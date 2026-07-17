A $1 Trump coin makes him the first living president on US currency



Donald Trump loves nothing more than to put his name and ugly mug onto buildings, merch and, now that he’s occupying the White House, official government documents and currency. Last month, President Ego unveiled the passport featuring his photo, which Donny thinks is the new standard passport but is thankfully just a limited release available at one passport agency in DC. It’s a stern portrait, where the eye is drawn mostly to the large dark rectangle of his suited torso, from which a neck-less head and baby fists emerge. Now only a couple weeks later, Trump has unveiled the final imagery for another vanity project masquerading as an America 250 commemorative token. Behold: $1 gold coins with Dear Leader’s portrait. Once again, “stern” is the most appropriate adjective to describe the visage. Even more stern, is that the coin marks the first time a living president appears on our currency.

The treasury department announced on Wednesday that the US Mint has started producing a new commemorative $1 coin featuring Donald Trump as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. The coin is scheduled for release this fall. Treasury officials said its final design was approved earlier this year by the US Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Trump. However, the version revealed on Wednesday is not identical to the previously approved design. Among the changes, the coin has a gold finish rather than being made of solid gold. Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary, said in an X post the coin is intended “to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism”, adding: “Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.” The decision has sparked criticism because federal law bars living presidents from appearing on US currency. At the same time, the treasury secretary has authority in certain situations to authorize the minting and issuance of coins. The front of the new coin shows Trump wearing a suit and tie with a stern expression. The word “LIBERTY” appears across the top edge, while the dates 1776-2026 are displayed along the bottom. The phrase “IN GOD WE TRUST” is positioned in the center. On the reverse, the coin features the traditional bald eagle from the Great Seal of the United States. “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” is inscribed around the top edge, and the banner above the eagle bears the Latin phrase “E PLURIBUS UNUM”, meaning “Out of many, one.” Trump has repeatedly sought to place his name and image on prominent institutions and projects, including the renaming of the US Institute of Peace, the Kennedy Center performing arts venue, and a new class of battleships, among other tributes. In March, it was announced Trump’s signature would soon appear on US paper currency. The move marked the first time a sitting US president will have their signature appear on legal tender. To accommodate this change, the treasurer’s signature will be removed for the first time since 1861.

[From The Guardian]

The Donald Trump coin design was approved by a panel of people appointed by Donald Trump. Not surprising, but the pathetic quality of it all is really hitting me. Don’t get me wrong, I hate the guy and don’t feel bad for him in any way. But there’s something psychologically sad about an adult being so insecure that he appoints sycophants to fete him. But what truly makes this a Donald Trump production, is that the final coin is a downgrade from solid gold to just a gold veneer. And I bet you a nickel he demanded the Treasury make him one that says, “In Don We Trust.” The other thing I’m scratching my head over, is the sizable mop of hair they gave him. It’s at least a third of his head! And full!

Lastly, this comment from Scott Bessent: “Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.” That’s rich coming from the $1 coin bearing the face of someone who this week told ICE to resume vehicle stops pronto, after the agency announced a suspension in the wake of their agents murdering two innocent people in a single week. Trump’s idea of “freedom for all” runs as deep as the gold finish on his coins.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images