Gov. Beshear received two calls telling him that Mitch McConnell had passed

I hope we’re not all placated by Mitch McConnell’s proof-of-life photo, released one week ago. Nothing about the photo or McConnell’s “statement” made any sense. There’s a conspiracy going around that McConnell’s staff thought about coming clean but then Lindsey Graham died unexpectedly and so now they’re just trying to ride out the “McConnell is still alive, we swear” story. If McConnell is able to sit up in bed (or one of those hospital recliners) and pose for a photo, then he’s capable of calling up Fox News and asking them to come into his hospital room for a proof-of-life video. Speaking of, Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear revealed late last week that two federal agencies called him and told him that McConnell had already passed away.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said this week that he received two calls from agencies suggesting Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., died while he was in the hospital.
In an interview with Katie Couric uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, Beshear, a Democrat, did not specify which agencies allegedly called him with the news or when the calls were made.
“In fact, I’d gotten two calls from different agencies, not state agencies, suggesting he’d passed,” said Beshear, who has served as governor since December 2019.
Fox News Digital reached out to Beshear and McConnell’s offices for comment.
After nearly a month of being hospitalized, McConnell’s office released a lengthy statement on July 12 saying he was being treated for a fall he suffered in June. A picture of him in a hospital bed alongside his wife was also released. Prior to the announcement, there was speculation about what had happened to McConnell, given that his office did not reveal why he was in the hospital for weeks. Emergency dispatch audio from June 14, the day McConnell was hospitalized, revealed he was “unconscious” and may have suffered a heart attack.
Two different calls from federal agencies telling a governor that one of his state’s senators is dead… that’s so wild. I certainly hope Beshear keeps pressing this issue, because no matter what, I’m positive that state and national Republicans are doing some electoral shenanigans. Keep in mind, McConnell is not running for reelection – this year is his last year in office. This is all about the GOP’s numbers in the Senate and whether or not Beshear gets to appoint McConnell’s replacement, if McConnell is unable to serve the rest of the year because of illness or death.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Mitch McConnell’s Facebook.
It’s possible that photo was taken months ago. There needs to be video.
That photo, including their clothing, physical positions and facial expressions is from years ago when they were posing on a patio.
Have you seen what McTurtle looked like last month, before this “fall”? I found it in multiple places; here’s just one. Check it out:
https://www.reddit.com/r/PoursTea/comments/1uv8rv0/ok_guys_in_all_seriousness_this_was_mitch/.
Multiple sites also said this photo is from his hospitalization from a fall in March 2023
Contrast that to the plump faced, chubbier, non-bruised smiler in the PoL photo they released. Not just the fuller face, but notice the hair: completely white in the senate photo, and streaked with gray in the PoL one.
So unless he went in for a full shell face job, including lifting and plumping with fillers… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I know this is going to sound crazy, but for me, the jeans is the dead giveaway this photo is a fake.
Yep. He was looking alike a corpse just recently. And Seraphina you’re right what hospital patient wears jeans? There’s also a video breakdown finding all the errors in the other photo, including hospital room numbers on the inside of the room etc.
He’s dead. I’m having wine tonight to celebrate.
@Seraphina, who wears jeans while hospitalized?! I’m with you!
Proof of life video necessary, with him speaking & holding today’s newspaper! Although even that is possible to fake these days!
Beshear just needs to play by the R playbook, and appoint a replacement for the remainder of the term. Let the Rs sue to prevent it, and they will have to PROVE to a judge that McTurtle is alive, and not hooked up to life support, if that.
I am so tired of Dems being “polite” and “playing by the rules”. If nothing else, the last 20 years have shown us that Rs are tearing up the rule book, pages at a time, and are ready to just burn the book altogether. We need to stop bringing a knife carved out of soap to a gun fight.
#JustDoIt Andy!!
Until he is presented with a legitimate death certificate, Beshear would be breaking federal law to appoint a replacement. But I’m guessing federal law is being broken by people concealing McConnell’s death. However, I’m not going to be one of those people who goes on the Internet and urges elected Democrats to break the law. Going to prison is not part of the job description for governor.
Sending D politicians to jail / or prison would play into the changes Todd Blanche secretly made in the BoP [Board of Prison] rules when he moved G.Maxwell to the TX facility. It would grant him the power to do the reverse & send / move his boss’s enemies to a supermax prison.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Krw-jjltyuI
This! Just do it! Laws don’t even matter anymore!
I’ve said it before. The Rs and Dems are playing Monopoly. The game starts and the Rs take all the money out of the bank and claim it as theirs. Then they put the go to jail card at the bottom of the deck every time they pick it. Do over! They claim ownership of Park Avenue even though they never bought it.
The Dems keep rolling the dice. Sighing when they pick the jail card and then they sit in jail whining the Rs are cheating and the game is no fun.
Motherfucker flip the game over! Demand return of the money or the game is over or steal the money back. Have a frigging spine!
Calling for the special election would not be illegal and would call their bluff.
Hiding McConnell’s passing is election fraud.
I agree 100%. Andy is being far too nice and reticent to take action. It’s why I wouldn’t support him in a Presidential run – he simply doesn’t have the fighting spirit we need right now. He’s a nice guy and has been pretty effective in Kentucky, but he needs to take ACTION to replace McConnell.
This with bells on! The Dems are too polite, don’t want to step on toes, etc. Get a replacement and let the republicans shit themselves. What is the reason for not doing this?
