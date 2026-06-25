‘Ladies of London: The New Reign’ is being soft-canceled after one season

The woman in these photos is Emma Thynn, also known as the Marchioness of Bath. She’s gotten a lot of heat and attention in the past year because she signed up for a tacky Bravo reality show called Ladies of London: The New Reign. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s ex-fiancee and baby-mother Dara Huang was also briefly on the show, until she quit in a scandalous blaze of glory amid rumors of inter-cast beef, not to mention the rumors that she’d worked (at one point) as a madam. But Dara was a side-story compared to Emma Thynn’s attempts to break into international stardom. Within the show, Emma’s introduction was very heavy on the “comparison” to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Emma and her associates have dutifully pushed storylines about how Meghan has “copied” Emma (by being Black and selling jam), and the British press has fervently promoted Emma’s A-list status, unlike Emma’s “rival” Meghan. Well, funny story. Ladies of London is being soft-canceled.

The new reign of the Ladies of London has been cut short as Bravo has hit the pause button on the reality TV series. Bravo premiered Ladies of London: The New Reign in March of this year and it will not move forward with a new season, for now. The network rarely outright cancels a show and instead puts shows on an indefinite “pause.” Ladies of London originally premiered in 2014 and ran for three seasons before a “pause” of almost ten years. In 2025, Bravo ordered a new season of the franchise with a whole new cast, which premiered earlier this year. Season 4 of the franchise was dubbed “The New Reign” and featured Lady Emma Thynn, Martha Sitwell, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Lottie Kane, Missè Beqiri, Kimi Murdoch, Myka Meier, and Margo Stilley. Ladies of London: The New Reign is produced by BBC Studios. Ryan O’Dowd, Krystal Whitney, Craig Turner, Bill Fritz, and Kathleen French executive produce.

[From Deadline]

All that hype just for one season? I thought Emma Thynn was an A-lister? I thought she was a worthy “rival” to Meghan? I was told that if you have a title and you stay on the Windsors’ good side, that’s all you need for fame and fortune? You mean the self-promoting Emma Thynn was doing all of that just to get canceled after one season? Fascinating.