The Mail celebrated Sophie Winkleman’s birthday by comparing her to Meghan

Sophie Winkleman was always a well-known British actress, but royalists only began hyping her up specifically when the Sussexit happened. Sophie played along and then some. Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, so she’s a “member of the royal family too,” just like the Duchess of Sussex. The compare-and-contrast was obvious, and royalists have spent years acting as if Meghan could have Sophie’s life but Meghan was just too American or selfish or what have you. To make matters even dumber, both Sophie and Meghan are Leos – Meghan’s birthday is August 4th (today), while Sophie’s 46th birthday is tomorrow, August 5th. As you can imagine, the Daily Mail is having a normal one as they celebrate Sophie’s birthday.
In his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry claimed his father said Meghan Markle could continue her life on screen rather than become a working royal after their wedding. But while the Duke and Duchess declined King Charles’s suggestion, Sophie Winkleman has proved that it’s perfectly possible to pursue a successful acting career while wedded to a member of the Royal Family.
Those less acquainted with the royals might know her better as Big Suze in Channel 4’s Peep Show, or as Zoey in Two And A Half Men – but alongside her glittering on-screen career, she has long been an asset to the Firm. The actress, 45, has maintained her understated nature since marrying her prince charming, Lord Frederick Windsor, 47, the eldest child of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, in a glittering ceremony at Hampton Court Palace in 2009.
And so much she has achieved during that time: Alongside starring in hit shows, she serves as a patron for charity School-Home Support to amplify the voices of disadvantaged families grappling with homeschooling hurdles and has stood in the cold selling copies of The Big Issue to call for action on homelessness, to name a few. It’s a presence so impactful yet decidedly low-key that royal biographer and historian Richard Fitzwilliams believes the mother-of-two, who will mark her 46th birthday [on Wednesday], should serve as the ‘template’ for future generations of royals.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Fitzwilliams said: ‘Sophie Winkelman, married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Prince Michael of Kent, has it all when she turns 46 on 5 August and knows it. She is big on stage, screen and television so, along with being a member of the extended Royal Family, is a fascinating template for its future members. She does charity work, speaks her mind on issues such as smartphones and also has the ability to give an interview and sound both posh and trendy. It is clear that Sophie, who comes from an artistic family and is half-sister to the television presenter Claudia Winkelman, combines a highly successful career with motherhood so well.’
Fitzwilliams continued: ‘She appears at royal gatherings such as Royal Ascot in the Carriage procession and Trooping the Colour, though no longer from the balcony. Sophie radiates individuality and practices what she preaches when it comes to social media, though the Royal Family relies on this a good deal. She is someone who is idiosyncratic and self-deprecating but with a substantial career and success in bringing up two girls, even if one defies her and uses social media. She is down-to-earth and involved in charities for vulnerable children, medical care and homelessness. So no one could accuse her of being out of touch or entitled, as they do to several royals. She has a personality that is distinctive but also has a keen sense of fun. She is also in a happy marriage with Lord Frederick, who is 54th in line to the throne. They make a very happy couple.’
Once you understand that every single thing written about the left-behinds is meant to be a subtweet of Harry and Meghan, everything falls into place. They’re not even subtle about it – Harry and Meghan’s names appear before Sophie’s in this piece. What’s especially crazy is that Sophie and her ghoulmaxxing husband could have been a template for Harry & Meghan’s “half-in” life – invited to family events and working with charity, but doing their own thing, making their own money and living their lives away from the oppressive Windsor rules. ‘Twas not to be. And honestly, no one looks at Freddie Windsor and thinks “oh, Sophie’s life is goals!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Get that man to Sephora ASAP and get him some concealer. His under eye circles are as bad as mine. (And that’s not a good thing.)
Nicole, do not compare yourself to the inbred Nosferatu in that photo.
I’m not sure where ‘inbred’ comes in. His mother was born Katharine Worsley in Yorkshire and I’m not aware of any royal connection.
His mother is Christine von Reibnitz (aka Princess Michael of Kent).
@Notmika 💀💀💀🤣😂
I thought he has a little something something that looks like Willie Won’t Scoot.
