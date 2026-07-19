Prince William’s episode of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ was nominated for an Emmy

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle/cooking show With Love, Meghan was nominated for an Emmy. The category was “Outstanding Lifestyle Program.” Not only did Meghan host/star in WLM, she executive produced the series, so it was very much *her* Emmy nomination. She still thanked everyone involved in the production, and I’m sure everyone at Archewell Productions and Netflix is very pleased. You know who wasn’t pleased? Every British editor and royal reporter. There was a lot of wailing and furious, panicked smears, not only for Meghan, but for lifestyle programming, streaming companies and the Emmys themselves.
Well, funny story. AppleTV+’s The Reluctant Traveler was also nominated for two Emmys. The Reluctant Traveler stars Eugene Levy as he nervously travels around the world, having neurotic adventures. The show was nominated for the “Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special” Emmy, and the Emmy for “Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program.” The writing nomination was specifically for the episode called “Living The Royal Life In The UK.” Aka, the Scooter King episode, where Prince William basically begged AppleTV+ to send Levy to Windsor so that Levy could “interview” him. The actual episode was hilariously bad – William rolling up in a scooter, William’s ignorance of British history, William yammering about himself as Levy quietly panicked.
Still, these Reluctant Traveler nominations are for the show itself, not the “guest” of one episode. But William still made it all about William. From People Magazine’s “How Prince William and Meghan Markle Are Both Included in the 2026 Emmy Nominations.” LMAO. William is really rage-screaming “I WAS NOMINATED TOO, TAKE THAT, MEGHAN!” Again, he was not nominated. The show was nominated.
Prince William and Meghan Markle both received Emmy news this month.
Last week, it was announced that the Prince of Wales’ episode of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The third season of the Apple TV+ travel show also received a nomination for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.
Prince William’s episode, titled “Living the Royal Life in the U.K.,” featured the royal heir, 44, welcoming Levy, 79, to Windsor Castle for a one-of-a-kind tour and a candid conversation about life and legacy. The royal heir gave perhaps one of his most revealing interviews to date to the Canadian comedian and actor, opening up about everything from seeing his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, through their respective cancer journeys to his plans for the future of the monarchy.
“Both received Emmy news” – for the love of god. Is William never embarrassed? Even if he’s not the one demanding credit for any of this, isn’t he embarrassed that every outlet is like “poor pitiful Prince William also got some Emmy news, isn’t that adorable?” I guess all of those keen fans aren’t going to boycott the Emmys afterall. Are they furiously backtracking all of their Emmy slander?? Anyway, The Reluctant Traveler’s competition is Ken Burns’ The American Revolution, which is wild. Did you guys see that series? It was outstanding. Ken Burns really is an American treasure.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of AppleTV+ and The Reluctant Traveler.
This is embarrassing. William’s not nominated for an Emmy. This show is going to probably lose to Ken Burns anyway.
The Fail straight up says that William got two nominations while Meghan only got one, take that Meghan… It’s so deranged, I have no words.
With Love, Meghan was nominated for a Daytime Emmy and The Reluctant Traveler received a Primetime Emmy nom. That’s all I’ve got. Congrats!
That’s exactly what derangers write to put down Meghan as though it’s about quality not simply where categories are included.
I haven’t seen the Reluctant Traveller so I won’t comment on the quality of the writing. However, having Meghan and the heir nominated mostly sound like a PR opportunity for the Emmys and we might heard about this for the next few months.
Can somebody please confirm that the specific episode of the Reluctant Traveller with william is really great and merit a nomination for best writing.
It wasn’t good – William and Levy were both extremely awkward, and it was beyond clear that Levy was basically ordered to do the interview
I am convinced William badgered his way onto the show with some sort of “you can’t film at Windsor unless you include him” edict. #TeamKenBurns
The reach im seeing in uk & usa royalist media to act as if William is Emmy nominated when some of the same media were disparaging Meghan’s Emmy nomination is appalling. Some headlines are straight out lying that William was nominated. It’s really shameless.
One thing that observing the Sussexes coverage is how much the press can lie, push disinformation, be agenda driven etc rather than simply inform. It’s a shame to think if they can lie about things that are so trivial what more serious things are they lying about/have lied about
Saying Kate had cancer instead of having precancerous cells removed. Like that.
Yup. Look at the state of our world.
