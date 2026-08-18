Mail: Duchess Meghan apparently has a ‘perception problem,’ you guys

I’m a big fan of trendspotting, or gossip pattern-recognition. In recent weeks, there’s been a big push for several royal narratives: Prince William is still incandescent with rage over the Sussexes; Prince Harry just wants to move back to the UK; and the Duchess of Sussex is a professional flop. Is it possible that royal commentators are just cycling through their favorite tropes during the summer silly season? Sure. Does it also feel like there’s a concerted effort to push these specific narratives all at the same time? Also yes. Well, the haters are still trying to make “Meghan is the reason why Cookie Queens hasn’t had a billion-dollar box office” into a thing. It’s not a thing. Cookie Queens is doing pretty well at the box office considering it’s a small documentary and 99% of documentaries don’t even make $1 million during theatrical runs. It’s not even about the money either – Cookie Queens is well-reviewed and well-received, and it’s just lovely to see Girl Scouts represented on-screen. But the Daily Mail devoted yet another piece to what Meghan needs to do in the wake of Cookie Queens.
If the Duchess of Sussex wants to win over Hollywood, she must show earnest ‘vulnerability’ and stray away from ‘practised and managed’ content, a branding expert has claimed. Despite being one of the most famous women in the world, a Netflix lifestyle show in her roster, a start on an successful legal drama – and even an Emmy nomination – Meghan’s latest on-screen project, a documentary about Girl Scout cookies, received a half-baked reception.
From unimpressed critics saying Cookie Queens was ‘staged as it is sweet’ – while a Variety reviewer found it to be ‘too much of a reality-show ramble’ – the film, made by Archewell Productions, reportedly generated just £500 per cinema screening.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, PR professional Rebecca May said that ‘Meghan doesn’t have a visibility problem… but she does have a perception problem.’
Inevitably embroiled in memories of ‘Megxit’ and her husband Prince Harry’s ‘feud’ with the King and Prince of Wales, it’s ‘affected her brand’ in the industry.
‘If you are trying to build something wholesome, warm and aspirational, but there is still so much noise and division around your personal brand, it is difficult for people to separate the two,’ Rebecca explained. ‘Hollywood is used to dealing with high-profile personalities, but there comes a point where too much noise around someone becomes a brand risk. You don’t want the person attached to a project constantly becoming a bigger story than the project itself. This can run the risk of the person becoming the story and the project losing control of its own narrative.’
While the Duchess isn’t expected to share everything, the expert said ‘controlling the narrative too tightly can work against her’.
‘I don’t think it is necessarily just an authenticity issue either. Meghan could have very real reasons that we don’t publicly know about for the estrangement from her father, for instance,’ Rebecca added. ‘But from a reputation point of view, it has become an elephant in the room. There needs to be some vulnerability and something that feels less practised and managed. You can still protect your privacy without everything feeling so controlled. From a brand and PR perspective, the difficulty today is converting the huge level of interest in her and her life into genuine interest in the projects she is trying to build. That, for me, is why Hollywood has been difficult to crack. The person continually risks becoming bigger than the product itself, and the project simply gets overshadowed.’
This is a lot of doublespeak and white noise presented as patronizing “advice.” Meghan needs to be relatable and not controlled, but her horrible father, but the left-behinds, but there’s so much interest in her! This woman just put a bunch of deranger talking points in a blender and poured out the concoction on the pages of a British tabloid. Whenever these people cry about Meghan’s brand management, I think about how consistently the left-behinds try to attach themselves to Meghan’s star power, to this very day. They are still riding that high of being attached to someone so charismatic and popular. They still spend weeks, sometimes months, analyzing and crying about Meghan’s Instagram or Meghan’s appearances at various events. A whole-ass king tries to demand that Meghan avoid posting on social media during certain events, that’s how obsessed they are.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram and As Ever’s Instagram.
Cookie Queens is doing well for a small doc. Please. My advice for Meghan? Which means nothing but here it is. Make more jam. I love the blackberry but only just now realized it’s a limited edition jam? So I might need to get some more. And also I want to see some of those book adaptions get going. And yeah that’s it. So these are my “demands” for Meghan .
I was looking for an opportunity to ask what people thought about the blackberry jam. Is it very seedy?
Honestly, it’s the only one I don’t like… and I bought multiple jars lol. Raspberry and Strawberry are my favs, then the apricot (which I still want to see again, dammit! lol), then the marmalade. I use the rest of them on toast, in baking, cooking, desserts… maybe I’ll donate the blackberry to my local food pantry.
I love the blackberry jam! I love how her preserves aren’t too sweet.
I love the blackberry jam. I was going back and forth between buying the trio of the raspberry, blackberry and orange marmalade or the trio of the blackberry. I by accident ordered the trio of the blackberry because I wasn’t sure if I would like it as much as I love the raspberry jam because of the fear that there would be too many seeds in the blackberry jam. I am pleasantly surprised and I personally love the blackberry jam more than the raspberry. I ordered another raspberry, but I am making toast just to enjoy the blackberry because I love it so much. I just saw a pound cake recipe where they added a swirl of the As Ever blackberry in the cake and added it to a cream cheese frosting and I’m really thinking about making it this weekend, if I still have the blackberry. I really hope it becomes an As Ever staple because it’s really good.
