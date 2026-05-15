Did King Charles & Prince Harry coordinate their messages on hate crimes?

Yesterday, King Charles made a surprise visit to Golders Green, a North London area with a large Jewish population, and an area which has seen a recent uptick in antisemitic violence in recent months. Charles got a great reception in Golders Green, with crowds gathering and clamoring to shake his hand. He made this appearance specifically to show solidarity with Britain’s Jewish community and to personally meet with Jewish community leaders.
Did this visit come at an interesting time, given that just hours beforehand, Prince Harry’s New Statesman essay had been published online? For sure. Harry wrote in the magazine about a Britain divided by antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes, and the need for multifaith tolerance and respect. The embrace of Britain’s vibrant multifaith society has been something King Charles has always promoted – on these issues, Harry is absolutely his father’s son. Even if there wasn’t direct coordination between Charles and Harry on these issues, the timing of everything has caused some royalist conspiracies. Especially given that, just a few weeks ago, Charles’s speech before the US Congress sounded like he had lifted sections from Prince Harry’s recent speeches and statements about Ukraine, NATO and Afghanistan. Some excerpts from The Royalist’s “The Evidence Suggesting King Charles is Secretly Backing Harry is Piling Up.”
Richard Eden of the Daily Mail was much ridiculed when he fist unveiled his “Project Thaw” narrative—the idea that the King is secretly engaged with a cabal of civil servants who are trying to ease Harry back into public life in the United Kingdom. But the co-ordinated messages now coming out of Harry’s office and the King’s office have taken this idea out of the realm of fact-free conspiracy theory.
Yesterday, at the state opening of Parliament, King Charles read out a speech which included a very specific pledge: “My government will take urgent action to tackle anti-semitism and ensure all communities are safe.” This morning, Prince Harry published a lengthy opinion piece in the New Statesman — a famously left-leaning British magazine — warning of the deeply troubling rise in anti-semitism in the United Kingdom. He referenced the Golders Green terrorist attack, and the murders at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester.
I looked at the New Statesman this morning and thought: typical Harry, stealing the thunder from Catherine while she’s off in Italy doing her event. Harry can’t let anyone breathe for 48 hours without getting stuck in. Then, at about half past twelve, something extraordinary happened.
King Charles appeared in Golders Green. He met Shloime Rand and Norman Shine, the two Jewish men who were stabbed in an anti-Semitic terror attack there on April 29th. He met the Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis. He met the Shomrim, the Jewish volunteer patrol who helped detain the attacker. He met the Hatzolah ambulance crew. He told a member of the public: “It’s a dangerous world, isn’t it?” And I’m sitting there thinking: hang on a second.
Two Windsors. Same day. Same issue. Exactly the same carefully calibrated tone. I went directly to the Sussex offices and asked them a simple question: was Harry’s New Statesman piece coordinated with the king’s office?
Don’t forget, we know that diary sharing happens between the king and Harry. That was the whole point of the meeting between Tobyn Andreae and Liam Maguire last summer, which was leaked to the Daily Mail. We all remember those photos of them on the terrace at a London club. We know they know what each other are doing in general terms. Team Sussex denied it. They said they never received an operational note about the king’s visit, that it was “coincidence.” I said: pretty big coincidence. They said the New Statesman went to print several days ago, though of course that wouldn’t rule out coordination.
Today’s coincidence prompted me to look again at Harry’s intervention on Ukraine, you know, the one that came just days before King Charles went to America, in which Harry made some very similar comments to what his father said in his joint address to Congress. I was told by sources after that speech that Harry and Charles were aligned on the issues, and that Harry was very gratified by what his father said in America. There wasn’t a suggestion of a secret alliance at the time. But that is what I now think is happening.
Tom Sykes then rants for like three more pages about how Charles is “weak” to secretly coordinate with “unpopular” Harry, but you get the idea, and that’s certainly the argument which will be made by Prince William’s defenders and supporters. But I have to say… I think there’s coordination between Charles and Harry these days, especially after they met in London last September. I also believe that the Starmer government is openly coordinating with Harry too, and the government seems to be using Harry as a canary in the coal mine, authorizing him to speak out on certain issues, perhaps to soften the field for Keir Starmer and King Charles to speak out as well. It seems like the government – if not the palace – has finally understood that Harry can still be extremely useful to them outside of the institution. Now, do I think that all of this means that Harry is “desperate” to come back to the UK? No. It just shows that he wants to help out and be a useful free agent, especially in areas where he’s aligned with his father and the British government.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Instead of Eden worrying about Harry taking the shine from Kate we should be more worried about Kate taking the shine from the King on one of the most important days in his calendar, I.e. the State opening of Parliament. An important issue for the King as it will be for William and George in the future.
