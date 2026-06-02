Prince Harry turned up in LA for Jose Andres’ A-list book party

It’s always nice when we get a glimpse of Prince Harry outside, doing something cool. Last night, Harry was in Los Angeles for a special event. He was supporting his good friend Jose Andres, at the launch of Andres’ newest cookbook. It was apparently a star-studded affair, if you consider big-name chefs to be A-list celebrities (I absolutely do).
The Duke of Sussex stepped out for a solo evening in Los Angeles on Monday, attending the launch of José Andrés’s new cookbook at San Laurel in the Conrad Los Angeles hotel.
Prince Harry, 41, was photographed looking smart in a navy suit alongside the celebrated Spanish-American chef.
His latest publication, Spain My Way, showcases recipes from his homeland spanning his distinguished culinary career.
The event drew an impressive guest list, with conductor Gustavo Dudamel, journalist Maria Shriver, actress Kyra Sedgwick, actor Tyler James Williams, and renowned chefs Wolfgang Puck and Roy Choi all in attendance.
The father-of-two’s night out comes just days before Princess Lilibet turns five on Thursday, June 4. Last year, the young royal enjoyed a particularly special celebration when her parents whisked her off to Disneyland.
They already took the kids to Disneyland close to Archie’s birthday, I don’t know if they’ll go again so soon for Lili’s birthday. But it’s possible – it feels like Meghan and Harry enjoy Disneyland just as much as the kids. As for Harry turning up for Chef Andres… in 2024, Prince William tried to “poach” Chef Andres, and once Andres was given a spot on Earthshot’s board, William gleefully gloated to royal reporters about how Andres had chosen a side. Soon after, Andres happily posed for photos with Prince Harry at the Clinton Global Initiative. Andres has repeatedly defended the Sussexes, and he also appeared on With Love, Meghan (as did Roy Choi). Basically, Andres has already chosen a side.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Meghan’s Instagram, Hello’s Instagram, Jose Andres’ Instagram, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Those are two eminently decent men.
100% agree with your statement. Both are decent men
The world desperately needs more men like these two…
Why do they refer to everything as just days before, or just days after? He attended an event on this day, what does it matter what is in proximity to? And it’s always funny, in a pathetic way how they try to pull the ” this person has chosen the BRF/BRF adjacency over the Sussexes”. They have done it so many times with different people, Jose Andres, Serena, Nacho, and it always ends up with them looking foolish.
I wondered about the gratuitous birthday reference, too.
It’s because they needed to connect them to the royal family by using the titles they keep telling us they need to give back. They know that Harry, Meghan and their children are more than just royals who are living their lives free of royal restraints but they don’t want their readers to see them as their own separate entity. They want you to believe that it’s the Sussexes who need the other royals and not the other way around, so they will keep subconsciously making that connection for their readers.
And had this event occurred a couple up of days after Lilibet’s birthday, it would have been ‘seen for the first time since…’. These people are so weird. Oh, wait, a couple of days after Lilibet’s birthday would have been Peter’s wedding; that would be ‘stealing the spotlight’ again. 🙄
Jose Andres is doing the kind of work that royalty was in theory meant for — helping people who are desperately unfortunate, by recruiting donors and volunteers from more fortunate backgrounds & experience. He’s a moral advocate. He makes the world a better place. And the world is turning into a very scary and sad place. If the BRF were worth its salt, *this* is what they would be doing, not weaponising advocacy to score points off each other. It’s not being “political” in the sense of meddling in government business, but it absolutely is a twisted form of office politics, if you take the family is also the firm.
Wouldn’t that be nice? Actually leveraging their immense wealth and privilege to help those in need.
Isn’t there a term for that? It’s right on the tip of my tongue… oh, yes. I remember— noblesse oblige.
The idea that “nobility extends beyond mere entitlement, requiring people who hold such status to fulfill social responsibilities…”
How delightful. How old-fashioned. How utterly removed from anything the Firm has represented for decades.
This is a nice story. Jose and Harry are both good people. Plus, I bet the food was great at that party.
I remember when that Earthshot story came out and many people who commented here responded as if Jose had betrayed Harry and Megan by being involved in “Normal Bill”‘s charity. Glad all that crap is silent.
Jose is a great humanitarian and his work remains amazing!
I thought Jose was asked to be a judge on Earthshot, not to be on the Board?
My question is, when is Chef Jose getting the Nobel Peace Prize? The work he does feeding people in disaster areas and conflict zones doesn’t get nearly enough attention. Unlike Trump, he deserves the Prize.
It won’t be long now before ToddlerBully’s most ardent arse-licker (psychoTommy) churns out one of his demented screeds about how the toddler Bully has cut chef Andres from the earthsh!t board.
In 3-2-…..
He is more than a toddlerBully. I have always believed that HE is the colonizer and khate is just following HIS orders. He is the one trying to be Harry and needs khate to be Meghan! The beard, trying to dress like Harry in slim cut pants for which his body type is not suited.
I also believe he is abusing khate. Carole Middleton was telling us when she drove a swollen faced khate in that car on the Windsor? grounds! ‘Em bodies on or near palace grounds are being shouldered by the prince andrew scandal. Don’t look here look over there!
I feel like Andres appreciates the work that H&M do because its similar to his work – its concrete, with goals to meet specific needs. his documentary “we feed people” emphasizes that – people need food, he’s going to feed them. Harry and Meghan do a lot with their money that is similar but we saw them in action during the pandemic, during the wildfires – people need X, we’re going to help get it to them.
Obviously Andres does that on a large scale, but its the same idea.
And he seems to genuinely adore them both.
“The event drew an impressive guest list, with conductor Gustavo Dudamel, journalist Maria Shriver, actress Kyra Sedgwick, actor Tyler James Williams, and renowned chefs Wolfgang Puck and Roy Choi all in attendance.”
Wait, what? No Hilaria?
Then the guest list wasn’t very impressive. /s
But it *was* good to see that Roy Choi was there, whose name certain Deranged Ones hadn’t heard before WLM.
Fingers crossed that we’ll all get a Meghan-themed cookbook one of these days. I’m still salty we can’t get As Ever goods here, even if I do get that Meghan can’t scale up her production just so that overseas Squaddies can buy her things.
And fingers crossed for Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen to receive the Nobel Peace Prize eventually.
“..for Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen to receive the Nobel Peace Prize eventually.”
I’m all for it👍
And in the near future, Harry and Invictus 😃
Nice to see Harry out and about.
I would enjoy a with love Meghan special with Roy, Jose and Harry . That would be so so good oh and the lady I think her mane was Yassamine
Interesting what people choose to do when they aren’t fishing for a knighthood.