Anne Kane, his mother is Princess Michael of Kent, she of the Black sheep named Venus and Serena and the screaming at a table of Black Apple in New York, not the Duchess of Kent. The Duchess of Kent was his aunt.
I was thinking Uncle Fester.
Meghan gets to sleep with Prince Harry. This Sophie Winkleman gets to sleep with that ghoul of a husband she has.
Just that single fact alone puts paid to it. #MeghanWins It always cracks me up when they try to paint Meghan as wanting a royal life. It’s like they completely forget SHE LEFT THE ROYALS. She has the man and life that she wanted.
I would call Van Helsing or an Exorcist !
I honestly decided, after serious study of the first picture, that he and his wife were wearing relatively subtle Zombie makeup.
Ewwwwww
He really looks like Uncle Fester and it really surprised me. Not that there is anything wrong with that! You do you boo.
MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY 1000 % Uncle Fester. What is going on with that man, is this a vitamin deficiency? a lack of sleep? an organ shutdown?
Cryptkeeper chic, I guess. What’s funny to me is that he resembles Dmitri Romanov–the Grand Duke who was part of the conspiracy that killed Rasputin. Back in the early 20th century, this look was considered handsome. To me it reads “I’m thinking about expiring, but I’m too lazy to do it today.”
I mean, Freddie’s grandmother and great-grandmother were Romanovs, so it tracks.
😂
“I’m thinking about expiring, but I’m too lazy to do it today.” Oh, gad, perfect! 🤣
@mimsy Dimitri, like Marina Kent, were also descended from the Romanov side of the Greek royals and thus double Romanovs via Nicholas I.
He and Marina Kent were first cousins on the Greek side as grandchildren of Queen Olga (Grand duchess Olga Constantinova).
Dimitri’s mother Alexandra Greece then married Grand Duke Paul.
Marina father Nicholas Greece married Grand Duchess Helen.
He had his mother’s face and the Windsor hairline.
I almost sprayed tea everywhere with your Uncle Fester comparison! Omg, who was desperate for a title because I mean, does the man not eat fruit or veg? That’s some serious vitamin c deficiency happening. Maybe he’s got a great sense of humour?
He apparently was a raging coke head party animal back in the day which shows in his appearance.
IRC Rebel Wilson has a story about going to a s@x party in LA where a lesser known British Royal was there and hard drugs were passed round; and it was believed he was said British Royal as they were living in LA at the time. Don’t know if he’s clean but long term drug abuse takes a toll on ur appearance.
Put a black and white striped suit on him and he’s Beetlejuice 😳. It’s very disturbing and I don’t know why a woman who knows about makeup and presumably concealer, doesn’t help him look more appealing in public.
Oh, this is a woman whose concealer was all too prominent in photos for one of Katie Keen’s Christmas carols.
The last line really says it all, right? She’s married to the 54th in line to the throne. The press only cares her about because of her acting career so that they can use that to attack Meghan. My guess is if you asked anyone on the street of London, “what is the name of the son of Prince Michael of Kent” they would like at you like you had three heads, even if they knew who HE was.
Sophie is not married to a grandchild of the late queen who is the son of the current king, so despite the media’s best efforts, her life has pretty much no similarity to Meghan’s.
Yeah, half-in-half-out works just fine when your hub is *54th* in line to the throne, but when you’re married to the king’s son? Apparently not. And certainly not if you’re a Black American duchess, oh no!
Ghoulmaxxing, lol.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Freddie Windsor is the most ghoulish looking human I’ve ever seen, with the exception of not-see Stephen miller.
Ludicrous. Not only are she and her husband not working royals, he is so far down the line of succession as to be practically invisible to the naked eye. (50-something I think). But for some reason, every so often there is an article trying to big her up as some kind of secret weapon of the royals.
It’s just self promotion I think. She’s well connected (via her own family) and can easily find someone to write this sort of guff.
Ghoulmaxxing is so apt of a description, I don’t think anything will ever top it!!
That being said, the write up they gave Sophie they could have given Meghan as well. Successful television shows? Check. Happy marriage? Check. Philanthropic endeavors? Check. Speaks out about important issues and works to amplify marginalized voices. Check and check.
