-t her “fans” say about Caitlin’s WNBA colleagues.

Caitlin Clark walks out with Morgan Wallen at his Indiana concert. pic.twitter.com/Q8L8sxFK9o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2026