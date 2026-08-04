The Mail celebrated Sophie Winkleman’s birthday by comparing her to Meghan

Sophie Winkleman was always a well-known British actress, but royalists only began hyping her up specifically when the Sussexit happened. Sophie played along and then some. Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, so she’s a “member of the royal family too,” just like the Duchess of Sussex. The compare-and-contrast was obvious, and royalists have spent years acting as if Meghan could have Sophie’s life but Meghan was just too American or selfish or what have you. To make matters even dumber, both Sophie and Meghan are Leos – Meghan’s birthday is August 4th (today), while Sophie’s 46th birthday is tomorrow, August 5th. As you can imagine, the Daily Mail is having a normal one as they celebrate Sophie’s birthday.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry claimed his father said Meghan Markle could continue her life on screen rather than become a working royal after their wedding. But while the Duke and Duchess declined King Charles’s suggestion, Sophie Winkleman has proved that it’s perfectly possible to pursue a successful acting career while wedded to a member of the Royal Family.

Those less acquainted with the royals might know her better as Big Suze in Channel 4’s Peep Show, or as Zoey in Two And A Half Men – but alongside her glittering on-screen career, she has long been an asset to the Firm. The actress, 45, has maintained her understated nature since marrying her prince charming, Lord Frederick Windsor, 47, the eldest child of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, in a glittering ceremony at Hampton Court Palace in 2009.

And so much she has achieved during that time: Alongside starring in hit shows, she serves as a patron for charity School-Home Support to amplify the voices of disadvantaged families grappling with homeschooling hurdles and has stood in the cold selling copies of The Big Issue to call for action on homelessness, to name a few. It’s a presence so impactful yet decidedly low-key that royal biographer and historian Richard Fitzwilliams believes the mother-of-two, who will mark her 46th birthday [on Wednesday], should serve as the ‘template’ for future generations of royals.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Fitzwilliams said: ‘Sophie Winkelman, married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Prince Michael of Kent, has it all when she turns 46 on 5 August and knows it. She is big on stage, screen and television so, along with being a member of the extended Royal Family, is a fascinating template for its future members. She does charity work, speaks her mind on issues such as smartphones and also has the ability to give an interview and sound both posh and trendy. It is clear that Sophie, who comes from an artistic family and is half-sister to the television presenter Claudia Winkelman, combines a highly successful career with motherhood so well.’

Fitzwilliams continued: ‘She appears at royal gatherings such as Royal Ascot in the Carriage procession and Trooping the Colour, though no longer from the balcony. Sophie radiates individuality and practices what she preaches when it comes to social media, though the Royal Family relies on this a good deal. She is someone who is idiosyncratic and self-deprecating but with a substantial career and success in bringing up two girls, even if one defies her and uses social media. She is down-to-earth and involved in charities for vulnerable children, medical care and homelessness. So no one could accuse her of being out of touch or entitled, as they do to several royals. She has a personality that is distinctive but also has a keen sense of fun. She is also in a happy marriage with Lord Frederick, who is 54th in line to the throne. They make a very happy couple.’