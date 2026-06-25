‘Ladies of London: The New Reign’ is being soft-canceled after one season

The woman in these photos is Emma Thynn, also known as the Marchioness of Bath. She’s gotten a lot of heat and attention in the past year because she signed up for a tacky Bravo reality show called Ladies of London: The New Reign. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s ex-fiancee and baby-mother Dara Huang was also briefly on the show, until she quit in a scandalous blaze of glory amid rumors of inter-cast beef, not to mention the rumors that she’d worked (at one point) as a madam. But Dara was a side-story compared to Emma Thynn’s attempts to break into international stardom. Within the show, Emma’s introduction was very heavy on the “comparison” to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Emma and her associates have dutifully pushed storylines about how Meghan has “copied” Emma (by being Black and selling jam), and the British press has fervently promoted Emma’s A-list status, unlike Emma’s “rival” Meghan. Well, funny story. Ladies of London is being soft-canceled.
The new reign of the Ladies of London has been cut short as Bravo has hit the pause button on the reality TV series.
Bravo premiered Ladies of London: The New Reign in March of this year and it will not move forward with a new season, for now. The network rarely outright cancels a show and instead puts shows on an indefinite “pause.”
Ladies of London originally premiered in 2014 and ran for three seasons before a “pause” of almost ten years. In 2025, Bravo ordered a new season of the franchise with a whole new cast, which premiered earlier this year.
Season 4 of the franchise was dubbed “The New Reign” and featured Lady Emma Thynn, Martha Sitwell, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Lottie Kane, Missè Beqiri, Kimi Murdoch, Myka Meier, and Margo Stilley.
Ladies of London: The New Reign is produced by BBC Studios. Ryan O’Dowd, Krystal Whitney, Craig Turner, Bill Fritz, and Kathleen French executive produce.
[From Deadline]
All that hype just for one season? I thought Emma Thynn was an A-lister? I thought she was a worthy “rival” to Meghan? I was told that if you have a title and you stay on the Windsors’ good side, that’s all you need for fame and fortune? You mean the self-promoting Emma Thynn was doing all of that just to get canceled after one season? Fascinating.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Emma Weymouth bei der Opening Ceremony mit der Premiere des Kinofilms La VĂ nus Electrique / The Electric Kiss auf dem Festival de Cannes 2026 / 79. Internationale Filmfestspiele von Cannes im Palais des Festivals. Cannes, 12.05.2026 *** Emma Weymouth at the Opening Ceremony with the premiere of the feature film La VĂ nus Electrique The Electric Kiss at the Festival de Cannes 2026 79 Cannes International Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals Cannes, 12 05 2026 Foto:xD.xBedrosianx/xFuturexImagex opening_6540,Image: 1098362867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian/Avalon
-
-
Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1098381739, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, attends the opening ceremony and “La Vénus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1098391888, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Caroline Scheufele and Emma Thynn are seen at the Martinez hotel during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2026 in Cannes, France,Image: 1098392624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Sanchez/Avalon
-
-
New York, NY Emma Thynn looks stunning wearing a red long dress arriving at WWHL.
Pictured: Emma Thynn
BACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Guests were seen attending Steven Klein’s birthday celebration at Faena New York in New York City.
Pictured: Edward Enninful, Emma Thynn, Jill Demling
BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Guests were seen attending Steven Klein’s birthday celebration at Faena New York in New York City.
Pictured: Edward Enninful, Emma Thynn
BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Featuring: Emma Thynn
Where: Cap d’Antibes, France
When: 22 May 2025
Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
-
-
VIP Guests attend the Tusk Conservation Awards 2025 at The Savoy Hotel, London
Featuring: Ceawlin Thynn 8th Marquess of Bath and Emma Thynn Marchioness of Bath
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
I watched the entire series and did not get the impression Emma was gunning for or competing with Meghan. Sure, one or two of the cast mates said something in their confessional but how is Emma responsible for that? I just think that sometimes a little too much zeal is spent defending Meghan when none is warranted. I found Emma to be harmless and focused on giving exposure to Longleat, her family estate.
Is this Emma?
See? Prime example of what I wrote about. Y’all need to go outside and touch grass.
She herself brought up Meghan’s name in her own confessional, comparing each other in a snarky manner. No one put the words in her mouth. Even if it only happened once, it was not necessary. She knew what she was doing.
In spite of her own experience with her husband’s parents, didn’t she also issue a dismissive (and thoroughly unnecessary) response to Meghan’s statements about being subjected to racist treatment within the royal family? Sort of like, “Racism? What racism, in England? No way!”
@Debbie: I did find that interesting, considering her husband’s parents didn’t even come to the wedding they were so appalled. She’s also the product of an affair, both parents being married to other people, which is totally OK in aristo circles. Oh, and her father’s stinking rich, so maybe that helps.
