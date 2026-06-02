Prince Harry turned up in LA for Jose Andres’ A-list book party

It’s always nice when we get a glimpse of Prince Harry outside, doing something cool. Last night, Harry was in Los Angeles for a special event. He was supporting his good friend Jose Andres, at the launch of Andres’ newest cookbook. It was apparently a star-studded affair, if you consider big-name chefs to be A-list celebrities (I absolutely do).

The Duke of Sussex stepped out for a solo evening in Los Angeles on Monday, attending the launch of José Andrés’s new cookbook at San Laurel in the Conrad Los Angeles hotel. Prince Harry, 41, was photographed looking smart in a navy suit alongside the celebrated Spanish-American chef. His latest publication, Spain My Way, showcases recipes from his homeland spanning his distinguished culinary career. The event drew an impressive guest list, with conductor Gustavo Dudamel, journalist Maria Shriver, actress Kyra Sedgwick, actor Tyler James Williams, and renowned chefs Wolfgang Puck and Roy Choi all in attendance. The father-of-two’s night out comes just days before Princess Lilibet turns five on Thursday, June 4. Last year, the young royal enjoyed a particularly special celebration when her parents whisked her off to Disneyland.

[From GB News]

They already took the kids to Disneyland close to Archie’s birthday, I don’t know if they’ll go again so soon for Lili’s birthday. But it’s possible – it feels like Meghan and Harry enjoy Disneyland just as much as the kids. As for Harry turning up for Chef Andres… in 2024, Prince William tried to “poach” Chef Andres, and once Andres was given a spot on Earthshot’s board, William gleefully gloated to royal reporters about how Andres had chosen a side. Soon after, Andres happily posed for photos with Prince Harry at the Clinton Global Initiative. Andres has repeatedly defended the Sussexes, and he also appeared on With Love, Meghan (as did Roy Choi). Basically, Andres has already chosen a side.