Jobson: King Charles’ reconciliation with Harry is ‘creating a problem for William’

For the past year or so, the Mail’s Richard Eden has been going on and on about “Project Thaw,” which he believes is a “secret” British establishment plot to “bring back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Eden often writes of Project Thaw from the perspective of “Prince William is furious and he refuses to go along with any of these plans.” The more I think about Project Thaw and King Charles’ recent moves, the more I believe that there’s a high-level establishment attempt to simply break the Sussex stalemate more than anything else. It’s been nearly seven years since Harry and Meghan left Isla de Saltines, and those saltines have never recovered. From the UK side, it’s been seven years of chaos, mismanagement and a monarchy in profound cultural decline. This is, I feel, why King Charles brought in Theo Rycroft, and it’s likely why Clive Alderton has been pushed out. The conspiracy isn’t “let’s bring back Harry and Meghan,” it’s more like “we cannot keep banging our heads against this wall in the hope that Harry will come crawling back, we need a new strategy.” I bring all of this up because Robert Jobson has been on a tear in recent weeks about how “unfair” all of these machinations are for Prince William.
A top royal reporter predicts that a mishap by King Charles may have devastating consequences when the time comes for his eldest son to take the crown. Journalist Rob Jobson tells The Royalist podcast that Charles’ rekindled relationship with his once-estranged son, Prince Harry, 41, may cause issues for his 44-year-old heir, Prince William, down the line.
“Are you not just creating a problem for William? I think you probably are, because if you let [Harry] in a little bit, we’ve seen before—you give him an inch, he’ll take a yard,” Jobson said. “That means it’s then down to William to resolve the issue, and I don’t think it would be very fair.”
Royalist host Tom Sykes added that he fears Charles does not always put the monarchy first as his mother did.
“When it came down to it, the Queen, when she was forced to choose, she always put the institution first,” he said. “She always put the monarchy first. And it cost her a huge amount of heartache and sadness to boot Andrew out of the institution, to… do what she did. I just feel that sometimes Charles doesn’t put the institution and the monarchy first.”
Jobson said the late Queen Elizabeth II “saw the monarchy at its most fragile when it could well have collapsed,” referring to the impact that ex-Prince Andrew’s sexual assault allegations and ties to Jeffrey Epstein had on the royal family.
“I think the Andrew issue, if it escalates, does have far more deep-reaching consequences to it,” Jobson said. “If it’s proven that the King had paid the $2 million or $1.5 million to support his brother’s case, knowing more than he did know, these are serious, serious problems for the monarchy in a way that they’ve never faced anything like this before.”
Jobson said Andrew, widely seen as the late Queen’s favorite son, was a “blind spot” for her. However, Jobson theorized that Charles’ budding relationship with Harry, whom he met with on royal property for a family gathering last month, could spell trouble for William.
“I’m not comparing Andrew to Harry and anything like that. All I’m saying is, is he now doing the same thing for his darling boy Harry?” Jobson said. “He’s having a blind spot, and that is now leaving it more difficult for when his son and heir, William, takes the throne… And I think it is, because if you start inviting Harry back into the fold when he’s deeply unpopular, and so is his wife, no matter what anybody says. He may have had a bit of a rise in the polls, but he’s deeply unpopular. And quite rightly in my view.”
[From The Daily Beast]
Reframe all of this – what if Charles is trying to make a last-ditch effort to reconcile with the Sussexes for the good of the monarchy because he knows William will screw it all up? Charles sees that the Sussex situation cannot remain as it is indefinitely, and he’s making slow, plodding attempts to not have the Sussexit as a huge, gaping wound on the monarchy. Charles is doing this because he knows William won’t do it or can’t do it. I honestly think Charles is trying to outmaneuver William here and create a fait accompli reconciliation deal which William will have to “honor.” Or am I overthinking it? It makes sense, though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
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(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
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Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181212- Prince Charles and Prince Harry attend a discussion about violent youth crime at a forum held at Clarence House, together with Gareth Southgate, Tinie Tempah and actor Tom Hardy.
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
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09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
Jobson and Syko are doing an excellent job — really top-notch, gentlemen! — of driving home what a loser and whiny crybaby William is and how unfit he is to lead.
They keep telling us that William can’t handle the fact that his younger brother is more successful and charismatic. But guys, we know! You don’t need to keep reminding everyone.
The only problem with Will.I.am, is Will.i.am.
Also:
His grandmother would be horrified at his relentless airing of his grievances publicly.
Just so you know… Will I Am is a hip hop artist and probably wouldn’t appreciate his name being co opted for the palace idiot.
