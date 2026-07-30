Katie Holmes ‘wasn’t surprised’ by Suri Noelle’s decision to change her name

This week, voter roll records confirmed something widely rumored: Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter changed her legal name from Suri Cruise to Suri Noelle. Reportedly, Suri used “Noelle” as her surname throughout high school in New York, and it’s likely that she legally changed her name around her 18th birthday two years ago. I find it interesting that the discourse around Suri’s name change has been so different than the discourse around Angelina Jolie’s kids dropping the “Pitt” surname. With Angelina’s kids, Angelina is often “blamed” for somehow convincing her children that Brad Pitt sucks – her kids are rarely given ownership of their decisions, it’s always the Villainess Jolie’s fault. But with Suri, I haven’t seen any discourse about “Katie Holmes’ parental alienation” or whatever. Speaking of, Page Six has an exclusive about how Katie feels regarding Suri’s name change.

Katie Holmes is fully behind daughter Suri’s decision to legally drop her estranged dad Tom Cruise’s famous last name. “Katie wasn’t surprised by Suri’s decision to legally drop ‘Cruise’ from her last name because that’s just who Suri is,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “She’s always been incredibly independent and confident in making her own choices.” “This also wasn’t something that happened overnight. It was a decision that evolved over time, and Katie respected Suri’s process every step of the way,” the insider said. According to the source, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum, 47, believes her 20-year-old daughter is “old enough to make her own decisions, and she fully supports whatever she feels is right for her.” They added: “This wasn’t something Katie pushed or encouraged. It was entirely Suri’s decision. Katie has spent years raising Suri to think for herself and become her own person, and she’s incredibly proud of the confident, independent young woman she’s become. She’s an adult now, and Katie has always believed those kinds of personal decisions are hers to make. More than anything, Katie just wants Suri to be happy and live life on her own terms,” they concluded. A representative for Holmes did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Page Six exclusively reported Monday that Suri had legally changed her name to Suri Noelle, adopting her mom’s middle name as her surname after quietly dropping “Cruise.”

[From Page Six]

From what we’ve been able to surmise over the years, Suri has probably not had any contact with Tom Cruise since 2012, when she was about six years old. From that age, she was just raised in a single-parent household, with just her mom and her mom’s family. Notably, Tom has not spent the past 14 years smearing Katie or Suri or crying about parental alienation. Which is, I think, the key to understanding why the pop-culture discourse is so different in this case. But yeah, when a teenager drops her dad’s surname and actually goes through the legal name-change process, it usually indicates that the teenager has their own reasons to do so.