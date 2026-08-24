Times: The Sussexes will be designated ‘private royals plus’ rather than ‘half-in royals’

The Times had a lengthy piece this weekend about what else, the Sussex Return or the Reverse Sussexit or whatever we’re calling it (we need to workshop the name, I think). The British media is scrambling and, according to the Times, Team Sussex and Team Windsor are both being pretty chatty. My theory is that both sides are communicating with each other through the press, but we’ll see. The Times introduces a new royal designation which will probably get a lot of attention: “Private royals plus.” As in, we can retire the hand-wringing over “half-in royal” and now we’re going with “private royals plus.” The Sussexes can exist as “private royals” with commercial ventures, PLUS they can be included in some family events, just as long as Prince William doesn’t throw a violent temper tantrum. Some highlights from the Times:
The final decision to move: While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been privately discussing returning to the UK for a couple of years, the final decision was only made just before they told the King a week ago. The reason for the last-minute move, according to a source close to Harry and Meghan, was one of the “great equalisers of our nation”: school places. “They had to wait to be told whether or not their children had got in — just like many other people waiting in mid-August,” the source said. “They weren’t able to confirm their plans until very late in the day, because the school — rightly — works to their own timetable. There was no special treatment.”
The timing: “I thought I’d believe it when I see it,” said the source. “But actually the stars aligned: it’s perfect timing in terms of the children’s schooling, there appeared to be a good acting opportunity here [for Meghan], and also the draw of family — not just being closer to the King, but the Spencers [his uncle and aunts on the maternal side] with whom Harry is very close. He and his brother are not speaking, but there are other members of the royal family he remains close to.”
How long will the Sussexes stay? Two sources close to the Sussexes emphasised that they did not expect their return to the UK to be “for ever”. “It’ll be an extended period of time — it could be six months, it could be a year, it could be more — I don’t think even they know yet,” one of the sources said, adding that they are an “international couple”, with a home in Portugal as well as the house in Montecito. “They might suddenly go: ‘Why don’t we try Canada for a while? Why don’t we try Australia?’ It’s one of the great things about being private individuals [that they can live where they choose].” The duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, 69, who has supported the family in California, plans to travel often to England, but is not moving herself.
Prince William’s little baby feelings: “William’s relationship with Harry is in cold storage and is not coming out any time soon, let alone [the relationship between] the Princess of Wales and Meghan,” said a royal source. “If those issues don’t heal, there’s a limit to how much they can be brought back into the royal fold.” Andrew Morton, Diana’s biographer, told Times Radio on Sunday that William was “deeply, deeply hurt” by what Harry said and wrote about him. “William felt utterly abandoned,” he said. “I think it’s going to take a long, long time for him to recover from that.”
Future-proofing Archie & Lili. “No doubt Harry wants to be nearer his father, but Meghan knows that having their children near the King now future-proofs them,” a royal source close to the couple said. “If the children know their grandfather, if they’re in his orbit, that is so much more than being over there in the US, and not knowing the King.”
The Sussex Brand: “They’ll also be watched like hawks for anything that looks like they’re trying to monetise their brand,” said a royal source. “The feeling has always been they can do that in Montecito, but not here. If they come over and do the Montecito playbook — doing deals and making money — in the Cotswolds … that’s not going to go down well.”
Private royals plus: The best case scenario, they added, would be for a back channel that allows both sides to co-ordinate: “It needs all sides to agree a template for ‘private royals plus’. It needs them to be much more ‘private’ than ‘working’, and be seen at family occasions, like Christmas at Sandringham. That requires William and Catherine to say ‘yes please’ and how on earth does that happen? Just saying it out loud sounds implausible.”
A rival court. A source close to the King said: “The Duke and Duchess keep asserting that they’re returning as private citizens, that they will do their own charity and commercial work but have no desire to return to the royal fold. Those are the reassurances they’ve given and we hope they’ll honour them. Hopefully, with their base back in the UK, there will be less of the bi-annual drama of will they or won’t they return, will they see the King, where will they stay?”
Security: The Times revealed yesterday that the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec), a Whitehall body which weighs the threats posed to public figures, is now planning to restart a review of the duke’s claim. One source said that they suspect that the murder of the former MP Ann Widdecombe last month had “kicked them into gear” to review Harry’s security. Harry’s longstanding security adviser and friend, David Langdown, is understood to have put a team of British security staff together already, bringing in people he knows and trusts. He put out feelers with his team about a week ago, and is said to have looked at two locations: one near Oxford and a second between Bedford and Northampton. School runs and grocery shopping will present particular challenges. Private security staff cannot carry guns.
[From The Times]
I’ve avoided discussing the security situation thus far because I do not know what’s happening there and I do not trust RAVEC, the Home Office or anyone else over there. It does feel like yet another challenge from Harry to the British establishment/media: I dare you to play these stupid games over my family’s security. We’ll see if any of these challenges work.