@catgotmytongue: I am of a certian age and know perfectly well who Will.I.Am is.
I stand by my comment, and will take yours under advisement. 🙂
@catgotmytongue: perhaps the cat who you claim has your tongue would feel the same.
Same same. but different.
Yeah I’m not sure Will.i.am would be thrilled with the co-opting either. Especially with the great Scooter King moniker available and much more descriptive. What about Will.i.am.Not?
Stated perfectly! These articles just showcase how Willy lacks any emotional maturity whatsoever and nothing is more pathetic than a middle aged man whose life is run by rage and tabloid headlines briefing his rage. Someone needed to tell Willy to gtfu a long time ago.
Is scooter king stuck at the emotional maturity level he was when his mother died? It seems obvious to me now, but I’m not always first over the finish line. Both those boys deserve empathy for how that tragedy was handled. TBS, you see one who got help and one who hasn’t.
“He’s deeply unpopular, even if polls don’t say that,” is literally what this guy said 😂.
So this guy is trying to equate Harry and Andrew, and say that the Queen put the crown first, and was super hard on Andrew while also paying millions and millions to clean up his messes and keep him in his huge home. It’s all nonsense, other than the real fear of Harry coming back.
And the fact they don’t have anything to suggest what kind of problems Harry is going to bring, or what exactly the mile he’s going to take is, says this is Will panic breathing into a brown bag. Just Will may one day have to talk to his brother, or make eye contact again.
Harry is so deeply unpopular that there were huge crowds whenever he appeared in London on his last trip. But I guess Jobson is blind and didn’t see those crowds.
Oh please, putting the institution first means covering up all the bad behavior and illegalities of the RF. I’m sure Elizabeth thought she was protecting the institution by covering up Andrew’s illegal behavior for decades and then giving him the money to pay Virginia.
But really, what danger is Harry to William? They’re acting like Harry will muster up an army to overthrow the monarchy. Maybe they’re still worried about those extra 400 pages, but wouldn’t that be a reason to play nice?
Using common sense and playing nice over the 400 is too difficult for William..
Putting the institution first is why her offspring are running it into the ground. Not so much Ann or Edward, but it’s not like they add anything positive to Royal Family.
Willy has put an ENORMOUS amount of time and effort into lowering the public’s expectations for his future kingship. If Harry and Meghan freely roll up into the UK with their projects being productive and producing tangible results, the Wales’s won’t be able to half ass their reign.
The problem that Harry causes for William is not being a lazy loser. That’s it. That’s why they don’t want him to have security and are saying ” ignore the polls” which they usually love to reference.
Harry and Meghan free ( And Safe!) to travel to the UK just two times a year would be devastating to William’s reign because there’s not enough shine in the world to polish that turd of comparison.
Agree with you and @snuffles above. This is the issue. This is the crux of the Harry problem – Harry makes William look bad. Harry works, Harry has successful projects, and beyond that Harry is charismatic, charming, and yes, despite what Jobson says about the polls, he’s still very popular. We see his reception in the UK and around the world.
William looks flat, dull, uninspired, entitled and lazy in comparison. That’s the issue.
but the thing is, they’re acting like keeping Harry isolated from the royal family will change that. But it won’t. Harry is still successful, hardworking, charismatic, charming etc whether he’s in the UK or Nigeria or Colombia or Australia or California. This isn’t the 1500s anymore. People can see what Harry is doing no matter where he is in the world. William cant convince the entire UK that Harry is the lazy petulant entitled one when we can all see in real time what Harry is actually doing.
Charles is in a different spot bc he is threatened by Harry’s popularity but not really by his work ethics, since no one can accuse Charles of not working. And he is seeing again how he can use harry’s popularity to make himself look good.
And finally, even when QEII turned down the half in half out role – she still made sure harry and meghan had protection in the UK.
It really comes down to what Harry said in the Oprah interview – they’re stuck. And it’s Diana: The Next Generation. As Becks1 said, Harry will always be more charismatic, more empathetic and more hard-working than William. Even if Harry were eliminated, that Diana magic would live on – so, there’s no point in fighting that battle.
Everyone is stuck with William being the next king. William’s only choice is whether to spend the rest of his life as a petulant toddler or embrace his role as a useful adult.
@Eurydice … I think they’re afraid that Harry’s dynamic drive, charisma, and true adeptness at ‘global statesmanship’ could eventually win people over to the point where they might prefer a King Henry IX to a King William V.
