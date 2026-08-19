Rosie O’Donnell is hosting Kimmel’s show and she knows Trump is watching



Rosie O’Donnell is this week’s guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rosie and her youngest child, Clay, moved to Ireland after the 2024 election, but are back home for the summer to visit family and for Rosie’s one-woman show, Common Knowledge.

Rosie and Donald Trump have been at odds since she called him a “snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie” on The View in 2006. Since then, she’s lived rent-free in his mind. He even picked a fight with her last year and threatened to revoke her American citizenship. Rosie is hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live this week while Kimmel is on vacation. On Monday night, she did not disappoint. She opened her 15-minute monologue by cracking jokes about their long-running feud, and taunted Trump by revealing she had his number. From The Wrap:

Rosie O’Donnell stepped in as host for Jimmy Kimmel Monday evening and made herself right at home by taking aim at President Donald Trump during her opening monologue. “They said you can’t come home again, but here I am,” O’Donnell, who received a standing ovation at the start of the show, said at the beginning of her monologue. “And if you thought the president hated ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ when it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, buckle up, people, buckle up.” Later on in her monologue, O’Donnell reflected on her decision to leave the United States for Ireland in 2025, which came about after longtime nemesis Trump started his second term as president. “I’ve been living in Ireland for the past two years, because of Mango Mussolini, I read that Project 2025 and said, ‘Got to get myself out of here,’” she recalled. “And I decided to go to Ireland, a place where people are driven to drink, regardless of who’s running their country.” O’Donnell then recalled how her child responded to learning of their move, telling her studio audience, “They went to school and proceeded to tell their entire class, ‘I’m very sorry. I won’t be able to graduate sixth grade with you. I’m being forced to move to another country because the president of the United States hates my mother. But in all fairness, I believe my mother hates him more.’” The comedian then took a moment to call out President Trump directly, noting into the camera, “Hi, I know you’re watching.” She poked fun at Trump one last time before signing off her monologue, telling the audience, “And you know, right now he’s in the White House crying ’cause I haven’t mentioned him.” O’Donnell notably did not say Trump’s name once during her monologue.

[From The Wrap]

“Hi, I know you’re watching” is A+ level trolling. It’s also fantastic that she never said his name, but instead referred to him as “Mango Mussolini.” Oh, to be a ketchup stain on the White House wall.

So far, the White House has taken the ”Why are you so obsessed with me?” approach via a link to an old Truth Social post that the president made about Rosie. Maybe Natalie hasn’t shown him the clip yet.

Rosie crushed her first monologue, that’s below. The Trump trolling was only a small portion. She included some great anecdotes about how she and Clay adjusted to life in Ireland, including a hilarious story about asking out her local pharmacist. She even called Guillermo a “cutie-patootie” and made a koosh ball reference. She always had koosh balls during her popular talkshow, which aired from 1996 to 2002. Rosie is a pro at this and it shows.

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