“The feeling has always been they can do that in Montecito, but not here. If they come over and do the Montecito playbook — doing deals and making money — in the Cotswolds … that’s not going to go down well…” Funny how the past seven years are being rewritten before our eyes. It would shock the Windsors to discover that, actually, they threw constant tantrums over the Sussexes’ commercial work. And if they’re “private royals plus,” isn’t “commercial work” a huge part of that designation?? Otherwise they’re just non-working royals without an income (which is the point).
And LOL on “William felt utterly abandoned. I think it’s going to take a long, long time for him to recover from that.” We’re talking about a 44-year-old man and heir to the throne.
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Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
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The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
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NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
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De Invictus Games is een internationaal sportevenement voor fysiek en mentaal gewonde militairen.Deze editie is in Nederland Zuiderpark, Den Haag.
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The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
Op de foto: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,Image: 683324627, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (c) beschermde foto en verplichte volledige naamsvermelding tenzij anders voorafgaand overeengekomen of vermeld,geen gebruik zonder toestemming, alleen eenmalig gebruik, opslag in databank verboden, / Caption in file Info, Copyright marked, stricktly one t, Model Release: no, Credit line: Patrick van Emst / Avalon
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DEN HAAG, 15-014-2022, Zuiderpark
De Invictus Games is een internationaal sportevenement voor fysiek en mentaal gewonde militairen.Deze editie is in Nederland Zuiderpark, Den Haag.
FOTO:
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
Op de foto: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,Image: 683324648, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (c) beschermde foto en verplichte volledige naamsvermelding tenzij anders voorafgaand overeengekomen of vermeld,geen gebruik zonder toestemming, alleen eenmalig gebruik, opslag in databank verboden, / Caption in file Info, Copyright marked, stricktly one t, Model Release: no, Credit line: Patrick van Emst / Avalon
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DEN HAAG, 15-014-2022, Zuiderpark
De Invictus Games is een internationaal sportevenement voor fysiek en mentaal gewonde militairen.Deze editie is in Nederland Zuiderpark, Den Haag.
FOTO:
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for physically and mentally injured soldiers. This edition is in Nederlasnd Zuiderpark, The Hague.
Op de foto: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,Image: 683324719, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (c) beschermde foto en verplichte volledige naamsvermelding tenzij anders voorafgaand overeengekomen of vermeld,geen gebruik zonder toestemming, alleen eenmalig gebruik, opslag in databank verboden, / Caption in file Info, Copyright marked, stricktly one t, Model Release: no, Credit line: Patrick van Emst / Avalon
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
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USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
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Uh huh. I think they are soft launching them showing up at some family events at this point.
I doubt Harry and Meghan would want to attend these performative “family events” which seem more about attending mandatory family business social functions as part of the PR of maintaining the monarchy. Who curtsies to whom, and how deep? and all that nonsense. I’m guessing any Windsor visits will remain private and individual.
Maybe, but I think people should just prepare for them to show up at some events in the future. At this point, they have done a ton of things we didn’t think they would do.
In public there is no need to curtsey, I would hate to see either H or M doing it. I wonder if Harry would do it to his dad, it will be ground in through life, but certainly not Meghan. We are all born equal.
@SUNNISIDEUP. There is no need for any bowing and curtseying either in public or in private. The only expectation is that everyone acknowledges the King in this way on the first occasion they see him in any particular day.
@Mairzy Doats
Totally agree.
None of that be-seen-to-be-believed performative nonsense for the Sussexes, which is the tax that the windsors agree to pay the shitloids to keep them on-side.
I will always remember the late Jane Goodall’s visit with H&M in Frogmore Cottage in 2019 when she held baby Archie in her arms then held up his little hand to do the “rQueen’s wave” saying its practice for when he gets older. And H said: “He’s not going growing up like that!”
-From online media sources:
Jane Goodall recounted that when she visited Prince Harry and Meghan at Frogmore Cottage in June 2019, Archie was only about five weeks old. She held him and, in imitation of the Queen’s traditional hand gesture, made him do the “Queen’s wave.”
Goodall jokingly said something along the lines of:
“I suppose he’ll have to learn this.”
Harry’s response was quite emphatic:
“No! He’s not growing up like that.”
That exchange subsequently attracted considerable attention because, in retrospect, it sounded like Harry was already expressing a desire that Archie should not be raised within the conventional trappings and expectations of royal life.
Goodall herself later elaborated that Harry had felt constrained by royal life and wanted Archie to grow up away from “all the pomp and royalty.”
I agree. I think it’s wishful thinking on the part of the tabloids because the Sussexes pictures are gold and the crowds will show up.
Charles may invite them to the Christmas lunch he has with the non working royals or else private events but I doubt we will see an easter or christmas church walk, ascot or tea parties.