If you think about it, that’s why so many past Spares and close related Princes were unalived or otherwise made to disappear, including those two boy Princes–12-year-old (King) Edward V and his 9-year-old brother (Richard, Duke of York)–who mysteriously disappeared from the Tower of London after being declared ‘illegitimate’ by Parliament, thus allowing their uncle the Duke of Gloucester to be crowned King Richard III.
I believe they truly do consider Prince Harry a threat to the Monarchy/Heir to the Throne, and thereby the line of succession.
The 3 problems to that theory are George, Charlotte and Louis.
Here’s the thing though: if they were that paranoid about Harry and the succession, they could just ask for an Act of Parliament to remove him from the succession.
I really think the reason they haven’t, in the last seven years, is because William is on the edge of being a danger to the Crown. They need to keep Harry official on the rolls just in case William decides to go the way of the Duke of Dunstable (a la P.G. Wodehouse) and “ends up in Merthyr Tydfil”, like Dunstable.
They are worried about crowd size and the popularity of H&M! Instead of using it to their advantage, they spit into the wind!
In Sophocles’ Oedipus Rex, Oedipus does everything in his power to avoid the prophecy (he will sleep with his mother, kill his father) but each step of avoidance brings him closer to making the prophecy come true. Ignoring the spicier aspects of Oedipus’ life, William can not see that he’s on a similar path of making his own worst fears (of being seen as a loser) come true. The only real updates about William’s deal with his personal anger and mood swings: “I am totally over it but also, life is so unfair to me” is generally ineffective messaging when it comes to creating change.
William has rarely expended significant sweat equity and mental wisdom on issues unrelated to Harry and thus hasn’t produced anything to show (not tell) the world that he’s a mature, productive, and interesting leader for his time. For every mention of Earthshot there’s dozens of articles dedicated to his problems with Harry. For example, William’s efforts with Earthshot; as a thought experiment: do we think, if someone spontaneously asked William to name the winning Earthshot projects from the past five years, could he do it? If asked, could William or Kate, the Keen Earthshot Catalyst, knowledgeably inform the public about the updates and progress made by the past project winners?
So Jobson wants William to go on promoting racism and anti-Americanism? He’s a useful idiot doing the work of Vladimir Putin, Nigel Farage and the rest.
I guess I’m confused by the Queen never fully booted Andrew out so that argument doesn’t make sense. And if Charles is thinking he can do something that Charles will be forced to honor in terms of Harry? Well, that seems foolish bc why would William honor anything? So yeah idk. What can Charles actually put into stone that William would have to honor? Genuine question bc I’m not really getting it.
I don’t get it, either. On the face of it, this constant drumbeat makes no sense. I have to come up with alternate scenarios to explain it, like this is no longer about Harry, or even Meghan. It was at the beginning, but now it’s a proxy war between Charles and William. But even then it doesn’t make sense. The natural order is Charles reigns until he dies and then William takes over – and if he doesn’t take over, then George does. Harry is not in the picture. So what would Charles and William be fighting over?
I hope the answer isn’t that William is nuts. I hate those movies where the villain is villainous just because he’s crazy.
Omg. Lmao at your last paragraph. Yeah I’m just baffled bc what can Charles really do that William can’t figure out how to undo? Is the issue that he will be too lazy to figure out how to undo anything? Bc that i could potentially see.
Agreed, @jais, how could Charles expect William to abide by his wishes when he is gone when Charles himself didn’t do that for his own mother? If Charles did, Edward would be the Duke of Edinburgh and Harry would have security.
William is afraid that Charles will finally take his thumb off the scale and signal to RAVEC that Harry and his family *should* get security after all when they are on UK soil.
William fears that this will mean that Harry will move back to the UK (he won’t) or be visiting on a more regular basis, e.g. every week or month (he won’t). But William is throwing a tantrum because he feels that once Harry gets back his offical security status then he (or Meghan) will be free to make public appearances in the UK whenever they wish (true), together or separately (can you IMAGINE the frenzy which would be unleashed if Meghan flew in to do solo public engagements???). And William does NOT want that. Neither does Kate. But it seems that even his own advisors are starting to see the writing on the wall and are beginning to toe the line set down by Charles, the actual king. Which is sending William over the edge.
The “Harry problem” that these reporters keep insisting that Charles will cause for William is this: William fears that if Harry gets protection based on risk, rather than on whether he is a “working royal” or not while Charles is alive, then HE, William, will NOT be able to do a damn thing about it after Charles’ death. So all those threats he made about what he will do to Harry when he becomes king will come to nought, because he won’t be able to stop Harry from coming to and going from the country of his birth as he wishes.
