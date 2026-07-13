Senator Lindsey Graham, 71, passed away on Saturday after a ‘sudden illness’

We were all expecting an update on Senator Mitch McConnell this weekend, considering he’s been mysteriously “hospitalized” for the past month with few legitimate updates. Then, rather suddenly, Republican senator Lindsey Graham died on Saturday night. At least his Senate office confirmed it immediately, although that seems to be the only straight-forward part about this. Graham was *just* in Ukraine a few days before his death, touring a drone factory and promising to put significant sanctions on Russia. So… yeah.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress who traveled the globe to advocate for a more aggressive U.S. foreign policy, has died after a “brief and sudden illness,” his office said. He was 71. The statement posted on social media late Saturday did not provide any additional details about the South Carolina Republican, a former Air Force lawyer, and said his family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.” “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” Trump posted on social media early Sunday. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said “my heart is heavy this morning to learn the passing of my friend and colleague.” Thune said Graham was “a strong advocate for the United States and a strong ally to freedom-loving countries across the globe. He believed in the might of America to achieve good in the world and dedicated his life to advancing that cause.” Graham was one of the most influential figures in Washington on foreign policy, and he advised Trump on matters such as Iran and Russia. The senator had just returned from Ukraine and announced an agreement on Friday with the Trump administration to move forward on a package of Russia sanctions. He had been scheduled to appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning.

[From The AP]

The fact that he was scheduled to appear on Meet the Press on Sunday is WILD. Like, it was not on anyone’s radar that he was anything other than perfectly fine. He was 71, which is “young” for a Republican senator, you know? McConnell was/is 84 and Chuck Grassley is 92, for what it’s worth. Graham’s colleagues must have been a bit suspicious too, because they got the medical examiner to look into his passing immediately, on Sunday. The DC Office of of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Graham’s cause of death was “a ruptured aorta brought on by chronic heart disease.”

Additionally, Graham was up for reelection this year. He won his 2020 election by a healthy margin, but even before this, Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews was only trailing Graham by about three points. Democrats need to flood her campaign with money and high-profile surrogates. Get Barack Obama down there. Joe Biden too.