It’s been a standard formula for a while now. H&M are going to do what they’re going to do. The press and palaces will kick and scream and H&M will just keep on with their plans.
Regardless of whether they’re considered non working royals, royal adjacent etc Harry and Meghan are extremely high profile figures who have a security risk.
By moving back for a lengthy time (my guess is a year), Harry has successfully bounced RAVEC into compliance with its own protocols and finally completing the RMA. The radio station LBC had a piece yesterday where they discussed the security with two former Home Secs and both agreed security was necessary and I picked up on a section from the unnamed person who said: “There are many questions to ask about potential security provision and protection…but it could be limited and restricted ….but that’s down to His Majesty and the wider royal family.” Notice the final sentence, they let the cat out of the bag that the king DOES have influence on security matters – we all knew he did despite the protestations from the press.
Yeah it seems like a lot of this is him forcing the issue of security. I saw people screaming in a few places they didn’t want to pay for them, but I assume that Harry is going to reimburse? Or is it one of those he won’t pay for private security? Or is it allowing his folks to have weapons? The intel? Etc.
Taylor Swift and Salman Rushdie and all those former prime ministers did not reimburse, and are not reimbursing the cost of their fully armed security.
If, as they claim, security is based on RISK (as it ought to be, same as in other civilised countries), and as this is something guaranteed to high-risk visitors and citizens, then there is no reason to expect Harry to reimburse anything. In fact, he offered to pay and was denied the right to do this. So it will have to be provided by the government out of the budget which is allotted for the protection of VIPs. It’s not as though the budget is exhausted or that they are under strain.
If they can’t do that then they need to allow his private security to be armed and share the intelligence which they have on the risk the family faces – which are substantial.
As to Charles and William having a say in VIP security arrangements – it’s another clear case of Harry’s security being handled differently, because there is no way foreign VIPs would be comfortable knowing that they can be placed at risk or have their security compromised because they pissed off certain members of the royal family. I wonder how foreign countries feel about this little nugget.
Bullseye. For everyone so concerned about this ruining their image, I’m sorry but this is very clearly forcing the security issue while allowing their kids to experience a British school and see how it goes, while Charles is still around. Harry and Meghan want their family to be able to move freely from the states to the uk. And this is putting that in motion. I wouldn’t trust though that whatever agreement for security is made would necessarily last if they moved back to Cali though. That’s where I would wonder. But truly, a case could be made that the Sussex family returns to Cali but comes back every summer to the uk, with protection. How could the BM not want that? The Wales are on their summer vacay so it would fill that dead zone of time in with stories and it would technically cost less than them being there full time. Assuming that’s a possible plan anyways if they don’t stay in the uk permanently.
@Jais This is where I think Harry has been quite clever. Let’s say the RMA shows security is necessary and RAVEC assigns the necessary protection for a year long period and then the Sussexes return to Montecito; as you point out, there’s a risk that the institution presses to revert back to the ridiculous 28 days notice if Harry and the family come back as visitors BUT the 2026 RMA is a trump card for continuity in security provision. It’s easy to dismiss the 2019 RMA and argue that everything is fine after nearly 7 years but not so much when there’s one carried out a year previously.
“William was “deeply, deeply hurt” by what Harry said and wrote about him” Poor poor William, he needs to remember that he thumped Harry, knocked him over and injured him. Making himself liable to prosecution. He needs to apologise to his brother.
Willy really has made himself sound like a whiny little ass who has the emotional maturity of a young child.. it’s really bizarre that a grown man is so obsessed and hateful towards an estranged brother, I have estranged family members but I let go of the hate and tears when I stopped communicating with them I can’t imagine holding on to the emotional tornado for almost a decade..
William should be glad that’s all Harry wrote about him. I’m sure there’s much worse.
So if they refer to the Sussex Royal appearances as Royal plus no one will realize they are really just half in and half out.. that is assuming that any of this is true but it sure made me laugh.. what a way to twist things just to avoid admitting you were wrong in the first place.. I truly don’t think they will do Royal outings beyond what they already support but family events might be possible and a good way to keep Willy and Waity from attending if you didn’t really want to invite them.
Harry and Meghan have to make a living. They’re not being supported by the Royal Family so the press and Palace expecting them to not make money while in the UK is just delusional and unrealistic. As for how much time they will spend in the UK, I don’t believe that they will only spend 6 months in the UK with IG happening next July and the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death in August. I think they will be in the UK for at least a year. And talk about moving to Canada or Australia is just fantasy.