Those gutter rats have zero shame. As someone mentioned, they colonized this man’s show to actually suggest the Emmy nomination is because of that clown William. If I remember correctly this show has previously won an Emmy.
For William’s episode, it was the two writers, David Reilly and Christine Rose, who were nominated for the Emmy and who might get statues for their mantlepieces. Presumably, the writers are the people who gave Levy the questions to ask Scooter. The nominations certainly didn’t include Scooter King, who invited himself onto Levy’s show.
This is beyond sad and embarrassing. KP needs to make an instagram post yesterday congratulating the two actual nominees (the writers) otherwise they’re complicit.
Yes!! the headlines about “William’s Emmy nomination” are so embarrassing. He wasn’t nominated. A show he appeared on was. And good for the team behind it! That’s great for the writers!
But as executive producer, Meghan herself is nominated and she would get a statue. That’s a big difference between her and William.
i doubt KP will do anything to clarify this because they are probably the ones telling the press to emphasize that Emmys are William’s too.
The Emmy nominations were for the two writers, David Reilly and Christine Rose. They’re presumably the people who gave Levy the interview questions. The nominations certainly weren’t for Scooter King, who invited himself onto Levy’s show.
This is beyond sad and embarrassing. KP needs to post an Insta yesterday congratulating the two actual nominees to clear this up. Otherwise, they’re complicit in this nonsense and guilty of trying to steal the writers’ glory.
KP and these rota rats may have put a jinx on Levi’s show and it may end up losing. William should be planning a celebration of UK’s 3rd place win at the World Cup. Wait, not he or any member of the BRF bothered to show up to support the Three Lions during the tournament.
The Emmy is for the writers…but William get’s the press and praise
** The Kate colonised the Wimbledon Ladies trophy.
The desperation is real.
The British media and royal family fans hypocrisy literally knows no bounds. It’s not even like it was a year later, or even months later they completely changed their tune about the relevancy of the Emmys and how people can “buy” nominations. They have completely changed their description about the relevancy and importance within 48 hours. I mean, HELLO literally wrote, this is why Meghan’s Emmy nom isn’t a big deal.
Do they not realize how pathetic this constant denigrating and then copying, or usurping of other people’s awards for their own glory is? Instead of making them compete, it just highlights the fact that the Wales’ don’t have any real accomplishments. With all the foundational, institutional, and establishment support there’s nothing there.
And now they have to begrudgingly admit that Meghan’s nomination as an executive producer is a big deal, if they’re going to pretend that William appearing on an episode, where other writers wrote the script was a huge deal too.
Speaking of real accompishments and the lack thereof, I’ve been waiting for a post about a paragraph buried in the Scooter&Keen PDA article in the Fail on Friday. The last paragraph says: “It is not believed that any other member of the Royal Family has completed the Three Peaks Challenge, also making the princess’s triumph a royal first.
Kate chose to hide the exact amount she managed to raise, but the Daily Mail understands it was in the region of £1,000 to £2,000.”
Wait, wait. I could have sworn I read that they had raised a million pounds already? Because I remember thinking despite how I feel about them, that’s pretty fantastic, and more evidence of why they need to get off their asses more often.
So that was just made up? Speculation by their sycophantic fans? And how is that even possible? Are they not matching donations? If each person that read that Daily Mail article about the Three peaks challenge gave 1 pound that would have to be more than 1,000??
@dee2 I think the million pounds was from the polo tournament. But that’s unclear if it was from that one polo game/tournament or if it was the total raised from the game over the years. And who knows if that number is verifiable.
I do think it’s a lie, I mean it came out after KC announced that he donated and the Wimbledon X account shared the link too. Probably the 1000-2000 was the day of the challenge, since it hadn’t been publicised at all. That little paragraph lacks any specifics or sources, which is to be expected from the Fail, but I love that they do it to Keen Three Peaks this time.
It’s kind of a moot point as The Reluctant Traveler is up against The American Revolution. Ken Burns’ series have a pretty good record when it comes to Emmy nominations, 17 awards so far if the internet hasn’t led me astray.
I find Eugene Levy charming, and he did his best, but William has what I can only describe as anti-charisma that made the whole thing deeply painful to watch.
The irony of him even being on a show called the “Reluctant Traveler”…
@KellySays well said! He certainly is THE RELUCTANT ROYAL WORKER AT HOME OR ABROAD!!
🎯 Lol, so true.