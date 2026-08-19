The new Gen Z insult is to call things ‘polyester’?

Gen Z has given us some catchy slang, including “slay,” “sus,” and “understood the assignment.” My elder millennial self is proud to have added some Gen Z speak without sounding too cringe (although my Gen Alpha kids would tell you otherwise). Gen Z has a knack for taking already-existing words and giving them new meaning. Speaking of, there’s another repurposed word to add to the Gen Z dictionary: “polyester.” It started as a way to critique low-quality TikTok edits, but has evolved into a way to describe something generic or cheaply made. From USA Today:
That term, “polyester,” is popping up more and more online. In short, Gen Zers are using it to call something low-quality or cheap.
But the phrase’s revamped meaning is a bit more complex. It stems from a negative perception of polyester fabrics that’s been growing for some years, compared to high-blend cotton fabrics. Creators on TikTok and X have racked up millions of views with posts about efforts to rid their closets of polyester and the struggle to find high-quality clothes.
Many Twitch streamers, influencers and YouTubers have been made fun of for selling 100% polyester merch in the past, notably LowTierGod, who critics jokingly refer to as “the Polyester Prince.”
These polyester fits have also been parodied in video skits, where comedians put on an all-over polyester print outfit, like a wolf T-shirt and galaxy pants, and parody the stereotypical nerdy kid.
In fall of 2025, an edit of Peter Parker from the “Spider-Man” films was shared on TikTok, featuring fast-cut clips of the character layered over one another in a chaotic fashion, set to a metallic, high-pitched audio. The edit recently resurfaced and was dubbed the “Polyester Spider-Man Edit” by TikTok users.
So-called “polyester edits” have since been made for several characters since, sticking to the format of the original “Spider-Man” one down to the speed, sound and length. “Polyester Ronaldo,” reads the caption on one edit of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
TikTok users who’ve dubbed the style “polyester” seem to regard themselves as having a refined taste − and not just when it comes to social media video edits.
While polyester originated in the video editing community, the slang has become another way to call something generic or low-quality. It’s the latest in a zeitgeist of Gen Z slang terms focused on authenticity and quality. There’s larping, the word young people are repurposing from its original Live-action role-playing definition to call out someone they think is inauthentic, and Gen Z insults like “industry plant.”
Poor polyester, catching strays simply because it has a reputation as a cheaper fabric. Back in my day, polyester was everywhere and we didn’t judge. That said, using it as an insult? Say less. Millennials get it. We grew up watching Dionne indignantly declare, “I do not wear polyester hair!”
It is interesting to see how younger generations absorb and interpret things. Gen Z is also getting into retro technology like vinyl records, DVDs, and Polaroid cameras, and embracing grandma hobbies like knitting and sewing. As the mom of two Gen Alphas, I’ve noticed that while Z is more into making what’s old new again, Alpha uses random phrases like 6-7 and skibidi toilet. I definitely prefer the former over the rising trend of brain rot memes. The media targeted at Gen Alpha is SO polyester.
Photos credit: Sóc Năng Động, Andrea Piacquadio, Atif Alzarik on Pexels
We call it “poly and ester, and “cheap plastic crap from china.” We live in the south, so it’s cotton all the way. I love this new connotation! It fits my aesthetic.
Ha! That was one of my mom’s favorite phrases when evaluating purchases–‘cheap plastic crap’ she would not buy!!
Wow. A cheap man-made fabric is being used to describe cheap, poor quality things. What a huge leap. So inventive and clever.
Agree with your sentiment.
As a Xennial, also with two Alpha kids, I find that Gen Z are a bit insufferable. They try to be nonchalantly snarky and think they know everything.
I prefer the mental hillariousness of the Alphas, but speaking seriously, everytime I can I try to instill in my children critical thinking precisely because of the media they are exposed to.
PS Alphas use “Temu” instead of “Polyester”, I find it funnier.
Polyester is used by every brand, high or low, some just use fancier names. Polyester in all its forms, including vegan leather, is a petroleum-based product and the main reason your body is full of microplastics. We should all be rejecting synthetic fabrics.
“Temu” is a far better insult. Or just “tacky.”
There’s so much polyester everywhere. They probably have no idea. The dye sublimation prints require at least a poly blend for the dyes to take. And they can do incredible things. It’s not all tacky prints. So maybe make fun of the tacky prints instead. You can do amazing things with dye sub! I wish I could afford a dye sub printer. Paying for someone else to do it usually requires large minimum yardage.
I wonder if they wear stretch fabrics, or if they’re rich enough to have silk or merino wool everything. Cotton is great until it gets wet. Silk is challenging to launder. Wool needs to be cared for. Wool, silk, and, yes, poly can last for a long time. I bet their closets are full of poly blends and they don’t even know it. Whatever, kiddos! Once they have a baby they will be damn glad for synthetic fabrics. Hahaha!
All natural fabrics are great until you live in a high-humidity place, then you want some sort of fabric blend, whether it’s polyester, or nylon, or rayon, or something else.
This is a major contribution from their generation. The kids are alright.
As Gen X, we hated polyester. We associated it with 70s lounge suits. No one outside of people in the 70s wore polyester until H&M, Forever 21 and SHEIN started mass producing it. When I worked at Contempo Casuals in the early 90s there was nothing polyester in our store. Rayon yes, but not polyester. There was also the perception that it wasn’t fire-safe. Even when we were all dressing like the 70s in 1992-93 and would go to thrift our looks we quickly discovered how awful polyester was. I think maybe sports and cheerleading uniforms used it but that was it.
Polyester needs to stay dead where it died and remain there, never to return. Ever.
I remember the thick gross polyester of the 70’s. My mom loved it because you didn’t have to iron it, but unbreathable polyester and living in the hot desert was not a good combination. As a kid I was a jeans (bell bottoms and hip huggers, of course) and t-shirt wearer and refused anything polyester.
Nope, I’m older than that & clearly remember wearing polyester in the 80s. I had a wonderful Diane von Furstenberg skirt & matching top made out of 100% polyester that I wore to work a lot, so polyester clearly didn’t disappear after the 70s. By the 90s it merely went by different names; e.g., Nike’s DryFit, UnderArmour’s HeatGear, ‘fleece’ vests, & etc.; fabric content for all of these are 100% polyester or a poly/elastane mix.
Also, I remember reading ads for polyester suits in Life Magazine in the 1950s/60s. It was a miracle fabric, dontcha know. It’s been around far too long.
Gen Z did not give us the term “slay”, it (and many other slang terms) came from Black and Latinx ballroom communities dating back to the 80s!
There’s already a term for tacky or less-than-versions of objects (or people) I’ve been terming things “the Temu Version”
We call it the clover valley version.
I’m so old my frame of reference for Dionne was immediately Dionne Warwick. Sigh.
Well, you know Miss Warwick NEVER wore polyester hair!
My daughter is a Gen Z and a digital native. I’ve heard her use the phrase “shipping” when a couple is linked or wished into being linked (like Keke Palmer and her possible relationship with Sean). And she’s also corrected me when I said something was “neat.” She responded with, “Do you mean cool?” And yes, I am in the last year of the Baby Boomers.
All this slang that you are talking about has been in the Black American community for quite a while. We called it polyachtie. Meant your cheap and tacky. This is just more appropriation from our community with never any credit to the originators. The only reason I’m speaking on it is because when Black people use creative slang we’re ghetto. Once everyone else says it it’s cutesy and oh so current. I’m 70 and been seeing this my whole life. It’s more frustrating than you can imagine being a Black American. It’s amazing that we find joy in anything. Its saved us.