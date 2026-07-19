Prince William’s episode of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ was nominated for an Emmy

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle/cooking show With Love, Meghan was nominated for an Emmy. The category was “Outstanding Lifestyle Program.” Not only did Meghan host/star in WLM, she executive produced the series, so it was very much *her* Emmy nomination. She still thanked everyone involved in the production, and I’m sure everyone at Archewell Productions and Netflix is very pleased. You know who wasn’t pleased? Every British editor and royal reporter. There was a lot of wailing and furious, panicked smears, not only for Meghan, but for lifestyle programming, streaming companies and the Emmys themselves.

Well, funny story. AppleTV+’s The Reluctant Traveler was also nominated for two Emmys. The Reluctant Traveler stars Eugene Levy as he nervously travels around the world, having neurotic adventures. The show was nominated for the “Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special” Emmy, and the Emmy for “Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program.” The writing nomination was specifically for the episode called “Living The Royal Life In The UK.” Aka, the Scooter King episode, where Prince William basically begged AppleTV+ to send Levy to Windsor so that Levy could “interview” him. The actual episode was hilariously bad – William rolling up in a scooter, William’s ignorance of British history, William yammering about himself as Levy quietly panicked.

Still, these Reluctant Traveler nominations are for the show itself, not the “guest” of one episode. But William still made it all about William. From People Magazine’s “How Prince William and Meghan Markle Are Both Included in the 2026 Emmy Nominations.” LMAO. William is really rage-screaming “I WAS NOMINATED TOO, TAKE THAT, MEGHAN!” Again, he was not nominated. The show was nominated.

Prince William and Meghan Markle both received Emmy news this month. Last week, it was announced that the Prince of Wales’ episode of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The third season of the Apple TV+ travel show also received a nomination for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. Prince William’s episode, titled “Living the Royal Life in the U.K.,” featured the royal heir, 44, welcoming Levy, 79, to Windsor Castle for a one-of-a-kind tour and a candid conversation about life and legacy. The royal heir gave perhaps one of his most revealing interviews to date to the Canadian comedian and actor, opening up about everything from seeing his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, through their respective cancer journeys to his plans for the future of the monarchy.

[From People]

“Both received Emmy news” – for the love of god. Is William never embarrassed? Even if he’s not the one demanding credit for any of this, isn’t he embarrassed that every outlet is like “poor pitiful Prince William also got some Emmy news, isn’t that adorable?” I guess all of those keen fans aren’t going to boycott the Emmys afterall. Are they furiously backtracking all of their Emmy slander?? Anyway, The Reluctant Traveler’s competition is Ken Burns’ The American Revolution, which is wild. Did you guys see that series? It was outstanding. Ken Burns really is an American treasure.