Gov. Beshear received two calls telling him that Mitch McConnell had passed

I hope we’re not all placated by Mitch McConnell’s proof-of-life photo, released one week ago. Nothing about the photo or McConnell’s “statement” made any sense. There’s a conspiracy going around that McConnell’s staff thought about coming clean but then Lindsey Graham died unexpectedly and so now they’re just trying to ride out the “McConnell is still alive, we swear” story. If McConnell is able to sit up in bed (or one of those hospital recliners) and pose for a photo, then he’s capable of calling up Fox News and asking them to come into his hospital room for a proof-of-life video. Speaking of, Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear revealed late last week that two federal agencies called him and told him that McConnell had already passed away.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said this week that he received two calls from agencies suggesting Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., died while he was in the hospital. In an interview with Katie Couric uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, Beshear, a Democrat, did not specify which agencies allegedly called him with the news or when the calls were made.

“In fact, I’d gotten two calls from different agencies, not state agencies, suggesting he’d passed,” said Beshear, who has served as governor since December 2019. Fox News Digital reached out to Beshear and McConnell’s offices for comment. After nearly a month of being hospitalized, McConnell’s office released a lengthy statement on July 12 saying he was being treated for a fall he suffered in June. A picture of him in a hospital bed alongside his wife was also released. Prior to the announcement, there was speculation about what had happened to McConnell, given that his office did not reveal why he was in the hospital for weeks. Emergency dispatch audio from June 14, the day McConnell was hospitalized, revealed he was “unconscious” and may have suffered a heart attack.

[From Fox News]

Two different calls from federal agencies telling a governor that one of his state’s senators is dead… that’s so wild. I certainly hope Beshear keeps pressing this issue, because no matter what, I’m positive that state and national Republicans are doing some electoral shenanigans. Keep in mind, McConnell is not running for reelection – this year is his last year in office. This is all about the GOP’s numbers in the Senate and whether or not Beshear gets to appoint McConnell’s replacement, if McConnell is unable to serve the rest of the year because of illness or death.