I gave the reason above but no one is interested I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Republicans can break laws all they want knowing that Trump will pardon them. Beshear doesn’t owe us a willingness to go to prison whether he runs for president or not.
@BrassyRebel — You’re not wrong, but your reason is. It’s not about Bashear not being obligated to risk prison time.
The MAGAts and White Christian Supremacists WANT to push us into abandoning the law and using their playbook. Why?
Because the minute we do, we’ve lost the battle for everything we’re fighting for.
Democrats, liberals, everyone in this country who still has a shred of patriotism, conscience, honor, and PRACTICALITY knows that the only reason we don’t have a King — or a ruling junta — is because in America, the Law is King. So said Thomas Paine, that firebrand immigrant, and of course he was right.
The minute we say laws don’t matter anymore, that’s the moment America is iretrievably dead as a democratic republic. We’re broken now, but we’re still alive, still salvageable.
We have to uphold the law. It’s our only defense against those who literally want to rape and pillage us.
What I want to know is why Bashear can’t go to the hospital to visit Mitch, take a nice big bouquet of flowers and a camera crew from CNN with him. Let’s see the Turtle sit up and talk for 20 minutes on camera!
Wouldn’t it be fraud to keep knowingly drawing Mitch’s Senator salary and benefits if he’s not able to carry out his duties? Or to have the taxpayer on the hook for his “rehabilitation” bills? I’m also curious as to who is supposedly credited with the “proof-of-life” photo – I’ve just seen his office credited generally, I have not seen a credited staffer or professional’s name. Which is what you think you’d want in this situation.
I wonder if this is going to be like the Frankenphoto – if/when things start to go south, I think Elaine Chao is going to end up holding the bag, claiming that she was just trying to help her husband finish out his term, it was his dying wish, she’s just a hapless grieving widow etc etc.
If Beshear has been notified by “agencies” that he’s dead, it sounds like the death was reported through official channels but it is being withheld from public notice. Even so, laws are probably being broken by any cover up. And, as I said, Republicans know they will be pardoned which is definitely NOT an option for Beshear.
What’s blowing my mind is that if he is dead, that they can keep it a secret for this long. Also, help me out because I have been focused on other things, they immediately announced Graham’s death – why not Mitch’s. There must be something at play that I do not see.
Graham’s family immediately announced his death. McConnell’s family is fully complicit in this cover up of whatever it is – because if he’s not dead, he’s incapacitated.
They’re afraid if there’s a special election, Thomas Massie will win, which will send Trump over the edge.
Speculation around why his staff would conceal his death or incapacity are related to different rules in Kentucky re: how the empty seat is filled. In KY, there has to be a special election, a law passed in 2024 by the maga majority in their state leg to keep Beshear from potentially appointing someone to replace their old-AF senator. Note that Beshear has questioned the legality of the law. The special election statute has rules in place as to how far in advance the election would need to be announced (for ballot certification and things of that nature) ahead of the actual special election. The deadline to call a special election before it would just become a part of the general election in November is August 3. The risks (to the GOP) of holding a special election include historical lower turnout for such events, which would theoretically favor the opposing party. But whatever the reason for concealing what’s wrong with McTurtle, his staff, family, and the party are engaged in obvious and potentially illegal shenanigans.
Here’s my understanding: The Republicans have a very slim majority in the Senate and Kentucky has a Democratic governor. So, if Mitch was officially declared dead, Gov. Beshear would be able to appoint someone to finish out the term.
South Carolina, on the other hand, has a Republican governor who simply appointed Lindsay Graham’s sister in his stead. There’s also a rule that limits the governor’s ability to make these kind of appointments right before an election, so Team McConnell really only has to keep up the charade for a little longer.
The way Kentucky’s laws are currently written, Beshear would not be able to appoint someone, just FYI. A special election would be called. The special election would still be a bad scenario for maga in KY.
They are learning from Nigeria on how to play this game.
We once had a president Umaru Yaradua, who died abroad ( some say UK, others Saudi Arabia. Ten years later, we still dont know!!!)
Back to the story, they brought him back into the Abuja airport after cutting off eletricity.
They proceeded to parade a litany of WHO-IS -WHOES in Nigeria into the state house to see a shadowy fiqure that didnt speak but waved from a distance. This went on for almost three months.
However, our country was saved from this pantomime by Late Prof. Dora Akuyili ( the then information minister and mother of the Lady who painted the Obama’s portrait at his presidential library)
She was a great woman who spoke the truth despite threats to her life.
Probably, Kensington Palace took lessons also🤣
Didn’t I see that Elaine chao flew to china a day or so after he went into the hospital? Is there any confirmation that she actually came back and therefore could even be in this photo?
My son is a bit of a news junkie and one night he texted to say Alito was retiring. Then that source quickly retracted.
Cornyn and Thom Thillis aren’t reliable votes for a dastardly replacement justice and without Mitch’s vote they would have a real fight to get someone as truly awful as Alito or Thomas. Alito can’t be replaced …by a moderate…what horrors! I wondered if agencies that know informed the judicial part of the government that Mitch wasn’t recovering like he usually does, there’s no timeline on a return. Or more severe news than that.
I hope Alito is truly suffering and needs to retire but there’s not enough karma in the world to have him suffer as much as he’s dealt out to us. Ditto for Mitch, if he’s alive.