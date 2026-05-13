The usual suspects are doing the most to sabotage Birmingham’s Invictus Games

In recent years, the anti-Sussex factions in the press have been quite clear: they’re gunning for the Invictus Games, and they’ll do anything to take down Invictus to “ruin” Prince Harry. It’s also been perfectly clear for years that this is Prince William’s goal as well, although I think William would actually prefer to have Invictus still exist, and then William can insert himself as the “royal patron.” But who knows – these people are more than willing to lie about Invictus, to harass veterans and target Invictus sponsors, all in an attempt to “put Harry in his place” and destroy yet another brilliant initiative founded by Harry. In July, Harry is due to visit Birmingham, England for the “One Year To Go” Invictus events. Well, because the games will be held on English soil, the British press is already doing the most to sabotage them. The Mail’s Richard Eden has a very Harry-centered exclusive about how Birmingham Invictus’ vice chair has quit. Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack immediately picked up on Eden’s exclusive, and Sykes laid out the game plan for taking down Invictus:
A distinguished vice chairman has quit the board of Invictus after just 16 months, while four senior communications and marketing roles remain unfilled with barely 14 months to go to Prince Harry’s 2027 games.
Meanwhile my colleague Paula Froelich has reported that the biggest historical sponsor to the Games, Boeing, has jetted away, while the swollen budget for the whole thing means Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 is not exactly shaping up to be a triumphant homecoming for Prince Harry.
Let’s start with the high level departure. Melloney Poole, vice chairman of the Birmingham 2027 board of trustees, has resigned, according to a report by Richard Eden of the Daily Mail. Poole is one of the most experienced figures in the British charity world. She played a key role at the Heritage Lottery Fund, chaired the board of governors for the Regional Committee of the National Lottery Charities Board, and currently chairs the Florence Nightingale Foundation.
Most significantly, in 2015 the Ministry of Defence asked her to set up and run the Armed Forces Covenant Fund — the very heartland of the military charity sector that Invictus claims as its patch. She duly did so, and it is now an independent charitable trust.
Getting Poole, a lawyer, on board with Invictus in December 2024 to deliver the 2027 games was a genuine coup. Losing her barely sixteen months later, with the Games still over a year away, suggests there are real problems in the organisation.
A spokesman for Invictus tells the Mail Melloney “decided to step down to focus on her other interests — not least the Florence Nightingale Foundation,” adding that her “extensive leadership experience” had been “instrumental” in establishing the foundations for next year’s Games.
I’m sure it was. But people of Melloney Poole’s calibre and commitment do not walk away from prestigious board positions before the job is done on a whim, or due to bad personal time planning.
A LinkedIn post by Ritchie Rebbeck, the Games’ director of communications, reveals that Birmingham 2027 is still actively recruiting for a Communications Manager, Digital Manager, Communications Executive and a Marketing Manager—aka a large part of the comms and marketing operation!
The event seems to be running out of time to get the British public to care. But you cannot build a public profile when you haven’t hired the team to build it. This is basic stuff, and the fact that this team isn’t in place yet tells you a great deal about the state of play behind the scenes.
Which brings us to a superb piece of journalism published this week by Paula Froelich on her Substack, which is required reading for anyone following the Invictus story. Froelich has crunched the numbers behind Birmingham 2027 and laid them alongside the event that inspired the whole enterprise — the US Department of Defense Warrior Games.
The comparison is brutal. Froelich’s source, a UK marketing and event production professional, has worked up a total operating budget projection for Birmingham that lands at a working midpoint of £45 million, within a range of £30 million to £60 million. That covers venues and stadia at £5–10 million, event operations and staffing at £6–12 million, ceremonies and broadcasting at £3–9 million, accommodation and catering at £4–9 million, and a marketing and awareness line of £2–8 million.
[Birmingham] declared effective bankruptcy in September 2023, disclosing an £87 million budget deficit. It technically exited its Section 114 notice in February 2026, but remains financially fragile. Pouring tens of millions of pounds of public money into Harry’s pet project in a city that cannot fund its own basic services is, to put it as gently as possible, politically toxic.
So, we have a vice chair of the board heading for the exit, a comms team that hasn’t been hired, a sponsor list that’s shrunk, a budget that could hit £60 million, and a broke host city with a small but virulent Islamic extremist population. On current trends, Birmingham 2027 isn’t exactly going to rescue Harry’s reputation.
They really think that Harry is “in charge” of everything to do with Invictus, and that it’s Harry’s responsibility to: A) oversee Birmingham’s budget crisis, B) personally hand-hold Invictus sponsors, C) hire a communications team fourteen months in advance of the Birmingham games, D) personally stop vice-chairs from leaving, and E) stop providing Invictus-structured support to thousands of veterans in the name of cost-cutting. Don’t get me wrong, I think the Birmingham games are going to be a disaster too, which is why I didn’t understand why the Invictus board gave the 2027 games to the city. You know why they did though? Because the British government and Birmingham’s local government pledged a huge amount of money to support the games and the government wanted to use Invictus to expand their veterans programs. It’s about more than the games themselves, it’s about the support structure Invictus pioneered for wounded warriors. That’s why so many countries welcome Invictus and welcome Harry’s visits.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
There also seems to be a release of bots lately putting Down invict us
I have definitely noticed this. Particularly on youtube but X is a problem as well
Nonsense, if the Birmingham Games is having all these issues how come no one is talking about it apart from Eden, Sykes and that odd Paula lady. None are reliable commentators.