These “sources” are certainly talkative these days. 🙄
Once again, the tabs are trying to single out the Sussexes as the only royals prohibited from earning money. Literally every single other royal has money-making ventures, like merchandise, real estate, investments, consulting, endorsements, acting, publishing…
I love how the constant refrain of ‘making money, ‘how crass’ is always mentioned. As thought Charles and William don’t earn millions from all their legitimate commercial endeavours (and who knows how many bags of cash still get passed around) and all the Cotswold based celebs are doing any and all the commercial deals they can to keep the money coming in. When ever increasing numbers of your readers are sliding into poverty this might not be the winning argument you think it is.
I was bothered by all the talk from William’s camp about Harry and Meghan making money, how crass, etc. Harry and Meghan’s net worth sits at $60 million…that he inherited, she made herself, plus Netflix and his book. William’s net worth is $170 million, and King Chuck’s is $800 million.
So easy for Wills and Keen to complain about the tacky money issue. Please.
“Royal plus”?
Oh, that’s *very* interesting.
“Half in, half out” has been so tainted by the tabs that the palaces have decided to rebrand?
Without a second Sandringham Summit?
This looks like Billy cut out of the official loop, yet again. I agree with the earlier comment above about this having the whiff of a soft launch to it. I expected that to happen but not so soon after the announcement of last week. Maybe due to the media made mountain they need to climb.
Also this article confirms the Sussexes have been planning this relocation for the last two years.
Since 2024? February, perhaps? The month Charles announced his dx?
Apropos of… well, I found a very interesting and informative article on the Regency Acts, how they work in practice, and how an heir could be disqualified as regent “due to either physical or mental infirmity”. It requires medical documentation of course.
They also confirmed that Harry being domiciled in the UK would be prerequisite for him remaining a counselor of state and being a regent. This is probably why Harry has never altered his citizenship.
https://www.ucl.ac.uk/social-historical-sciences/constitution-unit/constitution-unit-research-areas/monarchy-church-and-state/regency-acts-faqs#Too%20ill%20to%20work?
The Parliament’s Commons library posted an article explaining regency laws also. Interestingly, the date of the article matches the date Charles announced his dx: 06 Feb 2024. I believe he met with Harry 3 days later.
Does anyone remember when William is known to have first met with Charles in 2024?
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9374/
I’m not sure exactly where you’re going with this…but I actually read that article from the House of Commons Library at the time. I do remember being interested in whether Harry was still considered domiciled in the UK for the purpose of being a Counsellor of State even if he no longer had a physical residence there. Interestingly, the answer at the time (2024) was yes, as stated explicitly in this document, on the basis that “his ‘domicile of origin’ [acquired at birth] remains England and Wales despite him residing in the United States.”
Whether this would have still been true today after another couple of years in the US is an interesting question – possibly yes, for several reasons. The alternative to a domicile of origin is a domicile of choice. “Every independent person can at any time change their domicile of origin and acquire a ‘domicile of choice’ with the intention of continuing to reside there indefinitely.” But- “There is a strong presumption against a change from a domicile of origin to a domicile of choice.” Now that Harry and Meghan will have a UK residence there will presumably be no question about his status.
What if we’re all wrong? What if all of us have completely misread what’s happening?
What if the meeting between Charles and Harry happened because Charles and the people around him have come to the conclusion that William is no longer willing or suited to take on the role of king?
Maybe the real plan is to gradually bring the Sussexes back into the fold and begin quietly reintroducing Harry and Meghan as central figures in the future of the monarchy. William and Kate have appeared to withdraw more and more over the years, with fewer engagements and an increasing focus on creating a private, family-centered life. Their move to the more secluded Forest Lodge are another indication that their priorities simply aren’t centered around eventually taking on the enormous responsibilities of king and queen.
What if Charles and his team recognize this and believe that Harry and Meghan with their international profile, charisma, and ability to generate global interestmay actually represent the monarchy’s best chance of remaining relevant and thriving in the future?
And honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if William and Kate ultimately agreed to step back quietly in exchange for some type of financial arrangement that allowed them to live the private life they seem to want.
It sounds far-fetched given the current line of succession, but imagine if everything we’ve been watching is actually the beginning of a much bigger shift behind the scenes.
Wishful thinking on your part, but this would never happen and makes no sense. There’s a line of succession for a reason — there are literally three more people ahead of Harry, even excluding William. The monarchy doesn’t work that way, and it never has.
William and Catherine clearly have a fuller schedule this year, and sources have been talking about international trips since April. Shortly after Kate’s Italy trip happened, the India tour on behalf of the government (that was leaked right after her first trip in years) will surely happen — and it’ll be pushed to the max.
I would even say you will see them do way more from now on and therefore see them way more.
Also, Harry and Meghan are not coming back as working royals.
Your theory sounds like something you would like to happen rather than a realistic reality.
I am sorry to say but this whole moving back to UK program shows how short sighted Harry can be. I am very skeptical it will work out as he wants it without his brother and the press trying to sabotage him and Meghan. But it is fascinating to see. Goes to show they don’t shy away from bold decisions!