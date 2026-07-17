A $1 Trump coin makes him the first living president on US currency

Donald Trump loves nothing more than to put his name and ugly mug onto buildings, merch and, now that he’s occupying the White House, official government documents and currency. Last month, President Ego unveiled the passport featuring his photo, which Donny thinks is the new standard passport but is thankfully just a limited release available at one passport agency in DC. It’s a stern portrait, where the eye is drawn mostly to the large dark rectangle of his suited torso, from which a neck-less head and baby fists emerge. Now only a couple weeks later, Trump has unveiled the final imagery for another vanity project masquerading as an America 250 commemorative token. Behold: $1 gold coins with Dear Leader’s portrait. Once again, “stern” is the most appropriate adjective to describe the visage. Even more stern, is that the coin marks the first time a living president appears on our currency.
The treasury department announced on Wednesday that the US Mint has started producing a new commemorative $1 coin featuring Donald Trump as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.
The coin is scheduled for release this fall. Treasury officials said its final design was approved earlier this year by the US Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Trump.
However, the version revealed on Wednesday is not identical to the previously approved design. Among the changes, the coin has a gold finish rather than being made of solid gold.
Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary, said in an X post the coin is intended “to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism”, adding: “Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”
The decision has sparked criticism because federal law bars living presidents from appearing on US currency. At the same time, the treasury secretary has authority in certain situations to authorize the minting and issuance of coins.
The front of the new coin shows Trump wearing a suit and tie with a stern expression. The word “LIBERTY” appears across the top edge, while the dates 1776-2026 are displayed along the bottom. The phrase “IN GOD WE TRUST” is positioned in the center.
On the reverse, the coin features the traditional bald eagle from the Great Seal of the United States. “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” is inscribed around the top edge, and the banner above the eagle bears the Latin phrase “E PLURIBUS UNUM”, meaning “Out of many, one.”
Trump has repeatedly sought to place his name and image on prominent institutions and projects, including the renaming of the US Institute of Peace, the Kennedy Center performing arts venue, and a new class of battleships, among other tributes.
In March, it was announced Trump’s signature would soon appear on US paper currency. The move marked the first time a sitting US president will have their signature appear on legal tender.
To accommodate this change, the treasurer’s signature will be removed for the first time since 1861.
The Donald Trump coin design was approved by a panel of people appointed by Donald Trump. Not surprising, but the pathetic quality of it all is really hitting me. Don’t get me wrong, I hate the guy and don’t feel bad for him in any way. But there’s something psychologically sad about an adult being so insecure that he appoints sycophants to fete him. But what truly makes this a Donald Trump production, is that the final coin is a downgrade from solid gold to just a gold veneer. And I bet you a nickel he demanded the Treasury make him one that says, “In Don We Trust.” The other thing I’m scratching my head over, is the sizable mop of hair they gave him. It’s at least a third of his head! And full!
Lastly, this comment from Scott Bessent: “Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.” That’s rich coming from the $1 coin bearing the face of someone who this week told ICE to resume vehicle stops pronto, after the agency announced a suspension in the wake of their agents murdering two innocent people in a single week. Trump’s idea of “freedom for all” runs as deep as the gold finish on his coins.
It’s too bad that they wised up and didn’t make them from solid gold, because that would be the shortest way to ensure that they would all get melted down ASAP for their greater value in gold, which is now upwards of thousands of dollars an ounce.
Like you, Kismet, though I loathe this pedo/rapist with the power of a thousand suns, I find it beyond sadly pathetic that he is so broken, so damaged (forget the current dementia), that he *needs* all of this, his “imprint”, his “fetishes” (gaudy gold everywhere, his name and face everywhere) with every, single fiber of his decaying being. The worst part: we’re all being subjected to his damaged psyche.
Lol, it’s symbolic that the coin only has a gold surface.
It’s the most Trump thing about it (the hair certainly isn’t his).
Which I am SO hoping will start flaking off moments after they’re released for circulation. lol
Rash, it’ll give people a rash.
Neither is that tight neck and jawline LOL
I think his sycophants may at least be preventing Trump from getting everyone nuked by entertaining his stupid ideas like putting his grotesque face on a coin or putting his name on John F. Kennedy’s memorial center or driving the motorcade on the freaking reflecting pool. I can’t even think about demolishing the East Wing. But hey, better the wing of a house than all of us getting vaporized, amiright? I hate it here.
I hadn’t thought of it this way, but it’s probably the most positive way to view this debacle. “That’s real good you poured concrete over the Rose Garden. Please don’t wish us into the corn field, Sir”.
