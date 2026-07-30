Katie Holmes ‘wasn’t surprised’ by Suri Noelle’s decision to change her name

This week, voter roll records confirmed something widely rumored: Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter changed her legal name from Suri Cruise to Suri Noelle. Reportedly, Suri used “Noelle” as her surname throughout high school in New York, and it’s likely that she legally changed her name around her 18th birthday two years ago. I find it interesting that the discourse around Suri’s name change has been so different than the discourse around Angelina Jolie’s kids dropping the “Pitt” surname. With Angelina’s kids, Angelina is often “blamed” for somehow convincing her children that Brad Pitt sucks – her kids are rarely given ownership of their decisions, it’s always the Villainess Jolie’s fault. But with Suri, I haven’t seen any discourse about “Katie Holmes’ parental alienation” or whatever. Speaking of, Page Six has an exclusive about how Katie feels regarding Suri’s name change.
Katie Holmes is fully behind daughter Suri’s decision to legally drop her estranged dad Tom Cruise’s famous last name.
“Katie wasn’t surprised by Suri’s decision to legally drop ‘Cruise’ from her last name because that’s just who Suri is,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “She’s always been incredibly independent and confident in making her own choices.”
“This also wasn’t something that happened overnight. It was a decision that evolved over time, and Katie respected Suri’s process every step of the way,” the insider said.
According to the source, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum, 47, believes her 20-year-old daughter is “old enough to make her own decisions, and she fully supports whatever she feels is right for her.”
They added: “This wasn’t something Katie pushed or encouraged. It was entirely Suri’s decision. Katie has spent years raising Suri to think for herself and become her own person, and she’s incredibly proud of the confident, independent young woman she’s become. She’s an adult now, and Katie has always believed those kinds of personal decisions are hers to make. More than anything, Katie just wants Suri to be happy and live life on her own terms,” they concluded.
A representative for Holmes did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
Page Six exclusively reported Monday that Suri had legally changed her name to Suri Noelle, adopting her mom’s middle name as her surname after quietly dropping “Cruise.”
[From Page Six]
From what we’ve been able to surmise over the years, Suri has probably not had any contact with Tom Cruise since 2012, when she was about six years old. From that age, she was just raised in a single-parent household, with just her mom and her mom’s family. Notably, Tom has not spent the past 14 years smearing Katie or Suri or crying about parental alienation. Which is, I think, the key to understanding why the pop-culture discourse is so different in this case. But yeah, when a teenager drops her dad’s surname and actually goes through the legal name-change process, it usually indicates that the teenager has their own reasons to do so.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
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New York, NY Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are spotted walking together on the “Happy Hours” set in New York, before Katie starts filming.
Pictured: Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes
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New York City, NY – Suri Cruise, marking her 18th birthday with a walk through NYC streets, faces a new chapter where she can legally share her personal experiences. Despite a public childhood and the complexities of her family dynamics, she steps into adulthood ready to openly discuss her journey and the absence of her father, Tom Cruise, due to his Scientology ties.
Pictured: Suri Cruise
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New York, NY – Katie Holmes enjoys a relaxed stroll with her daughter, Suri Cruise, after a supermarket run in New York City. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying their day out.
Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise
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New York, NY – Katie Holmes enjoys a relaxed stroll with her daughter, Suri Cruise, after a supermarket run in New York City. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying their day out.
Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise
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New York, NY Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are spotted walking together on the “Happy Hours” set in New York, before Katie starts filming.
Pictured: Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes
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New York, NY Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are spotted walking together on the “Happy Hours” set in New York, before Katie starts filming.
Pictured: Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes
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New York, NY Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are spotted walking together on the “Happy Hours” set in New York, before Katie starts filming.
Pictured: Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes
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Bridgehampton, NY Celebrities attended Ferragamo in the Hamptons at Topping Rose House, where the luxury fashion brand hosted an elegant summer gathering. Pictured: Jason Bard Yarmosky, Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Bridgehampton, NY Celebrities attended Ferragamo in the Hamptons at Topping Rose House, where the luxury fashion brand hosted an elegant summer gathering. Pictured: Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Suri Cruise spotted grabbing a coffee in Brooklyn ahead of Thanksgiving.