If only Sykes’ noticing skills extended to noticing William’s and Kate’s lack of gravitas, ambition, work ethic, and willingness to regularly display respect for the (non-royal, non-noble, non-elite, not white) public! If William and Kate did *anything* to make lasting impact on their preferred causes then Sykes wouldn’t have to use his words blaming the (non-taxpayer-supported) Sussexes for everyone’s else’s lack of interest in the Windsors. Americans do not care about the royals (see CNN’s polls about Americans’ lack of interest conducted during Charles’ visit) so maybe it’s on the remaining taxpayer-supported royals to actually do something to garner substantial and deserved attention from their ~royal~ subjects.
So interesting. Coordinating with Harry, not with William.
To be fair it’s hard to coordinate with someone who rarely does anything and even less of that is ‘work’.
I was just thinking that the BRF was just copying pertinent parts of Prince Harry’s speech’s or opinion pieces he’s had published, but the idea of chuck coordinating with Prince Harry made me smile.. for one thing the message needs to be repeated by those in power and repeated often. Hate against anyone especially over religion should never be tolerated. Also if they truly are coordinating messages Willy the “statesman” is going to stroke out in incandescent rage in his confiscated section of Windsor park..
These people. PHs article wasn’t some off-the-cuff tweet. It was likely edited, revised, reviewed, and edited again before it went to the magazine, who then edited, revised, reviewed, then edited. And then it went into the production process. And … THEN it got published. At best that’s days of work – on the magazine’s production schedule. That it happened to land on the most randomness of days that Kate “worked” – and this bonehead is acting like that she was the SOLE reason for that production? She’s over there making pasta, for heaven’s sake. There’s no thunder there to be stolen.
Oh, and …. William who? bwahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaa…..
The New Statesman is out in print every Friday, but gets sent to subscribers and digitally available the day before. You’d think even Psycho Sykes would know this 😂
i keep saying this Harry has gone from spare to Spear he is the first point to go out and penetrate a topic the his dad comes in after to hit the point home. the SIl might have gotten wind of this and decided to be all out in the limelight and ride the coat tails.
If they are coordinating…I’m here for it and it’s about time! If it’s just a crazy random happenstance (thank you Dr Horrible) I’m still here for it. The universe works in mysterious ways. 🙂
Psycho Sykes strikes again 😅🤣😂
If true (I hope it is) I like the coordination! Bonus points for stepping on Kant’s little PR trip to Italy!!!
Hmm…I’m not sure about coordination. The Starmer government is very eager to stay on the good side of the British press. I think siding with Harry will lead to further attacks on Starmer that he could do without. I do think that Charles has told his staff to stop briefing against Harry though, hence there’s no outrage or comments from BP about anything he does or says now. I think the Palace stopped briefing against Meghan since 2023 when they leaked about a letter Charles wrote to her and Meghan responded immediately. They don’t want that smoke so they leave her alone.
So where are the daily attacks on Meghan by the Daily Fail, The Sun, the bots on social media and the “royal insiders” coming from? William’s people and himself?
I think this may be less about coordination, and maybe more about having shared ideas or values about certain things that come across because they are active in speaking out and working.
There is definitely been an absence of the ” Charles is bothered” stories regarding Harry’s speech in Ukraine, or this article, most of the pushback seems to come from KP and their supporters. Which tracks with William not wanting them to have a relationship because it highlights his and effectiveness if implicit approval is given to what Harry is doing.
This tracks with what I think is happening. I do think the timing of Charles’ visit is interesting* compared to Harry’s op-ed – its possible he had a heads up the op ed was coming out, either from harry’s team or the New Statesman (if BP was approached for a comment about the piece or something.) I do not think the op ed piece was approved by BP or anything though. But Charles’ visit makes sense in the broader scheme of things, if he and harry are having similar reactions to the attacks in the UK. As someone said the other day (maybe it was you Dee2?) I think Charles has had a bigger influence on harry’s worldview and view on service etc than many realize (or want to admit.)
And it is also notable that the stories about how Harry is thunder stealing and out of line or whatever seem to be coming from KP, not Charles.
*please note Sykes does not accuse Charles of trying to steal “Catherine’s” thunder lol.
Absolutely agree about shared values between Charles and Harry being more likely than direct coordination; I would also add that Harry and Charles appear to genuinely believe in the monarchy’s power to effect change and hence their commitment to serious, public statements. Their efforts could be perceived as naïveté and/or self-preservation, of course, but their work greatly contrast with William’s superficial attempts to “make an impact.” William wants it both ways: a public acknowledgment of the monarchy’s symbolism as his excuse to create a “slimmed down” monarchy and make fewer appearances while he alone hoards the wealth presumably earned from the royals’ centuries of duty (see: increased lack of transparency re: Duchy of Lancaster funds). If William publicly said “we will do less and accordingly, take less from the taxpayers” then there would not be nearly as much comparison between William and Harry. But Harry was exiled, now makes his own money, and therefore isn’t constrained by William’s laziness, lack of work ethic, and intelligence, and now William and his likeminded wife bear the consequences of their plans.
