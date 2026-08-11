Martha Stewart has no intention of ‘retracting her story’ about Duchess Meghan?

Last week was surprisingly full of Martha Stewart drama. Martha covered last week’s issue of People Magazine, and she gave them an exclusive interview. People asked her an innocent question about how often she goes out to parties these days, and within her answer, Martha announced that she had recently attended a dinner party in California which was also attended by the Duchess of Sussex. Martha said: “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace. I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.” Within a day, an unnamed source pushed back, saying that Martha and Meghan were not seated together and Meghan did not speak about her UK visit.
Then, to make matters even funnier, the host/hostess of the dinner party went to People Magazine and also pushed back on Martha, saying: “I sat next to Meghan at the dinner party, and this account of what happened is simply untrue. Meghan didn’t talk about her European vacation other than to say the family had a great time. Meghan has always been a fan of Martha’s and enjoyed getting to meet her briefly at the dinner.” My interpretation of all of this is kind of different than most people. Like, I thought Martha was downright bragging about being in the same space as Meghan – Martha clearly couldn’t wait to gossip about it with People Mag, and she spilled her tea like a nosy busybody (which is what she is). Meghan would have shrugged it off, except that Martha included that bit about “I know she was talking about” her UK visit. Meghan has seen comments like this blow up a million times before, so her people pushed back quickly, and possibly even contacted the dinner party host and asked them to go to People. Well, according to Rob Shuter, Meghan has also tried to contact Martha:
Martha Stewart may have thought her People interview was just another friendly chat. Then she mentioned Meghan Markle — and suddenly, we had a celebrity standoff. Martha said she had recently attended a California dinner with Meghan after Meghan returned from the palace, and suggested Meghan had been gossiping about the trip. Then Meghan’s camp pushed back.
The dinner’s host contacted People and called Martha’s account “simply untrue,” insisting Meghan said nothing about the European trip beyond “the family had a great time.” Martha was even described as “confused.” Ouch.
Martha has not publicly responded yet, but my sources tell me she has no intention of retracting her story.
“Martha said what she said,” one source tells me. “She was there, she remembers the conversation and she has no reason to invent it.”
Now comes the twist: I’m told Meghan has tried to reach Martha directly.
“Meghan would rather talk to Martha directly than let this become a bigger thing,” an insider tells me. “She wants to clear the air and doesn’t want this hanging over them.”
That would fit Meghan’s approach to celebrity feuds. When Gwyneth Paltrow was once asked about rumors involving Meghan, she famously said she didn’t understand the rumor before turning the camera toward Meghan, who was sitting beside her eating pie. Meghan simply shrugged and later reposted the clip. But Martha isn’t Gwyneth. This time, I’m told, Martha is standing by her story — while Meghan is trying to make peace.
What “story”? Martha’s whole story was that she overheard Meghan say something about her UK trip during a dinner party. That was it – just a piece of gossip about something Martha halfway overheard. The host has come out and said that it didn’t happen like that. I would argue both “versions” are probably true – someone asked Meghan about her summer travels, and she probably said something vague and appropriate for a dinner party, like “we had a lovely time, it was nice to see family.” And it would also make sense if Meghan was trying to contact Martha directly, just to clear the air.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Meghan is not trying to contact Martha. This is a complete lie like rob shuter’s many other lies such as H&M are looking to do a public apology. This is more of the same with idea Meghan is reaching out to suggest she’s the one in the wrong, similar to the goal of the apology to the Windsors. Also this is just a way to extend the boring Martha ‘feud’ story.
Rob Shuter has zero sources and is a grifter like a Neil Sean, Kinsey scholfield etc. it’s so funny that this guy cannot even say whose dinner it was but yea he knows the tea.
💯
Shutter’s Substack is just fanfiction in my opinion. I don’t believe Meghan has given them any thought! The story was corrected Meghan has moved on!
A decrepit ex-con, wholly unnewsworthy in the recent past, finds an audience with gossip about vague statements from Meghan, allegedly overheard at a dinner party, and, astonishingly, declines to retract the gossip that brought her the attention she seeks.
