The new Gen Z insult is to call things ‘polyester’?



Gen Z has given us some catchy slang, including “slay,” “sus,” and “understood the assignment.” My elder millennial self is proud to have added some Gen Z speak without sounding too cringe (although my Gen Alpha kids would tell you otherwise). Gen Z has a knack for taking already-existing words and giving them new meaning. Speaking of, there’s another repurposed word to add to the Gen Z dictionary: “polyester.” It started as a way to critique low-quality TikTok edits, but has evolved into a way to describe something generic or cheaply made. From USA Today:

That term, “polyester,” is popping up more and more online. In short, Gen Zers are using it to call something low-quality or cheap.

But the phrase’s revamped meaning is a bit more complex. It stems from a negative perception of polyester fabrics that’s been growing for some years, compared to high-blend cotton fabrics. Creators on TikTok and X have racked up millions of views with posts about efforts to rid their closets of polyester and the struggle to find high-quality clothes.

Many Twitch streamers, influencers and YouTubers have been made fun of for selling 100% polyester merch in the past, notably LowTierGod, who critics jokingly refer to as “the Polyester Prince.”

These polyester fits have also been parodied in video skits, where comedians put on an all-over polyester print outfit, like a wolf T-shirt and galaxy pants, and parody the stereotypical nerdy kid.

In fall of 2025, an edit of Peter Parker from the “Spider-Man” films was shared on TikTok, featuring fast-cut clips of the character layered over one another in a chaotic fashion, set to a metallic, high-pitched audio. The edit recently resurfaced and was dubbed the “Polyester Spider-Man Edit” by TikTok users.

So-called “polyester edits” have since been made for several characters since, sticking to the format of the original “Spider-Man” one down to the speed, sound and length. “Polyester Ronaldo,” reads the caption on one edit of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

TikTok users who’ve dubbed the style “polyester” seem to regard themselves as having a refined taste − and not just when it comes to social media video edits.

While polyester originated in the video editing community, the slang has become another way to call something generic or low-quality. It’s the latest in a zeitgeist of Gen Z slang terms focused on authenticity and quality. There’s larping, the word young people are repurposing from its original Live-action role-playing definition to call out someone they think is inauthentic, and Gen Z insults like “industry plant.”