I don’t think Harry titles his piece a divided kingdom without having interacted with either Charles or his Secretary. Or maybe it’s being done through his comms secretary who is now in London.
I will never understand why Harry would want to work with that family/institution after what they did to his wife. They are still ok with the press attacks on her, most likely facilitate it in some way and have never condemned it or stood up for her. Unpopular opinion, he should have cut them off, exposed everything 6 years ago and be done with them.
@K
You said:
[H] “should have cut them [the family/institution] off, exposed everything 6 years ago and be done with them.”
Yes and let’s say he’d done that. What do you think would have been the response of this ancient, toxic, abusive, bloodthirsty institution? It’s been 29 yrs but hv you really forgotten how conveniently H’s mother’s murde…..er, death, allowed for the narrative around the king to be: widower marrying his longtime companion instead of the less acceptable divorcee marrying his mistress?
Or how about Betty’s grandfather being manually shuffled off this mortal plane in the middle of the night to facilitate the more convenient morning news announcement of his death.
Or we could stay in this century and listen to H when he said he & his wife presented a greater threat to the monarchy by being outside their control. And also when he said “they’re not going to stop until [M] is dead.” And then he hurriedly assured them that he was not issuing a challenge, just noting the history of what happened to his own mother in similar circumstances.
When H told the world that Spare could have revealed so much more about them than he did but that they would never forgive him if he had, but that he still had all that info safely stored in another 400 pages, that was strategy, not tittle-tattle.
H and his security team strategize every move his nuclear family makes because he KNOWS FOR A FACT that he and his wife and 2 little kids will never be completely safe from the machinations of his family of origin.
And intelligent folks know that one keeps one’s friends close and one’s enemies even closer.
So, no. “Exposing everything” and being “done with them” – the most ancient, bloodthirsty, secret mafia-organization still active in the 21st Century – is not a strategy for longevity.
This is the stuff that the monarchy is for, really, and it does take more than a popularity contest to register why it is important. And it does take more than one person. It takes a village, if you like, and this is it.
I’m not convinced there’s any coordination. This is a rapidly escalating issue and there’s a far-right march in London this weekend. The New Statesman comes out on Fridays (Harry) and it’s the start of the Jewish sabbath (Charles).
It’s what Harry said: he was born to serve and he is serving. William is too drunk, daft or stupid to raise a fuss yet, but when he susses it out, the screaming and crying will be audible from at least one of his seven forever homes.
It’s so funny to assume that Harry did this to spoil the Italy trip. Truly delulu
Instead the Italy trip drew away attention from the State opening of Parliament, one of the most important events by the King and not a peep from the tabs.
And yesterday, Sophie was attending a conference in Denmark about child safety in the AI age with the Danish King. Was she pulling focus from Kate? Stealing children’s issues from Kate?
I wouldn’t be surprised. I think people like to forget, Harry supports his father and loves him dearly despite how he treated his wife. Harry is a monarchist. I do believe, despite everything Charles has done and continues to do, Harry would and will do things asked of him, within reason. It seems, if reporting is to be believed, he still shares his schedule. What I find interesting is where is William in this? He’s off watching football. I think he has issues(drinking maybe?) and the press know it, and whatever they have on him could possibly end the monarchy or damage it, and so they let him be and ignore it. Ruining william would only hold attention for a couple weeks if lucky, keeping the monarchy going forever is endless clicks.
I browsed through one of the eat pray love posts on the fail, and looked at the comments on it. I was really shocked to see so many negative comments about it! At what cost is this to the taxpayer? They dont understand what the point of the trip is, other than a vanity vacay. The fail is slipping or the mask saying they can do no wrong is slipping…either way, it must be getting harder and harder to defend the indefensible with these two lazy grifters.
“I looked at the New Statesman this morning and thought: typical Harry, stealing the thunder from Catherine while she’s off in Italy doing her event. Harry can’t let anyone breathe for 48 hours without getting stuck in. Then, at about half past twelve, something extraordinary happened.”
This U-turn in perspective is hilarious.
Harry is terrible for stealing Kate’s thunder!! (SWIVELS) Charles did something extraordinary!!
It would be amusing if they did co-operate, William would be furious. If William decided he had to make a statement as well, He would have to copy Harry more or less.
“Don’t forget, we know that diary sharing happens between the king and Harry.”
We know no such thing. It’s interesting how this lie is now being printed as fact and taken as such by so many.
I suspect that the Sussexes’ office won’t be responding to (m)any future calls from this tiresome hack, given his lengthy and abysmal track record.