The only interesting thing about this story is can we gossip who the host was? Someone powerful enough to clap back without fear of getting Martha even more riled up? I vote Kris Jenner.
The Netflix guy and his wife (sorry, can’t remember their names!).
Good guess. I’d bet on it.
Someone big in the entertaining industry, who lives (partly) in California, and hosts rich A-listers private dinner parties.
Oprah?
Or maybe a new arrival, building their rich people/A-listers network.
Emma Grede?
X tweets about Martha were all about her time in jail, she went to jail because she lied about her insider trading, so lying is nothing new to Martha.
She threw shade at Paltrow also.
This guy is ALWAYS lying. I said this yesterday, but he has had numerous ” scoops” blown up this year. He’s pulling this out of his butt. Meghan has zero reason to try to clear the air with someone that lied on her. This is just them making it sound like she longs for Martha’s approval.
It’s funny though, I missed that the host themselves pushed back. I don’t think it was from Meghan reaching out though. Martha broke a pretty big etiquette standard, there’s gossiping over dinner at Delmonico’s, and there’s telling People magazine. The host is probably worried about people coming to their parties in the future if this is the amount of discretion their guests show.
And I still just want to know the dinner menu but sigh here we are.
I wish Meghan would just be like, “I’m allowed to talk about my vacation, and to suggest otherwise is actually bizarre and crazy”. Because it really, really is. The unhingedness of it all apparently needs to be directly called out. A denial runs the risk of the RR and the tabloids interpreting it as the Sussexes acceding a sort of soft control, however limited, over what they can say or do in private. “Give them an inch…”, etc.
🎯
It is the silly season for the royal reporters – the Windsors are all on vacation and worse, they have no idea when and where the Sussexes will pop up as they don’t have access. I think it’s not a terrible strategy for this blogger to try and stretch out this story and maybe bait Martha into responding more.
I laughed at the audacity of “she was there, she remembers the conversation”. Girl, you were eavesdropping! You weren’t part of the conversation! You were craning your neck trying to catch any drops of tea you could.
I doubt Meghan is trying to contact Martha over this. It’s just not really a big enough story. Martha heard Meghan mention “travel” or “summer trip” and assumed it was about visiting Charles and that was enough for her.
Like Kaiser I found it amusing that Martha is namedropping Meghan and what she said really isnt a big deal. I think the dinner party host only pushed back so the tabloids would back off.
That’s exactly the point—she hadn’t even heard it (not to mention that it’s hard to hear something that never happened). At first, that’s what she said—much like the “I had dinner with Meghan” claim—but then she “clarified” that they had merely been at the same party, and someone had said they heard someone else say… :))))
But the host is in this story clarifying what Meghan did say. so she said something about the vacation, which is completely fine and normal and the only people freaking out about are the british tabloids.
and if you look back at what Martha said – she was always clear that they were guests at the same dinner party, and she never said she heard Meghan say something directly. She said “I know she was talking about it.”
So Martha is just being a messy gossip and like I said, it really isn’t a big story. I think its funny that Martha is tacitly acknowledging Meghan’s fame.
Even people who don’t like Meghan think this is a bad look for Martha. Doubt she will be invited to many more parties.
Did Martha say she overheard Meghan talk about it or did Martha say “I know Meghan talked about it.”
One is directly hearing it, the other is just surmising it
First she said she heard Meghan say… then that someone said someone else had heard… :)))
The original quote from Martha is in the article:
“I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.” So it sounds like she and Meghan maybe said hello to each other and then the rest is just Martha repeating gossip, making something up entirely, etc.
Martha being messy. She knew what she was doing.
Stewart “heard” first, Meghan talk about her time in England; and in the next version of the story, it was a matter of someone hearing that someone else had heard… :))
The myth of the famous Stewart has crumbled and she has completely discredited herself. I only heard of this woman—and saw her face—when she started criticizing Meghan’s jam; She clung desperately of her back and doesn’t let go.
Ugh, what a witch…
If you only heard of Martha a year ago, then you really dont know anything about her.