So they realize that these are good things, but apparently they’re horrible and rule-breaking and selfish and entitled only when Meghan does it? How long are they going to keep this longing up? It’s already been 6 years of this nonsense. Are we going to have another 20 years of pink shoes bad on Sunday when Meghan wears them, pink shoes good on Monday when Kate wears them?
Just write fairly about her. Access to the BRF is not worth it. They are giving you NOTHING. Is your racism and xenophobia that strong?
Wut? Is the Fail now just ignoring the fact that H&M explicitly can’t have this life because they were not allowed to be half in – half out by Saint Elizabeth II?
Y’know, I always thought that was cruel (and a bunch of other adjectives not fit for this blog lol) of Lizzy, but the more I thought about it, I think it was a *huge* gift to H&M. She must’ve known the 1/2 in part would still give Chuckles, and eventually Scoots, WAY to much say about H&M’s projects and lives, and make H&M dance to “pay the piper”, still being scapegoated, making *just* enough to survive w/out “handouts”, and esp. control over Archie (and subsequently Lili).
I agree. I think she could see a disaster coming. Because no others are true half in/half out. They may appear at royal events but they aren’t working royals. When it’s been attempted—Andrew as trade ambassador and Edward and Sophie soon after their marriage—it proved a disaster. And they didn’t have the effed up family dynamics to deal with. Full escape was the only answer and the Sussexes are healthier and more successful for it.
His eyes totally freak me out, each and every time I see a pic of him. Combined with chicken belly white skin… *shudder*. (No offense to chickens meant, I am so pale I call myself CBW lol)
UK CBers, is/was she a big deal actress there? I mean, “Star of stage, screen, and television”, “Glittering career”… I only heard of her on 3 1/2 men, and it wasn’t a huge role ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .
She was on Peep Show and she was fabulous.
Big in Britain, maybe? Certainly not in the US.
And does she or they really ‘work’ for the royal family? Do they have royal patronages and/or charities? They get invited to events (sort of like how you invite your cousins to things) but they lack balcony privileges.
It seems to me like they are trying to find any person who is related to come and ‘work’ for them because the core group of royals is rapidly aging and Will is realizing that a streamlined kingdom means that he and Kate will actually have to work.
They don’t work for the royals. They attend larger events and have patronages like lots of rich and/or aristocratic people.
I saw her on an episode of Endeavor and maybe one of the murder mysteries, like Midsomer or a Poirot or something?
Don’t know if this is what you’re thinking of, but she had a small role in two episodes of PBS’ Sanditon, an Austen based costume drama a few years back. Played an important society lady (so no big stretch) supposedly a “close friend of the POW”. I didn’t know who she was at the time. Really enjoyed her character and thought she was quite good.
Dude, WTF?
Is this man tired or fasting or something?
Ghoulmaxxing is the correct take for Freddie Kruger here.
Tim Burton ass looking couple. I kind of love the look. I stan a ghoul.
Ded lol
Isn’t he the Nosferatu William doppleganger?
Are these the same people who screeched about Meghan being D list and yet this woman (I am British and I’ve barely heard of her) is a massive success on stage and screen. do me a favour, your racism is showing again DM.
Right? Megan was main cast. I had to google who this lady played: Love interest in 2 very late seasons. Did she even have her name in the credits?
Ghoulmaxxing?!?!? 💀
I LIVE! 😝
What are we doing here? Sophie and Meghan’s situations were not the same. It’s come out that the Palace was interfering with scripts for Suits. There was no way Meghan could have continued on the show married to Harry. Plus there was an expectation that Meghan’s role was to support Harry. It’s a bit rich for the press to say that Sophie Winkleman’s life could have been the template for Harry and Meghan when the Palace refused to accept Harry’s proposal to do just as Winkleman and her husband are doing.
Oh, what was the BRF changing in Suits scripts? I don’t remember hearing that.
I have never heard of this woman. I have never seen anything she was in and her husband is no Prince Charming.
