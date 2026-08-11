P6: Brad Pitt was openly drinking at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding

Brad Pitt’s Esquire interview came out yesterday, and the biggest headline from it is that he is no longer sober. It’s a big reveal, given that alcohol played a huge role in the disintegration of his second marriage. I still believe, to this day, that Brad was blackout drunk on the plane in 2016, and he barely has any memory of terrorizing and assaulting Angelina Jolie and her children. After Jolie abandoned him and filed for divorce immediately following the plane assault, Brad worked a half-assed 12-step program without even going into a rehab facility to properly dry out. He announced his sobriety in a 2019 interview with the NY Times. But for years now, social media has been keeping receipts of his insobriety – his glassy eyes at work events, blurry fan photos of Brad holding cocktails, his bizarre behavior at various premieres. According to Page Six, Brad was openly drinking at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding last month too:

Guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s NYC wedding were surprised to see Brad Pitt tipping back drinks before he publicly admitted he was no longer sober. A source told Page Six last month that the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor had been seen imbibing at the star-studded affair at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The source noted at the time that guests were shocked to see Pitt, who has been vocal about his sobriety, drinking at the high-profile event that brought out Adam Sandler, Paul McCartney, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Tom Cruise and more. Pitt attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. In an Esquire interview published Monday, the Oscar winner confirmed he had made the decision to drink again. “I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,” Pitt confessed in the interview. “In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, ‘Yep, nope, not good for me.’ Not in big quantities.” Pitt explained he “can have a few” glasses of wine, but he “can’t have a lot.” “I have to be professional about it,” he said.

[From Page Six]

Yeah, I believe he was openly drinking at the MSG wedding. By Brad’s own timeline, he hasn’t been sober since 2023?? I think it’s been longer than that. My guess is that he probably started drinking again during the pandemic, honestly. Also, this is so Pete Hegseth-coded: “In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times…Not in big quantities.” That kind of self-bargaining is a huge red flag for alcoholics. Still, it’s interesting that so many people have clocked this story and what it really means: that his kids have had every right to cut their ties with Brad, who is still in the throes of alcoholism.