So Rebecca May ignores how Tom Markle went on TV for years to complain about Meghan. If he wanted to reconcile that is an odd way of showing it. He could have not gone to the media in the first place.
Rebecca May is a nobody in the UK. Calling yourself a brand and p.r. Expert doesn’t make it so. She is a freelance writer kind of like Kingsley Schofield is a royal experti….after all disasterour short run as a reality tv contest rejected. Throw in Borkowsky. To make up the tabloid trifecta I’d royan experts, or brand experts, or p.r. Experts…NOT!
Basically, they believe that Cookie Queens has a real chance of being nominated for a big award, and that With Love, Meghan has a real chance of winning that Emmy, and so they are joining forces to attempt to torpedo both. That way, they’ll be able to double down and REALLY call her a failure. Very transparent.
They are the ones creating the “noise around her” and they are STILL trying to create more noise. They have spent years trying to create so much negativity around her name that people in Hollywood and elsewhere would avoid her and think that she was too toxic to work with, and they are becoming increasingly unhinged because it’s not working. So now they’re concern trolling and giving a very obviously successful woman “advice” on how to be successful. What they really want is for her to go into hiding.
Imagine if Cookie Queens was nominated for an Oscar. The meltdowns and histrionics to follow. Please make it so (fingers crossed).
I’ll just add that this Rebecca woman must be very bad at her job if she thinks that there is an “authenticity” problem or that M needs to show vulnerability. Sweet Lord, there was PLENTY of vulnerability in the Oprah interview and the Netflix series and the vultures accused her of being a phony and a liar.
They are REALLY, REALLY(!) irrationally angry that Meghan refuses to become the caricature that they created in their racist little minds. They expected her to become a sort of reality star sharing everything about her personal life and making reality series playing up her “links to royalty”, “spilling secrets” in the name of showing vulnerability (even though they would have still found something about that to criticise as well). Instead, here is Princess Meghan (of Nigeria), HRH The Duchess of Sussex (of the UK), hobnobbing with genuine A-listers and American old-money families who shun the spotlight, being described as an A-lister herself despite the years they spent calling her D- and Z-list, and who is taken SERIOUSLY by professionals in Hollywood and elsewhere, locally and overseas, in charitable circles and in production companies, and whose presence excites even some of the most jaded of celebrity watchers.
Imagine being a bunch of washed up hags (and what’s the male term for hag?) spending their lives picking apart a woman who is living a successful, authentic life, and offering HER advice on how to get over the “perception” problem which they, and they alone claim she has, while she wins award after award without giving them a thought? 😀
@Mel, I agree. I hope she wins ALL the awards every time she puts out a project, while the haters get aneurysms.
Lord the drama. Meghan made a sweet movie about the Girl Scouts. As a former Girl Scout I found it sweet. I hope she ignores the noise and carries on being amazing. Those people won’t ever like her, why bother giving them any air.
My advice to Meghan is to please have a big fat auction of the clothes and shoes she doesn’t wear anymore. Raise some money for her favorite charity and please let us fashionistas scramble for some of her pieces.
If Meghan did that, even just for white shirts or socks she owns, she would raise a billion dollars in two minutes.
Yes, if Meghan wants to be accepted by Hollywood she should stop hanging around with all those A-listers.
calling them derangers is such the best term. the idea that she should talk more about her father who berated her in the press for years making it incredibly obviously why she severed their relationship, and of course ignoring that she addressed this specifically in a doc still available 24/7 on netflix, the second she did speak about this again they would all pounce to attack her and say how she is a narcisisst/wrong/annoying/should go back inside. just deranged and cruel all for money, clicks, and attempts to feel superior.
I think the points pushed in this article are actually as much about projecting a powerful image of the BRF as about Meghan. After all what does say about the power and relevance of the BRF if someone they declare persona non grata can be successful
Pretty obvious those gutter rats see what many of us see. Meghan is very strategic and does not waste a second of her time on them or their thoughts and they are left puzzled because nothing they have said or done has penetrated her armor or focus. A very well educated person who knows their worth operates in this manner. Simply being nominated for an Emmy for her show has them all in their feelings. Who cares what they think, feel or believe, Meghan is dancing to her beat and they have not figured this out yet. And she is in rooms many of them will never be invited into. In addition, she has the respect of her peers, the folks who matter to her.
@shielakerr Well said!
Do these pathetic people ( and I use the term people quite loosely) understand that their attacks against Cookie Queens is an attack on the four young girls who the documentary is about. They attack Cookie Queens because Meghan is involved. I find it hard to understand the level of hate directed towards someone they have never met, have never had any form of interaction with, and don’t even live in the same country. The attacks are relentless in the UK media and the myriad of commentators and trolls, how long will it go on?
Dear Ms. May, that cognitive dissonance you feel between Meghan’s actual career and what you expected it to be is called unfounded prejudice.