I love the praise they’re heaping on her with her sparkling acting career 🤣. I loved peep show, it’s hysterical, but it’s insanely down market casting for “someone in the royal family”.
lol Sophie isn’t even the most famous person in her family. Claudia is instantly recognizable to most Brits. Sophie is mostly known as her half-sister.
Kaiser , I have a bone to pick with you. If you don’t mind , please put up a warning before posting pictures of the living dead . You can’t convince me he isn’t a ghost walking among us .
Snerk!
😵
Who is she and why does that man look like a youthful version of Uncle Fester?
Just found me new favorite word, goulmaxxing 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I don’t think these two do any “work” on behalf of the royal family, though. They are part of the wider family and always invited by Elizabeth to Windsor gatherings. She always included all her cousins and their children, as well as Margaret’s children and their children. She was a matriarch who really projected the idea of a “royal family.” Mind you, Elizabeth was the one who got all her cousins working on behalf of the “firm.” However, she supported all of them because of it too. None of this Charles having no money for the wife of one of his sons who would have been one of his main supports.
Is her husband a ghost? Good lord.
Yeah all I get is he has crazy eyes and her face looks frozen into the same expression. But I guess anything will do if it provides an opportunity to bash the Sussexes. Rinse and repeat.
He looks both ill and possessed.
That man looks like a ghoul. How appallingly. I can’t even imagine sleeping next to that man or having sex with him. Those Windsors are an ugly bunch 🤢
We aren’t stupid and we are more than capable of seeing that these two women and what their roles or expectations were(are) inside of that institution are two different things. So it’s an insult to us to pretend that a woman who married into the royal family in 2009 and has no real roles inside the royal family other than appearing at the occasional family gathering and not actually work on behalf of the royal family as a senior working royal, as Meghan was. The two situations aren’t the same just because they both married into the same royal family and both have acting on their résumés. I don’t recall seeing Sophie’s wedding, pregnancies, charity work, royal tours or royal engagements heavily reported on at a global level. I don’t even recall hearing her being listed as a senior working royal. There is no comparison to what Sophie does as an actress married into the family and what Meghan, as a married in senior working royal who expected to focus more on helping others and representing the royal family in a more philanthropic manner at a global scale. Meghan stepped down from acting because she genuinely thought that she would be able to use her experience and love of helping others to make a tangible difference in the world and as she said in the interview, she was “boots on the ground” representing the royal family as a senior working royal. She walked in thinking that she was welcomed and that she would be able to genuinely help others with the work she did with the Together Cookbook, Vogues guest editorial, Smart Works capsule collection, their South Pacific tour to Australia, Fiji and New Zealand as well as their royal tours to Morocco and South Africa. All of that and a so much more in a span of a year and a half while pregnant or with an infant isn’t the same as a family member who occasionally shows up to family functions without the weight of the world and UK media on her back without any family support or defense. The two are not the same and it’s very revealing that the Fail is trying to equate the woman of color who had more pressure and expectations put on her shoulders to the white woman who is allowed to simply exist in this family without any pressure or expectations.
If you remember, Charles told Harry that the family could not afford Meghan, and that she could continue as an actress to support herself. And I believe this was just before they were married. If she had continued as an actress on Suits, this would also have meant she would have had to spend the majority of her time in Canada. Duh! Good way to strain and end a marriage!
And this suggestion was at a time when William was living in a palace or two, and Harry was in a tiny cottage with worn out furniture and almost no spending money for clothing. This showed Meghan and certainly Harry what his real position was in the family. And Charles wondered why they moved to America to make their own living in spite of having been given a home by QII??? (Note that M&H had to pay rent on that gift as well as several million $s making it livable for a family. Frankly, not much of a “gift.”)
Meghan married the hottest Windsor and many people still can’t deal with it.
I know Sophie from Peep Show, and she was good in it. But she was only in 10 episodes. She wasn’t even the most famous alumnus; that would be Olivia Coleman. I can’t speak for her other work, but I understand her career to be respectable. I really hope her “Prince Charming” is charming enough to make up for other deficiencies. And no, I am not speaking strictly of looks. It’s for having to have that CUNextTuesday for a MiL. The ridiculousness of this article needs no further comment.