And no, the original quote is that Martha “knew Meghan was talking about it” which implies she heard from someone else.
“after Meghan returned from the palace,” Meghan didn’t go to the palace, Portugal, Highgrove, Athorp and a Scottish island? Is all I remember. Why would she go to the palace?
This whole thing is stupid. Martha was being a busy body and made some assumptions. I believe she tracks Meghan’s moves like a deranger. It would have been great if she didn’t talk about Meghan but she lacks discretion.
I remember actually sitting. Next to Martha at a small dinner at her neighbor’s house in Bedford, NY not long after she was paroled. In the middle of the conversation she actually weighed in with the line, “after I was released from prison,….” True story. The resulting silence was deafening. I never told the story before but now I know she doesn’t mind spilling tea about a dinner party she attended, no matter how inaccurate the account was and no matter if it causes tabloid problems for the other guests. So what the hell!
…….. and then what did she say next?? dont stop the gossip train!!! lol
I saw the video of Martha speaking those words and her whole attitude, tone of voice, body language when speaking about Meghan – who she brought up unprompted – was one of unconcealed MOCKERY, derision, dismissal. She clearly WANTED to be seen/heard being dismissive of Meghan and everything she does. The raised eyebrow, the smirk, the shrug of the shoulders, the LAUGHING, the “so, go from there…” everything. Worse than a Karen. It’s like she just HAD to get that off her chest and wanted it on record that she didn’t “rate” M or her skills or her ability to move from one role to another, flawlessly and with ease. She had to stick the boot in. Worse than a mean girl. A spiteful woman was what I saw. She KNEW what she was doing and the effect her words would have and how far they would spread. It was intentional, and way beyond just name-dropping. She was literally slagging her off, as the Brits would say. Unprompted.
I don’t see how she can be given any grace or even plausible deniability after that video.
For the curious, the video is included in a commentry by The Notorious JTB on social media, which is quite insightful.
So first, the UK media and derangers tried pushing the “inappropriate friends” angle to distract from the comments about the warmth between the two at the charity event in Canada, then when that failed, they returned to dredging up a one-sided “beef” with Stewart – even after the HOST came out and stated that Martha Stewart lied. Is this part of “Operation torpedo M’s Emmy chances”?
Forgot to add that one of the main reasons so many people have been thrashing about trying to distract from Meghan’s attendance at that dinner party which Martha Stewart also attended is that it was described as a dinner for A-listers which they are always claiming that she is not, and then Vogue named Meghan on their best dressed A-listers list this week after the charity event attendance. 😀
Seriously, Magda?! That’s amazing!!!
– *Vogue* magazine included Meghan on its list of best-dressed stars. – I’m so happy. Well-deserved 😍
@Kasztanka Yes indeed, but it’s not the first time they’ve done it, not even the first time this year. It’s just that this time the derangers are losing it over the “A-list” label, which more and more publications appear to be applying to Meghan after years of British media and their American arms attempting to denigrate her career and describe her otherwise.
I’ll add that I don’t know whether there is a difference between the paper magazine and the online publication, but the article was posted online at any rate, written by a man whose name escapes me. Just saw it last night.
Huh. So the whole thing was in a video? Just watched. I think the interviewer maybe did ask about Meghan off camera though.
Indeed. I hadn’t watched the video when i first commented on her people interview but thought from the text Martha was being shady about Meghan’s career. And then finding out that SHE brought up Meghan unprompted and combined with it not being Martha’s first time commenting on her, she clearly knew what she was doing & what impact could be.
From the way she said “I had dinner with Meghan Markle…” it seemed to me that Martha was the one who brought it up – that’s why people said she was name dropping. Otherwise she would not have stated the full name, she would have replied to the interviewer by saying “Oh, I had dinner with *her*” . Yes, the interviewer did ask Meghan-related questions later on, but it appears that it was Martha who had a load to get off her chest and could not wait for the inevitable prompts. If it were anyone else I’d assume that she had been given talking points and wanted to get them out before she forgot what she was supposed to say 😀 . But she was clearly just being a total B, and revelling in it.