You know how they say you shouldn’t get your significant other’s name tattooed on you because you’ll jinx it and break up. Maybe their bragging that it’s the first “living president” on currency will tempt fate. Fingers crossed!
Exactly my first thought, like it isn’t out yet, there’s still time! Reaper’s been doing a crap job lately, time to step it up!
We have a dollar coin in Canada. It’s called a Loonie…
So, let’s figure out a good name for this one!
— The only time I get dollar coins is when I use the Metro fare card machines. So, if I put in a $20, my change will come back in: Narcissists? Comb overs? Trump tariff tokens? Toadies? My imagination is exhausted by all this insanity, but I’m sure that the Celebitchy hive-mind will come up with something perfect.
One sad thing is that from Liberty to Sacajawea and Susan B Anthony, the dollar coins have often featured women. This shift from significant female figures to Trumpy is a loss and a comedown.
Also, it’s taken decades to go through the process of replacing the horrible Andrew Jackson on our 20 dollar bills with the heroic Harriet Tubman — something that now, will probably not happen. Yet the tacky Trump toadies got fast tracked.
I’m so deeply tired of all of this.
It looks plastic. Like a token coin that you’d find in a board game or something.
Or the tokens you used to get for slot machines. These are probably leftovers from his bankrupt casino, with the dates changed.
Google the names of the leaders who while luving have had their names on their country’s currency. He belongs in that list.
He wants his name and face on everything. He’s trying to be historic before he hopefully goes to hell.
That’s what I think–he and they know something we don’t about his health and he wants to “see” his alleged impact. Eff them all.
I do not want any currency with trumps face on it, nor do I want a hundred dollar bill commerating trump. I asked google if this happen what can I do, it said if I get the bill in the atm then I can go directly in the bank and exchange it for the regular issue 100 dollar bill. Or if I get it from a store I can also go to a bank and exchange it.
It celebrates “the strength of American values”???
What, pray tell, are the values associated with Trump? Greed? Corruption? Dishonesty? Racism? Misogyny?
I had a great aunt who used coins to curse people… just sayin
Do tell! We want to know how!
It looks like a slot machine token from one of his bankrupt AC casinos…..
Ha! I just said the same thing! Great minds, etc., etc.!
Oh yuck.
It looks like a tacky coin you buy from the Franklin Mint.
One day these will be collected by the same weirdo’s who collect Nazi and Third Reich memorabilia.
In order to be legal tender and issued by the US Mint, this needs congressional approval
Under 31 U.S.C. § 5112, the U.S. Mint may only strike:
coins explicitly authorized by Congress
coins with specifications Congress sets
commemorative coins only when Congress passes a commemorative coin act
how much of our taxpayer dollars is being wasted on this bullshit?
Laws, shmaws, they don’t matter to MAGA.
He’s technically not the first. Calvin Coolidge was for our 150th. BUT Coolidge was on with George Washington, not solo, showing a link between the first and current presidents. Trump’s just skipping that part. It’s the pretext they’re using to get around “no living presidents” law. However some experts argue it was a mistake even then because Coolidge being on it at all should’ve been disallowed under the law. (Plus Washington wasn’t president in 1776)
https://www.money.org/1926-sesquicentennial-of-american-independence-half-dollar/
Wait, shouldn’t the coin say “1949 – 2026”?
I think it says “1776 – 2026” to commemorate the end of our democracy.
That’s what it should say & is a meme I’m currently seeing. 😉
This desperate need to have his face and name on everything is pathetic.
I hope they call your $1 coin a Loonie as well. Ours at least has a loon on it….
OK, we actually have laws that cover this. trump & Bessent might want to actually review them. Aw, who am I kidding?
My God! And it’s still the portrait he loves so well where he’s copying Winston Churchill’s glare. What next? Will Washington DC now become Trump’s Washington DC? Is it now the Trump White House? Will the Holocaust Museum be re-named the Trump Holocaust Museum? Will his picture be on ALL of our currency eventually, including the coins and mixed bills? Even Emperor Julius Caesar, while riding in a carriage through his own parade had a hired man sitting behind him, whispering, “Remember, you’re just a man,” the line Caesar told the man to keep uttering. I looked all this up when I taught Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar to one of my high school classes. Also, when Caesar was stabbed to death by fellow politicians, he swept his cape over his face so no one would have the pleasure of seeing him die. And he was a man who enslaved the defeated citizens of the nations he conquered. And I still like him better than Trump.