Unfortunately the government here in Australia has pulled funding from Invictus in their latest budget .
What is wrong with people? They’d rather tear down a support system for wounded veterans rather than let something PH touches survive. This is shameful, and its made me aware that there is a considerable force (obviously paying people to write things) that wants to “win” (and make the world worse to spite a few people).
I don’t know the intricacies of the Australian budget. Is this something that is going to get widespread support because funds are tight in the current economy and it was an expenditure that they couldn’t explain, or get enough popular support around? Or is the general thought this is retribution for the popularity of the Sussexes and the success of their recent trip?
My head hurts from all the shit slinging and we are not even to the year out part of the games. It’s going to be a much bumpier ride ahead!
Sounds more like Birmingham should have never been selected as the option. Given that the other finalist was Washington DC though, who knows how that would have turned out. At the end of the day though this isn’t the patrons responsibility. That is why charities have boards. The Patron is there to do what Harry is doing, travel around and gather interest in the organization so that fundraisers will approach. It’s up to the board to maintain them.
As for the other stuff, it’s clear and apparent that they are jealous of how successful Invictus has been and how it has bolstered Harry’s international reputation. They don’t have anything in comparison for William, and they hate that the stupid, dim, party Prince is the one that looks more like a leader then the heir. So they will do whatever they can to get him to step down. They thought that they would be able to ruin his reputation more with Sentabale, and they are still aiming for it here.
Yep, the Birmingham event this year is on July 10. In Washington that comes less than a week after the orange fascist’s self-aggrandizing 250th USA birthday extravaganza. Even a different July date would have been tough.
Willy is coming for Invictus but the Invictus foundation is worldwide and that is not going to go well, this is Prince Harry’s foundation and he is the one who is love and respect by the nations and veterans involved not any of the leftovers.. Willy will come out of this looking like a jealous petty fool, destroying or taking over IG isn’t going to make NATO respect him and meet with him, it’s not going to make veterans look up to him, Willy is obsessed at this point imo he’s never going to stop but it’s what will destroy him in the public eye eventually.. one thing is certain Willy isn’t very bright and the tabloid hacks he sends out to attack Prince Harry and IG are even less intelligent and it shows in the articles they publish.
What a lot of nonsense. The closing dates for recruitment were 11 May, lol! The Invictus 2027 Birmingham executive team is now in place. The IGF deputy chair/trustee has now left to focus mainly on the role of CHAIR of the Florence Nightingale Foundation. And no mention of the announcement yesterday that Deloitte is partnering with IG Birmingham. Btw, Boeing is still listed on the IGF website, lol!
Froelich is a joke not taken seriously by anyone who knows anything. These people have no idea how the Invictus operating model works. The UK government (before the current lot) approved the UK bid and pledged £29m and there were/are compelling reasons for them choosing Birmingham. The rest will be made up through sponsorship and donations. The Vancouver/Whistler games was a huge success and delivered a balanced budget.
Thank you. Froelich’s numbers also omit spending by the thousands of Invictus visitors to Birmingham on its hotels, restaurants, entertainment, etc.
I just have to remind people that around the same time before Invictus Vancouver there were a couple of resignations and shuffling amongst the team and those games were a huge success.
Also the other option was Washington DC and we see how that’s going with trump in office.
I do think there will be budget challenges as there is with anything right now but I do remember them saying they had private money for Invictus.
In a year the games will be happening and no one will even remember budget/staff stuff just like last time.
This story is really about the organising committee in Birmingham and not actually about the Invictus Games Foundation. But if you’re not paying close attention you would be led to believe that Harry is involved and that the vice chairman left the Foundation. The press tried the same thing with the Whistler Games so it’s a repeat of that tactic.
Yeah, I seem to remember a lot of gloom and doom articles leading up to Whistler so I’m not particularly worried. Will the BM be messy? Yes, but I think the games will flourish, just as they always have.
Sykes said something in one of his videos that gets to the crux of the issue: Invictus gives Harry access to government Ministers and garners global attention. IMO the selection of Birmingham made sense because of the city’s first class medical facilities for injured service members but it’s in the UK and if the King doesn’t attend it’s a PR nightmare for the palace; plus the UK media will be forced to provide more coverage and not bury it as normal, and shatter the myth that Harry is hated in the UK. They have to sabotage the games even if it’s detrimental to hundreds of veterans and their families.
They should have never put those games in the UK. I hope this is the wake up call Harry.
For some reason i recently stumbled across a Sykes Daily Beast column from several years ago, where he slammed Willy and Kate and mentioned Rose Hanbury. What happened? The rota kicked him out for publicizing Charles’ advanced funeral planning, so to pay the mortgage and keep his kids in ritzy schools he’s turned to monetizing Sussex, esp. Meghan, hate. Guess it’s fair to say his “journalistic ethics” are for sale to the highest bidder.
I’ll trust in the leadership at the Invictus Games Foundation who has not led an unsuccessful games yet despite all of the useless commentary from the uninformed peanut gallery. As Meghan says, everything else is just noise and people fall for it too easily.
Amen!