Exactly.👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
It was intentional and spiteful.
Hmm, white woman tells lies to the media about a Black woman trying to play into the deception narrative. Martha did this with intention and to cause malice. A very dangerous woman.
I don’t think Martha said anything that made Meghan look bad. It was a throwaway comment that has been blown way out of proportion.
She did though.
And a racist.
Martha bitter that SHE was not the main attraction.
I am sure she did not over hear anything and just assumed.
She’s always got some off brand statement about something. (eyeroll)
The problem with this for me was never that she saw Meghan and was ease dropping on a conversation she couldn’t really hear, but it’s the part when she tried to put Meghan in a box as in who and what she should be. Like wtf does she Think she is to tell anyone what career path they are allowed in. I watched the interview and the way she laughed while saying it. Tells me Martha is a mean spiteful B who thinks the home making space is hers and hers alone and only she gets to make career changes.
This whole thing is a tempest in a teapot.
What Martha said, and what Martha said Meghan said, were not worth all of this angst.
Martha Stewart is at that age and place where she’s going to say whatever she wants, whenever she wants. This is totally on brand for her and she has a new Netflix show, Martha Cooks, dropping this month… the promo features her making jam and preserves.
And I can totally see Meghan reaching out Martha because why wouldn’t she? Don’t be surprised if Meghan makes an appearance on Martha’s show…
Yes I guess all this palava may help promo for the new show and is perhaps why Martha brought up Meghan randomly in that interview.
To use Martha’s phrase not sure it follows that Meghan would be on Martha’s show as she hasn’t given any indication she rates Meghan’s efforts in this space but you never know.
FFS, so Martha said Meghan was “talking about it,” but we don’t have any context for what “it” is. Did someone ask “How was your trip?” and she answered? Did she talk about the airline, the Spencers, the food, anything? Martha has no idea what was said and didn’t specify, so there’s no reason for her to retract anything.
Well, maybe Martha could admit that she doesn’t KNOW if Meghan said anything specific (other than, e.g., we had a great time) about her visit to the Palace (Highgrove).
I suspect that Martha said the Palace because the King had already talked about the visit and most Non British people would assume that the King lives in a palace. He lives at Clarence House in London and Highgrove mainly, which is just a large house.
Never liked her. Cold, nasty bitch willing to claw her way to the top at everyone’s expense. A female version of Trump, maybe without the racism and vendettas. And of course I’d rather have her than T. as president. One thousand times over I’d say yes to that. She’d also have much less crazy and vulgarity.
They are friends.
At least if Martha were President, the White House and it’s gardens wouldn’t be lying on ruins. I’m pretty sure the reflecting pool would also be looking good.
Good point!
The local news was reporting that there were five men involved in that insider trading scam, but only Martha got time for it.
If your local news stations is reporting Martha was the only one who did time for the 2001 ImClone financial scandal involving illegal insider trading – they are lying, and you should change the channel.
I genuinely hope Meghan has zero intention of getting in touch with this woman. She should ignore Martha Stewart snd whatever drama she is trying to stoke. This is all about Martha clout chasing. Meghan is a dinner party gossip nugget she is trying to benefit from. Martha does not care about Meghan the person other than being frustrated she couldn’t eavesdrop more. Meghan, ignore, ignore, ignore. Not worth it.
What’s really sad is that Martha has now arrived here after such a long and illustrious career. I predict it’s all downhill for poor old Martha from here.
From the limited facts we have, the two briefly shared a few words, likely a greeting or brief pleasantry. That’s it. They weren’t seated together and the person who was says Martha’s full of it.
Martha knows what she’s doing.. She used Meghan and this lie to get a spotlight on herself. If sh1tting on people YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW is all you have left, then it’s only down from here.
Valid points. She got the spotlight and she does appreciate monetizing any coverage.
Yep. I knew this would blow up. Especially because it came out that no sides would talk about what happened at Highgrove. Martha is being a messy B and if I were Meghan I wouldn’t even try to talk to her. GOOP can let her know that Martha is toxic.