Suri is home from college for the holidays and is spending time with her mom Katie Homes
Featuring: Suri Cruise
Where: Brooklyn, New York, United States
When: 27 Nov 2024
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
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Suri Cruise looks stylish in a white tank and paisley skirt as she is spotted walking in Brooklyn
Featuring: Suri Cruise
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 09 Jul 2025
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
So happy for Suri and know Katie is proud of the woman she has become
I said the same thing when this news dropped in relation to the difference between Brad and Tom. Tom seems to just be memory-holing his entire marriage to Katie and the fact that they had a child. A lot of people had insight on that article about how Scientology forces you away from family members that can potentially be seen as a threat to their control, so that’s probably the difference.
He’s not going to be dropping gossip tidbits about how he wants to see Suri and how terrible Katie is for keeping her away, he wants her kept away too. But it definitely highlights how the villain Angelina narrative got it’s legs, because it’s the same situation.
Another thing is Kate & Tom’s divorce was remarkably low key giving how super famous they were.
We know how scary & dangerous Scientology is and what they’re capable of, yet Katie kept it quiet so everyone kinda moved on.
I don’t remember Kate & Tom’s divorce being low-key? There was so much reporting about how Kate had escaped and how Scientology was terrifying. Maybe the actual divorce was pretty low key, but the lead up was intense.
I think another key difference was that Tom had been portrayed in the media as very weird. He’d already done so much damage to his brand at that point and everyone thinks Scientology is a very weird and more than slightly nefarious religion.
Angelina has always had a bad girl image. She was painted as the vile seductress who stole Brad away from his good girl All-American wife. Some of that went away while she was married to him, but there was already a strong underlying story to build on.
Not condoning Brad Pitt and his current shenanigans. The kids were old enough that they were fully aware of what was happening and how he acted. You can’t get teenagers to do things they don’t want to do.
Tom Cruise paid for all of Suri’s education and created a trust to set her up for life. Tom and Katie didn’t have a decades-long divorce with each partner suing and counter-suing. Most importantly, there’s never been even a hint of mistreatment within the family dynamic. My guess is that Suri made the decision to avoid the dead-horse screams of “NEPO BABY!!”. She’s been under the radar her whole life and I can see Suri Noelle succeeding more than Suri Cruise.
I think similarly – the discourse isn’t the same because Tom Cruise doesn’t have “sources” talk about Katie Holmes or Suri to the press, how much he misses his daughter, how evil Katie is for keeping her away, etc. That’s not a defense of him – I don’t know how a person can choose a “religion” over their children. But Tom has navigated this way differently than Brad Pitt who is constantly whining to the press.
Both men deserve more criticism, but I think we all know why they don’t get the criticism they deserve. I actually think Brad deserves more criticism than Tom at this point – to our knowledge Tom wasn’t abusive and he certainly hasn’t appeared to use coercive control tactics behind the scenes for the last decade (unlike BP). Katie clearly did a damn good job with Suri, who sounds very well-adjusted.
I disagree that Tom deserves criticism. His private life belongs to him and as you yourself noted, he doesn’t use the press to create a good dad narrative for his audience. Katie wanted out of the marriage and he accepted her wishes. Yes, it was a covert operation but it went as planned and Tom never uttered a word about it. It’s a sad reality but there are literally millions of men and women who’ve walked away from their families, often with reasons as simple as they just felt like leaving. There isn’t enough time in the day to spend looking. for celebrities to hate on. Suri thrived in her father’s absence and that is something to celebrate.
Abandon your child but leave them rich and then you’re okay? 😬🙄🥺
Weird take… his wife had to escape and his child was completely abandoned (dead to him).
I don’t think there’s the same discourse about Katie and parental alienation because of the stance the “church” takes on suppressive people — there’s basically no contact allowed.
Name changes in NY usually involve publishing a notice about the change in a newspaper. It’s a little odd that it has flown underneath the radar.
Notice requirements in NY are frequently waived for teenagers (it was waived, without us even asking for it, when my 17 year old changed their name). Very few people under 20 have massive debts that they are trying to skip out on or professional licenses that have been revoked/suspended (the primary reason for publication requirements is to make sure that creditors & licensing authorities are aware of name changes).
If Katie had sole legal custody, they would not have needed Tom’s permission for Suri to change her name even before she turned 18. NYC public high school diplomas are legal documents and are required to have the student’s legal name, not a preferred name and Suri graduated from a public high school (I’m not sure if she turned 18 before or after she graduated).
Sandi, totally agree.
Amee, They are famous and rich. That law won’t apply to them (such is our country, maybe always).