I watched the first three season of “Ladies of London” and absolutely loved it.
I watched the first four episodes of “Ladies of London: The New Reign” and HATED it.
Emma Thynn was the only interesting part of “Ladies of London: The New Reign” and the only part that kept me watching for four episodes. IMAO, Emma Thynn was actually dragged down by the rest of the cast, the boring story lines and the terrible editing.
That Margo was a real drip.
I really enjoyed the series & find it a bummer that it’s on pause again. It seemed like the producers wanted to make a thing out of Emma vs. Meghan, but nobody else did. I found the women, and Mark-Francis, to be fascinating because I know no one like them plus they have great fashion sense & have beautiful homes. It’s just a lot of eye-candy, to be sure, but eye-candy with accents and style.
I liked the show and thought Emma was lovely. I think.she was on de show to.promote her family business , which she did amazingly well.!
Agree. There were 1-2 comments max and mostly in the first episode. Emma was really kind and I actually loved the bits about her estate and the many hats she wears. She was one of the least dramatic of the women and Margot and her husband are the reason for the pause.
Looks like it’s back to twiddling her thumbs in Norfolk or wherever for Try-Hard (to aura farm from Meghan) Emma!
This woman is the very definition of a loser.
I get it that her life is tough, being mixed-heritage and looking like she’s been digging for precious metals with a boring-looking British aristocrat.
But she committed the cardinal sin of poo-poohing another woman of colour just to boost her profile, and she’s therefore had karma pay her a visit!
Serves her right.
Longleat is further down south, south west close to Glastonbury, Norfolk is in East Anglia.
How she went about getting publicity has put me off her and made me realise how ridiculous her and mark francis vandelli is. They seem to project that “we’re better than you are, we look down on you for being plebs” kind of vibe but then goes on the reality tv route… although mark francis first did that with made in chelsea series.
If people were watching the show it wouldn’t be put on pause.
Yeah that’s exactly what I was thinking. I’m not into this sort of reality television in any case, but is there even an appetite for another one of these shows? With all of the real housewives brands, Mormon Wives, MAFS, Love Island etc. is yet another show about a group of people living together, or interacting with each other because of tangential relationships really needed?
As for Emma I think she probably figured the comparison to Meghan was more beneficial to her than negative so she didn’t do much to downplay it. It is what it is, she needs to promote her brand and she’ll move on to another way to do that now.
Too much zeal? Don’t defend her at all huh? No Emma definitely took swipes at Meghan in interviews after they left. I remembered thinking at least Meghan didn’t call anyone a b to the tabloids. Emma spoke to the tabloids about the family problems on several occasions. Her mother in law was an awful racist who refused to meet her or her grandchildren from the get go. She made her feelings clear. He could deal with it because she wasn’t a present mother anyhow and Emma’s father is or was a billionaire. Maybe he loves her, but he married into wealth. She got a big house and title out of it. People have always insinuated money was part of it I don’t know if they’re being racist or what but Duke of Westminster reportedly gave his daughters’ husbands money to keep them in the lifestyle they were accustomed.
Longleat could probably use a cash infusion from her billionaire daddy. Then again, maybe not. They seem to do pretty well with their safari park & apparently they ‘own’ the village of Cheddar, from whence we get the cheese.
She and her husband had known each other since they were kids. They had relatives who married each other. It’s a love match and he’s been very protective of her especially in the face of his awful parents. And he turned Longleat around years before marrying her.
Unlike much of the aristocracy he donates to the Liberal Democratics.
In 1996, he was injured in a building collapse in New Delhi, initially thought to be caused by a terrorist bomb, which killed his girlfriend, Jane Kirby, and his business partner, Crinan Wilde.
Oh good, one more show that I’ve never watched and never have to!!
Yes its fascinating. But something else. The obsession for hating woman is unbelievable. Internalised misogyny.
This Bobble head Bimbo definitely has had a crazy pr run this year
According to a podcast I listen to, this show is very, very expensive to produce, so it’s a money-led decision. As I guess all decisions in TV are.
At least Meghan got two seasons and a holiday special before her show was put on ‘pause’. So I guess Lady Try-hard will have to try again. When you let yourself be used to bash someone who hasn’t done a thing to you, well shit happens I guess.
Why is everyone making this show about Meghan? I think she got mentioned once as an aside? She wasn’t the focus at all. I thought the show was incredibly entertaining and I loved Martha and Mark etc. Emma was fine but she wasn’t really that big a part of the drama of the show.
I didn’t watch it but some podcasters said it was boring and the people featured weren’t interesting. Also do American viewers really care that much about what happens in the UK?