As if! As if William will honour any what so ever agreement! And as if the Sussexes even consider coming back! Even if the’d get back Frogmore Cottage and adequat security – they will never ever leave their lovely home in sunny California to cut ribbons on salty island. No one would and could guarantee them a life without intrusive press, vile courtiers and all the foaming derangers, who are targeting the Sussexes ever since. So why would they? Fan-fic!
I wonder if William has any ability to change Charles’ funeral arrangements, as I believe that is between Charles and the government. If Charles includes attendance by his younger son and wife and the monarch’s grandchildren, and includes some roles for Harry as he performed at the Queen’s funeral, then that would establish the Sussex legitimacy that William wants to erase. William wants Charles to completely disown Harry, but he realizes that the more pleasant interactions between C and H, the less likely this will happen. And William is always exceedingly unpleasant, so why would Charles defer to him?
History tends to repeat itself in this family so Will might have to deal with the same thing in his own family. As a father of two sons- will he be willing to ice out Louis if George’s relationship with him sours? What if Louis refuses to act as a shield for George and wants to do his own thing- will he too be banished from the kingdom?
The man is over 40 years old! I can’t believe it has not occurred to William that if he doesn’t want to speak to Harry, that’s his own business, but Charles (as the father) has an entirely separate and different relationship with Harry which has nothing to do with William, or with “the Firm.” If his wife has not grasped that and talked to him, then surely one of their aides should have done so — and then, they should run for the hills.
Narcissists do like to pit their kids against one another.
You know how there are wildlife cameras to catch animals on video? We need one on William. Then I want Charles and Harry to have the most public, loving, emotional reconciliation and reunion ever. Then I’ll pour some cocktails, pop some corn and watch William’s nuclear meltdown.
The best possible scenario Harry and Meghan ever would’ve been allowed to have in the UK is a life like Edward and Sophie, specifically by the two being restricted to uninteresting busywork while being as low profile and boring as possible. But that was never going to happen, what with Harry’s energy and charisma, to say nothing of the dynamism and star quality of Meghan as well as her being American, Black, an actress, and extremely beautiful. To be acceptable to the dull and aimless W&K, Harry would’ve had to have married an extremely dull English rose and then move to a remote British backwater to stay hidden from sight. That is never going to happen, and that’s why William thinks his only option is to keep Harry off the island indefinitely while making sure the BM constantly chips away at the Sussexes’ reputation.
I really want someone to just ask these morons so you are good with a father never speaking to his son again because his wife was ready to kill herself because of the press and how no one in your household would help? Oh and we also took away security and booted you from the home that was gifted to you?
Jobson is usually a Charles sycophant but I noticed he’s been more critical of him since the Andrew arrest. I wonder if he’s been cut off or if he’s just seeing a sick older king and getting on team Willy.
Jobson is also lying. Andrew wasn’t booted out. Elizabeth and the brf made numerous attempts to keep bringing Andrew back into a public role, allowing him to keep police protection and his honorary military roles for years after he stepped back in 2019. It wasn’t until last year that Andrew received more of the treatment that Harry got almost instantly. If covering Andrew’s alleged crimes was for the best of the monarchy due to its complicity, than I guess Elizabeth did put the monarchy first.
It’s so vague why Charles talking to Harry is a problem for William or what they think it will lead to. And aside from continuing to block security what else can William do about this so called problem
Tom sucks and Robert the blowfish are f nuts . How is it wrong for a father to want to spend time with his child and grandchildren. Like it’s the least the dead beat could do . And why dot her think that the uk and commonwealth would prefer a man who is supposed to be the head of the church being cold and standoffish with his own flesh and blood. How is all about forgiveness and acceptance and these rota rats are doing him no favors. If William can’t handle the fact that people just like Harry more , than too f bad . Go cry in your crib you big balding demonic baby
And spending time also with meghan Charles daughter in law
Unforch we do not have heart emojis available, but I send you one. Succinct and to the hear of the matter.
I’m sure the header picture, with Charles and Harry with their heads close together, triggered William a lot. “Father is MINE, Harold.” What a horribly spoiled man-baby he is. He irks me more than Anne Hathaway ever could, and that’s saying a lot. And somehow Willard thinks he’s the better brother, the world diplomat, the perfect king-to- be? The British Empire has A LOT to answer for and William is one of those things.
These people are strange. So Harry is a problem because “he is unpopular and that’s why that will be a problem for Bill.”
They are Jobson and Sykes are working so hard. What is the point of being the voice of the RF and making them sound totally unhinged.
These types of articles featuring Prince William as “fill-in-the-blank” may have contributed to the poor sales of the featured newspapers.